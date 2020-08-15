Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pang-uri
Pang-uri

Filipino 3

Education
Pang-uri

  1. 1. Pang-uri
  2. 2.  Kapag nakakakita kayo ng isang bagay o tao, ano ang una ninyong napapansin?
  3. 3.  Una nating napapansin sa isang tao o bagay ay ang kanilang ANYO o ITSURA.
  4. 4. Pang-uri  ay mga salita na naglalarawan sa pangngalan. Ito ay tumutukoy sa kulay, laki, hugis, bilang, amoy, lasa, at itsura. Halimbawa: kulay – asul, dilaw, berde, itim 1. Ang paboritong kulay ni Macky ay dilaw. 2. Itim ang damit na suot niya ngayon.
  5. 5. laki – mahaba, malaki, maliit, maiksi 1.Mahaba ang kanyang mga pilik-mata. 2.Ang binili niyang damit ay malaki. hugis – bilog, hugis-puso, tatsulok, parihaba 1.Bilog ang mga binili niyang mga prutas. 2.Binigyan si nanay ng hugis-pusong cake. bilang – dalawa, apat, isa, sampu 1.Dalawang aso ang humabol sa akin. 2.Apat silang magkakapatid.
  6. 6. amoy – mabaho, mabango 1.Ang aking pabango ay mabango. 2.Mabaho na ang basura sa kalsada. lasa – matamis, maalat, maasim 1.Matamis ang binili naming manga. 2.Ang niluto ni nanay na ulam ay maalat. itsura – mataba, mapayat, maganda 1.Mataba ang aming alagang aso. 2.Maganda ang aming guro sa Filipino.
  7. 7. Ilarawan ang mga tao o bagay sa larawan sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng pang-uri.
  8. 8. Basahin ang mga pangungusap at sabihin ang mga salitang naglalarawan. 1. Ang batang si Elsa ay matalino kaya kinagigiliwan siya ng lahat. 2. Puti ang kanyang sapatos. 3. Masarap ang ulam na niluto ni nanay. 4. Ang aking ama ay masipag kaya kami ay umunlad. 5. Madilim sa daan kaya kami ay naligaw. 6. Ang batang makulit ay si Kyle. 7. Tahimik ang lugar na aming napuntahan. 8. Masungit ang tindera sa palengke. 9. Malakas ang ulan ng kami ay umalis. 10.Ang taong mapagmahal ay gustong- gusto ng mga tao.

