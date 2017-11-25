3. LA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL.
Una revolución es un cambio social profundo y brusco (en poco tiempo). La revolución industrial supuso el cambio que supus...
1. Causas de la revolución industrial.
La revolución demográfica. El crecimiento de población se disparó. En siglo y medio se triplicó la población inglesa.
La natalidad se mantuvo alta favorecida por el adelanto de los matrimonios y por la mejor dieta. La mortalidad, especialme...
La revolución demográfica propició el despegue de la industria al aumentar la demanda y facilitar una mano de obra abundan...
La revolución agrícola. Se pasó de una agricultura de subsistencia a otra de mercado, incrementándose la productividad.
La agricultura y ganadería incrementaron su producción al crearse grandes explotaciones de tierra mediante las leyes de ce...
Además se introdujeron novedades técnicas: sistema de Norfolk, maquinaria agrícola (sembradora de Jethro Tull, cosechadora...
Sembradora creada por Jethro Tull (siglo XVIII). Los empresarios agrícolas, que introdujeron innovaciones como la sembrado...
Cosechadora mecánica de Cyrus McCormick (s. XIX).
El desarrollo agrario propició el despegue de la industria al suministrar excedentes de materias primas, capital y mano de...
La revolución política. La monarquía parlamentaria establecida tras las revoluciones inglesas del siglo XVII dieron el pod...
Se abolieron los señoríos feudales (lo que facilitó la aparición de grandes explotaciones agrarias), los gremios (lo que p...
Estas medidas favorecieron la iniciativa privada, siendo los empresarios los que introdujeron los cambios industriales en ...
El desarrollo del comercio. El desarrollo industrial demandó importantes sumas de capital, especialmente para la compra de...
Las innovaciones tecnológicas. Los inventos en Inglaterra se vieron favorecidos por las estrechas relaciones entre científ...
Los recursos naturales. Reino Unido contaba con abundantes cuencas hulleras de donde se podía extraer la fuente de energía...
Texto: Causas de la industrialización inglesa En relación a nuestra población y a la superficie de nuestro país, tenemos u...
2. Las industrias pioneras.
La producción industrial. Se caracteriza por: - Mecanización del trabajo (uso de máquinas). - División del trabajo (especi...
Nuevas fuentes de energía: el carbón mineral. El carbón vegetal (producido a partir de la quema de madera) era insuficient...
El carbón mineral, especialmente el coque, tenía un mayor poder calorífico y era abundante en algunas regiones inglesas. S...
El uso del carbón provocó la contaminación de las zonas industriales, aumentando las emisiones de dióxido de carbono.
En esta época también se usó la energía hidráulica para mover las nuevas máquinas.
El motor de la revolución: la máquina de vapor. El motor que se desarrolló durante esta etapa fue la máquina de vapor, pat...
La máquina de vapor permitía mover otras mediante el calentamiento de agua por medio del carbón. Tuvo numerosas aplicacion...
Principales sectores industriales. La industria textil del algodón fue el motor de los cambios porque era una materia prim...
En el Antiguo Régimen se fabricaba a mano el hilo del algodón mediante la rueca (con un huso).
El desarrollo de la máquina de hilar “Spinning Jenny” de James Hargreaves (1764) y otros inventos posteriores, como la “Mu...
Al mismo tiempo se desarrollaron nuevas máquinas de tejer para absorber la producción de hilo, que sustituyeron al tradici...
Entre las nuevas máquinas de tejer destacó la lanzadera volante de John Kay (1733) y el telar mecánico de Edmund Cartwrigh...
La industria algodonera se concentró en la región de Lancashire, sobre todo en las ciudades de Manchester y Liverpool. Ade...
La siderometalurgia también experimentó notables avances en este período. Se mejoró la producción de hierro con el uso del...
3. Transporte, comercio y capitales.
La revolución de los transportes. Hacia mediados del siglo XVIII el transporte se seguía basando en el uso de animales de ...
