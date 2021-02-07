Calor y energia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El calor como energía LIC. JERSON GERMAN
1 El calor y la temperatura FUENTE DEL AUTOR ¿Qué es la temperatura? ¿Qué es el calor? ¿En qué se diferencian? ¿Cómo se re...
¿Que es calor? ES LA TRANSFERENCIA DE ENERGÍA DE UN OBJETO A OTRO O DE UN SISTEMA, DEBIDO A LA DIFERENCIA DE TEMPERATURA. ...
TEMPERATURA ≠ ENERGÍA ≠ CALOR
Temperatura LA TEMPERATURA ES UNA MAGNITUD REFERIDA A LA NOCIÓN DE CALOR MEDIBLE MEDIANTE UN TERMÓMETRO. EN FÍSICA, SE DEF...
¿Qué se debe entender por temperatura? Para medir la temperatura es preferible usar un termómetro de fábrica, como el que ...
¿Cómo son los termómetros? La temperatura la medimos con termómetros. Los hay de muchos tipos. Nos referiremos al que se m...
Ejemplos de termómetros Ambientales Clínicos De mercurio Electrónico
¿Cómo se mide y expresa la temperatura? Hay varias escalas para expresar la temperatura. Usaremos el grado Celsius o °C. E...
¿Cómo se mide y expresa la temperatura? Aquí ves otro termómetro muy usado, el clínico. Es el instrumento con el cual el m...
¿Cómo se mide y expresa la temperatura? ¿Cuál es la temperatura de una persona sana? Aproximadamente 37° C. ¿Cuál es la te...
La temperatura y las partículas que forman la materia ¿Cuál de los dos objetos (A o B) posee mayor temperatura? Menor temp...
Imagina dos cuerpos (A y B) que inicialmente están: 1) A distinta temperatura. 2) A igual temperatura. ¿Qué ocurrirá con l...
¿Qué es el calor? Primero que nada es energía. Pero no cualquier forma de energía. Es la que se transfiere de un cuerpo qu...
Cuando los dos cuerpos están a la misma temperatura, no hay transferencia de calor del cuerpo A al B. En este caso se dice...
¿Qué pasa con la tetera que está al fuego de la cocina? Se transfiere calor del fuego a la tetera y de ésta al agua. Tambi...
¿Qué sucede, en pleno verano, esos días en que “hace mucho calor”? Cuando la transferencia de calor es pequeña nos sentimo...
14 FUENTE DEL AUTOR
14 FUENTE DEL AUTOR ¿Qué sucede, en pleno invierno, esos días en que “hace mucho frio”? Decir “hace mucho frío” no es muy ...
¿Qué diferencias hay entre calor y temperatura? 15 FUENTE DEL AUTOR TEMPERATURA CALOR Es energía que se transfiere de un o...
Los cuerpos A y B tienen cierta temperatura y se está transfiriendo calor de A a B. A transfiere calor a B. 16 FUENTE DEL ...
Los cuerpos A y B tienen la misma temperatura. En este caso no se transfiere calor. ¿Por qué? 17 FUENTE DEL AUTOR A B 35°C...
La temperatura y los cambios de estado en la materia Hagamos el siguiente experimento. 1. Coloquemos hielo molido en un re...
La temperatura y los cambios de estado en la materia ¿Qué crees que ocurrirá con la temperatura del agua mientras está cam...
La temperatura y los cambios de estado en la materia 2. Apliquémosle calor y, cada 1 minuto, leamos y anotemos lo que marc...
  1. 1. El calor como energía LIC. JERSON GERMAN
  2. 2. 1 El calor y la temperatura FUENTE DEL AUTOR ¿Qué es la temperatura? ¿Qué es el calor? ¿En qué se diferencian? ¿Cómo se relacionan? ¿Cómo se miden?
