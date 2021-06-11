Hadware Presentanción

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITÉCNICA TE...
HARDWARE PARA MULTIMEDIA Multimedia es un término que se aplica a cualquier objeto que usa simultáneamente diferentes form...
· LA TARJETA DE VIDEO Es el dispositivo que permite visualizar los gráficos en la pantalla del ordenador. Existen multitud...
· BOCINAS Las bocinas o altavoces son dispositivos tan importantes como la tarjeta de sonido a la hora de disfrutar escuch...
• Parámetros y características - La velocidad: es uno de los parámetros más importantes para medir la capacidad de una uni...
3. Según su velocidad: hay multitud de unidades de CD-ROM atendiendo a esta clasificación, desde las primeras que salieron...
COMPONENTES EXTERNOS DE UN COMPUTADOR • GABINETE Los gabinetes de computadora son el armazón del equipo que contiene los c...
• MONITOR El monitor es un dispositivo de salida que, mediante una interfaz, muestra los resultados del procesamiento de u...
• TECLADO Un teclado es un periférico de entrada o dispositivo, que utiliza una disposición de botones o teclas, para que ...
• MICRÓFONO El micrófono es un transductor electroacústico. Su función es traducir las vibraciones debidas a la presión at...
1. . 2. Impresora de tinta: Estas impresoras imprimen utilizando uno o varios cartuchos de tinta diferentes. 3. Impresora ...
DISPOSITIVOS DE ENTRADA Y SALIDA. En computación, se conoce como dispositivos de entrada y salida o periféricos mixtos o b...
RECURSOS DEL SISTEMA Un recurso de sistema es nada menos que cualquier parte funcional de un ordenador capaz de ser contro...
• Error de Recursos de Sistema Por lo general, y al cerrar un programa, éste debería “regresar” la memoria hasta el moment...
DISPOSITIVOS PORTÁTILES Los dispositivos portátiles son aparatos electrónicos ideados para obtener todo aquello que antigu...
• Tarjetas PCMCIA Presentes en los ordenadores portátiles, móviles, notebooks actuales las tarjetas PCMCIA nos permiten añ...
• Dispositivos infrarrojos Nos permiten la comunicación entre dos modos, usando una serie de leds infrarrojos para ello. S...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITÉCNICA TERRITORIAL JOSÉ ANTONIO ANZOÁTEGUI EL TIGRE ESTADO ANZOÁTEGUI UPTJAA Profesora: Alumnos: Nathalie Rodríguez Jorge Marcano V30.363.334 Isaac Quintana V28.676.687 Jesús Rivas V30.544.810 Oscar Rivas V30.615.127 Fernando Rodríguez V30.725.904 IF 08 Trayecto 1
  2. 2. HARDWARE PARA MULTIMEDIA Multimedia es un término que se aplica a cualquier objeto que usa simultáneamente diferentes formas de contenido informativo como texto, sonido, imágenes, animación y video para informar o entretener al usuario. También se puede calificar como multimedia a los medios electrónicos (u otros medios) que permiten almacenar y presentar con tenido multimedia. · TARJETAS DE AUDIO La tarjeta de sonido es el dispositivo que permite reproducir y digitalizar sonido en un ordenador. Las tarjetas de sonido constan, entre otras cosas, de convertidores. El primero se conoce como ADC y se encarga de convertir el sonido analógico en información digital comprensible por el ordenador. El segundo es el conversor DAC y realiza la conversión inversa, es decir, convierte la información digital en sonido que posteriormente es amplificado para poder ser escuchado. Conexiones: las principales conexiones que suelen incluir una tarjeta de sonido son: 1. Una salida de altavoces. Algunas suelen incluir una específica para cascos, aunque puede utilizarse una única salida para las dos funciones. 2. Una salida de línea. Se utiliza para conectar la salida de la tarjeta a un dispositivo de audio. 3. Una entrada de micrófono. Para conectar un micrófono con la tarjeta y poder grabar voz. 4. Una entrada de línea de audio. Para conectar un dispositivo de audio con la tarjeta. 5. Un control de volumen. Los últimos modelos no suele incluirlo, ya que realizan el control de volumen por software. 6. Una interfaz MIDI/Joystick para conectar dispositivos MIDI o una palanca de juegos o de Joystick.
