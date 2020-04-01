Exposición cactáceas columnares.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evaluación de la biodiversidad y potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares en cuatro distritos de la provincia de Hu...
INTRODUCCION  La problemática regional hemos identificado en el presente trabajo de investigación son los siguientes:  E...
Objetivos En el presente trabajo de investigación nos planteamos los siguientes objetivos:  Evaluar la biodiversidad y po...
REVISION DE LITERATURA (1)  1. Evolución de las Cactáceas.  Se distribuyen en zonas desérticas y muy secas. En su mayorí...
REVISION DE LITERATURA (2)  2. Características de las cactáceas  Las cactáceas son fanerógamas y dicotiledoneas es decir...
REVISION DE LITERATURA (3)  3. Características de la Provincia de Huanta.  Políticamente, como provincia Huanta fue crea...
MATERIALES Y METODOS– 3.1. Universo: – - Población: Esta compuesto por todas las cactáceas columnares distribuidos en la p...
Materiales y métodos (2) 3.3. Método de estudio: METODO DE ESTUDIO SEGÚN KVITZ et al, 2001. Estudio etnobotánico cualitati...
RESULTADOS – Tabla 1. Resultados de la evaluación de la biodiversidad y potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares en...
RESULTADOS (2) Tabla 2. Características taxonómicas de las especies de cactáceas columnares en cuatro distritos de la prov...
RESULTADOS (3) Tabla 3. Evaluación de la biodiversidad de las cactáceas columnares en los cuatro distritos de Huanta. Espe...
Resultados (4)  Tabla 4. Potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares en los cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huant...
Resultados (5)  Tabla 7. Características etnobotánicas, formas de uso de las cactáceas columnares en los cuatro distritos...
CONCLUSIONES  1. Existe una gran biodiversidad de cactáceas columnares en formas y tamaños, algunos de ellos se encuentra...
Anexo (2) In situEchinopsis peruvianusTrichocereus peruvianus Echinopsis pachanoi Azurocereus sp Weberbauericereus weberba...
Anexo (2) In situ Morawetzia doelziana Espostoa lanata Oreocereus hendriksenianus Browingia candelaris Echinopsis macrogon...
Anexo (3) In situ Trichocereus Echinopsis Azurocereus sp Morawetzia doelziana Carriocactus Weberbauricereus weberbaueri Ne...
Anexo (4) En laboratorio Selección de cactaceas Echinospis macrogonus Echinospis pachanoi Carriocactus Desconocido 2 Cactá...
Se refiere al análisis de la situación de las cactáceas columnares referentes a la construcción de carreteras.

  1. 1. Evaluación de la biodiversidad y potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares en cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta. RESPONSABLE: Blgo. Jesús Javier Ñaccha Urbano (UNSCH) COLABORADORES: Mg. Blgo. César Magallanes Magallanes (UNSCH) Blgo. William Ayala Hinostroza (Cactus Club). Universidad Nacional de San Cristóbal de Huamanga XXI CONGRESO MESOAMERICANO DE BIOLOGIAY LA CONSERVACION
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION  La problemática regional hemos identificado en el presente trabajo de investigación son los siguientes:  En primer lugar es la baja calidad de vida de los pobladores y sus familiares que habitan en áreas semidesérticas, notándose que progreso socioeconómico se ha detenido por la falta de apoyo del estado, es muy poco lo que realizan las municipalidades debido a que se encuentran muy alejados.  En segundo lugar la falta de apoyo crediticio y tecnológico ha caracterizado a los diferentes gobiernos, llevando a los pobladores a abandonar el campo y a la migración progresiva hacia las ciudades, trayendo como consecuencia el desempleo y desocupación.  . En tercer lugar es el poco uso, manejo y aplicación de este recurso vegetal como de sus subproductos en comparación con las cactáceas opuntiales.  En cuarto lugar en la construcción de carreteras para intermunicarse entre provincias se deforestaron cactáceas columnares del piso ecológico ee-MBS
  3. 3. Objetivos En el presente trabajo de investigación nos planteamos los siguientes objetivos:  Evaluar la biodiversidad y potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares de cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta.  Determinar el potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares de cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta.  Determinar los efectos de la deforestación de cactáceas columnares para construir carreteras.
