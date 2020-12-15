Apresentação Tese 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sistema autônomo para supervisão de missão e segurança de voo em VANTs Jesimar da Silva Arantes Orientador: Claudio Fabian...
Estrutura da Apresentação 1 Introdução 2 Conceitos Fundamentais 3 Revisão Bibliográﬁca 4 Sistemas MOSA e IFA 5 Problema Ab...
Introdução Objetivos Propor uma arquitetura para VANTs de baixo custo com as seguintes características: Propósito geral: d...
Conceitos Fundamentais Veículos Aéreos Não-Tripulados Veículos Não-Tripulados (VNTs) Veículos Terrestres Não-Tripulados (V...
Conceitos Fundamentais Pilotos Automáticos e Companion Computers Pilotos Automáticos APM Pixhawk Companion Computers Intel...
Conceitos Fundamentais Simulação SITL e HITL Simulação SITL: Simula todo o hardware em software; Hardware simulado em soft...
Conceitos Fundamentais Dronekit Dronekit Biblioteca open source; Faz a comunicação entre o computador de bordo e o AP; Abs...
Revisão Bibliográﬁca Arquitetura para Pulverização Sistema autônomo de tomada de decisão para pulverização; Arquitetura pr...
Revisão Bibliográﬁca Arquitetura para Monitoramento Sistema autônomo para monitoramento de poluição sonora; Arquitetura pr...
Revisão Bibliográﬁca Ano Autores Mis. Seg. Amb. On. Oﬀ. P&P BC 2011 Brown et al. Sim Não R/V Sim Não Não Não 2013 Prodan e...
Sistemas MOSA e IFA MOSA: Mission Oriented Sensor Array Sistema responsável pelo cumprimento da missão; Arquitetura propos...
Sistemas MOSA e IFA IFA: In-Flight Awareness Sistema responsável pela segurança em voo; Arquitetura proposta em Mattei 201...
Problema Abordado Problema de Planejamento de Missão e Segurança planície2 aeroporto cidade montanhasbase militar pistavan...
Problema Abordado Modelagem do Problema Ex.I ∴ M, H, S =    M =   ...
Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura Geral Bússola Sensores GPS Companion Computer Piloto Automático Sistema MOS...
Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Hardware do VANT (a) iDroneAlpha. (b) iDroneBeta. Jesimar da Silva Arant...
Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT Sistema MOSA Aquisição de Dados Controle da Missão Plan...
Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT Piloto Automático GPS relative-altitude absolute-altitu...
Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT UAV-GCS Cliente Cliente Recebe dados do VANT em tempo r...
Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT Sensores - Sistemas Diagnóstico Tomada de Decisão Senso...
Metodologia Planejamento de Rota do VANT Planejamento deRota Mapa Estado Inicial Entrada Modelo de Dinâmica Saída Conﬁg. R...
Metodologia Replanejamento de Rota do VANT Replanejamento deRota Mapa Estado Inicial Entrada Modelo de Dinâmica Saída Conﬁ...
Metodologia Protocolo para Especiﬁcação do Mapa e da Missão Tags para especiﬁcação regiões: map_bonus map_obstacle map_sce...
Resultados Artigos Publicado no GECCO 2017 Publicado no ICTAI 2017 Submetido no ESWA 2019 Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) D...
Resultados Artigo GECCO Desenvolvimento do sistema MOSA (simulado) Integração do planejador: HGA4m Instâncias artiﬁciais a...
Resultados Artigo GECCO Método HGA4m 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 100 1000 10000 100000 1000000 ...
Resultados Artigo GECCO Método HGA4m 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 PC i5 Edison Instances PathLenght Figura 2: Comprimento do caminh...
Resultados Artigo GECCO Método MPGA4s 1 10 100 1000 10000 100000 Edison PC i5 Instances NumberofEvaluations Figura 3: Núme...
Resultados Artigo GECCO Método MPGA4s Edison I1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 PCi5 I1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 I2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I2 ...
Resultados Artigo ICTAI Desenvolvimento do sistema IFA (simulado) Tipo de experimentos: SITL e HITL Plataformas avaliadas:...
Resultados Artigo ICTAI GA4s avaliação melhor rota falha diferentes métodos GA-GH-4s núcleo1 GH4s núcleo2 GA4s avaliação m...
Resultados Artigo ICTAI F3 F2 F4 F1 Legenda: rota da falha no motor rota da falha na bateria situação crítica detectada co...