  3. 3. · LA TARJETA DE VIDEO Es el dispositivo que permite visualizar los gráficos en la pantalla del ordenador. Existen multitud de tarjetas gráficas diferentes distinguiéndose unas de otras por la forma de conexión que tienen y por las características que proporcionan, pero uno de los aspectos más destacables es la memoria, porque dependiendo de la cantidad de memoria que tengan serán capaces de soportar tamaños de pantalla mayores o menores, así como más o menos colores, aunque esto también depende del tamaño de la pantalla del monitor. Existen muchas tarjetas que pueden capturar, digitalizar y comprimir imágenes estáticas, video y sonido e, incluso, algunas de ellas son capaces de combinar y sincronizar cualquier entrada analógica. El principal problema a la hora de integrar los elementos multimedia es elegir la tarjeta que cumpla los requisitos de la aplicación, con la calidad de imagen y color estimados, y que posibilite la captura de video y la compatibilidad con el entorno operativo, todo ello con un precio aceptable. · TARJETAS DE DIGITALIZACIÓN DE AUDIO Todas las tarjetas ofrecen aplicaciones de grabación y reproducción por muestreo digital, pero se diferencian en la frecuencia de toma de las muestras, lo que influye en la calidad del sonido final. Las frecuencias de muestreo de señal suelen ser de 11 KHz, 22 KHz o 44 KHz, lo cual supone que una muestra de la señal origen es recogida cada 1/11000, 1/22000 y 1/44000 segundos respectivamente. Además, las tarjetas incorporan amplificadores con salida altavoces para conseguir una reproducción con calidad profesional. · MONITORES El monitor es el dispositivo que permite visualizar las imágenes y los textos en una pantalla. La característica principal de un monitor es el tamaño de su pantalla, el cual se mide en pulgadas y es la diagonal de la pantalla. Los tamaños más normales para un monitor oscilan entre 14 y 21 pulgadas. Otra característica importante es el punto de imagen, que es la distancia entre dos puntos del mismo color, y cuando más pequeño sea mejor (varía entre 0.22 y 0.31). También hay que tener en cuenta la frecuencia de barrido de pantalla, que representa las veces por segundo que refresca la pantalla y si éste se produce de una forma entrelazada o no. Esta según da opción (no entrelazada) es mucho mejor.
  4. 4. · BOCINAS Las bocinas o altavoces son dispositivos tan importantes como la tarjeta de sonido a la hora de disfrutar escuchando música en un ordenador. Existen altavoces de muy diferentes tipos, hace algún tiempo, los altavoces que se utilizaban con un ordenador eran de muy poca potencia (unos 15W), pero a medida que las tarjetas fueron aumentando sus prestaciones y calidad, los altavoces fueron aumentando en consonancia. Los altavoces deben disponer de control de sonido independiente, de nivel de ajuste de agudos/graves y de botón de encendido apagado incorporado. Cuando se instala una tarjeta de sonido, la utilización de altavoces es por supuesto, imprescindible. Aquí se presenta la opción de escoger entre altavoces activos o pasivos. La diferencia básica radica en que los altavoces activos disponen de un amplificador propio y normalmente el volumen se regula directamente en el altavoz. · MICRÓFONOS Para la grabación de voces y sonidos es posible conectar un micrófono a la mayoría de las tarjetas de sonido que cumplen con las especificaciones MPC. Un buen micrófono para este objetivo, debe reunir las siguientes características: - Impedancia: 600 ohmios - Sensibilidad: 74 dB o mayor · CD-ROM Las unidades lectoras de CD-ROM son unos dispositivos que se encargan de leer discos CDROM. Los discos CD-ROM son muy parecidos a los compact disc de música, pero a diferencia de éstos, pueden almacenar imágenes, texto, video, animaciones,… y no sólo música. Las unidades de CD-ROM, hoy en día, son unos elementos imprescindibles, ya no sólo para poder disfrutar de las aplicaciones multimedia, sino porque prácticamente la totalidad de los programas utilizan este medio como soporte para su distribución.
