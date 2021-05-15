Successfully reported this slideshow.
Post 1865: Effects of the War
Reconstruction What will be done when the war is over? Reconstruction - The period following the Civil War in which Congre...
President Abraham Lincoln • Lincoln wanted the country to come back together peacefully. • Lincoln’s plan was created in 1...
Republicans in Congress • Wanted to be more strict with the States that had rebelled. • Wanted a State to re-enter through...
President Andrew Johnson
Radical Republicans • Radical republicans, often abolitionists, represented a large part of Congress. • These Congressmen ...
Reconstruction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CKcGj4Cq8E
Reconstruction

Reconstruction

Reconstruction