Resultados Artigo ESWA Desenvolvimento do sistema MOSA Planejadores avaliados: HGA4m, CCQSP4m e FixedRoute4m Desenvolvimen...
Resultados Artigo ESWA bonus region raspberry pi hitl route planned route waypoint of the mission Legend: obstacle A B C D...
Resultados Artigo ESWA bonus region raspberry pi hitl route planned route waypoint of the mission Legend: obstacle ap fail...
Resultados Artigo ESWA bonus region raspberry pi hitl route planned route waypoint of the mission Legend: obstacle bad wea...
Resultados Artigo ESWA Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 61 / 70
Resultados Planejador Estratégia Local de Execução Desvio de Obstáculo No Cores da CPU Tempo de Proces. Qualidade Solução ...
Resultados Categoria Descrição MOSA Figueira MOSA Arantes Características Modelo de referência Implementação do MOSA Taxon...
Resultados Categoria Descrição IFA Mattei IFA Arantes Características Modelo de referência Implementação do IFA Detecta co...
Considerações Finais Conclusão Este trabalho apresentou um proposta para automatização de VANTs para realização de missões...
Considerações Finais Contribuições Contribuições Alcançadas: Adaptar e uniﬁcar os sistemas MOSA, IFA e planejadores de rot...
Considerações Finais Objetivos Alcançados Os seguintes objetivos foram alcançadas: Propósito geral: diferentes missões pod...
Considerações Finais Artigos Publicados Conferências GECCO 2017: An Embedded System Architecture based on Genetic Algorith...
Considerações Finais Trabalhos Futuros Fazer a SdI entre os sistemas MOSA e IFA em nível físico; Desenvolver e validar a p...
Agradecimentos Muito Obrigado! Perguntas! E-mail para contato: jesimar.arantes@usp.br Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defes...
  1. 1. Sistema autônomo para supervisão de missão e segurança de voo em VANTs Jesimar da Silva Arantes Orientador: Claudio Fabiano Motta Toledo Instituto de Ciências Matemáticas e de Computação (ICMC) Universidade de São Paulo (USP) São Carlos - SP Maio – 2019 Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 1 / 70
  2. 2. Estrutura da Apresentação 1 Introdução 2 Conceitos Fundamentais 3 Revisão Bibliográﬁca 4 Sistemas MOSA e IFA 5 Problema Abordado 6 Arquitetura de Hardware e Software 7 Metodologia 8 Resultados 9 Considerações Finais Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 2 / 70
  3. 3. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 3 / 70
  4. 4. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 4 / 70
  5. 5. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 5 / 70
  6. 6. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 6 / 70
  7. 7. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 7 / 70
  8. 8. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 8 / 70
  9. 9. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 9 / 70
  10. 10. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 10 / 70
  11. 11. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 11 / 70
  12. 12. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 12 / 70
  13. 13. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 13 / 70
  14. 14. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 14 / 70
  15. 15. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 15 / 70
  16. 16. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 16 / 70
  17. 17. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 17 / 70
  18. 18. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 18 / 70
  19. 19. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 19 / 70
  20. 20. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 20 / 70
  21. 21. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 21 / 70
  22. 22. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 22 / 70
  23. 23. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 23 / 70
  24. 24. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 24 / 70
  25. 25. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 25 / 70
  26. 26. Introdução Contextualização Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 26 / 70
  27. 27. Introdução Objetivos Propor uma arquitetura para VANTs de baixo custo com as seguintes características: Propósito geral: diferentes missões podem ser incorporadas sem grandes mudanças na arquitetura. Resiliência: os sistemas devem prevenir a propagação de erros visando o correto funcionamento da aeronave. Autonomia: os sistemas irão operar a aeronave com baixo nível de intervenção humana. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 27 / 70
