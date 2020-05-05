Successfully reported this slideshow.
OSTEOMIELITIS DR. ALFREDO ABRAHAM BAUTISTA ACOSTA RESIDENTE DE ORTOPEDIA DE SEGUNDO AÑO Asesor: Dr. Jesús Ramírez Martínez
EPIDEMIOLOGIA  Es una de las condiciones de salud que presenta mayor cambio en la incidencia, relacionado esto con el aum...
A que se refiere la osteomielitis?...... Es un estado inflamatorio del hueso
Osteomielitis aguda Osteomielitis crónica Osteomielitis en pie diabético Osteomielitis relacionada con implantes de osteos...
Osteomielitis causada por un foco de infección contiguo Osteomielitis secundario a insuficiencia vascular, pie diabético O...
HISTOPATOLOGÍA  La lesión histopatológica más característica de la osteomielitis es el secuestro, el cual consiste en la ...
 El involucro denota una capa de hueso vivo que se ha formado sobre el hueso muerto o necrótico.
 La cloaca se refiere a un involucro que busca vía de salida a través de la cortical
Y QUÉ MICROORGANISMOS LO CAUSAN?...... STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS ENTEROCOCCUS SPP ESTREPTOCOCCUS SPP CÁNDIDA ASPERGILLUS STAPH...
DIAGNOSTICO FIEBRE O AUMENTO DE LA TEMPERATURA LOCAL DOLOR LIMITACIÓN FUNCIONAL PUEDE EXISTIR LA PRESENCIA DE UNA FÍSTULA ...
BACTERIEMIA Y CULTIVO SENSIBILIDAD ALTA ESPECIFICIDAD BAJA
BIOPSIA  Se prefiere realizar una toma de biopsia excisional, a la toma de biopsia con aguja fina, además puede ser útil ...
Esta tabla es importante para resumir con base en diferentes estudios la especificidad y sensibilidad de los estudios util...
ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN SIGNOS RADIOLÓGICOS ELEVACIÓN PERIOSTICA DISRUPCIÓN CORTICAL OSTEÓLISIS INVASIÓN MEDULAR
Algunos estudios señalan que los cambios radiológicos pueden ser visibles después de dos semanas, sin embargo se considera...
TRATAMIENTO El antibiótico es la terapia de primera línea para la osteomielitis aguda, independientemente del sitio de inf...
OSTEOMIELITIS CRÓNICA  TERAPIA COMBINADA: Muchos estudios consideran la terapia combinada. Terapia antibiótica con B- lac...
 El tiempo de duración de antibiótico en casos de osteomielitis crónica es de 42 días.  El desbridamiento es la interven...
TERAPIA COADYUVANTE  En la osteomielitis, la terapia adyuvante consiste en todos los rellenos de defectos óseos y antibió...
OSTEOMIELITIS DE HUESO LARGOS E INFECCIÓN ASOCIADA A MATERIAL DE OSTEOSÍNTESIS DIAGNOSTICO PRUEBA DE IMAGEN COMP0ATIBLE 2 ...
DOLOR INFLAMACION FISTULA SUPURACIÓN CLINICA
CLAFISICACION
MEDIDAS QUIRÚRGICAS DRENAJE ADECUADO DEL FOCO DE INFECCIÓN FRESADO DE LA CAVIDAD EN EL TIPO MEDULAR DESBRIDAMIENTO Y ESCIS...
OSTEOMIELITIS CON CLAVO INTRAMEDULAR COBERTURA ANTIMICROBIANA DE AMPLIO ESPECTRO ENVÍO DE 5 – 6 MUESTRAS PARA CULTIVO FRES...
OSTEOMIELITIS CON PLACA SE PUEDE CONSIDERAR MANETENERLA CON AMPLIO DESBRIDAMIENTO DE LOS TEJIDOS ENVIAR 5-6 MUESTRAS PARA ...
OSTEOMIELITIS EN NIÑOS  En niños, la tasa de incidencia reportada de osteomielitis varía entre 1:5000 y 1:10,000 con una ...
 La epidemiología microbiológica ha permanecido relativamente consistente con el tiempo, con S. aureus
CLINICA  La osteomielitis hematógena aguda puede presentarse agudamente o subclínicamente y se define como una infección ...
TRATAMIENTO USO DE ANTIBIÓTICOS SISTÉMICOS CIRUGIA PARA DRENAR ABSCESOS DESBRIDAMIENTO DE TEJIDO NECROTICO
 El uso de antibiótico sistémicos que son específicos de S. aureus deben considerarse en colaboración con un especialista...