La Revolución Industrial impulsó la construcción de canales y la mejora de caminos y carreteras (construyéndose una red ra...
Sin embargo, las grandes innovaciones en el transporte se debieron al uso de la máquina de vapor en el ferrocarril y la na...
El ferrocarril, basado en el transporte sobre vías existía desde la Edad Antigua, empleándose animales o la fuerza humana ...
Richard Trevithick creó la primera locomotora de vapor para arrastrar un tren (1804). George Stephenson construyó las prim...
En 1830 se inauguró la primera línea férrea regular de pasajeros y mercancías entre Manchester y Liverpool.
El ferrocarril impulsó la industrialización al favorecer la industria siderometalúrgica y la ingeniería civil (creando pue...
Durante el siglo XIX la líneas ferroviarias se extendieron por toda Europa, lo que mejoró las comunicaciones.
Por su parte, la navegación a vapor fue impulsada en 1807 por Robert Fulton que inauguró en 1807 en Nueva York el primer b...
Los primeros barcos de vapor incorporaron una rueda de palas y posteriormente una hélice, realizándose en madera. La neces...
El desarrollo de las comunicaciones. Desde la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII el Estado impulsó el desarrollo y modernizació...
Los grandes avances en el correo fueron la invención del sello postal y el aprovechamiento de las mejoras en el transporte...
El otro gran avance en las comunicaciones fue el desarrollo del telégrafo. Primero se desarrolló una red de telegrafía ópt...
Más adelante, en 1833 se desarrolló en Sajonia la primera línea de telegrafía electromagnética, usando señales eléctricas ...
El desarrollo comercial y financiero. El desarrollo industrial fue unido al incremento del comercio (importación y exporta...
Las primeras empresas fueron de carácter familiar, pero algunos sectores, como el ferrocarril y la minería, exigieron gran...
Además aparecieron las sociedades anónimas, empresas formadas con el capital de varias personas que participan con su dine...
Las acciones comenzaron a comprarse y venderse en la bolsa de Londres en función de las expectativas de ganancia de cada e...
4. La difusión de la industrialización.
Durante la primera mitad del siglo XIX otros países comenzaron a industrializarse, aunque con retraso respecto a Reino Uni...
Bélgica desarrolló su industria gracias a su riqueza minera, que fue unida a su independencia en 1830, a la creación del b...
Francia tuvo una lenta industrialización. La falta de grandes propietarios agrarios emprendedores, al repartirse la tierra...
Alemania hasta 1871 fue un mosaico de Estados soberanos lo que dificultó su industrialización. No obstante, en 1834 se cre...
En otros estados europeos la industrialización fue más puntual y menos dinámica. En Italia se concentró en el tercio norte...
En el nuevo estado americano, Estados Unidos, la industria se desarrolló sólo en la costa atlántica y no sería hasta la se...
5. Liberalismo económico y capitalismo.
A finales del siglo XVIII el escocés Adam Smith formuló en su libro Ensayo sobre la naturaleza y causas de la riqueza de l...
Con su obra A. Smith defendió la propiedad privada, la no intervención del Estado en economía, la autorregulación del merc...
Otros autores desarrollaron la teoría liberal. Thomas Malthus sostuvo que la población crecía a un ritmo geométrico mientr...
6. La sociedad de clases.
La nueva sociedad industrial estableció grupos sociales en función de la riqueza de sus miembros (clases), acabando con la...
Las clases altas fueron ocupadas, además de por la antigua nobleza (que conservó su prestigio), por la alta burguesía, gru...
El interior de las casas de la alta burguesía, que intentaba imitar el estilo de vida opulento de la nobleza, era amplio, ...
La burguesía media y baja formó las clases medias, dedicadas a pequeños negocios (agrarios, artesanos o comerciales), adem...
Entre las clases bajas destacó la aparición del proletariado, formado por todos aquellos que vendían su fuerza de trabajo ...
Los niños y las mujeres también trabajaron realizando en muchos casos las mismas jornadas y tareas que los varones, pero r...