  28. 28. Conceitos Fundamentais Veículos Aéreos Não-Tripulados Veículos Não-Tripulados (VNTs) Veículos Terrestres Não-Tripulados (VTNTs) Veículos Aéreos Não-Tripulados (VANTs) Veículos Aéreos Autônomos Não- Tripulados (VAANTs) Espaçonaves Não-Tripulados Veículos Marinhos Não-Tripulados (VMNTs) Veículos Submarinos Não-Tripulados (VSNTs) Veículos de Superfície Não-Tripulados (USVs) Veículos Submarinos Autônomos (AUVs) Veículos Submarinos Operados Remotamente (ROVs) Veículos Terrestres Autônomos (AGVs) Veículos Terrestres Não-Tripulados Teleoperados (TUGV) Aeronaves Remotamente Pilotadas (ARPs) iDroneAlpha iDroneBeta Rascal 110 Ararinha Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 28 / 70
  29. 29. Conceitos Fundamentais Pilotos Automáticos e Companion Computers Pilotos Automáticos APM Pixhawk Companion Computers Intel Edison Raspberry Pi BeagleBone Black Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 29 / 70
  30. 30. Conceitos Fundamentais Simulação SITL e HITL Simulação SITL: Simula todo o hardware em software; Hardware simulado em software: Aeronave, AP, Sensores, Telemetria, RC e Receptor do RC. Simulação HITL: Simula parte de hardware em software; Hardware simulado em software: Aeronave, AP, Sensores, Telemetria, RC e Receptor do RC; Hardware real: CC. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 30 / 70
  31. 31. Conceitos Fundamentais Dronekit Dronekit Biblioteca open source; Faz a comunicação entre o computador de bordo e o AP; Abstração do protocolo MAVLink; Permite controlar a aeronave. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 31 / 70
  32. 32. Revisão Bibliográﬁca Arquitetura para Pulverização Sistema autônomo de tomada de decisão para pulverização; Arquitetura proposta em Alsalam et al. (2017); Aplicação em pulverização contra pragas agrícolas. 12VDC Power M4 M1 M3 M2 ESC 4 em 1 Controle M1 M2 M3 M4 GPS Pixhawk ODROID-U3+ GPS 3DR (GPSKIT0003) Sensor Ultrassônico HC-SR04 Sistema de Pulverização Tanque de Pulverização Motor GND tubo Porta USB Porta USB Porta USBPorta USB Porta USB Porta USB Webcam RGB USB conexão USB conexão 12V Bateria VANT 5V 3A UBEC Tele 1 Tele 2 Power 5VDC Power GND Vcc Trig Echo USB conexão Micro Arduino NO NC Alimentação Vcc Relay SRD-05VDC 2.4 GHz 915 MHz Wi-Fi dongle 3DR TELE MODEM Nó do Algoritmo de Detecção de Ervas Daninhas Nó de Detecção de Cor Nó de Detecção de Alvo ArUco 6 7 GG Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 32 / 70
  33. 33. Revisão Bibliográﬁca Arquitetura para Monitoramento Sistema autônomo para monitoramento de poluição sonora; Arquitetura proposta em Boubeta-Puig et al. (2018); Aplicação de monitoramento de poluição sonora produzida pela decolagem e aterrissagem de aeronaves. Arquitetura Básica Arquitetura Estendida Dados dos Sensores Ações Atuadores SensoresDados dos Sensores AçõesAções Dados do GPS GPS AP CC Arduino Protocolo Tecnologia IOHub (lat,lng,alt) Drone CEP Engine Ações Eventos Complexos MQTT Eventos Simples ESB DroneKit MQTT Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 33 / 70
  34. 34. Revisão Bibliográﬁca Ano Autores Mis. Seg. Amb. On. Oﬀ. P&P BC 2011 Brown et al. Sim Não R/V Sim Não Não Não 2013 Prodan et el. Sim Não R/V Não Sim Não Não 2015 Mattei Não Sim V Não Não Sim N/A 2016 Figueira Sim Não V Não Não Sim N/A 2016 Ramasamy Não Sim V Não Sim Não Não 2016 Xue et al. Sim Não R Não Não Não Não 2017 Alsalam et al. Sim Não R/V Sim Não Não Sim 2018 Boubeta et al. Sim Sim R/V Sim Não Não Sim 2018 Chiaramonte Não Sim R/V Não Sim Não Não 2019 Arantes, J. S. Sim Sim R/V Sim Sim Sim Sim Tabela 1: Comparando contribuições baseadas em algumas características. Abreviação Descrição V Virtual R Real BC Baixo Custo Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 34 / 70
  35. 35. Sistemas MOSA e IFA MOSA: Mission Oriented Sensor Array Sistema responsável pelo cumprimento da missão; Arquitetura proposta em Figueira 2017; Sistema aplicado no geração automática de mapas temáticos; Sistema validado usando o Matlab Simulink. Sensor 1 Sensor 2 Sensor N-1 Sensor N SSI/ SSP Módulo de Comunicação Fusão de Sensores / Controle da Missão Aquisição e Pré- Processamento de Sinais 1... Módulo de Base de Dados Módulo de Processamento de Alto Desempenho Receptor GPS de Alta Precisão Unidade Inercial de Alta Precisão Aquisição e Pré- Processamento de Sinais ...M Controle de Posição dos Sensores Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 35 / 70