PERSPECTIVAS FUTURAS  Estudios recientes identificaron que un inhibidor de la biosíntesis de colesterol podría bloquear l...
 Un estudio antibiopelícula in vitro reveló que la clorhexidina fue el más efectivo en erradicar Staphylococcus aureus re...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA  The management of osteomyelitis in the adult, The Surgeon (2016), http://dx.doi.org/ 10.1016/j.surge.2015.1...
  1. 1. OSTEOMIELITIS DR. ALFREDO ABRAHAM BAUTISTA ACOSTA RESIDENTE DE ORTOPEDIA DE SEGUNDO AÑO Asesor: Dr. Jesús Ramírez Martínez
  2. 2. EPIDEMIOLOGIA  Es una de las condiciones de salud que presenta mayor cambio en la incidencia, relacionado esto con el aumento en las comorbilidades de las personas, y las fracturas cada vez mas complejas por mecanismos de alto impacto Incidencia de 21.8 personas por cada 100,000 habitantes por año
  3. 3. A que se refiere la osteomielitis?...... Es un estado inflamatorio del hueso
  4. 4. Osteomielitis aguda Osteomielitis crónica Osteomielitis en pie diabético Osteomielitis relacionada con implantes de osteosíntesis La osteomielitis generalmente se puede clasificar en 4 categorías
  5. 5. Osteomielitis causada por un foco de infección contiguo Osteomielitis secundario a insuficiencia vascular, pie diabético Osteomielitis a distancia, hematógena. (bacteremia) Clasificación de 1970 por Waldvogel, basada en el origen de la infección.
  6. 6. HISTOPATOLOGÍA  La lesión histopatológica más característica de la osteomielitis es el secuestro, el cual consiste en la formación de hueso necrótico, el cual se encuentra en medio del tejido infectado, se separa del tejido vivo por un proceso de granulación
  7. 7.  El involucro denota una capa de hueso vivo que se ha formado sobre el hueso muerto o necrótico.
  8. 8.  La cloaca se refiere a un involucro que busca vía de salida a través de la cortical
  9. 9. Y QUÉ MICROORGANISMOS LO CAUSAN?...... STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS ENTEROCOCCUS SPP ESTREPTOCOCCUS SPP CÁNDIDA ASPERGILLUS STAPHYLOCOCCUS EPIDERMIDIS El principal microorganismo es el staphylococcus aureus, seguido del epidermidis, sin embargo actualmente podemos observar incluso infecciones fúngicas sobre todo en paciente inmunocomprometidos
  10. 10. DIAGNOSTICO FIEBRE O AUMENTO DE LA TEMPERATURA LOCAL DOLOR LIMITACIÓN FUNCIONAL PUEDE EXISTIR LA PRESENCIA DE UNA FÍSTULA CUADRO CLÍNICO
  11. 11. BACTERIEMIA Y CULTIVO SENSIBILIDAD ALTA ESPECIFICIDAD BAJA
  12. 12. BIOPSIA  Se prefiere realizar una toma de biopsia excisional, a la toma de biopsia con aguja fina, además puede ser útil en el diagnóstico diferencial
  13. 13. Esta tabla es importante para resumir con base en diferentes estudios la especificidad y sensibilidad de los estudios utilizados para diagnostico de osteomielitis; podemos estacar por ejemplo la biopsia de hueso con una sensibilidad de 93% y una especificidad de 87%,
  14. 14. ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN SIGNOS RADIOLÓGICOS ELEVACIÓN PERIOSTICA DISRUPCIÓN CORTICAL OSTEÓLISIS INVASIÓN MEDULAR
  15. 15. Algunos estudios señalan que los cambios radiológicos pueden ser visibles después de dos semanas, sin embargo se considerará como un estudio con alta sensibilidad para detectar cambios en estadios crónicos, con baja sensibilidad en estadios tempranos
  16. 16. TRATAMIENTO El antibiótico es la terapia de primera línea para la osteomielitis aguda, independientemente del sitio de infección. Tiempo de administración • Dos estudios utilizando como tratamiento fluoroquinolonas mas rifampicina, por 6 o 12 semanas no mostraron superioridad de 12 semanas contra las 6 semanas de tratamiento Vía de administración • Se compara en dos estudios además el tratamiento vía oral, contra el tratamiento intravenoso, mostrando éxito en 74% vía oral contra un 86% en tratamiento iv.
