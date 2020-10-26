Robotica_ jesus molleda

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educación Instituto universitario politécnico “San...
Introducción La robótica como hoy en día la conocemos, tiene sus orígenes hace miles de años. Su verdadero motor de desarr...
Es la rama de la ingeniería mecánica, de la ingeniería eléctrica, de la ingeniería electrónica, de la ingeniería biomédica...
Un robot es una entidad virtual o mecánica artificial. Es por lo general un sistema electromecánico que normalmente es con...
Etimología De la robótica El origen etimológico de la palabra robótica lo encontramos, ni más ni menos, que en el checo. E...
Desarrollo moderno De la robótica El artesano japonés Hisashige Tanaka (1799–1881), conocido como el «Edison japonés», cre...
La robótica en la actualidad En la actualidad, los robots comerciales e industriales se utilizan ampliamente y realizan ta...
Modelos de vuelo En fases iniciales de desarrollo hay robots alados experimentales y otros ejemplos que explotan el biomim...
Arquitectura de los robots Existen diferentes tipos y clases de robots, entre ellos con forma humana, de animales, de plan...
Brazo robótico El robot de fabricación más común es el robot industrial y de entre los robots industriales, el más común e...
Los robots en la ficción Mitología Muchas mitologías antiguas tratan la idea de los humanos artificiales. En la mitología ...
Cine Aparecen en películas como ‘Alien’ de 1978, ‘Android’ y ‘Blade runner’ de 1982, ‘Terminator’ de 1984, ‘El hombre bice...
Cuestiones éticas Existe la preocupación de que los robots puedan desplazar o competir con los humanos. Las leyes o reglas...
La relación robots-ONU El relator especial de la ONU sobre ejecuciones extrajudiciales, sumarias o arbitrarias, Christof H...
Graficas
Conclusión
Foto del estudiante
Jesus Molleda
C.I:29.519.469
Ing. sistema "47"
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educación Instituto universitario politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Cabimas “Inteligencia artificial Integrante Jesús Molleda C.I:29.519.469 Carrera: ING.SISTEMA “47” 26 de octubre del 2020
  2. 2. Introducción La robótica como hoy en día la conocemos, tiene sus orígenes hace miles de años. Su verdadero motor de desarrollo no llega hasta la aparición de los microprocesadores, que en definitiva acabarán constituyendo su cerebro, ya en la década de los setenta. Así pues, la aparición de los primeros robots industriales comerciales dista tan solo una treintena de años en el tiempo. Es un concepto de dominio público. La mayor parte de la gente tiene una idea de lo que es la robótica, sabe sus aplicaciones y el potencial que tiene; sin embargo, no conocen el origen de la palabra robot, ni tienen idea del origen de las aplicaciones útiles de la robótica como ciencia.
  3. 3. Es la rama de la ingeniería mecánica, de la ingeniería eléctrica, de la ingeniería electrónica, de la ingeniería biomédica, y de las ciencias de la computación, que se ocupa del diseño, construcción, operación, estructura, manufactura, y aplicación de los robots. La robótica combina diversas disciplinas como la mecánica, la electrónica, la informática, la inteligencia artificial, la ingeniería de control y la física. Otras áreas importantes en robótica son el álgebra, los autómatas programables, la animatrónica y las máquinas de estados. ¿Que es la robótica? ¿Para que sirve? La robótica se utiliza en la industria, la ingeniería, la construcción y operación de robots. Es un sector con amplios y diversos usos de consumo. A grandes rasgos y sin querer entrar en mucho detalle, un robot se podría ver como una computadora con capacidad de movimiento. Algunas de las ventajas que tienen los robots es que pueden trabajar las 24 horas, son más fuertes y precisos que nosotros y por eso son protagonistas en muchas de las empresas.