  36. 36. Sistemas MOSA e IFA IFA: In-Flight Awareness Sistema responsável pela segurança em voo; Arquitetura proposta em Mattei 2015; Sistema validado usando o ambiente Labview junto com o X-Plane. A A A Evento Ignore Mantenha a missão e evite o risco Operação com sistema degradado Retorne imediatamente para a Base Termine o voo Pouse na pista mais próxima Pouse no campo atrativo mais próximo Retorne imediatamente para a Base A Identiﬁque o campo atrativo mais próximo Uma ação urgente é necessária? É possível retornar para a Base? É possível pousar? É possível pousar em uma pista? Campos Atrativos Aero- navegabilidade comprometida? A falha pode ser tolerada? O VANT pode continuar a sua missão? Sensores Dados Armazenados DiagnósticoExiste risco à segurança? N N N N N N N N Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 36 / 70
  37. 37. Problema Abordado Problema de Planejamento de Missão e Segurança planície2 aeroporto cidade montanhasbase militar pistavant1 floresta1 planície1 floresta2 floresta 3 floresta4 região não navegável região bonificadora Legenda: rota da missão rota da missão restante região cênica B C waypoint da missão A D pistavant2 região de obstáculo (a) Sistema MOSA com planejador de rotas HGA4m. Start E B C D A F planície2 aeroporto cidade montanhas base militar pistavant1 floresta1 planície1 floresta2 floresta 3 floresta4 região não navegável região bonificadora Legenda: rota da missão rota da missão atualizada região cênica waypoint da missão pistavant2 região de obstáculo (b) Sistema MOSA com atualização no plano de voo. dc região não navegável região bonificadora Legenda: rota da missão região cênica waypoint da missão região de obstáculo E route emergencial B C D distância crítica (d )c A F planície2 aeroporto cidade montanhas base militar pistavant1 floresta1 planície1 floresta2 floresta 3 floresta4 pistavant2 superaquecimento da bateria (c) Sistema MOSA com IFA com replanejador de rotas DE4s. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 37 / 70
  38. 38. Problema Abordado Modelagem do Problema Ex.I ∴ M, H, S =    M =    Mmap = r, h, c =    r = {pistavant1, pistavant2, planicie1, planicie2, aeroporto, cidade, basemilitar, montanhas, ﬂoresta1, ﬂoresta2, ﬂoresta3, ﬂoresta4} h = {0, 0, 0, 0, ∞, ∞, ∞, 20, 10, 10, 10, 10} c = {Φb, Φb, Φb, Φb, Φn, Φn, Φn, Φo, Φs , Φs , Φs , Φs } Mgoal = {A, B, C, D} Malt = 50.0 H =    Hap = Pixhawk Hcc = RaspberryPi Hsensor = [CameraRGB] Hactuator = [Buzzer] S = Smosa = PP , LP , TSCP , ∆P = HGA4m, oﬀboard, 10, 1.0% Sifa = PR , LR , TSCR , ∆R , WR = GA4s, onboard, 1.0, 1.0%, 30 Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 38 / 70
  39. 39. Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura Geral Bússola Sensores GPS Companion Computer Piloto Automático Sistema MOSA Aquisição de Dados Controle da Missão Planejamento de Rota Comuni- cação Tomada de Decisão Sistema IFA Aquisição de Dados Controle da Segurança Replaneja- mento de Rota Comuni- cação Tomada de Decisão embarcado Barômetro Acelerômetro Giroscópio Módulo Seguidor de Waypoints Alimentação Bateria CâmeraRGB Legenda Fonte de alimentação Comunicação de HW Comunicação de SW Atuadores Motor Brushless VANT Módulo de Telemetria Comunicação Receptor de Rádio Power Module Buzzer S2DK GETPOST TCP HTTP Request embarcado HTTP Request UAV-GCS UDP WiFi UDP WiFi QGC RadioTelemetria-MAVLink Sensores Regulador de Tensão LM2596 Serial MAVLink Sonar Temperatura sensoresespecíﬁcos Paraquedas Pulverizador atuadoresespecíﬁcos Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 39 / 70
  40. 40. Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Hardware do VANT (a) iDroneAlpha. (b) iDroneBeta. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 40 / 70