  4. 4. REVISION DE LITERATURA (1)  1. Evolución de las Cactáceas.  Se distribuyen en zonas desérticas y muy secas. En su mayoría son plantas del nuevo mundo que pueden encontrarse en mayor parte, en América del norte y sur. Nuestro país se encuentra favorecido con la presencia de varias especies de cactus.  Estas plantas aparecieron en la tierra hace 600.000 años, por lo que forman un grupo de plantas en comparación con otras que surgieron hace 115 millones de años. Los antecesores de los cactus presentaban formas muy semejantes a las plantas ordinarias, es decir que algunos cactus primitivos tenían hojas y tallos prácticamente normales.  Sin embargo, el cambio climático ocurrido hace millones de años en amplias zonas de la tierra, tuvieron que adaptarse y evolucionar con estructuras y formas que les permita sobrevivir en las nuevas condiciones del medio ambiente .
  5. 5. REVISION DE LITERATURA (2)  2. Características de las cactáceas  Las cactáceas son fanerógamas y dicotiledoneas es decir producen flores, frutos y semillas, presentan flores bisexuadas (en algunos casos unisexuadas), y la mayoría de ellas requieren de fecundación cruzada para producir semillas aunque algunas especies son autofértiles. Tal vez la característica más familiar para nosotros sea la de resistir condiciones de sequía, pero como veremos más adelante esta característica no es general para todas ellas.  La familia de las cactáceas comprende unas 2000 especies de plantas distribuidas por lugares de clima desértico o muy seco, principalmente en América Central y América del Sur, aunque han sido introducidas y se han adaptado a otros lugares de clima seco y cálido, como Australia, el Mediterráneo y África oriental. Mas raramente nos encontramos con especies epifititas (que viven a expensas de otros vegetales) adaptadas a vivir en selvas de climas húmedos.
  6. 6. REVISION DE LITERATURA (3)  3. Características de la Provincia de Huanta.  Políticamente, como provincia Huanta fue creada el 21 de junio de 1825 por don Simón Bolivar. Cuenta con 8 distritos: Huanta, Ayahuanco, Huamanguilla, Iguaín Luricocha, Santillana, Sivia y Llochegua.  Tiene una extensión de 3,879.91 Km2, este territorio se extiende sobre los andes centrales, entre los ríos Huarpa, Mantaro, Apurímac y Ene, así como entre los nevados desaparecidos de Ccorihuillca y Rasuhuillca.  Tiene una población censada de 89,300 habitantes. Su capital es la ciudad de Huanta que se encuentra a 2628 msnm, en la margen derecha del río Warpa y a una distancia de 48 km de la ciudad de Ayacucho. Es una zona de muy hermosos paisajes, llanuras, cataratas, bosques, valles y zona de selva, que el visitante pueda disfrutarlos a la sombra de frondosas y espléndida biodiversidad de lucúmos, pacaes, chirimoyos, tunas y molles que perfuman el ambiente.  Como hay diferentes altitudes o pisos ecológicos, hay una diversidad de climas, flora, fauna y suelos. El clima es variado, un parte es selva, es cálido y húmedo, en los valles andinos es templado a cálido seco, en las zonas intermedias es templado y en las zonas altas es frígido, donde deshidratan la papa y la oca (PERLACIOS, 2007).
  7. 7. MATERIALES Y METODOS– 3.1. Universo: – - Población: Esta compuesto por todas las cactáceas columnares distribuidos en la provincia de Huanta. – - Muestreo: El muestreo de las cactáceas columnares se realiza al azar y se viene llevando a cabo mediante el método del transecto en los distritos de Huanta, Luricocha, Huamanguilla e Iguaín, donde se construyeron carreteras. – 3.2. Zona de Estudio: – - En las áreas xerofíticas hasta la fecha se ha ubicado tres pisos ecológicos: ee-MBS, bs-MBS y bh-MS, donde se encuentran distribuidas en la provincia de Huanta. – - En los laboratorios de Fisiología y Botánica de la Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas de la UNSCH ubicado en la ciudad de Ayacucho. –
  8. 8. Materiales y métodos (2) 3.3. Método de estudio: METODO DE ESTUDIO SEGÚN KVITZ et al, 2001. Estudio etnobotánico cualitativo. Este método no realiza evaluaciones del valor o importancia relativa de las diferentes plantas usadas y tampoco facilita análisis estadísticos de resultados. Por eso, a diferencia de los demás métodos, que son considerados cuantitativos, se considera este método como cualitativo. 3.4. Usos potenciales de plantas elegidas por informantes Este método consiste en que los informantes (campesinos) dela zona por donde construyeron nuevas carreteras. 3.5. Técnica de procesamiento y análisis e interpretación de datos: Con los datos colectados se confeccionaron cuadros y gráficos que representan la presencia de especies de cactus columnas por localidad.