  5. 5. • Parámetros y características - La velocidad: es uno de los parámetros más importantes para medir la capacidad de una unidad de CD-ROM, pues va a marcar el funcionamiento óptimo de los programas. La velocidad de una unidad de CD-ROM viene marcada por una serie de parámetros. 1. El tiempo de acceso o búsqueda de los datos: es el tiempo que la unidad tarda en devolver un dato desde que éste ha sido requerido. Va a depender de dónde esté situado el dato, pues los discos de CD-ROM no contienen pistas concéntricas sino una espiral continua. 2. Velocidad de transferencia de los datos: una vez que el primer dato ha sido localizado, hay que leer la información y transferirla. El tiempo que se tarda en realizar esta operación es la velocidad de transferencia. Una unidad de 32X puede transferir unos 4800 Kb/s. 3. Tamaño del buffer de datos: las unidades de CD-ROM utilizan una zona de memoria intermedia para almacenar los datos leídos y no procesados, conocida como buffer de datos. Cuanto mayor sea el buffer, más velocidad alcanzará la unidad. • TIPOS DE CD-ROM Existen distintos tipos de unidades de CD-ROM atendiendo a parámetros diferentes: 1. Según su ubicación: existen dos tipos de unidades de CD-ROM, las internas y las externas. Las primeras se ubican dentro del ordenador, como una unidad más. Ocupan menos espacio. Las segundas son externas al ordenador y se conectan con unos cables a éste. Si van a ser utilizadas en varios equipos resultan más cómodas. 2. Según su tipo de conexión: existen distintos tipos de unidades, pero las más importantes son las SCSI y las que se conectan a la controladora IDE/ATAPI de la placa de la base del ordenador. Para utilizar las primeras es necesario disponer de una controladora SCSI.
  6. 6. 3. Según su velocidad: hay multitud de unidades de CD-ROM atendiendo a esta clasificación, desde las primeras que salieron que transferían 150 Kb/s, hasta las actuales 32X que multiplican por este número su velocidad. Paulatinamente fueron apareciendo las de doble velocidad, triple, cuádruple, 6X, 8X, 10X, 12X, 16X, 24X,… aunque ya existen unidades de 50X y 100X disponibles en el mercado. 4. Según su modo de carga: las hay de carga frontal y de carga superior, dependiendo de dónde se ubique el disco. En este sentido las hay que utilizan un receptáculo para acoger el disco, llamado caddy, que es el que se introduce en la unidad. · El DVD Éste es sin duda alguna el dispositivo del futuro. Su aparición es bastante reciente y ahora mismo todavía no está muy difundido, pero en poco tiempo llegará a convertirse en el estándar, no sólo en el mundo de la informática, sino en el de la música y el video. Los DVD físicamente parecen iguales a los CD-ROM, y de hecho no difieren mucho, salvo una característica muy importante, que es la capacidad de almacenamiento, que oscila entre los 4 y los 17 Gigas. Esto es realmente importante, porque pueden llegar a almacenar hasta 133 minutos de película de alta resolución, con calidad de sonido Dolby Surround Prologic. Hasta el momento sólo hay disponibles unidades de lectura, y ése es su gran obstáculo, pero sólo es cuestión de esperar. · ESCÁNER El escáner es un dispositivo de entrada que se utiliza para digitalizar textos e imágenes impresas en papel o en algún otro soporte similar. Existen diversos tipos de escáner dependiendo de cómo recogen, soportan y leen la información impresa en el papel.