  41. 41. Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT Sistema MOSA Aquisição de Dados Controle da Missão Planejamento de Rota Sistema IFA Controle da Segurança Replanejamento de Rota TCP - Socket Porta: 5555 Comunicação Aquisição de Dados Tomada de Decisão Tomada de Decisão S2DK HTTP Request Porta: 50000 GA4s MPGA4s Pouso Vertical RTLDE4s get-all-info-sensors set-mission append-mission set-mission get-all-info-sensors Envia Msg Recebe Msg Soar o Alarme Apitar Buzzer Retirar uma Foto Monitoramento do VANT Supervisiona a Missão Replaneja- mento de Rota Planejamento de Rota Gravar um Vídeo Abrir o Paraquedas HGA4m Replaneja Rota Oﬀboard Planeja Rota Oﬀboard UAV-GCS Envia Msg Recebe Msg UDP-Socket Porta:5556 UDP-Socket Porta:5557 IFA UAV-GCS Comunicação Envia Msg Recebe Msg Envia Msg Recebe Msg UAV-GCS MOSA CCQSP4m POST POST POST GET GET FixedRoute4m GH4s MS4s Pre-Planned4s GA-GH-4s GA-GA-4s Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 41 / 70
  42. 42. Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT Piloto Automático GPS relative-altitude absolute-altitude Barômetro Power Module voltage pitch yaw roll Acelerômetro/ Giroscópio mode system-status armed is-armable ekf-ok count-waypoint next-waypoint home-location parameters distance-to-home dist-to-next-wpt S2DK latitude longitude groundspeed ﬁxtype satellites-visible velocity-x velocity-y velocity-z eph epv GET Porta: 50000Protocolo HTTP Request - GET/POST level current Tubo de Pitot airspeed POST set-mission append-mission set-waypoint append-waypoint set-heading set-velocity set-parameter Piloto Automático set-mode heading Bússola Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 42 / 70
  43. 43. Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT UAV-GCS Cliente Cliente Recebe dados do VANT em tempo real Plota as rotas e dados Faz o planejamento de rotas Faz o replanejamento de rotas Envia comandos para IFA e MOSA Envia comandos de teclado Envia comandos de voz Envia dados para Oracle Drone Oracle Drone Servidor Recebe dados da GCS em tempo real Plota as rotas e dados Faz mineração de dados Cliente Conexão com BD Porta: 3306 Nuvem(Cloud)EstaçãodeSolo(PC) UAV-S2DK Servidor Servidor Responde a requisições GET Responde a requisições POST CC(VANT) Protocolo: HTTP request Porta: 50000 Protocolo: HTTP request Porta: 50000 UAV-IFA Servidor ServidorCliente Cliente Cliente UAV-MOSA Servidor Protocolo: TCP - Socket Porta: 5556 Protocolo: TCP - Socket Porta: 5557 Protocolo: TCP - Socket Porta: 5555 Supervisiona a segurança Supervisiona a missão Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 43 / 70
  44. 44. Arquitetura de Hardware e Software Arquitetura de Software do VANT Sensores - Sistemas Diagnóstico Tomada de Decisão Sensor Power Module Sensor GPS Piloto Automático Sistema MOSA Sistema IFA Bateria Baixa Status GPS ≠3D e ≠4D Fix Status AP - Emergency Status AP - PowerOﬀ Falha no MOSA Falha no IFA Pouso de Emergência e Soar Alarme Abrir o Paraquedas e Soar Alarme Superaquecimento de Bateria Proximidade do Solo Sensor Temperatura Sensor Sonar ou Laser Aumentar a Altitude Tempo Ruim para VooPrevisão do Tempo RTL e Soar Alarme Status AP - Critical Pouso Vertical e Soar Alarme IFA Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 44 / 70
  45. 45. Metodologia Planejamento de Rota do VANT Planejamento deRota Mapa Estado Inicial Entrada Modelo de Dinâmica Saída Conﬁg. Risco Assumido Fitness Conjunto de Waypoints SistemaMOSA Métodos CCQSP4m HGA4m FixedRoute4m Pontos Alvo Arquitetura do sistema embarcado no módulo de planejamento de rotas. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 45 / 70
  46. 46. Metodologia Replanejamento de Rota do VANT Replanejamento deRota Mapa Estado Inicial Entrada Modelo de Dinâmica Saída Conﬁg. Local de Pouso Fitness Conjunto de Waypoints SistemaIFA Métodos Falha Probabilidade de Pouso GA-GH-4s MPGA4s DE4s MS4s GA-GA-4s GA4s GH4s Pre-Planned4s Arquitetura do sistema embarcado no módulo de replanejamento de rotas. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 46 / 70
  47. 47. Metodologia Protocolo para Especiﬁcação do Mapa e da Missão Tags para especiﬁcação regiões: map_bonus map_obstacle map_scenic map_penalty ... Tags para especiﬁcação missão: waypoint cmd_picture cmd_video cmd_buzzer ... Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 47 / 70
  48. 48. Resultados Artigos Publicado no GECCO 2017 Publicado no ICTAI 2017 Submetido no ESWA 2019 Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 48 / 70