  17. 17. OSTEOMIELITIS CRÓNICA  TERAPIA COMBINADA: Muchos estudios consideran la terapia combinada. Terapia antibiótica con B- lactámicos, vancomicina Desbridamiento quirúrgico con aseo quirúrgico
  18. 18.  El tiempo de duración de antibiótico en casos de osteomielitis crónica es de 42 días.  El desbridamiento es la intervención quirúrgica más frecuente, retirando el tejido necrótico (secuestro)
  19. 19. TERAPIA COADYUVANTE  En la osteomielitis, la terapia adyuvante consiste en todos los rellenos de defectos óseos y antibióticos que se utilizan durante la cirugía para reemplazar el hueso extirpado.
  20. 20. OSTEOMIELITIS DE HUESO LARGOS E INFECCIÓN ASOCIADA A MATERIAL DE OSTEOSÍNTESIS DIAGNOSTICO PRUEBA DE IMAGEN COMP0ATIBLE 2 CULTIVOS POSITIVOS CLINICA FISTULA CUTANEA CON DRENAJE PURULENTO
  21. 21. DOLOR INFLAMACION FISTULA SUPURACIÓN CLINICA
  22. 22. CLAFISICACION
  23. 23. MEDIDAS QUIRÚRGICAS DRENAJE ADECUADO DEL FOCO DE INFECCIÓN FRESADO DE LA CAVIDAD EN EL TIPO MEDULAR DESBRIDAMIENTO Y ESCISIÓN DE TEJIDO NECRÓTICO RETIRADA DEL MATERIAL DE OSTEOSÍNTESIS OBLITERACIÓN DE ESPACIOS MUERTOS
  24. 24. OSTEOMIELITIS CON CLAVO INTRAMEDULAR COBERTURA ANTIMICROBIANA DE AMPLIO ESPECTRO ENVÍO DE 5 – 6 MUESTRAS PARA CULTIVO FRESADO DEL CANAL MEDULAR RETIRO DEL IMPLANTE
  25. 25. OSTEOMIELITIS CON PLACA SE PUEDE CONSIDERAR MANETENERLA CON AMPLIO DESBRIDAMIENTO DE LOS TEJIDOS ENVIAR 5-6 MUESTRAS PARA CULTIVO COBERTURA ANTIMICROBIANA DE AMPLIO ESPECTRO
  26. 26. OSTEOMIELITIS EN NIÑOS  En niños, la tasa de incidencia reportada de osteomielitis varía entre 1:5000 y 1:10,000 con una edad media del paciente de 6 años
  27. 27.  La epidemiología microbiológica ha permanecido relativamente consistente con el tiempo, con S. aureus
  28. 28. CLINICA  La osteomielitis hematógena aguda puede presentarse agudamente o subclínicamente y se define como una infección diagnosticada dentro de 2 semanas del inicio de los signos y síntomas
  29. 29. TRATAMIENTO USO DE ANTIBIÓTICOS SISTÉMICOS CIRUGIA PARA DRENAR ABSCESOS DESBRIDAMIENTO DE TEJIDO NECROTICO
  30. 30.  El uso de antibiótico sistémicos que son específicos de S. aureus deben considerarse en colaboración con un especialista en enfermedades infecciosas y la institución.
  31. 31. PERSPECTIVAS FUTURAS  Estudios recientes identificaron que un inhibidor de la biosíntesis de colesterol podría bloquear la virulencia de S. aureus y formación de biopelículas en modelos de infección en vitro.
  32. 32.  Un estudio antibiopelícula in vitro reveló que la clorhexidina fue el más efectivo en erradicar Staphylococcus aureus resistente a meticilina de implantes en comparación con yodo, solución salina
  33. 33. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  The management of osteomyelitis in the adult, The Surgeon (2016), http://dx.doi.org/ 10.1016/j.surge.2015.12.005  Osteomyelitis. The American Heritage Science Dictionary. Houghton Mifflin Company. 2017. www.dictionary.com/browse/osteomyelitis. Last accessed March 30, 2018.  Zaborowska M, Tillander J, Bra˚nemark R. Biofilm formation and antimicrobial susceptibility of staphylococci and enterococci from osteomyelitis associated with percutaneous orthopaedic implants. J Biomed Mater Res B Appl Biomater 2017;105(8):2630-40.  Birt MC, Anderson DW, Bruce Toby E, Wang J. Osteomyelitis: recent advances in pathophysiology and therapeutic strategies. J Orthop 2016;14(1):45-52  Osteomyelitis. The American Heritage Science Dictionary. Houghton Mifflin Company.  2017. www.dictionary.com/browse/osteomyelitis. Last accessed March 30, 2018.

