Kisses in Painting

Kisses in Paintings A history of affection First created 25 Jun 2020. Version 1.0 - 15 Jal 2020. Daperro. London.
Ancient Egypt 1956 BC
Ancient Rome 50 AD Different types of Ancient Roman kisses Parent to children – osculum. Husband & wife – basium. Client &...
Rome 4C AD
Fra Angelico 1431 Fra Angelico used simple and direct styles based on Giotto and Masaccio. It ran counter to the Florentin...
Fra Angelico 1431 Previous details from here
Fra Angelico 1432
Previous details from here Fra Angelico 1432
Hieronymus Borsh 1480
Previous details from here Hieronymus Borsh 1480
Leonardo Workshop 1508 The Greek god Zeus turned himself into a swan to seduces Leda.
Raphael 1516
Cranach 1520 Cranach painted several painting on the same theme. During the Reformation, women were seen as a source of si...
Bronzino 1540
Carracci 1567
Carracci 1567
Veronese 1585
Caravaggio 1602
Rubens 1600
Rubens 1614
Rubens 1614
Boucher 1735 Rubens was a successful Flemish diplomat and painter. Early in his career, he went to Italy to study and beca...
Boucher 1735
Fragonard 1755
Fragonard 1785
Canova 1793
Canova 1793
Utamaro 1788
Gerard 1798
Gerard 1798 Francois Gerard was a baron. Though David’s influence he got a position as judge on the Revolutionary tribunal...
Bouguereau 1851
Bouguereau 1889 Bouguereau a representative and champion of entrenched academicism. He was admired in his lifetime, for fi...
Leighten 1856
Hayez 1859
Gerome 1890
Rosetti 1867
Toulouse-Lautre 1892
Toulouse-Lautre 1892 Toulouse-Lautrec made his first colour print in 1892. He executed a large number of posters in lithog...
Rodin 1901 Rodin made many versions of the same sculpture. He “employed assistant sculptors to copy a smaller model made f...
Rodin 1901
Rodin 1901
Alma-Tadema 1906
Klimit 1907
Magritte 1928
All rights reserved. Rights belong to their respective owners. Available free for non-commercial and personal use. The End...