Texto: El trabajo infantil "En nuestras fábricas de algodón se emplea niños principalmente, traídos como rebaño de los est...
Las condiciones de vida de los obreros también eran malas: habitaban barrios periféricos, junto a industrias contaminantes...
Las casas obreras, en las que se hacinaban amplias familias, eran pequeñas, con poca iluminación, sin muebles,...
Texto: La vida de los obreros Si queréis saber cómo se aloja, id, por ejemplo, a la rue des Fumiers, que está casi exclusi...
Los campesinos también formaron parte en su mayor parte de las clases bajas, al no conseguir ser propietarios de tierras. ...
  1. 1. 3. LA REVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL.
  2. 2. Una revolución es un cambio social profundo y brusco (en poco tiempo). La revolución industrial supuso el cambio que supuso el paso de una economía rural basada fundamentalmente en la agricultura de subsistencia a una economía de carácter urbano en la que la producción se mecaniza. Tuvo su origen en Inglaterra en la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII y se extendió por Europa en el siglo XIX.
  3. 3. 1. Causas de la revolución industrial.
  4. 4. La revolución demográfica. El crecimiento de población se disparó. En siglo y medio se triplicó la población inglesa.
  5. 5. La natalidad se mantuvo alta favorecida por el adelanto de los matrimonios y por la mejor dieta. La mortalidad, especialmente la infantil, descendió gracias a la mejora de la dieta (al perfeccionarse la agricultura y los transportes) y los avances higiénicos y sanitarios (como la potabilización del agua, la vacuna contra la viruela,...).
  6. 6. La revolución demográfica propició el despegue de la industria al aumentar la demanda y facilitar una mano de obra abundante.
  7. 7. La revolución agrícola. Se pasó de una agricultura de subsistencia a otra de mercado, incrementándose la productividad.
  8. 8. La agricultura y ganadería incrementaron su producción al crearse grandes explotaciones de tierra mediante las leyes de cercamientos (enclosure acts), que expulsaron a campesinos sin tierras a las ciudades.
  9. 9. Además se introdujeron novedades técnicas: sistema de Norfolk, maquinaria agrícola (sembradora de Jethro Tull, cosechadora de Patrick Bell y Cyrus McCormick,...), abonos (guano, nitratos,...),...
  10. 10. Sembradora creada por Jethro Tull (siglo XVIII). Los empresarios agrícolas, que introdujeron innovaciones como la sembradora mecánica, permitieron el incremento de la productividad. Cosechadora de Patrick Bell (siglo XIX).
  11. 11. Cosechadora mecánica de Cyrus McCormick (s. XIX).
  12. 12. El desarrollo agrario propició el despegue de la industria al suministrar excedentes de materias primas, capital y mano de obra para trabajar en las fábricas.
  13. 13. El desarrollo agrario propició el despegue de la industria al suministrar excedentes de materias primas, capital y mano de obra para trabajar en las fábricas.
  14. 14. La revolución política. La monarquía parlamentaria establecida tras las revoluciones inglesas del siglo XVII dieron el poder legislativo al Parlamento, que creó leyes a favor de los negocios.
  15. 15. Se abolieron los señoríos feudales (lo que facilitó la aparición de grandes explotaciones agrarias), los gremios (lo que permitió la aparición de competencia entre manufacturas) y las aduanas interiores (que abarataron los costes del transporte de productos). Además, se mantuvo el monopolio del comercio con las colonias.
  16. 16. Estas medidas favorecieron la iniciativa privada, siendo los empresarios los que introdujeron los cambios industriales en la producción, al buscar el máximo beneficio.
  17. 17. El desarrollo del comercio. El desarrollo industrial demandó importantes sumas de capital, especialmente para la compra de la nueva maquinaria. Este capital fue acumulado por los burgueses mediante el comercio marítimo colonial (especialmente a través del comercio de esclavos).