  49. 49. Resultados Artigo GECCO Desenvolvimento do sistema MOSA (simulado) Integração do planejador: HGA4m Instâncias artiﬁciais avaliadas: 40 mapas; Critério de parada (tempo): 10 segundos. Desenvolvimento do sistema IFA (simulado) Integração do replanejador: MPGA4s Instâncias artiﬁciais avaliadas: 60 mapas; Falhas críticas avaliadas: 4; Critério de parada (tempo): 1 segundo. Aeronave: Rascal 110 Plataformas avaliadas: PC i5 Intel Edison Frequência 1.8 GHz 500 MHz Memória RAM 4 GB 1 GB Sistema Operacional Linux - Ubuntu Linux - Yocto Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 49 / 70
  50. 50. Resultados Artigo GECCO Método HGA4m 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 100 1000 10000 100000 1000000 10000000 PC i5 Edison Instances TotalEvaluations Figura 1: Número de avaliações por instância para o planejamento de rotas. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 50 / 70
  51. 51. Resultados Artigo GECCO Método HGA4m 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 PC i5 Edison Instances PathLenght Figura 2: Comprimento do caminho por instância para o planejamento de rotas. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 51 / 70
  52. 52. Resultados Artigo GECCO Método MPGA4s 1 10 100 1000 10000 100000 Edison PC i5 Instances NumberofEvaluations Figura 3: Número de avaliações por instância para o replanejamento de rotas. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 52 / 70
  53. 53. Resultados Artigo GECCO Método MPGA4s Edison I1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 PCi5 I1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 I2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I3 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 1 I3 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 I4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 I4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I5 1 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 1 I5 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 2 1 I6 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 3 I6 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 3 I1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I4 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 I4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 I5 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I6 1 1 1 2 2 3 1 1 1 3 I6 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 I1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 I2 1 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 I3 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 I3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I4 1 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 I4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I5 1 1 3 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 I5 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 I6 1 1 3 3 2 2 1 2 1 3 I6 1 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 1 3 I1 2 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 I1 2 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 I2 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 I2 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 I3 1 2 3 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 I3 1 1 3 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 I4 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 I4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 I5 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 3 1 I5 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 3 1 I6 2 1 2 3 3 1 1 3 3 3 I6 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 3 Maps 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Maps 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ψs1 Ψb Ψm Legend: Bonus Region Remainder Region No-Fly Zone Ψm Ψb Ψs2 Ψs2 Ψs1 Figura 4: Locais de pouso em ambas arquiteturas para replanejamento. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 53 / 70
  54. 54. Resultados Artigo ICTAI Desenvolvimento do sistema IFA (simulado) Tipo de experimentos: SITL e HITL Plataformas avaliadas: Intel Edison e PC i5 Replanejadores avaliados: HG4s, GA4s, GA-GH4s e GA-GA4s Falhas críticas avaliadas: 2 Instâncias artiﬁciais avaliadas: 30 Instância real avaliada: 1 Execução: 10 vezes para cada mapa Critério de parada (tempo): 250 ms, 500 ms, 1000 ms Aeronave: Rascal 110 Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 54 / 70