  4. 4. Un robot es una entidad virtual o mecánica artificial. Es por lo general un sistema electromecánico que normalmente es conducido por un programa de una computadora o por un circuito eléctrico. Este sistema electromecánico, por su apariencia o sus movimientos, ofrece la sensación de tener un propósito propio. La independencia creada en sus movimientos hace que sus acciones sean la razón de un estudio razonable y profundo en el área de la ciencia y tecnología. La limpieza y el mantenimiento del hogar son cada vez más comunes en los hogares. No obstante, existe una cierta incertidumbre sobre el impacto económico de la programación y la amenaza del equipamiento robótico, una ansiedad que se ve reflejada en el retrato a menudo perverso y malvado de robots presentes en obras de la cultura popular. Comparados con sus colegas de ficción, los robots reales siguen siendo limitados. ¿Que es un robot?
  5. 5. Etimología De la robótica El origen etimológico de la palabra robótica lo encontramos, ni más ni menos, que en el checo. En concreto, en la unión de dos términos: robota que puede definirse como “trabajo forzado” y en rabota que es sinónimo de “servidumbre”. De la misma forma, hay que subrayar que la primera vez que empieza a hacerse referencia más o menos a ella fue en el año 1920 en la obra del escritor Karel Capek titulada “Los robots universales de Rossum”. Historia Por siglos, el ser humano ha construido máquinas que imitan partes del cuerpo humano. Los antiguos egipcios unieron brazos mecánicos a las estatuas de sus dioses; los griegos construyeron estatuas que operaban con sistemas hidráulicos, los cuales eran utilizados para fascinar a los adoradores de los templos. El inicio de la robótica actual puede fijarse en la industria textil del siglo XVIII, cuando Joseph Jacquard inventa en 1801 una máquina textil programable mediante tarjetas perforadas. Luego, la Revolución Industrial impulsó el desarrollo de estos agentes mecánicos. Además de esto, durante los siglos XVII y XVIII en Europa fueron construidos muñecos mecánicos muy ingeniosos que tenían algunas características de robots. Jacques de Vauncansos construyó varios músicos de tamaño humano a mediados del siglo XVIII.En 1805, Henri Maillardert construyó una muñeca mecánica que era capaz de hacer dibujos.
  6. 6. Desarrollo moderno De la robótica El artesano japonés Hisashige Tanaka (1799–1881), conocido como el «Edison japonés», creó una serie de juguetes mecánicos extremadamente complejos, algunos de los cuales servían té, disparaban flechas sacadas de un carcaj e incluso trazaban un kanji (caracteres utilizados en la escritura japonesa). En el sentido común de un autómata, el mayor robot en el mundo tendría que ser el Maeslantkering, una barrera para tormentas del Plan Delta en los Países Bajos construida en los años 1990, la cual se cierra automáticamente cuando es necesario. Sin embargo, esta estructura no satisface los requerimientos de movilidad o generalidad. En 2002 Honda y Sony comenzaron a vender comercialmente robots humanoides como «mascotas». Los robots con forma de perro o de serpiente se encuentran, sin embargo, en una fase de producción muy amplia; el ejemplo más notorio ha sido Aibo de Sony.
  7. 7. La robótica en la actualidad En la actualidad, los robots comerciales e industriales se utilizan ampliamente y realizan tareas de forma más exacta o más barata que los humanos. También se emplean en trabajos demasiado sucios, peligrosos o tediosos para los humanos. Los robots se usan en plantas de manufactura, montaje y embalaje, en transporte, en exploraciones en la Tierra y en el espacio, cirugía, armamento, investigación en laboratorios y en la producción en masa de bienes industriales o de consumo Usos médicos En los últimos años la robótica aplicada a la medicina ha tenido un gran avance y son varias las especialidades médicas, especialmente las quirúrgicas, las que se han visto beneficiadas del empleo de robots cada vez más precisos y con mayores posibilidades para el diagnóstico y el tratamiento de varias enfermedades, así como asistencia en rehabilitación de pacientes y suplencia de funciones.
