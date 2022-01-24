Rijksmuseum. Amsterdam -3v0

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The Rijksmuseum is a major European treasury of art. It houses the world’s greatest collection of Dutch paintings of 17C, the Golden Age. It is also a museum for Dutch history, art objects, drawings, sculptures and furniture. The building was opened in 1885. Its building was one of the first to be constructed specially as a museum. In 2004 the museum largely closed for 10 years to undertake a major renovation. The major features of the renovation were the of construction two large atriums covered by glass roofs to provide more amenity spaces for the visitors. The garden was also modified, statues were added, for the visitors to relax and enjoy the summer sun.