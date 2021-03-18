Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lil Peep "White Tee" Music Video Pitch and Concept Line

Concept Line and Above The Line cast pitch for a music video.

Lil Peep "White Tee" Music Video Pitch and Concept Line

  1. 1. Bruce Lozano - Project and Portfolio III Feat. Yung Bruh(A.K.A Lil Tracy) “White Tee” Video Produced by Lil Peep and KILLSTATION (Genius, 2016) Written by Lil Peep and Yung Bruh (Genius, 2016) Directed by KILLSTATION (Genius, 2016) https://imvdb.com/video/lil-peep/white-tee
  2. 2. Concept Line: Lil Peep and Yung Bruh will pull into a driveway and get out of their car and we will film the entire performance of their song “White Tee” with both artists in one shot with a 90’s retro VHS filter for the entire video.
  3. 3. Notable Projects: -LiL Peep - “nothing to u” Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEnV66QkwNk) (Kryptik & Lil Peep, 2015) -Lil Peep - “Live Forever” Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtRcHPXclhE) (Brobak & Lil Peep, 2015) These projects make Lil Peep a great fit for our music video because Peep has already been pioneering the VHS quality music videos as part of his aesthetic and has shown a track record with simple single take or near single take videos. Given this track record and already established aesthetic, Lil Peep and the simplicity of the concept line presented for White Tee will allow us to attract the desired demographics to this project.
  4. 4. Notable Projects: -Lil Tracy - “Pictures” Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVWkQWT_B3c) (Bennet, Tracy, Bighead, 2017) -Lil Tracy - “This Year” Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNjf9WflvUI) (Big Head & Lil Tracy, 2017) These projects make Lil Tracy a great fit for our music video because Tracy uses a VHS effect throughout his “Pictures” music video, something we are also aiming for, as part of his aesthetic, much like Lil Peep. Lil Peep also features in Lil Tracy’s video “This Year”, so they have a proven track record of working together on successful projects. Given Tracy’s prior success with Peep, and again more support for the VHS aesthetic, Tracy would only add value to featuring in the “White Tee” music video. (Yung Bruh)
  5. 5. Notable Projects: -KILLSTATION - “INSURRECTION” Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaAotezQXEQ) (Killstation, 2016) -KILLSTATION - “EXTINCTION” Music Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNjf9WflvUI) (Jordan K, Killstation, Multiplexes, Santana, 2018) These projects make KILLSTATION a great fit to create and direct our music video because KILLSTATION has already produced some of the highest quality music videos in the underground rap scene. He not only gets the best shots possible, but also knows how to use effects and props properly. KILLSTATION has proven he is a reliable and original video director and producer, not just within his own music but with other artists in the scene as well. He’s now amassed millions on millions of views between all of his work.
  6. 6. Feat. Yung Bruh “White Tee” Differentiating Factor What will set “White Tee” apart from other videos out there, like Juice WRLD- “Conversations” & Juice WRLD - Bad Boy ft. Young Thug, which feature high quality footage and over the top editing, “White Tee” is the one-take, single shot style of video and the VHS effects applied to the video during filming/editing. Most other artists in the music industry are trying to put out high quality, near theatrical productions, while Lil Peep, Killstation and Lil Tracy will all exhibit what is within their means and produce as high of a quality video as they can.
  7. 7. References: Big Head, & Lil Tracy. (2017). This Year. Youtube. Lil Tracy. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNjf9WflvUI. Brobak, & Lil Peep. (2015). Live Forever. Youtue. Astari. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtRcHPXclhE. cleanpng.com. FJ Cruiser PNG Image. cleanpng.com. https:/ /www.cleanpng.com/png-toyota-land-cruiser-prado-toyota-fj-cruiser-car-20-6621127/. Cooper, D. (2019, January 14). Nedarb: AMITY. Pitchfork. https:/ /pitchfork.com/reviews/albums/nedarb-amity/. Facebook. Facebook. https:/ /www.facebook.com/Gustavietsub/photos/pcb.1181196232297063/1181196092297077/. Genius. (2016, May 17). Lil peep (Ft. LIL TRACY) – white tee. https:/ /genius.com/Lil-peep-white-tee-lyrics. IMVDb. Lil Peep - white tee (2016). IMVDb. https:/ /imvdb.com/video/lil-peep/white-tee. Killstation, & Killstation. (2016). Insurrection. YouTube. Astari. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaAotezQXEQ. KILLSTATION, & NOLAN SANTANA. (2018). Extinction . Youtube. Killstation. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=RethGLoEzCc. Killstation. (2017, November 16). my soul is crushed,wishing this was all just a bad dreamthank you for changing our lives pic.twitter.com/RzeE900CHJ. Twitter. https:/ /twitter.com/_killstation/status/931063010659061761. Killstation. killstation: Underground rappers, Singer, Rap. Pinterest. https:/ /pin.it/79DplTE. Lil Peep. (2015). Nothing to u. Youtube. Astari. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEnV66QkwNk. Lil Tracy, & Big Head. (2017). Pictures. Youtube. Lyrical Lemonade. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVWkQWT_B3c. Melby, B. Lil Tracy Anarchy Png, Transparent Png - kindpng. KindPNG.com. https:/ /www.kindpng.com/imgv/ThbRoh_lil-tracy-anarchy-png-transparent-png/. nedarb . nedarb. SoundCloud. https:/ /soundcloud.com/NEDARBNAGROM. nedarb, & Lil Peep. (2016). We think too much. Youtube. status. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gis7wvW1cd0. nedarb, Lil Tracy, & Lil Peep. (2016). Castles. Youtube. MrThimu. https:/ /www.youtube.com/watch?v=5U7TcTnyymk. Redbubble. KILLSTATION Wall Art. Redbubble. https:/ /www.redbubble.com/shop/killstation+art-prints. Simpson, A. (2020, May 2). Photo by Alex Simpson on Unsplash. Beautiful Free Images & Pictures. https:/ /unsplash.com/photos/3YTr9u-n9QI. Songkick. Lil Tracy. Songkick. https:/ /www.songkick.com/artists/9112819-lil-tracy. d Strauss, M. (2020, June 10). Lil Peep's crybaby Comes to Streaming for the First Time. Pitchfork. https:/ /pitchfork.com/news/lil-peep-crybaby-comes-to-streaming-for-the-first-time-listen/. VectorStock. (2018, March 13). Vhs glitch play eﬀect background retro playback vector image on VectorStock. VectorStock. https:/ /www.vectorstock.com/royalty-free-vector/vhs-glitch-play-eﬀect-background-retro-playback-vector-20376861.