  9. 9. RESULTADOS – Tabla 1. Resultados de la evaluación de la biodiversidad y potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares en cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta. Ayacucho – 2009. MUESTRAS Evaluación Porcentaje Identificadas 13 86.6 No identificadas 02 13.4 TOTALES 15 100
  10. 10. RESULTADOS (2) Tabla 2. Características taxonómicas de las especies de cactáceas columnares en cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta. Ayacucho – 2009. Especies Color flor Color tallo Costillas Espinas Altura E. peruvianus T. peruvianus E. pachanoi Azureocereus Weberbaueri Armatocereus Neoraimondia Carriocactus Morawetzia Espostoa Oreocereus E. macrogonu Browingia Blanca Rojiza Blanca (N) Blanca Amarilla Blanca Blanca Roja Grosella Blanca Blanca Blanca Blanca Verde osc Verde Verde azul Azulado Verde Verde gris Verde Verde claro Verde osc Verde Verde osc Verde olivo Verde caoba 7– 9 11 - 13 5 – 8 11 - 16 19 – 21 6 – 9 7 - 9 5 – 7 9 - 11 7 – 9 11 - 13 10 – 12 19 - 21 1c / 7a = n 1c / 6a= n Con / sin=n 1c/9a = n 2c/10a=b 2c/10a=b 1c/9a=b 1c/9a=n 1c/12a=n 1c/21a=n 1c/lanuda 1 central Malla 2 – 3 2 - 3 2 – 4 3 - 4 1 - 2 2 – 3 1 - 3 1 – 2 1 1 1 2 – 3 1 - 3
  11. 11. RESULTADOS (3) Tabla 3. Evaluación de la biodiversidad de las cactáceas columnares en los cuatro distritos de Huanta. Especies Huanta Luricocha Iguain Huamaguilla E. peruvianus T. peruvianus E. pachanoi Azureocereus Weberbaueri Armatocereus Neoraimondia Carriocactus Morawetzia Espostoa Oreocereus E. macrogonus Browingia X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X
  12. 12. Resultados (4)  Tabla 4. Potencial económico de las cactáceas columnares en los cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta. Ayacucho – 2009. Potencial económico Número de cactáceas Frutos comestibles Forrajes Bebidas alcohólicas / Chicha Tallos y flores comestibles Construcción y Artesanía Cercas vivas Medicinales Ornamentales 02 01 01 01 02 03 02 03 TOTALES 15
  13. 13. Resultados (5)  Tabla 7. Características etnobotánicas, formas de uso de las cactáceas columnares en los cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta. Ayacucho – 2009. Estructuras botánicas Formas de uso Flor Tallo Raíz Semillas Fruto Ornamental, curación, infusión, cocimiento para textileria. Forrajes, artesanía, cataplasmas, baños, uso directo, cercos. Combustible, construcción, polvos antifúngicos. Comestible (tostado), siembra, adherentes, medicinal. Comestible (mazamorra), refrescos, brebajes, inhalación.
  14. 14. CONCLUSIONES  1. Existe una gran biodiversidad de cactáceas columnares en formas y tamaños, algunos de ellos se encuentran en vías de extinción en la provincia de Huanta.  2. Se han encontrado 15 especies de cactáceas columnares de ellos se identificaron 13 (86.6%) y faltando identificar 02 (13.4%).  3. Se ha comprobado que existe un potencial económico no explotado por falta de capacitación de los campesinos por parte de los profesionales de nuestra región.  4. Se ha comprobado que la gente de zonas rurales tienen conocimientos etnobotánicos y formas de uso de las cactáceas columnares en los cuatro distritos de la provincia de Huanta.  5. Se ha observado que al construir carreteras en los cuatro distritos se ha eliminado pequeños bosques de cactáceas columnares quedando solo relictos.  G R A C I A S…………
  15. 15. Anexo (2) In situEchinopsis peruvianusTrichocereus peruvianus Echinopsis pachanoi Azurocereus sp Weberbauericereus weberbaueri Armatocereus Neoraimondia gigantea Carriocactus ayacuchensis
  16. 16. Anexo (2) In situ Morawetzia doelziana Espostoa lanata Oreocereus hendriksenianus Browingia candelaris Echinopsis macrogonus Echinopsis pachanoi Echinopsis peruvianus
  17. 17. Anexo (3) In situ Trichocereus Echinopsis Azurocereus sp Morawetzia doelziana Carriocactus Weberbauricereus weberbaueri Neoraimondia Echinopsis peruvianus
  18. 18. Anexo (4) En laboratorio Selección de cactaceas Echinospis macrogonus Echinospis pachanoi Carriocactus Desconocido 2 Cactáceas secas

