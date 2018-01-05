Sesión n01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TRUJILLO Facultad de Educación y Ciencias de la Comunicación Escuela Profesional de Educación Inicial  NOMBRE DE LA SESIÓN : "Problematiza situaciones”.  FECHA DE EJECUCIÓN : Diciembre del 2017  TEMPORALIZACIÓN : 40 minutos aproximadamente.  PROPÓSITO : Descubrir, explorar y aprender el nombre de los insectos, etc.  CUADRO DE ORGANIZACIÓN: ÁREA COMPETENCIA CAPACIDAD INDICADOR DE LA RUTA DE APRENDIZAJE INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN INSTRUMENT O DE EVALUACIÓN CIENCIAYAMBIENTE Indaga,mediante métodos científicos, situaciones que pueden ser investigadas por la ciencia. Problematiz a situaciones Hace preguntas que expresan su interés por averiguar sobre determinados objetos, seres vivos o fenómenos naturales de su entorno Pregunta espontáneamen te sobre los nombres de los animales observados en el insectario. Lista de cotejo.  DESARROLLO DE LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE SEC.MET. ESTRATEGIAS METODOLÓGICAS RECURSOS INICIO  Saludamos a losniños con unbeso y unabrazo. Sentamos alos niños formando media luna para cantar la canción de saludo “ hola como te va”, luego mostramos bits de insectos.  Canción “Hola como te va”.  Caja  Un insectario  Bits DESARROLLO  En el centrodel aulacolocamos unacajaparaque el niñopueda descubrir que hay dentro, y cantamos la canción “Qué será”. Luego que descubrimos que hay en la caja, dejaremos que observenyexplorenel insectario.Despuésde eso nosreunimos en círculo le preguntamos si conoce a los insectos que le mostramos. SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TRUJILLO Facultad de Educación y Ciencias de la Comunicación Escuela Profesional de Educación Inicial CIERRE  Preguntamos a cada uno de los niños que aprendieron el día de hoy.  Cantamoslacanciónaguardarlosobjetos utilizadosenlacaja. Finalmente,felicitamosalosniñosal ritmode lacanción“Bien chicos bien”.  Canción“aguardar a guardar”.  Canción “Bien chicos bien”.  NOMBRE DE LA SESIÓN : "Aprendo explorando”.  FECHA DE EJECUCIÓN : Diciembre del 2017  TEMPORALIZACIÓN : 40 minutos aproximadamente.  PROPÓSITO : Descubrir, explorar y aprender a utilizar los materiales, etc.  CUADRO DE ORGANIZACIÓN: ÁREA COMPETENCIA CAPACIDAD INDICADOR DE LA RUTA DE APRENDIZAJE INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN INSTRUMENT O DE EVALUACIÓN CIENCIAYAMBIENTE Explica el mundo físico, basado en conocimientos científicos Comprende y aplica Conocimient os científicos y argumenta científicamen te Menciona algunas características de los objetos y elementos naturales que observa en su entorno Menciona característica s de los elementos naturalesque observa en una visita al parque. Lista de cotejo. SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TRUJILLO Facultad de Educación y Ciencias de la Comunicación Escuela Profesional de Educación Inicial  DESARROLLO DE LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE SEC.MET. ESTRATEGIAS METODOLÓGICAS RECURSOS INICIO  Saludamos a losniños con unbeso y unabrazo. Sentamos alos niños formando media luna para cantar la canción de saludo “hola como te va”. Luego anticipamos a los niños que se hará una visita al parque.  Canción “hola como te va”.  Salida al parque.  Canción “soy una serpiente”  Canción “el trencito”.  Papel bond  Colores, plumones, crayolas, lápices, etc. DESARROLLO  Cantando“soyunaserpiente”reunimosalosniñosenfilaindia para salir al parque y cantando diversas canciones en el transcurso; luego nos reunimos en círculo e indicamos que observen y exploren el lugar. Luego les preguntamos: ¿Qué observan?, ¿Por qué características tienen el espacio que observan? ¿Qué elementos existenen el parque? Escuchamos conatenciónsusrespuestas. Luegonosformamosenfilaindiay entonando la canción “Trencito” regresaremos al aula. CIERRE  Al llegar al aula, preguntamos: ¿Qué observamos?, ¿Qué características tiene el espacio?, ¿Qué elementos logramos observado?,¿Lesgustó?¿Porqué?Escuchamosconinteréssus respuestas. Luego, le pedimosque dibujenloque máslegusto en la visita al parque. Finalmente, felicitamos a los niños al ritmo de la canción “Bien chicos bien”.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TRUJILLO Facultad de Educación y Ciencias de la Comunicación Escuela Profesional de Educación Inicial  NOMBRE DE LA SESIÓN : "Aprendo explorando”.  FECHA DE EJECUCIÓN : Diciembre del 2017  TEMPORALIZACIÓN : 40 minutos aproximadamente.  PROPÓSITO : Descubrir, explorar y aprender a utilizar los materiales, etc.  CUADRO DE ORGANIZACIÓN: ÁREA COMPETENCIA CAPACIDAD INDICADOR DE LA RUTA DE APRENDIZAJE INDICADORES DE EVALUACIÓN INSTRUMENT O DE EVALUACIÓN CIENCIAYAMBIENTE Indaga, mediante métodos científicos, situaciones que pueden ser investigadasporla ciencia. Diseña estrategias para hacer indagación. Manipula objetos y a través del ensayo error, los utiliza como herramientaspara explorar y observar objetos o seres vivos de su entorno Manipula la lupa la explora y aprende que sirve para observar objetos y animales pequeños. Lista de cotejo. SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TRUJILLO Facultad de Educación y Ciencias de la Comunicación Escuela Profesional de Educación Inicial  DESARROLLO DE LA SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE SEC.MET. ESTRATEGIAS METODOLÓGICAS RECURSOS INICIO  Saludamos a losniños con unbeso y unabrazo. Sentamos alos niños formando media luna para cantar la canción de saludo “hola comote va”. Luegomostramosbits de losmaterialesque se utiliza en el área.  Canción “hola como te va”.  Bits  Caja (lupas, coladores, mortero, embudos, etc.)  Canción “a guardar, a guardar”.  Canción “Bien chicos bien”. DESARROLLO  Colocamosenel centrodel aulaunacajaparaque el niñopueda descubrir que hay dentro, y cantamos la canción “Qué será”. Dejamos que exploren el material y les preguntamos: ¿Qué materialesobservan?,¿Qué podemoshacerconeste material? Escuchamos conatención susrespuestas de los niños.Luegole pedimos que identifiquen la lupa, anticipamos una salida al parque para poder observar animales pequeños atreves de la lupa. CIERRE  Al terminar, preguntamos: ¿Qué material utilizamos?, ¿Para qué sirve?, ¿Qué han observado?, ¿Les gustó? ¿Por qué? Escuchamos con interés sus respuestas. Luego, cantamos la canción “a guardar, a guardar” para guardar los objetos utilizadosenlacaja.Finalmente,felicitamosalosniñosalritmo de la canción “Bien chicos bien”.