  55. 55. Resultados Artigo ICTAI GA4s avaliação melhor rota falha diferentes métodos GA-GH-4s núcleo1 GH4s núcleo2 GA4s avaliação melhor rota falha mesmos métodos GA-GA-4s núcleo1 GA4s núcleo2 Figura 5: Estratégias implementadas executando os métodos em paralelo. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 55 / 70
  56. 56. Resultados Artigo ICTAI F3 F2 F4 F1 Legenda: rota da falha no motor rota da falha na bateria situação crítica detectada começo da rota emergencial distância crítica Figura 6: Resultado do estudo de caso em um cenário do mundo real usando GA-GA-4s. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 56 / 70
  57. 57. Resultados Artigo ESWA Desenvolvimento do sistema MOSA Planejadores avaliados: HGA4m, CCQSP4m e FixedRoute4m Desenvolvimento do sistema IFA Replanejadores avaliados: DE4s, GA4s e MPGA4s Falhas críticas avaliadas: 4 Critério de parada (tempo): 1 segundo Experimentos HITL: 50 Experimentos com voos reais: 8 Plataformas avaliadas: AP: APM e Pixhawk CC: Intel Edison, Raspberry Pi 3, BeagleBone Black Aeronaves: iDroneAlpha e iDroneBeta Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 57 / 70
  58. 58. Resultados Artigo ESWA bonus region raspberry pi hitl route planned route waypoint of the mission Legend: obstacle A B C D beaglebone hitl route scenic region 1 scenic region 2 E real ﬂight route Figura 7: Resultado sem falha crítica. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 58 / 70
  59. 59. Resultados Artigo ESWA bonus region raspberry pi hitl route planned route waypoint of the mission Legend: obstacle ap failure A B C D beaglebone hitl route scenic region 1 scenic region 2 E Figura 8: Resultado com falha no AP. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 59 / 70
  60. 60. Resultados Artigo ESWA bonus region raspberry pi hitl route planned route waypoint of the mission Legend: obstacle bad weather A B C D beaglebone hitl route scenic region 1 scenic region 2 E real ﬂight route cruise altitude: 12 meters RTL altitude: 20 meters height of obstacle: 15 meters Figura 9: Resultado com tempo ruim. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 60 / 70
  61. 61. Resultados Artigo ESWA Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 61 / 70
  62. 62. Resultados Planejador Estratégia Local de Execução Desvio de Obstáculo No Cores da CPU Tempo de Proces. Qualidade Solução HGA4m Combinada on/oﬀboard Sim 1 Lento (≈10 a 100 s) CCQSP4m PLIM on/oﬀboard Sim 1 Moderado (≈4 a 40 s) FixedRoute4m Clássica onboard Não 1 Super Ráp. (≈<0,1 s) Replanejador Estratégia Local de Execução Desvio de Obstáculo No Cores da CPU Tempo de Proces. Qualidade Solução GA4s Metaheurística on/oﬀboard Sim 1 Rápido (≈0,5 a 3 s) MPGA4s Metaheurística on/oﬀboard Sim 1 Rápido (≈0,5 a 3 s) DE4s Metaheurística on/oﬀboard Sim 1 Rápido (≈0,5 a 3 s) GH4s Heurística on/oﬀboard Não 1 Muito Ráp. (≈<0,5 s) MS4s Heurística on/oﬀboard Sim 1 Rápido (≈0,5 a 3 s) GA-GA-4s Combinada onboard Sim 2 Rápido (≈0,5 a 3 s) GA-GH-4s Combinada onboard Sim 2 Rápido (≈0,5 a 3 s) Pre-Planned4s Determinística onboard Depende 1 Muito Ráp. (≈<0,5 s) Tabela 2: Comparação entre os planejadores e replanejadores utilizados. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 62 / 70
  63. 63. Resultados Categoria Descrição MOSA Figueira MOSA Arantes Características Modelo de referência Implementação do MOSA Taxonomia blocos software Taxonomia blocos hardware Função proces. de imagens Função proces. de vídeo MOSA não adaptativo MOSA adaptativo Integração do MOSA e IFA Integração do AP com CC Planejadores Estratégia FixedRoute4m Algoritmo HGA4m Algoritmo CCQSP4m Forma de experimento Experimento VANT simulado Experimento VANT real Computadores avaliados PC - Computador Pessoal CC - Intel Edison CC - Raspberry Pi CC - BeagleBone Black AP avaliados APM Pixhawk Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 63 / 70
  64. 64. Resultados Categoria Descrição IFA Mattei IFA Arantes Características Modelo de referência Implementação do IFA Detecta colisão com aeronaves no Ar Detecta colisão com solo Pouso emergencial em região atrativa Retorno à base Condições meteorológicas ruins Integração do IFA com MOSA Integração do AP com CC Replanejadores Algoritmo MPGA4s GA4s, GH4s, Pre-Planned4s DE4s, MS4s GA-GA-4s, GA-GH-4s Forma de experimento Experimento SITL Experimento HITL Experimento voo real Computadores avaliados PC - Computador Pessoal CC - Intel Edison CC - Raspberry Pi CC - BeagleBone Black AP avaliados APM Pixhawk Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 64 / 70
