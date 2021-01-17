Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin ng Pamilya
Mga Katuwiran sa Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin
1. Ang pagsunod sa tuntunin ay patunany ng pagmamahal ng mga anak sa magulang.
2. Ang pagsunod sa tuntunin ay paraan ng pasasalamat ng mga anak sa kanilang mga magulang.
3. Ang pagsunod sa tuntunin ay pagtiyak sa kaligtasan sa anumang panganib.
Pagpapahalaga sa Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin
Mga Gawain ng Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin
Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin ng Pamilya

  1. 1. Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin ng Pamilya
  2. 2.  Bawat kasapi ng pamilya ay may tungkuling sundin ang mga tuntunin ng pamilya. May mga katwiran sa pagsunod sa mga tuntunin. Dapat itong pahalagahan ng buong pamilya.
  3. 3. Mga Katuwiran sa Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin
  4. 4. 1. Ang pagsunod sa tuntunin ay patunany ng pagmamahal ng mga anak sa magulang.
  5. 5. 2. Ang pagsunod sa tuntunin ay paraan ng pasasalamat ng mga anak sa kanilang mga magulang.
  6. 6. 3. Ang pagsunod sa tuntunin ay pagtiyak sa kaligtasan sa anumang panganib.
  7. 7. Pagpapahalaga sa Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin
  8. 8. 1. Inaalam ko ang mga tuntunin ng pamilya. 2. Sinusunod ko ang mga tamang gawi at gawain. 3. Masaya ako sa pagsunod sa mga tuntunin
  9. 9. Mga Gawain ng Pagsunod sa mga Tuntunin
  10. 10. 1. Hinihingi ko ang pahintulot ng nakakatanda bago ako kumilos. 2. Ibinabahagi ko sa mga kasapi ng pamilya ang mga bagay na mayroon ako. 3. Tumutulong ako sa mga gawain ng pamilya.