  18. 18. Las innovaciones tecnológicas. Los inventos en Inglaterra se vieron favorecidos por las estrechas relaciones entre científicos y fabricantes. El sentido práctico de la formación impartida en universidades e instituciones británicas facilitaron los intercambios entre ciencia e industria.
  19. 19. Los recursos naturales. Reino Unido contaba con abundantes cuencas hulleras de donde se podía extraer la fuente de energía básica de la primera revolución industrial: el carbón.
  20. 20. Texto: Causas de la industrialización inglesa En relación a nuestra población y a la superficie de nuestro país, tenemos una extensión de costas superior a las de cualquier otra nación, lo cual nos asegura la hegemonía y la superioridad en el mar. El hierro y el carbón, esos nervios de la producción, nos proporcionan en la gran competición de la industria una ventaja sobre nuestros rivales. Nuestro capital sobrepasa en mucho al que ellos disponen (…). Nuestro carácter nacional, las instituciones libres que nos administran, nuestra libertad de pensamiento y de acción, una prensa sin cortapisas que difunde todos los descubrimientos y todos los avances de la ciencia, se combinan con nuestras ventajas naturales y físicas (...). ROBERT PEEL, Discurso al Parlamento, 1846. 
  21. 21. 2. Las industrias pioneras.
  22. 22. La producción industrial. Se caracteriza por: - Mecanización del trabajo (uso de máquinas). - División del trabajo (especialización). - Aparición de fábricas (grandes establecimientos para la producción). - Desarrollo de nuevas fuentes de energía e innovaciones técnicas (máquina de vapor).
  23. 23. Nuevas fuentes de energía: el carbón mineral. El carbón vegetal (producido a partir de la quema de madera) era insuficiente para satisfacer una aumento de la demanda de combustible, por lo que este fue sustituido por el carbón mineral o hulla.
  24. 24. El carbón mineral, especialmente el coque, tenía un mayor poder calorífico y era abundante en algunas regiones inglesas. Su uso impulsó el desarrollo de la minería.
  25. 25. El uso del carbón provocó la contaminación de las zonas industriales, aumentando las emisiones de dióxido de carbono.
  26. 26. En esta época también se usó la energía hidráulica para mover las nuevas máquinas.
  27. 27. El motor de la revolución: la máquina de vapor. El motor que se desarrolló durante esta etapa fue la máquina de vapor, patentada por el escocés James Watt en 1769.
  28. 28. La máquina de vapor permitía mover otras mediante el calentamiento de agua por medio del carbón. Tuvo numerosas aplicaciones como máquinas textiles o la locomotora de vapor.
  29. 29. Principales sectores industriales. La industria textil del algodón fue el motor de los cambios porque era una materia prima barata y abundante (traída de las colonias británicas en América e India) y era más fácil su mecanización que la lana, el tradicional producto textil británico, al ser más resistente.
  30. 30. En el Antiguo Régimen se fabricaba a mano el hilo del algodón mediante la rueca (con un huso).
  31. 31. El desarrollo de la máquina de hilar “Spinning Jenny” de James Hargreaves (1764) y otros inventos posteriores, como la “Mule Jenny” de Samuel Crompton (1779), permitieron aumentar enormemente la producción de la hilatura.
  32. 32. Al mismo tiempo se desarrollaron nuevas máquinas de tejer para absorber la producción de hilo, que sustituyeron al tradicional telar manual.
  33. 33. Entre las nuevas máquinas de tejer destacó la lanzadera volante de John Kay (1733) y el telar mecánico de Edmund Cartwright (1785).
  34. 34. La industria algodonera se concentró en la región de Lancashire, sobre todo en las ciudades de Manchester y Liverpool. Además fue un “sector rector” al impulsar otros sectores económicos como la agricultura, la industria metalúrgica, la minería y el ferrocarril.
  35. 35. La siderometalurgia también experimentó notables avances en este período. Se mejoró la producción de hierro con el uso del carbón de coque en los hornos. Además mediante el pudelado y el laminado, patentados por Henry Cort en 1783, se obtuvo hierro más puro con menos carbono y se fabricaron planchas de hierro.
