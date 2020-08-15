Discurso politico elementos y tipologias

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS BARQUISIMETO, ESTADO LARA DISCURSO POLÍTICO, ELEMENTOS Y TIPOLOGÍAS Jesús Ramón Alfonso Araujo Sáez C.I. Nº V- 17.392.071 Agosto, 2020
  2. 2. DISCURSO POLITICO Discurso político: Es el juego de estrategias con mecanismos retóricos y semánticos que intenta reconocer y confirmar los partidos políticos y atraer a los indecisos a la dirección deseada por el candidato. Visto como un medio de comunicación entre el locutor y el destinatario, dotado de fuerza material Características • Produce un determinado comportamiento en las personas. • Tiene como finalidad la persuasión en el ciudadano. • Se sitúa en el contexto social, histórico y político. • Es estratégico y argumentativo • Corresponde a una ideología • Se presenta en forma de populismo. Tiene una relación entre lenguaje, ideología y poder. Tiene como principios. • Inter-discurso • las hipótesis y • la confección del corpus discursivo Criterios: exhaustividad, representatividad y homogeneidad Contiene el método de análisis de definiciones, método semasiológico y el de análisis conceptual .
  3. 3. ELEMENTOS DEL DISCURSO POLÍTICO Contiene el método de análisis de definiciones, método semasiológico y el del análisis conceptual. Se refiere a la interpretación de signos lingüísticos como símbolos, palabras, expresiones o representaciones formales. Capacidad de vincular palabras con valores o anti valores relacionados a la realidad ideológica y política. Comprende dos componentes o formas de asignar el significado, que son: • Denotación. • Connotación. Tiene una metodología cualitativa con la técnica de análisis del discurso y un enfoque semántico-pragmático. Actúa como una herramienta persuasiva que legitima tanto la política gubernamental como la posición del líder presidencial, al tiempo que coloca en minusvalía a los líderes opositores Tiene propósitos narrativos y descriptivos de la realidad política.
  4. 4. TIPOLOGÍAS DEL DISCURSO POLITICO DISCURSO POLÍTICO PERSUASIVO Se define como una exposición de razonamientos que tiene como propósito principal influir en la acción o en el pensamiento de otras personas. Este está basado en la persuasión: es decir, el arte de articular argumentos retóricos de manera tal que se logre convencer e influir en un oyente. Para que este discurso tenga su efecto debe existir la habilidad del persuasor para reconocer que el persuadido tiene un estado mental susceptible al cambio. DISCURSO POLÍTICO POLÉMICO Este tipo de discurso político se “caracteriza por las numerosas marcas enunciativas de presencia del hablante en su discurso, las que expresa la toma de posición y por lo tanto la posibilidad de controversia o enfrentamiento”, acá, el actante expone su punto de vista o pensamiento, pudiendo ser este motivo de controversia o polémica. DISCURSO POLÍTICO RACIONAL Es un procedimiento para probar y fundamentar enunciados normativos y valorativos por medio de argumentos. La racionalidad del discur so se define por un conjunto de reglas del discurso. DISCURSO POLÍTICO DIDÁCTICO Aquel que sitúa en el registro de la evidencia y de la naturalización, como en enunciados netamente afirmativos”, es decir, aquel donde se plantean evidencias o pruebas, como afirmaciones
  5. 5. TIPOLOGÍAS DEL DISCURSO POLITICO DISCURSO POLÍTICO BALANCE Donde el jefe de estado expone el panorama nacional, es decir, que en este tipo de discurso el jefe de estado explica de manera explícita los hechos u acontecimientos suscitados en la nación. DISCURSO POLÍTICO DE AGREGACIÓN Es el que orienta a movilizar a los indecisos alrededor de apoyos asegurados. En base a lo anterior se define el discurso político de agregación como aquel que busca adherir seguidores. DISCURSO POLÍTICO IMPROVISADO Se hace cotidiano, sin pautas, es decir, explicar o exponer un hecho, pensamiento o idea de cualquier hecho habitual. DISCURSO POLÍTICO LLAMADO El locutor se refiere a sí mismo en primera persona, para así acercarse a la audiencia y obtener su apoyo.
  6. 6. Referencias Bibliográficas • Jakobson, Romman. Ensayos de lingüística general. Barcelona, Ed. PlanetaAgostini, 1986 • Verón, Eliseo. «La palabra adversativa. Observaciones sobre la enunciación política». En AAVV. El discurso político. Lenguajes y acontecimientos. Buenos Aires, Ed. Hachette, 1987. • Ricoeur, Paul. El conflicto de las interpretaciones. Ensayos de hermenéutica. Buenos Aires, Fondo de Cultura Económica, 2003. • ELEMENTOS PARA EL ANÁLISIS DEL DISCURSO POLÍTICO EN EL ESCENARIO INTERNACIONAL ELEMENTS FOR THE ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA Leandro E. Sánchez. Referencias de Fuentes Electrónicas • https://www.venelogia.com/archivos/7889/ • http://sedici.unlp.edu.ar/bitstream/handle/10915/90926/Elementos_para_el_an%C3%A1lisis_del_discurso_pol %C3%ADtico_en_el_escenario_internacional.10023.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y • https://www.lifeder.com/discurso-politico/