  7. 7. COMPONENTES EXTERNOS DE UN COMPUTADOR • GABINETE Los gabinetes de computadora son el armazón del equipo que contiene los componentes de la pc, normalmente construidos de acero, plástico y aluminio. También podemos encontrarlas de otros materiales como madera. Su función es la de proteger los componentes de la computadora. Es la caja o lugar donde se alojan todos los componentes internos de la computadora: 1. Procesador 2. Motherboard 3. Placa de video (dependiendo del uso de la pc) 4. Disco duro 5. Fuente 6. Lectora DVD 7. Coolers 8. Memoria RAM/ROM 9. Placa de red
  8. 8. • MONITOR El monitor es un dispositivo de salida que, mediante una interfaz, muestra los resultados del procesamiento de una computadora. Permite visualizar el contenido que se está ejecutando y las acciones que realiza. Se trata de un aparato basado en un tubo de rayos catódicos (CRT) como el de los televisores, mientras que en los portátiles y los monitores nuevos, es una pantalla plana de cristal líquido (LCD). La información se representa mediante píxeles. También existen los monitores LED pero que en vez de utilizar lámparas fluorescentes utilizan retro iluminación por LED. • MOUSE El mouse es un dispositivo apuntador usado para facilitar el manejo de un entorno gráfico en una computadora. Generalmente son fabricados en plástico Detecta su movimiento relativo en dos dimensiones por la superficie plana en la que se apoya, reflejándose habitualmente a través de un puntero o flecha en el monitor. 1. Mecánicos: Tienen una gran esfera de plástico o goma, de varias capas, en su parte inferior para mover dos ruedas que generan pulsos en respuesta al movimiento de éste sobre la superficie. 2. Ópticos: Es una variante que carece de la bola de goma que evita el frecuente problema de la acumulación de suciedad en el eje de transmisión, y por sus características ópticas es menos propenso a sufrir un inconveniente similar. Se considera uno de los más modernos y prácticos actualmente. 3. Láser: Este tipo es más sensible y preciso, haciéndolo aconsejable especialmente para los diseñadores gráficos y los jugadores de videojuegos. También detecta el movimiento deslizándose sobre una superficie horizontal, pero el haz de luz de tecnología óptica se sustituye por un láser con resoluciones a partir de 2000 ppp, lo que se traduce en un aumento significativo de la precisión y sensibilidad. Por su conexión se pueden clasificar en: Por cable: Es el formato más popular y más económico, sin embargo existen multitud de características añadidas que pueden elevar su precio, por ejemplo si hacen uso de tecnología láser como sensor de movimiento. Inalámbricos: En este caso el dispositivo carece de un cable que lo comunique con la computadora, en su lugar utiliza algún tipo de tecnología inalámbrica. Para ello requiere un receptor que reciba la señal inalámbrica que produce, mediante baterías, el mouse.
  9. 9. • TECLADO Un teclado es un periférico de entrada o dispositivo, que utiliza una disposición de botones o teclas, para que actúen como palancas mecánicas o interruptores electrónicos que envían información a la computadora. Se clasifican en: Teclado inalámbrico: Suelen ser teclados comunes donde la comunicación entre la computadora y el periférico se realiza a través de rayos infrarrojos, ondas de radio o mediante bluetooth. Teclado flexible: Estos teclados son de plástico suave o silicona que se puede doblar sobre sí mismo. Durante su uso, estos teclados pueden adaptarse a superficies irregulares, y son más resistentes a los líquidos que los teclados estándar. PARLANTES El parlante es un dispositivo utilizado para reproducir sonido desde un dispositivo electrónico, también es llamado altavoz, altoparlante, bocina, etc. Los parlantes convierten las ondas eléctricas en energía mecánica y esta se convierte en energía acústica. Más técnicamente, es un transductor electroacústica que convierte una señal eléctrica en sonido. El parlante se mueve de acuerdo a las variaciones de una señal eléctrica y causa ondas de sonidos que se propagan por un medio como el aire o el agua. Las principales características de los parlantes son: 1. Respuesta en frecuencia 2. Impedancia 3. Potencia 4. Sensibilidad 5. Rendimiento 6. Distorsión 7. Directividad
  10. 10. • MICRÓFONO El micrófono es un transductor electroacústico. Su función es traducir las vibraciones debidas a la presión atmosférica ejercida sobre su cápsula por las ondas sonoras en energía eléctrica, lo que permite por ejemplo grabar sonidos de cualquier lugar o elemento. • CÁMARA WEB Una cámara web es una pequeña cámara digital conectada a una computadora la cual puede capturar imágenes y transmitirlas a través de Internet, ya sea a una página web o a otras computadoras de forma privada. También son muy utilizadas en mensajería instantánea y chat como en Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo!, Skype, etc. Es importante mencionar que las cámaras web varían en lo que respecta a sus capacidades y características, y por supuesto estas diferentes también se reflejan en el precio que posee cada modelo en el mercado. • IMPRESORA Una impresora es un dispositivo periférico de la computadora que permite producir una gama permanente de textos o gráficos de documentos almacenados en formato electrónico, imprimiéndolos en medios físicos, normalmente en papel o transparencias, utilizando cartuchos de tinta o tecnología láser. Hoy en día las impresoras que se fabrican se conectan a la computadora mediante el sistema de Wi-fi. Tipos de impresoras: 1. Impresora de matriz de puntos: la impresión se produce al golpear una aguja o una rueda de caracteres contra una cinta con tinta. El resultado del golpe es la impresión de un punto o un carácter en el papel que está detrás de la cinta. Prácticamente ya nadie las utiliza hoy en día, ya que han sido sobrepasadas en tecnología y capacidad por las impresoras de tinta.