  36. 36. 3. Transporte, comercio y capitales.
  37. 37. La revolución de los transportes. Hacia mediados del siglo XVIII el transporte se seguía basando en el uso de animales de tiro y barcos de vela.
  38. 38. La Revolución Industrial impulsó la construcción de canales y la mejora de caminos y carreteras (construyéndose una red radial en torno a Londres).
  39. 39. Sin embargo, las grandes innovaciones en el transporte se debieron al uso de la máquina de vapor en el ferrocarril y la navegación.
  40. 40. El ferrocarril, basado en el transporte sobre vías existía desde la Edad Antigua, empleándose animales o la fuerza humana para su movimiento. Se empleó en las minas.
  41. 41. Richard Trevithick creó la primera locomotora de vapor para arrastrar un tren (1804). George Stephenson construyó las primeras locomotoras que funcionaron con éxito en 1825.
  42. 42. En 1830 se inauguró la primera línea férrea regular de pasajeros y mercancías entre Manchester y Liverpool.
  43. 43. El ferrocarril impulsó la industrialización al favorecer la industria siderometalúrgica y la ingeniería civil (creando puentes y túneles), facilitar el transporte de mercancías pesadas, acortar el tiempo de los viajes, abaratar el precio de las materias primas y productos, potenciar la creación de grandes sociedades de capital y fomentar la movilidad de las personas.
  44. 44. Durante el siglo XIX la líneas ferroviarias se extendieron por toda Europa, lo que mejoró las comunicaciones.
  45. 45. Por su parte, la navegación a vapor fue impulsada en 1807 por Robert Fulton que inauguró en 1807 en Nueva York el primer barco de vapor comercial.
  46. 46. Los primeros barcos de vapor incorporaron una rueda de palas y posteriormente una hélice, realizándose en madera. La necesidad de hacer escalas para recargar carbón y las velocidades limitadas, provocaron que tardara en sustituir a los barcos de vela.
  47. 47. El desarrollo de las comunicaciones. Desde la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII el Estado impulsó el desarrollo y modernización del correo, facilitando la comunicación entre administraciones, la articulación de mercados nacionales y el desarrollo de la prensa.
  48. 48. Los grandes avances en el correo fueron la invención del sello postal y el aprovechamiento de las mejoras en el transporte, especialmente a través del ferrocarril.
  49. 49. El otro gran avance en las comunicaciones fue el desarrollo del telégrafo. Primero se desarrolló una red de telegrafía óptica usada para transmitir mensajes militares de forma rápida. Para ello se usaron señales ópticas mediante la transmisión de señales visuales transmitidas de unas a otras estaciones.
  50. 50. Más adelante, en 1833 se desarrolló en Sajonia la primera línea de telegrafía electromagnética, usando señales eléctricas para la transmisión de mensajes de texto codificados, como el código Morse. Esto facilitó una comunicación casi instantánea entre grandes distancias, facilitando el desarrollo económico y de la prensa de información.
  51. 51. El desarrollo comercial y financiero. El desarrollo industrial fue unido al incremento del comercio (importación y exportación de algodón, comercio de esclavos,...), lo que se tradujo en produjo enormes beneficios, aumentando la acumulación de capital la burguesía británica que invirtió sus ganancias en las propias industrias.
  52. 52. Las primeras empresas fueron de carácter familiar, pero algunos sectores, como el ferrocarril y la minería, exigieron grandes inversiones que llevaron al desarrollo del Banco de Inglaterra y otros bancos privados como prestamistas.
  53. 53. Además aparecieron las sociedades anónimas, empresas formadas con el capital de varias personas que participan con su dinero en la empresa a través de las acciones.
  54. 54. Las acciones comenzaron a comprarse y venderse en la bolsa de Londres en función de las expectativas de ganancia de cada empresa.
  55. 55. 4. La difusión de la industrialización.
