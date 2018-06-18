Informe modulo 2 plataformas digitales ok

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Community Manager en formación:  Andrea Mujica C.I. 26.233.000  Anitsu Flores C.I. 11.362.525  Carlos Wiedeman C.I. 22....
CONTENIDO Descripción de la interacción generada en las siguientes Plataformas Digitales: Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinte...
DESCRIPCIÓN DEL CONTENIDO El contenido diseñado esta basado en los temas siguientes: Las Estrategias en el Marketing Digit...
PUBLICACIÓN EN WORDPRESSS URL: https://wp.me/p9Zcgu-f Interacción de la publicación: Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ...
PUBLICACIÓN EN BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2HVtDMN Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. PAGIN...
PUBLICACIÓN EN FACEBOOK DE BLOGGER URL: https://bit.ly/2t4Oqce Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de juni...
PUBLICACIÓN EN FACEBOOK DE WORDPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2tmx1vd Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de jun...
PUBLICACIÓN EN TWITTER DE BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2HXYoAS Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio ...
PUBLICACIÓN EN TWITTER DE WORPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2LZwC9t Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio...
PUBLICACIÓN EN LINKEIN DESDE BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2JRiezC Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de jun...
PUBLICACIÓN EN LINKEIN DESDE WORDPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2LYubUz Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de j...
PUBLICACIÓN EN GOOGLE PLUS DESDE BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2HYlAyQ Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de...
PUBLICACIÓN EN GOOGLE PLUS DESDE WORDPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2HU6SZP Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 ...
PUBLICACIÓN EN SNAPCHAT URL: http://bit.ly/2M1dlEF Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. VIST...
PUBLICACIÓN EN INSTAGRAM URL: http://bit.ly/2LYM5H3 Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME ...
PUBLICACIÓN EN INSTAGRAM URL: http://bit.ly/2MyADmr Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME ...
PUBLICACIÓN EN PINTEREST URL: http://bit.ly/2JXK6lL Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. CON...
PUBLICACIÓN EN YOUTUBE URL: http://bit.ly/2I19NA4 Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. VISUA...
PUBLICACIÓN EN SLIDESHARE URL: http://bit.ly/2JOR407 Interacción de la publicación Periodo: 17 de junio 2018. CONCLUSION: ...
Informe Plataformas Digitales

  1. 1. Community Manager en formación:  Andrea Mujica C.I. 26.233.000  Anitsu Flores C.I. 11.362.525  Carlos Wiedeman C.I. 22.298.223  Jesús Ramos C.I. 21.028.604  Vanesska Ojeda C.I. 22.338.179
  2. 2. CONTENIDO Descripción de la interacción generada en las siguientes Plataformas Digitales: Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Blogger Wordpress Linkedin Snapchat Google plus Youtube Slideshare
  3. 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL CONTENIDO El contenido diseñado esta basado en los temas siguientes: Las Estrategias en el Marketing Digital y el impacto de las Plataformas Digitales en el marco del Mundial de Futbol Rusia 2018, asi como tambien el impulso que debe considerar las marcas para aumentar su presencia e interacción con sus audiencias digitales. Todo el concepto creativo, redacción de contenido e imágenes fueron diseñadas alusivas a estos temas con el objeto de captar rápidamente la atención de la audiencia por ser un tema actual. Se establecieron como Etiquetas de identidad las siguientes: #PlataformasDigitales, #RedesSociales, #MarketinDigital, #MundialRusia2018, #FifaWordlCupRussia2018, #FutbolEnRedeSociales. Se tomaron en cuenta las indicaciones definidas con el profesor del módulo, sin embargo los resultados que a continuación se observan no fueron los esperados, considerando que influyo que solo 4 de las 11 Plataformas Digitales ya estaba creadas teniendo un numero de seguidores que ayudaron a la interacción, y las 7 restante no hubo interacción por ser cuentas nuevas, requiriendo un periodo de tiempo para la obtención orgánica de seguidores generadores de interacción. Nota Importante: Cada participante trabajo con varias Plataformas Digitales, sin embargo para el informe se seleccionó el participante que mayor interacción generó.
  4. 4. PUBLICACIÓN EN WORDPRESSS URL: https://wp.me/p9Zcgu-f Interacción de la publicación: Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ENTRADA S PUBLICAD AS VISTA S VISITA NTES VISTAS POR VISITAN TES ME GUSTA SEGUID ORES COMENT ARIOS VISTAS # 1 17 15 1,13 2 1 1 14 DIA MAS POPULAR HORA MAS POPUL AR REFERENCIAS PAISES DOMINGO 2PM PINTEREST.COM 2 VENEZUE LA 14 FACEBOOK 2 ESPAÑA 1 INSTAGRAM 1 EEUU 2 WORDPRESS READER 1 OTROS 0 CONCLUSIO N: Poca interacción por ser una cuenta nueva, sin embargo su mayor interaccion procede de las etiquetas.
