REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS BARQUISIMETO, ESTADO...
FUNDAMENTOS IDEOLÓGICOS DE LAS PRIMERAS ORGANIZACIONES POLÍTICAS DEL SIGLO XX  Castro. Organizaciones con ideas globales ...
 Bandera Roja (BR) Con ideales marxista-leninista de orientación antirrevisionista.  La Causa Radical. Bajo el pensamien...
CAUSAS Y CONSECUENCIAS DE LA HUELGA PETROLERA DE 1.936  Los trabajadores exigían mejores condiciones laborales.  Un aume...
La muerte de Juan Vicente Gómez permitió el apogeo del movimiento obrero en Venezuela. Más de un centenar de sindicatos se...
Tal como comenta el historiador Manuel Caballero, el 18 de octubre de 1945 más que una fecha es una incitación al desencad...
Del gomecismo a la democracia

Transición del Gomecismo al sistema Democrático.

Del gomecismo a la democracia

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS POLÍTICAS Y JURÍDICAS BARQUISIMETO, ESTADO LARA DEL GOMECISMO A LA DEMOCRACIA Jesús Ramón Alfonso Araujo Sáez C.I. Nº V- 17.392.071 Julio, 2020
  2. 2. FUNDAMENTOS IDEOLÓGICOS DE LAS PRIMERAS ORGANIZACIONES POLÍTICAS DEL SIGLO XX  Castro. Organizaciones con ideas globales sobre la sociedad y autonomía institucional.  Romanticismo estudiantil libertario (Federación de Estudiantes de Venezuela FEV), cuya oposición al gobierno de Gómez estallará en los sucesos del año 1928.  El gobierno de Eleazar López Contreras, inspirado en el pensamiento bolivariano  El régimen de Isaías Medina Angarita (Partido Democrático Venezolano PDV), ideales progresistas democráticos y sociales.  El Partido Comunista de Venezuela. Partido de ideología marxista-leninista.  Acción Democrática. Corrientes dirigidas al Nacionalismo y Socialdemocracia.  La Unión Republicana Democrática. Basado en las doctrinas democrática, revolucionaria, nacionalistas, progresistas y social liberales.  El Comité de Organización Política Electoral Independiente (conocido popularmente como COPEI), también por su eslogan Partido Socialcristiano o Partido. Inspirado en la democracia cristiana y defensor de cuatro principios fundamentales de su doctrina política, la doctrina social de la Iglesia: Defensa de la Dignidad Humana. Subsidiaridad, Sociabilidad y Búsqueda del bien común.  Opinión Nacional (OPINA). Su inspiración se encontraba en el ideario de Simón Bolívar.  Movimiento Electoral del Pueblo - Partido Socialista de Venezuela (MEP). Se fundamenta en las doctrinas de la democracia socialista, revolucionaria y nacionalista.
  3. 3.  Bandera Roja (BR) Con ideales marxista-leninista de orientación antirrevisionista.  La Causa Radical. Bajo el pensamiento de la “democracia radical” (participación popular y contraria al socialismo autoritario y a la democracia liberal).  Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS). De ideología socialista democrática, nace como producto de las serias críticas contra el modelo socialista soviético.  Movimiento de Integridad Nacional-Unidad (MIN-Unidad). Comprometido con el ideal de la democracia representativa y quiere erradicar la carnetocracia para sustituirlo por la meritocracia.  Tupamaro. De tendencia comunista. Sus bases: Anticapitalismo, Antiimperialismo, Antioligarquismo y Socialismo revolucionario.  Organización Renovadora Auténtica (ORA). Ideales basados en los sagrados y nobles principios cristianos del amor, la paz, la fe y la esperanza, pero sobre todo el amor a Dios y al Pueblo, la tolerancia, la libertad religiosa y el pluralismo político.  Convergencia Nacional. Con bases ideológicas en el Conservadurismo social, la Democracia cristiana, la Economía Social de Mercado y el Humanismo Cristiano.  El Movimiento V República. Su ideología se basaba en los ideales de Simón Bolívar, elementos humanistas, socialistas y nacionalistas a favor de la democracia participativa.  Patria Para Todos (PPT). Ubicado en la izquierda heterodoxa.  Un Nuevo Tiempo. Con bases en la: Socialdemocracia, Reformismo, Socialismo Democrático y Keynesianismo.  Alianza Bravo Pueblo (ABP) es un partido político de ideología socialdemocrata.  Primero Justicia. Se define como un partido progresista-humanista.
