Disease  An illness or any harmful condition in your body.  A disease is a particular abnormal condition that negatively...
Communicable Diseases  is one that is spread from one person to another person through a variety of ways that includes co...
Cold  is a common infection caused by a virus.  is a viral infectious disease of the upper respiratory tract that primar...
Influenza  it is a disease caused by a virus that attacks the upper respiratory tract.
Malaria  a disease caused by a parasite. The parasite is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes t...
Dengue  is a disease caused by a virus transferred to people by the bite of the mosquito called Aedes aegypti Symptoms: t...
Strep throat  is a painful infection of the throat caused by streptococcus bacteria Symptoms of strep throat include: a s...
Measles  is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus called rubeola virus  Signs and symptoms  The first ...
Gastrointestinal infections is a disease that affects both stomach and intestines caused by campylobacter  symptoms like...
Whooping cough is a disease that usually affects children and causes severe coughing and difficulty in breathing.
Coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.  most people infected...
Learn these healthy habits to protect yourself from disease and prevent germs and infectious diseases from spreading. 1. H...
MAPEH 4

×