  11. 11. 1. . 2. Impresora de tinta: Estas impresoras imprimen utilizando uno o varios cartuchos de tinta diferentes. 3. Impresora láser: Una impresora láser es un tipo de impresora que permite imprimir texto o gráficos, tanto en negro como en color, con gran calidad. El dispositivo de impresión consta de un tambor fotoconductor unido a un depósito de tóner y un haz láser que es modulado y proyectado a través de un disco especular hacia el tambor fotoconductor. • ESCÁNER Un escáner es un periférico que se utiliza para convertir, mediante el uso de la luz, imágenes impresas o documentos a formato digital. Existen actualmente escáneres que capturan objetos en tres dimensiones. Suelen utilizar un haz de luz o láser para realizar el proceso. Los escáneres no distinguen el texto de los gráficos, por lo tanto, debe existir un procesamiento de la imagen escaneada para generar texto editable. Hoy en día es común incluir en el mismo aparato la impresora y el escáner. Son las llamadas impresoras multifunción. Los tipos principales de escáneres son los de tambor, plano, de película o diapositiva, de mano y de cámara de teléfono móvil.
  12. 12. DISPOSITIVOS DE ENTRADA Y SALIDA. En computación, se conoce como dispositivos de entrada y salida o periféricos mixtos o bidireccionales, a aquellos aditamentos electrónicos que permiten el ingreso y el egreso de información, o sea, introducir y extraer datos del sistema, ya sea como parte de un mecanismo de soporte rígido (físico) o no. Dicho de otro modo, los dispositivos de entrada y salida llevan a cabo las tareas de los dispositivos de entrada y de los dispositivos de salida a la vez, razón por la cual se les denomine “mixtos”, o Entrada/Salida (E/S), a menudo dicho en inglés: Input/Output (I/O). En este contexto, cuando hablamos de entrada o input, nos referimos específicamente al acto de alimentar con información al sistema computarizado, o sea, agrandar el contenido de su base de datos. Esto puede realizarse mediante dispositivos de entrada como el teclado, el mouse o la cámara. En cambio, cuando hablamos de salida o output, nos referimos a la recuperación o copia de la información disponible en el sistema computarizado, a menudo transfiriéndola a un soporte físico o de otra naturaleza. Esto puede hacerse mediante dispositivos de salida, como una impresora, una pantalla o monitor o un proyector digital. Algunos ejemplos sencillos de dispositivos de E/S son los siguientes: • Impresoras multifuncionales. Estuvieron muy de moda a principios de la década del 2000, y permitían tanto imprimir documentos (salida), como escanearlos (entrada). E incluso tenían función de fotocopiado (entrada/salida). • Pantallas táctiles. Como la que posee nuestro teléfono móvil, en la que podemos ver la información que el sistema emite para nosotros (salida) y al mismo tiempo ingresarle información presionándola con nuestros dedos (entrada). • Dispositivos de redes. Módems y tarjetas de red son dispositivos que permiten conectar nuestro sistema a redes informáticas más vastas, de las que puede extraer o descargar información (entrada) o bien puede enviarla (salida), como cuando añadimos una foto a un correo electrónico. • Cascos de Realidad Virtual. Estos aparatos se colocan en la cabeza para simular una presencia real en un entorno virtual, emitiendo un mundo virtual en los visores dispuestos delante de nuestros ojos (salida) y recibiendo respuestas de nuestro comportamiento al mover la cabeza (entrada) en un proceso de retroalimentación que puede verse perfectamente en los videojuegos.