  8. 8. Modelos de vuelo En fases iniciales de desarrollo hay robots alados experimentales y otros ejemplos que explotan el biomimetismo. Se espera que los así llamados nanomotores y cables inteligentes simplifiquen drásticamente el poder de locomoción, mientras que la estabilización en vuelo parece haber sido mejorada substancialmente por giroscopios extremadamente pequeños. Modelos militares Un impulsor muy significativo de este tipo de investigaciones es el desarrollo de equipos de espionaje militar. A fin de proteger a aquellos que ponen su vida en peligro, los robots de seguridad y defensa aptos para el combate pueden realizar numerosas misiones para ayudar a los profesionales de la seguridad pública y del ejército.
  9. 9. Arquitectura de los robots Existen diferentes tipos y clases de robots, entre ellos con forma humana, de animales, de plantas o incluso de elementos arquitectónicos pero todos se diferencian por sus capacidades y se clasifican en 4 formas: 1. Androides: robots con forma humana. Imitan el comportamiento de las personas, su utilidad en la actualidad es de solo experimentación. El principal limitante de este modelo es la implementación del equilibrio en el desplazamiento, pues es bípedo. 2. Móviles: se desplazan mediante una plataforma rodante (ruedas); estos robots aseguran el transporte de piezas de un punto a otro. 3. Zoomórficos: es un sistema de locomoción imitando a los animales. La aplicación de estos robots sirve, sobre todo, para el estudio de volcanes y exploración espacial. 4. Poliarticulados: mueven sus extremidades con pocos grados de libertad. Su principal utilidad es industrial, para desplazar elementos que requieren cuidados.
  10. 10. Brazo robótico El robot de fabricación más común es el robot industrial y de entre los robots industriales, el más común es el brazo articulado también llamado brazo robótico. Un brazo robótico típico se compone de siete segmentos metálicos, unidos por seis articulaciones.17 Una computadora controla el robot girando motores de pasos individuales conectados a cada junta (los brazos más grandes utilizan la hidráulica o neumática). Robots industriales Los robots industriales están diseñados para hacer exactamente lo mismo, en un ambiente controlado, una y otra vez. Por ejemplo, un robot podría cerrar las tapas de frascos de mantequilla que salen de una línea de montaje. Para enseñar a un robot cómo hacer su trabajo, el programador guía el brazo a través de los movimientos utilizando un controlador de mano (Teachpendant).
  11. 11. Los robots en la ficción Mitología Muchas mitologías antiguas tratan la idea de los humanos artificiales. En la mitología clásica, se dice que Cadmo sembró dientes de dragón que se convertían en soldados, y Galatea, la estatua de Pigmalión, cobró vida. También el dios griego de los herreros, Hefesto (Vulcano para los romanos) creó sirvientes mecánicos inteligentes, otros hechos de oro e incluso mesas que se podían mover por sí mismas. Literatura Ya en 1817, en un cuento de Hoffmann llamado El hombre de arena, aparece una mujer que parecía una muñeca mecánica, y en la obra de Edward S. Ellis de 1865 El Hombre de Vapor de las Praderas se expresa la fascinación americana por la industrialización. La primera obra en utilizar la palabra robot fue la obra teatral R.U.R. de Čapek,(escrita en colaboración con su hermano Josef en 1920; representada por primera vez en 1921; escenificada en Nueva York en 1922. La edición en inglés se publicó en 1923).
  12. 12. Cine Aparecen en películas como ‘Alien’ de 1978, ‘Android’ y ‘Blade runner’ de 1982, ‘Terminator’ de 1984, ‘El hombre bicentenario’ de 1999, ‘Yo robot’ de 2004. Y actualmente están de actualidad los grandes robots, como los que aparecen en ‘Transformers’ de 2007, ‘Real Steel’ de 2011 o ‘Pacific Rim’ de 2013. Televisión En televisión, existen series muy populares como Robot Wars y BattleBots. En la serie Futurama y de Matt Groening , los robots poseen una identidad propia, como ciudadanos. También, en la serie Almost Human aparecen robots-policías con conciencia propia, llamados DRN, los cuales funcionan con un programa de “alma sintética”. Anime La serie anime más representativa del género de robot mundialmente conocida es definitivamente el anime Mazinger Z. También existen algunos animes de robots que son hasta la fecha muy recordados los cuales son: Mobile Suit Gundam, Code Geass, Yatterman, Brain Powerd, Voltron, etc.