  56. 56. Durante la primera mitad del siglo XIX otros países comenzaron a industrializarse, aunque con retraso respecto a Reino Unido, siendo impulsadas sus industrias por el Estado a diferencia del predominio de la iniciativa privada en Gran Bretaña.
  57. 57. Bélgica desarrolló su industria gracias a su riqueza minera, que fue unida a su independencia en 1830, a la creación del banco Société Générale, y al desarrollo ferroviario.
  58. 58. Francia tuvo una lenta industrialización. La falta de grandes propietarios agrarios emprendedores, al repartirse la tierra entre los campesinos, dificultó la mecanización del campo. Además se mantuvo una importante producción artesanal. Y la población creció a un ritmo pausado. La industria se desarrolló en el noroeste y en torno a Lyon centrándose en productos de lujo como la seda.
  59. 59. Alemania hasta 1871 fue un mosaico de Estados soberanos lo que dificultó su industrialización. No obstante, en 1834 se creó una Unión Aduanera (Zollverein). Alemania era rica en hierro y carbón (Ruhr, Silesia,...), lo que junto con una política proteccionista y un avanzado sistema educativo impulsó un fuerte desarrollo industrial.
  60. 60. En otros estados europeos la industrialización fue más puntual y menos dinámica. En Italia se concentró en el tercio norte, en España en Cataluña y País Vasco, en el Imperio ruso en San Petersburgo y Moscú y en el Imperio austro- húngaro en torno a Praga y Viena.
  61. 61. En el nuevo estado americano, Estados Unidos, la industria se desarrolló sólo en la costa atlántica y no sería hasta la segunda mitad del siglo XIX cuando conseguiría acelerar su desarrollo industrial hasta superar a Reino Unido.
  62. 62. 5. Liberalismo económico y capitalismo.
  63. 63. A finales del siglo XVIII el escocés Adam Smith formuló en su libro Ensayo sobre la naturaleza y causas de la riqueza de las naciones (1776) las bases de la teoría económica del capitalismo liberal.
  64. 64. Con su obra A. Smith defendió la propiedad privada, la no intervención del Estado en economía, la autorregulación del mercado (libre mercado), el origen de la riqueza basado en el trabajo y estudió la división del trabajo.
  65. 65. Otros autores desarrollaron la teoría liberal. Thomas Malthus sostuvo que la población crecía a un ritmo geométrico mientras los alimentos lo hacían de forma aritmética.
  66. 66. 6. La sociedad de clases.
  67. 67. La nueva sociedad industrial estableció grupos sociales en función de la riqueza de sus miembros (clases), acabando con la inmovilista sociedad estamental del Antiguo Régimen.
  68. 68. Las clases altas fueron ocupadas, además de por la antigua nobleza (que conservó su prestigio), por la alta burguesía, grupo social que vivía en las ciudades enriquecido gracias a ser propietario de fábricas y bancos (empresarios industriales), habitando en casas lujosas en los Ensanches.
  69. 69. El interior de las casas de la alta burguesía, que intentaba imitar el estilo de vida opulento de la nobleza, era amplio, con muebles de calidad, piezas de coleccionista y elementos de ocio caros (piano, billar,...).
  70. 70. La burguesía media y baja formó las clases medias, dedicadas a pequeños negocios (agrarios, artesanos o comerciales), además de a las profesiones liberales (medicina, derecho, educación, banca...), y a los crecientes trabajos cualificados de la industria (ingenieros, contables,...) y de las administraciones públicas (funcionarios). Adoptaron un modo de vida austero.
  71. 71. Entre las clases bajas destacó la aparición del proletariado, formado por todos aquellos que vendían su fuerza de trabajo a cambio de un salario (obreros). Muchos procedían del éxodo rural. Sus condiciones laborales eran pésimas: bajos salarios, largas jornadas de 14 horas, disciplina estricta, despido libre, falta de seguridad en el trabajo, ausencia de derechos, explotación de niños y mujeres,...
  72. 72. Los niños y las mujeres también trabajaron realizando en muchos casos las mismas jornadas y tareas que los varones, pero recibiendo salarios inferiores a los de los varones.