  13. 13. RECURSOS DEL SISTEMA Un recurso de sistema es nada menos que cualquier parte funcional de un ordenador capaz de ser controlada y asignada por el sistema operativo, de manera tal que todo el hardware y software en el ordenador pueda trabajar como un conjunto. Los recursos de sistema pueden ser empleados por cualquier usuario al abrir programas y aplicaciones, al igual que por servicios que usualmente inician de manera automática junto a un sistema operativo. Los recursos de sistema pueden reducirse o agotarse completamente al contar con un carácter limitado. Un limitado acceso a cualquier recurso de sistema llevará a reducir el desempeño general del ordenador y puede incluso desembocar en diferentes clases de errores. Ejemplos de Recursos de Sistema Por lo general se hace referencia a los recursos de sistema a la hora de hablar de memoria de sistema (la RAM de un ordenador) pero los recursos también pueden provenir del CPU, placa base, o incluso otro hardware instalado. A pesar de existir múltiples segmentos individuales en sistemas de ordenadores que pueden ser considerados recursos de sistema, generalmente existen cuatro tipos de recursos principales, todos visibles y configurables desde dentro del Administrador de Dispositivos. • Líneas de solicitudes de interrupción (IRQ) • Canales de acceso directo a Memoria (DMA) • Direcciones de puertos de Entrada/Salida (I/O) • Rango de direcciones de memoria Un ejemplo de recurso de sistema puede evidenciarse al abrir cualquier programa en un ordenador. Al tiempo que la aplicación inicia, el sistema operativo reserva una cantidad de memoria particular y el tiempo de CPU requerido para el funcionamiento del programa. Esto tendrá lugar gracias al uso de los recursos de sistema disponibles al momento de ejecutar el programa.
  14. 14. • Error de Recursos de Sistema Por lo general, y al cerrar un programa, éste debería “regresar” la memoria hasta el momento empleada para su ejecución. En caso de no suceder, lo cual es más común de lo que se cree, aquellos recursos se verán denegados a otros procesos y programas. Esta situación es por lo general denominada como memory leak (pérdida de memoria), resource leak (pérdida de recursos). Si tienes suerte, esta situación llevará a Windows a alertarte acerca de los escasos recursos de sistemas en el ordenador, por lo general mediante un error como los siguientes: • “Sin memoria o recursos de sistema” • “Sin memoria” • “Recursos de sistema insuficientes para completar el servicio requerido” • “Sistema peligrosamente bajo en recursos” • “Tu ordenador cuenta con poca memoria” Si no tienes mucha suerte, simplemente notarás una ralentización en tu ordenador o, aún peor, mensajes de error carentes de sentido. • Cómo solucionar errores de Recursos de Sistema La manera más rápida para solucionar problemas relacionados a recursos de sistema es simplemente reiniciando el ordenador. Apagar el ordenador asegurará que todos aquellos programas y aplicaciones abiertas, al igual que aquellos procesos en segundo plano abarcando recursos, sean cancelados por completo. Puedes encontrar más información acerca de esto en Por qué reiniciar un ordenador puede solucionar muchos problemas.
  15. 15. DISPOSITIVOS PORTÁTILES Los dispositivos portátiles son aparatos electrónicos ideados para obtener todo aquello que antiguamente era difícil de conseguir como por ejemplo información acerca de un tema en específico, un cálculo tedioso de matemáticas o un simple teléfono portátil. Esta genialidad fue pensada para facilitar la vida de sus consumidores, mediante pequeños aparatos electrónicos de fácil acceso. La tendencia de las compañías electrónicas es proporcionar comodidad y nueva funcionalidad a sus consumidores, la razón por la cual los dispositivos portátiles son tan populares es porque proporcionan una gran variedad de sistemas informáticos abarcando desde una simple calculadora hasta PC inalámbricas portables, además sus cómodos tamaños permiten que estos productos sean más prácticos ya que el peso es menor, hay una reducción del consumo eléctrico y los costos se apaciguan un poco. La popularidad de los dispositivos informativos portátiles ha ido incrementando notoriamente y este es solo su comienzo ya que los mismos nunca dejan de actualizarse, por ende siempre sale la competencia de un producto anterior trayendo como consecuencia que estemos empapados con tecnología nueva rápidamente. • Computadoras Notebook También llamadas laptop o computadora portátil, es una pequeña computadora personal con un peso entre 1 y 6 kilogramos, pensada para que pueda ser fácilmente transportable. Características de las notebooks * Por lo general funcionan empleando una batería o un adaptador AD/DC que permite tanto cargar la batería como dar suministro de energía. * Suelen poseer una pequeña batería que permite mantener el reloj y otros datos en caso de falta de energía. * En general, a igual precio, las notebooks suelen tener menos potencia que las computadoras de escritorio, incluyendo menor capacidad de sus discos duros, menos poder de video y audio, y menor potencia en sus microprocesadores. De todas maneras, suelen consumir menos energía y son más silenciosas.
