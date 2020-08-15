Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MGA PANANDA SA MAPA
palaruan kabahayan simbahan ospital
1. Ano ang apat na pangunahing direksyon? 2. Anong pananda ang makikita sa Hilaga? 3. Anong pananda ang makikita sa Silang...
PANANDA O LEGEND  sumisimbolo sa isang bagay o lugar para mas mapabilis ang paghahanap ng isang bagay o lugar.  may mga ...
bundok dalampasigan bulkan ilog talampas bulubundukin
riles ng tren kabahayanbahay puno simbahan paaralan
pagamutan paliparan palaruan daan
Kumuha ng papel at iguhit ang mga sumusunod na pananda. 1. bundok 6. puno 2. simbahan 7. paliparan 3. paaralan 8. bulkan 4...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mga Pananda Sa Mapa

29 views

Published on

A.P 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mga Pananda Sa Mapa

  1. 1. MGA PANANDA SA MAPA
  2. 2. palaruan kabahayan simbahan ospital
  3. 3. 1. Ano ang apat na pangunahing direksyon? 2. Anong pananda ang makikita sa Hilaga? 3. Anong pananda ang makikita sa Silangan? 4. Anong pananda ang makikita sa Kanluran? 5. Anong pananda ang makikita sa Timog?
  4. 4. PANANDA O LEGEND  sumisimbolo sa isang bagay o lugar para mas mapabilis ang paghahanap ng isang bagay o lugar.  may mga iba’t ibang halimbawa ang pananda na makikita sa mapa gaya ng bundok, bulkan, talampas, dalampasigan, ilog, bulubundukin, riles ng tren, puno, simbahan, bahay, kabahayan, paaralan, pagamutan, daan, paliparan at palaruan.
  5. 5. bundok dalampasigan bulkan ilog talampas bulubundukin
  6. 6. riles ng tren kabahayanbahay puno simbahan paaralan
  7. 7. pagamutan paliparan palaruan daan
  8. 8. Kumuha ng papel at iguhit ang mga sumusunod na pananda. 1. bundok 6. puno 2. simbahan 7. paliparan 3. paaralan 8. bulkan 4. palaruan 9. kabahayan 5. riles ng tren 10. bulkan

×