  4. 4. CAUSAS Y CONSECUENCIAS DE LA HUELGA PETROLERA DE 1.936  Los trabajadores exigían mejores condiciones laborales.  Un aumento de salario de 1 bolívar.  Suministro de agua potable y baños en las instalaciones.  Adecuaciones de las áreas petroleras del país, entre otras.  El proyecto de "Ley de Orden Público" que coartaba el derecho a la protesta.  Deterioro de las condiciones laborales  Despidos de trabajadores  Represión militar y policial  Aumento de un bolívar del salario de los trabajadores  Muertes civiles  El evento dio pie a la creación de la primera central obrera: confederación venezolana de trabajadores  Las peticiones introducidas ante la Inspectoría del Trabajo incluían: • Salario mínimo de Bs. 10,00 • Reconocimiento por parte de las empresas de los sindicatos. • Reincorporación al trabajo de los obreros despedidos a causa de la última huelga • Jornada de 8 horas tal como lo establecía la ley. • Mejoras en la seguridad industrial, mejoras de viviendas, entre otras peticiones.
  5. 5. La muerte de Juan Vicente Gómez permitió el apogeo del movimiento obrero en Venezuela. Más de un centenar de sindicatos se legalizan, uniéndose a un número similar de organizaciones obreras que actuaron en los últimos años de la dictadura, bajo la figura de sociedades de mutuo auxilio. NACIMIENTO DEL MOVIMIENTO SINDICAL Y PATRONAL VENEZOLANO Pero el gobierno de Eleazar López Contreras restringió la actividad sindical, sobre todo después de la huelga petrolera efectuada de 1936, y de 241 sindicatos legalizados, en 1941 sólo quedaban activos 140. Con el gobierno de Isaías Medina Angarita, el movimiento obrero va a experimentar un notable crecimiento. Para el momento del derrocamiento de Medina, en octubre de 1945, existían 252 sindicatos legalizados. Convención Nacional de Trabajadores en el Teatro Nacional de Caracas el 23 de marzo de 1944. En 1945 se va a potenciar al movimiento obrero venezolano aprovechando las facilidades creadas por el Ministerio del Trabajo, cuyo titular era Raúl Leoni. La dictadura militar de 1948, significó la implementación de una fuerte represión política hacia los sindicatos. Entre 1950 y 1952 el movimiento clasista de trabajadores petroleros intentó inútilmente desplegar jornadas de huelga en contra el régimen, lo que conllevó a la ilegalización de prácticamente todos los sindicatos petroleros, y a la persecución, cárcel, exilio y/o asesinato de sus principales dirigentes. La democracia representativa de 1958 resucita al movimiento obrero (Confederación de Trabajadores de Venezuela).
  6. 6. Tal como comenta el historiador Manuel Caballero, el 18 de octubre de 1945 más que una fecha es una incitación al desencadenamiento de las pasiones. Uno de los aspectos más controversiales en torno a los sucesos del 45, fue el título de "Revolución" con que los miembros de Acción Democrática bautizaron lo que no fue más que un golpe de Estado cívico-militar, que tuvo como principales cabecillas a Rómulo Betancourt y Marcos Pérez Jiménez. REVOLUCIÓN DE OCTUBRE Aunque no se pueda afirmar que el 18 de octubre haya sido un proceso revolucionario, si se puede aseverar que produjo la finalización de una etapa de nuestra historia política iniciada el 22 de octubre 1899 con la llegada de los Andinos al poder, y el comienzo de otra, en la que estarán presentes nuevos actores. Más que una oposición entre democracia y dictadura, en los orígenes de la “Revolución Octubre de 1945” se aprecia el enfrentamiento entre dos tendencias democráticas: una gradualista, caracterizada por cierta desconfianza en torno a la madurez política de la población para ejercer sus derechos políticos, representada en el medinismo, y una más radical y populista, fiel creyente en las capacidades de toma de decisión de los sectores más populares de la sociedad, representada por Betancourt y sus compañeros de partido. Por otro lado, aunque Medina Angarita efectuó una reforma constitucional en abril de 1945, en la cual se otorgaba el voto a los hombres-analfabetos y mayores de 21 años-para elegir diputados, y a las mujeres, con iguales exigencias, para la elección de los miembros de los Concejos Municipales; no fue aprobada la elección del presidente de la República por medio de votación universal y directa, lo cual se convirtió en la principal arma política esgrimida en su contra por parte de la oposición.