  16. 16. • Tarjetas PCMCIA Presentes en los ordenadores portátiles, móviles, notebooks actuales las tarjetas PCMCIA nos permiten añadir al ordenador nuevas funciones. • Computadoras de mano Son microcomputadoras de características sumamente reducidas y dependiendo del uso que se les dé pueden llegar a requerir de otra más grande para su operación completa. En general son computadoras con un alto nivel de independencia funcional y operativa, y se diferencian de las de bolsillo en que son más grandes y no caben en un bolsillo. La característica principal de estas computadoras es su tamaño, que como su nombre lo dice, son del tamaño ideal para ser utilizadas en la mano, sin necesidad de reposarlas en una superficie. Por lo regular carecen de partes móviles, incluyendo unidades de disco, y se comunican con el mundo exterior a través de un puerto o un peine de conexiones. Esto es, su sistema operativo, aplicaciones y documentos son almacenados en algún tipo de memoria RAM. • PALM Es uno de los nombres comercial de las PDA, esto es Personal Digital Assistant o Asistente digital personal. Se trata de unas pequeñas computadoras que caben en la palma de su mano. Son la resultante de dos fuerzas que acompañan el avance de la tecnología. • Smartphone Un Smartphone es un teléfono móvil basado en una plataforma de computación móvil, con más capacidad de computación avanzada y conectividad de un teléfono de características. Los primeros teléfonos inteligentes principalmente combinan las funciones de un asistente personal digital (PDA) y un teléfono móvil o la cámara. Los modelos de hoy también sirven para combinar las funciones de los reproductores multimedia portátiles de gama baja cámaras digitales compactas, cámaras de vídeo de bolsillo, y las unidades de navegación GPS. Smartphone modernos suelen incluir también pantallas táctiles de alta resolución, navegadores web que pueden acceder y mostrar correctamente las páginas web estándar y no sólo los sitios móviles optimizados y de alta velocidad de acceso a datos a través de Wi-Fi y de banda ancha móvil. Los sistemas móviles más comunes de explotación (OS) utilizados por los teléfonos inteligentes modernos incluyen el Android de Google, iOS de Apple, Symbian de Nokia, el sistema operativo de RIM, BlackBerry, Bada de Samsung, Microsoft Windows Phone, webOS Hewlett-Packard, y embebidos distribuciones de Linux como Maemo y MeeGo.
  17. 17. • Dispositivos infrarrojos Nos permiten la comunicación entre dos modos, usando una serie de leds infrarrojos para ello. Se trata de emisores/receptores de las ondas infrarrojas entre ambos dispositivos, cada dispositivo necesita al otro para realizar la comunicación por ello es escasa su utilización a gran escala. • Dispositivos inalámbricos Son dispositivos que como se enuncian no necesitan estar conectados físicamente mediante cables. Se corresponden con una tecnología mediante la que todo dispositivo ofrece una conectividad vía radio (ondas). Estos dispositivos necesitan para su funcionamiento la incorporación en el equipo del cliente de unas tarjetas que soporten dicha tecnología mediante la que realizar la comunicación requerida. Además, posibilitan dicha conexión a todo dispositivo que disponga de dicha tecnología como son por ejemplo los ordenadores de bolsillo. Diagrama de motherboard para computadora portátil y sus componentes:

