Volunteer Opportunities at the Society of Human Resource Management

A resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jerry Guttman has over 30 years of experience as a financial advisor with Total Living Plan. Additionally, since 2006, Jerry Guttman has been actively involved as a representative and speaker with the Society of Financial Awareness (SOFA), a non-profit for raising financial literacy across the US. He has also been a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).



Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with subsidiaries in China and India, SHRM has become the world’s largest community for HR professionals since being founded in 1948. There are currently more than 350,000 active members in 165 countries.



In addition to providing its members with a forum, SHRM also offers a variety of volunteer opportunities. These include serving as an SHRM chapter volunteer, SHRM speaker, and volunteer at the SHRM Foundation (SHRM’s non-profit affiliate).



SHRM chapter volunteers have the chance to build their networks, grow their expertise, and positively impact the local community. Becoming an SHRM speaker requires submitting a proposal. If accepted, volunteers have the opportunity to present at SHRM’s exclusive events along with distinguished industry professionals. Finally, SHRM Foundation volunteers help review applications for scholarships and grants provided by the foundation.