  1. 1. JORGE MIGUEL CARMONA CRUZ R2TYO Asesor: Dr. Jesús Ramírez Martínez
  2. 2.  Biomecánica: todas las acciones que se ejercen sobre la estructura de sostén del cuerpo, las cargas, las fuerzas y respuesta a las mismas, así como las deformidades y deformaciones con sus consecuencias y efectos a corto, mediano y largo plazos.
  3. 3.  También estudia el comportamiento de los implantes, el del organismo en el cual se aplican, los mecanismos de lesión con sus características y la cinética del trauma
  4. 4.  Es importante el comprender los términos de Fuerza, Esfuerzo y Solicitación una mejor comprensión de los Principios Biomecánicos
  5. 5.  Fuerza: la energía capaz de cambiar el estado de reposo o movimiento de un cuerpo y cuando éste es bloqueado, produce una deformidad.  Esfuerzo: es la combinación de fuerzas aplicadas en un área, capaces de producir una deformación, una sola fuerza aplicada a un cuerpo no será capaz de deformarlo.
  6. 6. Tipos de Esfuerzo  a) Centrípeto: dos fuerzas actúan una en contra de la otra en la misma dirección pero en sentido opuesto, esfuerzo de compresión.  b) Centrifuga: dos fuerzas actúan en sentido opuesto y se alejan entre si, esfuerzos de tensión  c) Cuando se aplica una o más fuerzas en sentido tangencial al eje de carga y provocan deslizamiento paralelo en sentido contrario entre los planos de un cuerpo, esfuerzo cortante.
  7. 7.  Solicitación: es la deformidad sufrida por el hueso de acuerdo a los esfuerzos a que se encuentra sometido; pueden ser:  A)En Compresión  B)En Flexión  C)En Cizallamiento  D)En Tensión  E)En Torsión
  8. 8. OSTEOSINTESIS PRINCIPIOS BIOMECANICOS COMPRESION PROTECCION TIRANTE SOSTEN TUTOR INTRAOSEO
  9. 9. OSTEOSINTESIS COMPRESION Es la fricción realizada entre dos fragmentos mediante la utilización de uno o más implantes. Objetivo: Aumentar la fricción de sus superficies de contacto, tipos:  Compresión Transversal  Compresión Axial
  10. 10. OSTEOSISNTESIS PROTECCION O NEUTRALIZACION DEFINICIÓN: Es el uso de un implante agregado a una osteosintesis insuficiente. OBJETIVO: Complementar una osteosintesis insuficiente para evitar su falla.
  11. 11. OSTEOSISNTESIS TIRANTE DEFINICION: Es un implante tensado en la superficie convexa de un hueso con fractura transversal OBJETIVO: Convertir las solicitaciones en flexión sobre el hueso en solicitaciones de compresión en dirección axial de la fractura
  12. 12. OSTEOSINTESIS SOSTÉN DEFINICIÓN: Cuando el implante funciona como sustituto temporal de soporte óseo. OBJETIVO: Mantener una distancia cuando no existe soporte óseo.
  13. 13. OSTEOSINTESIS TUTOR INTRAOSEO DEFINICIÓN: Efecto de alineación y estabilización de los fragmentos de fracturas mediante implantes dentro del hueso OBJETIVO: Mantener alineada y estable una fractura diafisaria permitiendo compresión dinámica axial
  14. 14. OSTEOSISNTESIS INDICACIONES E IMPLANTES Principio Compresión Protección Tirante Sostén Tutor Intraóseo Indicacio nes Transversal: trazos largos y verticales en metáfisis y sólo en diáfisis de peroné Axial: Trazos transversos Bilat: transverso en húmero distal, diáfisis tibial, epífisis y metáfisis, artrodesis Cualquier hueso y trazo susceptible s de compresió n la cual resulta insuficient e Trazos transvers os en huesos curvos, rótula, algunas avulsione s y maléolos Cualquier hueso, segmento y trazos sin soporte óseo Istmo de diáfisis húmero, fémur y tibia transversales + Protección: trazos con soporte óseo en 3/5 de diáfisis mismos huesos. + Sostén: Igual sin soporte óseo + Compresión: trazos transversales
  15. 15. Los principios biomecánicas en osteosíntesis están determinados por los siguientes elementos básicos:  El hueso involucrado  El segmento afectado  La conformación de la fractura  La calidad del hueso  Personalidad de la fractura  La técnica utilizada  El implante aplicado
  16. 16.  1. Frankel: Biomecánica ortopédica. Editorial Jim; 2015.  2. Giancoli DC: Physics principles with applications. 5th ed. New Jersey: Prentice-Hall; 2016.  3. Lambotte A: L’intervention Opératoire dans les Fractures Recéntes et Anncienes. Henri Lamertin, Librare-Editeur; 2014: 23.  4. Küntscher G: Practice of intramedullary nailing. Translated by Rinne HH. Springfi eld, Illinois; 2015.  5. Danis R: Théorie et practique de l’ ostesosyntése. Paris: Masson; 2015.

