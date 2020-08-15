Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pandiwa
Pandiwa • bahagi ng pananalita na nagsasaad ng kilos o galaw ng isang tao, bagay o hayop. Mga halimbawa: 1. pumunta 8. nag...
• Pumunta ako sa tindahan. • Binili ko ang tinapay. • Kumain ako ng tinapay kaninang umaga. • Sumakay ako sa jeep papunta ...
Pandiwa • binubuo ng salitang-ugat at panlapi.  salitang ugat – salitang buo ang kilos. Halimbawa: ganda, iyak, luto, lab...
 panlapi -- isang morpena na ikinakabit sa isang salitang-ugat upang makabuo ng isang bagong salita o anyo ng salita. Mga...
Pagsasanay 1. pumunta 9. naglinis 2. umakay 10. gumuhit 3. nagsulat 11. nagbabasa 4. tumakbo 12. nanuod 5. bumili 13. nagl...
3 Aspekto ng Pandiwa
1. Naganap na o Pangnagdaan • Ang kilos o galaw ay nagawa na, tapos na o nakalipas na. Ginagamitan ito ng mga panlaping na...
• Mga Halimbawa ng Pandiwa sa Pangungusap sa Aspektong Naganap na. 1. Inayos ko na ang mga gamit na dadalahin ko para buka...
2. Nagaganap o Pangkasalukuyan • Ang kilos o galaw ay kasalukuyang ginagawa, ginaganap o nangyayari. Ito ay ginagamitan ng...
• Mga Halimbawa ng Pandiwa sa Pangungusap sa Aspektong Nagaganap 1. Ang sanggol ay natutulog. 2. Ang sorbetes na kinakain ...
3. Magaganap o Panghinaharap • Ang kilos ay hindi pa nagagawa, nagaganap, o gagawin pa lamang. Ginagamitan ito ng mga panl...
• Mga Halimbawa ng Pandiwa sa Pangungusap sa Aspektong Magaganap 1. Matutulog ako ng maaga mamayang gabi. 2. Bukas ay magp...
Pandiwa Naganap Nagaganap Magaganap ipon tanaw handa sigaw talon usap sakay
  1. 1. Pandiwa
  2. 2. Pandiwa • bahagi ng pananalita na nagsasaad ng kilos o galaw ng isang tao, bagay o hayop. Mga halimbawa: 1. pumunta 8. nagluluto 15. naglaba 2. sumakay 9. binili 3. nagsulat 10. kumanta 4. tumakbo 11. naglinis 5. bumili 12. gumuhit 6. naglakad 13. nagbabasa 7. maglalaro 14. nanuod
  3. 3. • Pumunta ako sa tindahan. • Binili ko ang tinapay. • Kumain ako ng tinapay kaninang umaga. • Sumakay ako sa jeep papunta sa paaralan. • Ginagawa ko palagi ang aking mga takdang-aralin. • Si nanay ay naglaba kahapon. • Si Cellyne ay nagbabasa ng libro. • Nagluluto ng masarap na ulam si nanay. • Sina Adrian at Wynzel ay maglalaro sa parke bukas. • Si John ay nanunuod ng Showtime.
  4. 4. Pandiwa • binubuo ng salitang-ugat at panlapi.  salitang ugat – salitang buo ang kilos. Halimbawa: ganda, iyak, luto, laba, tinda, laro, upo, basa, nuod
  5. 5.  panlapi -- isang morpena na ikinakabit sa isang salitang-ugat upang makabuo ng isang bagong salita o anyo ng salita. Mga panlapi : na, ma , nag, mag, um, mang, in at hin, Halimbawa: maganda Salitang-ugat: ganda Panlapi: ma
  6. 6. Pagsasanay 1. pumunta 9. naglinis 2. umakay 10. gumuhit 3. nagsulat 11. nagbabasa 4. tumakbo 12. nanuod 5. bumili 13. naglaba 6. Naglakad 14. binili 7. maglalaro 15. kumanta 8. nagluluto
  7. 7. 3 Aspekto ng Pandiwa
  8. 8. 1. Naganap na o Pangnagdaan • Ang kilos o galaw ay nagawa na, tapos na o nakalipas na. Ginagamitan ito ng mga panlaping na, nag, um, at in. Halimbawa: Pandiwa Salitang-ugat Panlapi nagpunta punta nag kumain kain um inayos ayos in tumakbo takbo um natapon tapon na
  9. 9. • Mga Halimbawa ng Pandiwa sa Pangungusap sa Aspektong Naganap na. 1. Inayos ko na ang mga gamit na dadalahin ko para bukas. 2. Tapos na akong kumain. 3. Nagpunta ako sa simbahan. 4. Natapon ang tubig sa lamesa. 5. Tumakbo ako ng mabilis.
  10. 10. 2. Nagaganap o Pangkasalukuyan • Ang kilos o galaw ay kasalukuyang ginagawa, ginaganap o nangyayari. Ito ay ginagamitan ng mga panlaping na, nag, um, at in. Halimbawa: Pandiwa Salitang-ugat Panlapi natutulog tulog na kinakain kain in nag-aaral aral nag umiiyak iyak um tumatakbo takbo um
  11. 11. • Mga Halimbawa ng Pandiwa sa Pangungusap sa Aspektong Nagaganap 1. Ang sanggol ay natutulog. 2. Ang sorbetes na kinakain mo ay natutunaw na. 3. Nag-aaral ako ng mabuti. 4. Umiiyak ang bata sa lansangan. 5. Ang bata ay tumatakbo sa kalye.
  12. 12. 3. Magaganap o Panghinaharap • Ang kilos ay hindi pa nagagawa, nagaganap, o gagawin pa lamang. Ginagamitan ito ng mga panlaping ma at mag. Halimbawa: Pandiwa Salitang-ugat Panlapi matutulog tulog ma magpupunta punta mag magluluto luto mag maglalaba laba mag maliligo ligo ma
  13. 13. • Mga Halimbawa ng Pandiwa sa Pangungusap sa Aspektong Magaganap 1. Matutulog ako ng maaga mamayang gabi. 2. Bukas ay magpupunta kami sa parke ng aking mga kaibigan. 3. Sa aking kaarawan ay magluluto si Nanay ng spaghetti at pansit. 4. Maglalaba ako mamaya pag-uwi ko galing sa eskwelahan. 5. Maliligo kami sa ilog.
  14. 14. Pandiwa Naganap Nagaganap Magaganap ipon tanaw handa sigaw talon usap sakay