  13. 13. Cuestiones éticas Existe la preocupación de que los robots puedan desplazar o competir con los humanos. Las leyes o reglas que pudieran o debieran ser aplicadas a los robots u otros “entes autónomos” en cooperación o competencia con humanos si algún día se logra alcanzar la tecnología suficiente como para hacerlos inteligentes y conscientes de sí mismos, han estimulado las investigaciones macroeconómicas de este tipo de competencia, notablemente construido por Alessandro Acquisti basándose en un trabajo anterior de John von Neumann. Actualmente, no es posible aplicar las Tres leyes de la robótica, dado que los robots no tienen capacidad para comprender su significado, evaluar las situaciones de riesgo tanto para los humanos como para ellos mismos o resolver los conflictos que se podrían dar entre estas leyes. El impacto de los robots en el plano laboral Muchas grandes empresas, como Intel, Sony, General Motors, Dell, han implementado en sus líneas de producción unidades robóticas para desempeñar tareas que por lo general hubiesen desempeñado trabajadores de carne y hueso en épocas anteriores. Esto ha causado una agilización en los procesos realizados, así como un mayor ahorro de recursos, al disponer de máquinas que pueden desempeñar las funciones de cierta cantidad de empleados a un costo relativamente menor y con un grado mayor de eficiencia, mejorando notablemente el rendimiento general y las ganancias de la empresa, así como la calidad de los productos ofrecidos.
  14. 14. La relación robots-ONU El relator especial de la ONU sobre ejecuciones extrajudiciales, sumarias o arbitrarias, Christof Heyns, está tratando de detener la creación y el esparcimiento de los robots autónomos letales (LAR), conocidos también como robots asesinos, hacia otros países de manera general. Heyns realizó un informe en el que se menciona de manera muy significativa la necesidad de realizar una legislación o protocolo mundial que describa el compromiso serio y significativo de poner un límite al desarrollo de esta tecnología que, probablemente en un futuro no muy lejano, a los robots se les confiera el poder y el permiso para matar a los seres humanos. Proyectos en marcha • Proyecto Autómata Abierto. El propósito de este proyecto es desarrollar software modular y componentes electrónicos, desde los cuales sea posible ensamblar un robot móvil basado en una computadora personal que pueda ser utilizado en entornos caseros o de oficinas. • Dean Kamen, fundador de FIRST y de la Sociedad Americana de Ingenieros Mecánicos (ASME), ha creado una Competencia Robótica multinacional que reúne a profesionales y jóvenes para resolver problemas de diseño de ingeniería de manera competitiva. En 2003, el torneo contó con más de 20.000 estudiantes en más de 800 equipos en competiciones. • Crear y modelar emociones en robots es una investigación dirigida por la especialista en inteligencia artificial Lola Cañamero de la Universidad de Hertfordshire en el Reino Unido con el Grupo de Investigación de Sistemas Adaptativos (Adaptatifs Systems Research Group). El proyecto inicial denominado Feelix Growing (2006-2010) también coordinado por Cañamero, tenía como objetivo de modelar emociones en robots y desarrollar robots que aprendan a interactuar con seres humanos de manera emotiva, estuvo financiado por el programa de robótica avanzada de la Comisión Europea y en él se involucraron seis países europeos, expertos en robótica, psicólogos y neurocientíficos.
  15. 15. Graficas
  16. 16. Conclusión
  17. 17. Foto del estudiante