  3. 3. ¿Que es calor? ES LA TRANSFERENCIA DE ENERGÍA DE UN OBJETO A OTRO O DE UN SISTEMA, DEBIDO A LA DIFERENCIA DE TEMPERATURA. ESTE TIPO DE ENERGÍA SE PRODUCE POR LA VIBRACIÓN DE MOLÉCULAS Y QUE PROVOCA LA SUBIDA DE LAS TEMPERATURA, LA DILATACIÓN DE CUERPOS, LA FUNDICIÓN DE SÓLIDOS Y LA EVAPORACIÓN DE LÍQUIDO.
  4. 4. TEMPERATURA ≠ ENERGÍA ≠ CALOR
  5. 5. Temperatura LA TEMPERATURA ES UNA MAGNITUD REFERIDA A LA NOCIÓN DE CALOR MEDIBLE MEDIANTE UN TERMÓMETRO. EN FÍSICA, SE DEFINE COMO UNA MAGNITUD ESCALAR RELACIONADA CON LA ENERGÍA INTERNA DE UN SISTEMA TERMODINÁMICO, DEFINIDA POR EL PRINCIPIO CERO DE LA TERMODINÁMICA. ES DECIR, ES LA MAGNITUD FÍSICA QUE EXPRESA EL GRADO DE CALOR DE LOS CUERPOS DEL AMBIENTE, EL LA CUAL SE MIDE LA CANTIDAD DE CALOR QUE PUEDE CEDER O ABSORBER UN CUERPO, OSEA QUE TAN CALIENTE O TAN FRIO ESTA UN CUERPO.
  6. 6. ¿Qué se debe entender por temperatura? Para medir la temperatura es preferible usar un termómetro de fábrica, como el que se muestra en la imagen. El termómetro muestra que la temperatura ambiente es 26° C. 0 10 20 30 -10 40
  7. 7. ¿Cómo son los termómetros? La temperatura la medimos con termómetros. Los hay de muchos tipos. Nos referiremos al que se muestra en la imagen. ¿Ven una línea de color rojo? Es una sustancia que, por efecto de la variación de temperatura, se dilata o contrae dentro de un tubo de vidrio. Mientras más larga es la columna roja, mayor es la temperatura. 0 10 20 30 -10 40
  8. 8. Ejemplos de termómetros Ambientales Clínicos De mercurio Electrónico
  9. 9. ¿Cómo se mide y expresa la temperatura? Hay varias escalas para expresar la temperatura. Usaremos el grado Celsius o °C. En este ejemplo, las marcas muestran que los °C van de 2 en 2, se inician en -10 y terminan en 40. ¿Puedes leer la temperatura que aparece en el termómetro? 0 10 20 30 -10 40
  10. 10. ¿Cómo se mide y expresa la temperatura? Aquí ves otro termómetro muy usado, el clínico. Es el instrumento con el cual el médico determina si tenemos fiebre. Debe mantenerse muy apegado a nuestro cuerpo durante algunos minutos. El termómetro clínico de la imagen usa mercurio.
  11. 11. ¿Cómo se mide y expresa la temperatura? ¿Cuál es la temperatura de una persona sana? Aproximadamente 37° C. ¿Cuál es la temperatura más baja que has soportado en el invierno? En algunos lugares puede llegar hasta 10° C bajo cero o menos. ¿Cuál es la temperatura más alta que has soportado en pleno verano? En algunos lugares puede llegar a 35° C, a la sombra. Fiebre 37° C
  12. 12. La temperatura y las partículas que forman la materia ¿Cuál de los dos objetos (A o B) posee mayor temperatura? Menor temperatura Mayor temperatura A B El objeto cuyas partículas vibran o se mueven más rápido, posee mayor temperatura.
