S3 Complimentary Chemistry for Zoology Majors Module V Class 1- Lipids 14/07/2020
Lipids • Naturally occurring compounds • Soluble in organic solvents, sparingly soluble in water • Hydrolysis yield long c...
Classification Classified into Simple Lipids or Homolipids Esters of fatty acids with simple alcohols Compound Lipids or...
Simple Lipids • Two types Oils and Fats Lipids which on hydrolysis yield long chain fatty acids and glycerol Waxes Lipid...
Alcohols present in lipids • Saturated fatty acids commonly found in lipids • Unsaturated alcohols commonly found in lipid...
Fatty acids • Long chain organic carboxylic acids • Single –COOH group and a long non polar hydrocarbon tail • Characteris...
Types of Fatty acids
Saturated fatty acids found in lipids
Unsaturated fatty acids found in lipids Sardine oil olive oil, peanut oil, olive oil, peanut oil, soyabean oil Linseed oil...
Fats and Oils • Triesters of glycerol with higher fatty acids – triglycerides • If all the 3 hydroxyl groups are esterifie...
Distinction between Fats and Oils Fats • Solids at room temperature • Contain greater percentage of saturated fatty acids ...
Distinction between Fats and Oils Saturated Fats Unsaturated Oils
Distinction between animal fat and plant fat Animal fat • Occur in a layer beneath the skin, certain internal organs and b...
Introduction to fats and oils
Introduction to fats and oils

Introduction to fats and oils

  1. 1. S3 Complimentary Chemistry for Zoology Majors Module V Class 1- Lipids 14/07/2020
  2. 2. Lipids • Naturally occurring compounds • Soluble in organic solvents, sparingly soluble in water • Hydrolysis yield long chain monocarboxylic acids and alcohols • Lipids + H2O Alcohol + fatty acid
  3. 3. Classification Classified into Simple Lipids or Homolipids Esters of fatty acids with simple alcohols Compound Lipids or Heterolipids Esters of fatty acids with alcohols containing additional functional groups Derived Lipids Lipids derived from simple or compound lipids
  4. 4. Classification Classified into Simple Lipids or Homolipids Esters of fatty acids with simple alcohols Compound Lipids or Heterolipids Esters of fatty acids with alcohols containing additional functional groups Derived Lipids Lipids derived from simple or compound lipids
  5. 5. Simple Lipids • Two types Oils and Fats Lipids which on hydrolysis yield long chain fatty acids and glycerol Waxes Lipids which on hydrolysis yield long chain fatty acids and long chain alcohols
  6. 6. Alcohols present in lipids • Saturated fatty acids commonly found in lipids • Unsaturated alcohols commonly found in lipids phytol Cetyl alcohol Myricyl alcohol Glycerol lycophyll
  7. 7. Fatty acids • Long chain organic carboxylic acids • Single –COOH group and a long non polar hydrocarbon tail • Characteristics not found free in nature Monocarboxylic Contain even number of C atoms Usually Straight chain
  8. 8. Types of Fatty acids
  9. 9. Saturated fatty acids found in lipids
  10. 10. Unsaturated fatty acids found in lipids Sardine oil olive oil, peanut oil, olive oil, peanut oil, soyabean oil Linseed oil peanut oil
  11. 11. Fats and Oils • Triesters of glycerol with higher fatty acids – triglycerides • If all the 3 hydroxyl groups are esterified with the same fatty acid - simple triglyceride • If all the 3 hydroxyl groups are esterified with different fatty acids – mixed triglyceride
  12. 12. Distinction between Fats and Oils Fats • Solids at room temperature • Contain greater percentage of saturated fatty acids • Carbon chains align themselves in a regular pattern • Close packed structures Oils • Liquids at room temperature • Contain greater percentage of unsaturated fatty acids • Fatty acids with cis configuration have kinks in their carbon chain and will be irregular • Close packing will not be possible
  13. 13. Distinction between Fats and Oils Saturated Fats Unsaturated Oils
  14. 14. Distinction between animal fat and plant fat Animal fat • Occur in a layer beneath the skin, certain internal organs and between muscular tissue • E.g. Lard(pig) and tallow (beef) • Contains unsaturated alcohol cholesterol Plant fat • Occur in seeds(olive) and fruits (coconut) • Contains phytosterol