  5. 5. PUBLICACIÓN EN BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2HVtDMN Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. PAGINA VISTA EN EL ÚLTIMO MES SEGUIDORES VISTA DESDE ENTRADA PAGINAS VISTAS POR PAIS/ ENTRADA PAGINAS VISTAS 63 0 43 Venezuela 23 URL DE REFERENCIA / ENTRADA PAGINA VISTAS PAGINAS VISTAS POR NAVEGADORES/ ENTRADA PAGINAS VISTAS Estados Unidos 21 https://t.co/ 9 Chrome 73% Emiratos Árabes Unidos 5 http://m.facebook.com 3 Firefox 15% Irlanda 4 android-app://com.google.android. 1 Safari 3% Brasil 2 http://plus.url.goog 1 Internet Explorer 2% Perú 2 https://l.facebook.com 1 Mobile 2% Bulgaria 1 https://www.google.com 1 Alemania 1 SITIOS DE REFERENCIA / ENTRADA PAGINA VISTAS Francia 1 9 Windows 53% Filipinas 1 3 Linux 14% 2 Macintosh 14% android-app://com.google.android. 1 Android 8% 1 1 plus.url.google.com www.google.com PAGINAS VISTAS POR SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS/ ENTRADA PAGINAS VISTAS CONCLUSIÓN: Ha pesar de ser cuenta nueva tuvo una interaccion interesante,procedente de comentarios directos y de Twitter, la audiencia no solo es de America sino de otros continentes.y donde Google juega un papel importante a tomar en cuenta. iPhone 3% COMENTARIOS 5 t.co/ m.facebook.com l.facebook.com
  6. 6. PUBLICACIÓN EN FACEBOOK DE BLOGGER URL: https://bit.ly/2t4Oqce Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME GUSTA COMENTARIOS 2 1 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por no estar dirigido a una audiencia objetivo, el comentario recibido es por referencia.
  7. 7. PUBLICACIÓN EN FACEBOOK DE WORDPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2tmx1vd Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME GUSTA COMENTARIOS 0 0 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por no estar dirigido a una audiencia objetivo, el comentario recibido es por referencia.
  8. 8. PUBLICACIÓN EN TWITTER DE BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2HXYoAS Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. RESPONDER RETWITTEAR ME GUSTA IMPRESIONES 0 0 0 9 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por ser una Cuenta con poca actividad, sus impresiones alcanzadas no son significativas.
  9. 9. PUBLICACIÓN EN TWITTER DE WORPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2LZwC9t Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. RESPONDER RETWITTEAR ME GUSTA IMPRESIONES 0 0 1 30 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por ser una Cuenta con poca actividad, sus impresiones alcanzadas fueron mayor en comparación a Blogger.
  10. 10. PUBLICACIÓN EN LINKEIN DESDE BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2JRiezC Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. RECOMENDACIÓN COMENTARIOS COMPARTIR 0 0 0 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por ser una Cuenta nueva con escaso seguidores, no alcanzo ninguna interacción.
  11. 11. PUBLICACIÓN EN LINKEIN DESDE WORDPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2LYubUz Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. RECOMENDACIÓN COMENTARIOS COMPARTIR 0 0 0 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por ser una Cuenta nueva con escaso seguidores, no alcanzo ninguna interacción.
  12. 12. PUBLICACIÓN EN GOOGLE PLUS DESDE BLOGGER URL: http://bit.ly/2HYlAyQ Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME GUSTA COMENTARIOS COMPARTIR 0 1 0 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por ser una Cuenta nueva con escaso seguidores, solo alcanzo una interacción inducida.
  13. 13. PUBLICACIÓN EN GOOGLE PLUS DESDE WORDPRESS URL: http://bit.ly/2HU6SZP Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME GUSTA COMENTARIOS COMPARTIR 1 1 0 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por ser una Cuenta nueva con escaso seguidores, solo alcanzo una interacción inducida.
  14. 14. PUBLICACIÓN EN SNAPCHAT URL: http://bit.ly/2M1dlEF Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. VISTOS COMPARTIR GUARDAR 0 0 0 CONCLUSION: Interacción nula por ser una Cuenta nueva con escaso seguidores.
  15. 15. PUBLICACIÓN EN INSTAGRAM URL: http://bit.ly/2LYM5H3 Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME GUSTA COMENTARIOS TIPO DE CUENTA 30 7 PERSONAL CONCLUSION: Alta Interacción por ser llamativa la imagen y el contenido, recibiendo comentarios orgánico.
  16. 16. PUBLICACIÓN EN INSTAGRAM URL: http://bit.ly/2MyADmr Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. ME GUSTA COMENTARIOS TIPO DE CUENTA 9 1 PERSONAL CONCLUSION: Interacción baja, posible, falta de interes sobre el tema, recibiendo comentario orgánico.
  17. 17. PUBLICACIÓN EN PINTEREST URL: http://bit.ly/2JXK6lL Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. CONCLUSION: Interacción nula, por ser cuenta nueva, sin actividad.
  18. 18. PUBLICACIÓN EN YOUTUBE URL: http://bit.ly/2I19NA4 Interacción de la publicación Periodo: Del 04 al 17 de junio 2018. VISUALIZACIONES ME GUSTA NO ME GUSTA 8 3 0 CONCLUSION: Poca interacción por ser una Cuenta nueva con escaso seguidores.
  19. 19. PUBLICACIÓN EN SLIDESHARE URL: http://bit.ly/2JOR407 Interacción de la publicación Periodo: 17 de junio 2018. CONCLUSION: Interacción nula por ser cuenta nueva.