  65. 65. Considerações Finais Conclusão Este trabalho apresentou um proposta para automatização de VANTs para realização de missões com segurança; Uma arquitetura de hardware e software de baixo custo foi desenvolvida; Planejadores de missão e segurança foram adaptados ao contexto aqui proposto; Uma plataforma plug and play e que faz a separação de interesses foi desenvolvida. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 65 / 70
  66. 66. Considerações Finais Contribuições Contribuições Alcançadas: Adaptar e uniﬁcar os sistemas MOSA, IFA e planejadores de rotas em um única arquitetura embarcada; Planejar e executar a missão de forma embarcada em tempo hábil, utilizando CC de baixo custo; Reagir de forma inteligente a algumas falhas críticas e tomadas de decisão autônoma para minimizar danos/acidentes; Implementar o sistema em código-fonte aberto e modular: Sistema UAV-MOSA Sistema UAV-IFA Sistema UAV-S2DK Sistema UAV-GCS Sistema UAV-Mission-Creator Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 66 / 70
  67. 67. Considerações Finais Objetivos Alcançados Os seguintes objetivos foram alcançadas: Propósito geral: diferentes missões podem ser incorporadas sem grandes mudanças na arquitetura. Resiliência: os sistemas devem prevenir a propagação de erros visando o correto funcionamento da aeronave. Autonomia: os sistemas irão operar a aeronave com baixo nível de intervenção humana. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 67 / 70
  68. 68. Considerações Finais Artigos Publicados Conferências GECCO 2017: An Embedded System Architecture based on Genetic Algorithms for Mission and Safety Planning with UAV. Apêndice B. ICTAI 2017: Evaluating Hardware Platforms and Path Re-Planning Strategies for the UAV Emergency Landing Problem. Apêndice C. ICAS 2018: Service-Oriented Architecture to Integrate Flight Safety and Mission Management Subsystems Into UAVs. Apêndice D. Periódico Submetido ESWA 2019: Low-Cost Architecture for Autonomous Flight of UAVs Based on Mission Execution and Safety. Apêndice E. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 68 / 70
  69. 69. Considerações Finais Trabalhos Futuros Fazer a SdI entre os sistemas MOSA e IFA em nível físico; Desenvolver e validar a plataforma em VANTs de asa ﬁxa (Ararinha); Incorporar o desvio de obstáculos dinâmicos, baseado em visão; Executar o IFA em um CC com Sistema Operacional de Tempo Real; Desenvolver novos algoritmos planejadores de missão que não utilizem modelos de PLIM e que tenham um baixo custo computacional. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 69 / 70
  70. 70. B. H. Y. Alsalam and K. Morton and D. Campbell and F. Gonzalez. Autonomous UAV with vision based on-board decision making for remote sensing and precision agriculture, 2017 IEEE Aerospace Conference, 2017. Arantes, M. S. Hybrid Qualitative State Plan Problem e o Planejamento de Missão com VANTs, Tese de Doutorado - Universidade de São Paulo (USP), 2017. Arantes, J. S. Planejamento de rota para VANTs em caso de situação crítica: Uma abordagem baseada em segurança, Tese de Doutorado - Universidade de São Paulo (USP), 2016. Boubeta-Puig, Juan and Moguel, Enrique and Sánchez-Figueroa, Fernando and Hernández, Juan and Preciado, Juan Carlos. An Autonomous UAV Architecture for Remote Sensing and Intelligent Decision-making, IEEE Internet Computing, 2018. Figueira, N. M. Arranjos de sensores orientados à missão para a geração automática de mapas temáticos em VANTs, Tese de Doutorado - Universidade de São Paulo (USP), 2016. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 69 / 70
  71. 71. Mattei, A. L. P. Consciência situacional em voo de sistemas aéreos não tripulados, Tese de Doutorado - Universidade de São Paulo (USP), 2015. Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 70 / 70
  72. 72. Agradecimentos Muito Obrigado! Perguntas! E-mail para contato: jesimar.arantes@usp.br Jesimar da Silva Arantes (USP) Defesa de Doutorado Maio – 2019 70 / 70