  73. 73. Texto: El trabajo infantil "En nuestras fábricas de algodón se emplea niños principalmente, traídos como rebaño de los establecimientos de caridad. Nadie los conoce ni tienen por ellos el menor interés. Encerrados en departamentos reducidos, donde es pestilente el aire por las emanaciones grasientas de las luces y las máquinas, los aplican a un trabajo que dura todo el día y que muchas veces se prolonga hasta muy avanzada la noche. Estas circunstancias, el desaseo y los cambios frecuentes de temperatura que experimentan al entrar y salir, son origen de una multitud de enfermedades y particularmente de las afecciones nerviosas tan comunes en estos talleres”. Fernando Garrido, Historia de las clases trabajadoras. El proletariado, 1870. "En nuestras fábricas de algodón se emplea niños principalmente, traídos como rebaño de los establecimientos de caridad. Nadie los conoce ni tienen por ellos el menor interés. Encerrados en departamentos reducidos, donde es pestilente el aire por las emanaciones grasientas de las luces y las máquinas, los aplican a un trabajo que dura todo el día y que muchas veces se prolonga hasta muy avanzada la noche. Estas circunstancias, el desaseo y los cambios frecuentes de temperatura que experimentan al entrar y salir, son origen de una multitud de enfermedades y particularmente de las afecciones nerviosas tan comunes en estos talleres”. Fernando Garrido, Historia de las clases trabajadoras. El proletariado, 1870.
  74. 74. Las condiciones de vida de los obreros también eran malas: habitaban barrios periféricos, junto a industrias contaminantes, sin servicios básicos como el alcantarillado o el alumbrado.
  75. 75. Las casas obreras, en las que se hacinaban amplias familias, eran pequeñas, con poca iluminación, sin muebles,...
  76. 76. Texto: La vida de los obreros Si queréis saber cómo se aloja, id, por ejemplo, a la rue des Fumiers, que está casi exclusivamente habitada por esta clase; entrad, agachando la cabeza, en una de esas cloacas abiertas sobre la calle y situadas por debajo de su nivel. Hay que haber bajado a esos pasadizos donde el aire es húmedo y frío como en una caverna; haber sentido deslizar vuestros pies sobre el suelo sucio, haber temido caer en ese fango, para darse una idea del sentimiento penoso que se experimenta al entrar en la vivienda de esos míseros obreros. De cada lado del pasadizo, (...) por debajo del suelo, hay una habitación sombría, grande, helada, cuyas paredes rezuman agua sucia; que recibe la ventilación por una especie de ventana semicircular de dos pies en su mayor altura. Entrad, si el olor fétido que se respira allí no os hace retroceder. A. GUEPIN, Nantes au XIXe siécle, 1835. Si queréis saber cómo se aloja, id, por ejemplo, a la rue des Fumiers, que está casi exclusivamente habitada por esta clase; entrad, agachando la cabeza, en una de esas cloacas abiertas sobre la calle y situadas por debajo de su nivel. Hay que haber bajado a esos pasadizos donde el aire es húmedo y frío como en una caverna; haber sentido deslizar vuestros pies sobre el suelo sucio, haber temido caer en ese fango, para darse una idea del sentimiento penoso que se experimenta al entrar en la vivienda de esos míseros obreros. De cada lado del pasadizo, (...) por debajo del suelo, hay una habitación sombría, grande, helada, cuyas paredes rezuman agua sucia; que recibe la ventilación por una especie de ventana semicircular de dos pies en su mayor altura. Entrad, si el olor fétido que se respira allí no os hace retroceder. A. GUEPIN, Nantes au XIXe siécle, 1835.
  77. 77. Los campesinos también formaron parte en su mayor parte de las clases bajas, al no conseguir ser propietarios de tierras. Destacaron los arrendatarios (que trabajaban tierras alquiladas) y los jornaleros (que trabajaban por días a cambio de un jornal).

×