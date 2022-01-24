What to Upload to SlideShare

Rijksmuseum. Amsterdam -3v0 1. ijksmuseum R Home of Dutch Paintings First created, July 2008. Version 3.0. 23 Jan 2022, London. Jerry Daperro. 2. This relief panel is on the façade of the museum. It inscribed the official opening date of the museum, 1885. Rijksmuseum 13 July 1885 3. In 2004, the museum began a modernization project. The main features were to build two glass-roof atriums, covering the existing enclosed quadrangles. This is the ticketing Auditorium. The project was completed in 2013, Rijksmuseum Ticket Auditorium 4. Apart from the well-known collection of paintings, the museum also has a variety of artefacts on displays. Like this magnificent German desk was made in flamboyant Rococo style. Unusually, it has a 3D inlays picture of a room, made from various woods, tortoiseshell, silver, mother of pearl, copper, ivory and gilded bronze mounting. A General Museum 5. The different galleries are organized in chronological order from the Middle Age to Modern Art and photography. Museum Display Arrangement 6. Netherlandish Painting “Early Netherlandish painting, traditionally known as the Flemish Primitives, refers to the work of artists active in the Burgundian and Habsburg Netherlands during the 15th- and 16th-century Northern Renaissance period. It flourished especially in the cities of Bruges, Ghent, Mechelen, Leuven, Tournai and Brussels, all in present-day Belgium. The period begins approximately with Robert Campin.” Wikipedia 7. Crivelli Magdalene Mary Magdalene (Detail). C1487. 152x49 cm. Tempera on panel. Carlo Crivelli. Italian. 8. Avercamp – Ice skaters Early Dutch landscape of winter scene, packed with numerous crafted persons enjoying themselves. 9. Avercamp – Ice skaters. Details 10. Avercamp – Ice skaters. Details 11. Honthorst - Causal Portrait Honthorst was a follower of Caravaggio. Also known for his immortalized momentary laughter. 12. Portrait by Frans Hals Frans Hals was one of the best portraitist of his time. He worked very fast. 13. Rembrandt’s self-portrait 14. Ketel - Official Portrait of Civil Duties 15. Frans Hals - Official Portrait of Civil Duties One of best known Frans Hals official portraits of part-time soldiers. 16. Detail of Militia Company of District XI (previous slide). Frans Hals did a good job of making middle age men playing soldiers, looking glamorous and believable. Frans Hals - Official Portrait of Civil Duties. Details 17. Holst - Official Portrait of Civil Duties 18. Holst - Official Portrait of Civil Duties. Details 19. Rembrandt‘s Call to duty. 20. Rembrandt‘s Call to duty. Detail. 21. Bueckelaer – Well Stocked Kitchen 22. The Luxury of Still Life. 23. Dijck - Still Life. Cheese. Detail. 24. Heda - Still Life with Gilt Cup 25. Bollongier - Still Life of Flowers. 26. Potter - Horses 27. Mother swan defends the Dutch egg from the English dog. Asselyn - Swan 28. Saenredam - Townscape 29. Vermeer - Delft 30. Rembrandt – Jewish Bride 31. Vermeer – Kitchen Maid 32. Vermeer – Kitchen Maid. Detail. 33. Vermeer – Woman Reading a Letter 34. Jan Steen, A painter of humorous scenes of the common folk Steen – Teaching a Cat to Dance. 35. Jan Steen – Another warm hearted animated scene. Steen – The Merry Family. 36. Ruisdael – View of Haarlem 37. Both – Italian Landscape 38. Italian Landscape with Draughtsman (Detail). Both – Italian Landscape. Detail. 39. Jacob Ruisdael best known landscape painting of the sea and sky. Ruisdael – Mill at Wijk-bij-Duurstede. 40. Rembrandt – The Stone Bridge 41. Hooch – The Pantry 42. Metsu – The Sick Child Another mother, another child by Michelangelo? 43. Willem Velde the Younger – The Cannon Shot. 44. Wieringen – Explosion of the Spanish Flagship 45. Wieringen – Explosion of the Spanish Flagship. Detail. 46. Van Gogh – Self Portrait. 47. The Museum Library 48. 17th Century Dutch Society The 17th century Dutch society enjoyed unprecedented wealth. Its prosperity was based on her marine trade. Her supremacy in trading were derived from two advantages. The first was the technology to construct a faster and lighter ship for its trade. The second was her ability to pool together the wealth of her citizen to provide a large source risk capital for commerce (capitalism). Even in our casual glance on the history of her paintings on the period shows how these wealth were permeated into the creation of the middle class. (You can see a rising popularity of small format paintings, which was an indication that the ‘common’ citizen were wealthy enough to buy paintings for their homes.) The ‘dad’s army’, in which ordinary citizen served, to carry out their civic duty is a reflection of their politics. Dutch was governed as a republic (with no monarch). Several well known large-scale paintings of these civic guards are in the collection at the Rijksmuseum, including one by Frans Hals and one by Rembrandt. One striking feature of these paintings is the lacking of religious subject matters. Why do you think it is the case? 49. Music – Gymnopedie for piano No 1 performed on guitar by Dominic Miller. The End This is the second glass roof atrium, which accommodates a café and a shop, as part of the modernization project. 50. Dutch & Flemish Painters