  13. 13. Imagina dos cuerpos (A y B) que inicialmente están: 1) A distinta temperatura. 2) A igual temperatura. ¿Qué ocurrirá con la temperatura de ellos después de un tiempo? ¿Por qué crees tal cosa? 40 °C 10 °C A B 20 °C 20 °C A B Caso 1 Caso 2
  14. 14. ¿Qué es el calor? Primero que nada es energía. Pero no cualquier forma de energía. Es la que se transfiere de un cuerpo que tiene mayor temperatura a uno que tiene menor temperatura. Por ejemplo, en el dibujo que se muestra, hay transferencia de calor del cuerpo A al B. 40 °C 20 °C Calor A B
  15. 15. Cuando los dos cuerpos están a la misma temperatura, no hay transferencia de calor del cuerpo A al B. En este caso se dice que los cuerpos A y B están en equilibrio térmico. Recuerda que el calor no es algo material (como átomos o moléculas) que pasan de un cuerpo a otro. 20 °C 20 °C A B Como puedes ver, los cuerpos no tienen calor.
  16. 16. ¿Qué pasa con la tetera que está al fuego de la cocina? Se transfiere calor del fuego a la tetera y de ésta al agua. También del agua, la tetera y el fuego, al ambiente. Pero, en la práctica, ¿qué es el calor?
  17. 17. ¿Qué sucede, en pleno verano, esos días en que “hace mucho calor”? Cuando la transferencia de calor es pequeña nos sentimos mal y, para aumentarlo, nos quitamos ropa, extendemos nuestro cuerpo y lo refrescamos con agua y el organismo responde con transpiración. Si la temperatura ambiente es mayor que la de nuestro cuerpo como cuando estamos en la playa al sol en el verano, se transfiere calor desde el ambiente a nuestro cuerpo. Nos sentimos muy acalorados
  18. 18. 14 FUENTE DEL AUTOR
  19. 19. 14 FUENTE DEL AUTOR ¿Qué sucede, en pleno invierno, esos días en que “hace mucho frio”? Decir “hace mucho frío” no es muy preciso. Lo que ocurre es que la temperatura ambiente es baja en comparación con nuestro cuerpo. Si, por ejemplo, la temperatura ambiental fuese 5° C, se propagaría mucho calo desde nuestro cuerpo (que suele estar a 36° C) hacia el ambiente. Cuando esta propagación es muy grande, también nos sentimos molestos, sentimos frío.
  20. 20. ¿Qué diferencias hay entre calor y temperatura? 15 FUENTE DEL AUTOR TEMPERATURA CALOR Es energía que se transfiere de un objeto a otro. Su unidad de medición es el °C (grados Celsius), entre otros. Su unidad de medición es de energía (joule o calorías). El movimiento de las moléculas se puede medir con un termómetro. No hay un instrumento que lo mida directamente. Los objetos poseen una temperatura porque sus moléculas están en constante movimiento.
  21. 21. Los cuerpos A y B tienen cierta temperatura y se está transfiriendo calor de A a B. A transfiere calor a B. 16 FUENTE DEL AUTOR A B 50 °C 20 °C Calor Después de un rato…
  22. 22. Los cuerpos A y B tienen la misma temperatura. En este caso no se transfiere calor. ¿Por qué? 17 FUENTE DEL AUTOR A B 35°C 35°C Los cuerpos alcanzaron la temperatura de equilibrio
  23. 23. La temperatura y los cambios de estado en la materia Hagamos el siguiente experimento. 1. Coloquemos hielo molido en un recipiente e insertemos un termómetro. 18 FUENTE DEL AUTOR
  24. 24. La temperatura y los cambios de estado en la materia ¿Qué crees que ocurrirá con la temperatura del agua mientras está cambiando de estado? Por ejemplo cuando el cubo de hielo se está fundiendo o cuando el agua en la tetera está hirviendo. 18 FUENTE DEL AUTOR
  25. 25. La temperatura y los cambios de estado en la materia 2. Apliquémosle calor y, cada 1 minuto, leamos y anotemos lo que marca el termómetro. 0 °C 100 °C 19 FUENTE DEL AUTOR Curioso, mientras se producen los cambios de estado, la temperatura del agua permanece estable, no cambia. Eso lo descubrió Anders Celsius. A esas temperaturas las denominó 0 °C y 100 °C

