Tecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Ambientalistas Benjamín E. Muñoz, Jahna Giraldo, Jerónimo Castaño, María J. Martínez, Sarai Del Valle y Tatiana García I...
2 Contaminación Ambiental Causada por el Mal Manejo de Basuras y Residuos Sólidos en la Ciudad de Santiago de Cali. Pregun...
3 el uso de los artículos que deterioran la capa de ozono, la contaminación del aire y del agua son problemas actuales que...
4 Las causas de la contaminación ambiental son bastantes claras para la mayor parte de la población mundial. La contaminac...
5 Nota. Fuente: Dagma. Gráfico: El País. Contaminación Sónica o Acústica Probablemente cuando le hablen de contaminación l...
6 encima de los 65 decibeles”. Asimismo, explicó que la mayor concentración de este problema se encuentra en el centro de ...
7 Maryland. En esta destrucción alarmante se ven involucrados países de latinoamérica como Brasil, Bolivia, Colombia Perú ...
8 Cali el cual es importante ya que la mayoría de los ciudadanos van a comprar distintas cosas a este lugar. Otro impacto ...
9 prestadores de servicio están desarrollando e implementando en las áreas de servicio estrategias de información, educaci...
10 sólidos, para poder saber qué tipo de materiales son susceptibles de reutilización o reincorporación al ciclo productiv...
11 "La mayoría de los materiales que componen los residuos pueden aprovecharse, pero la base fundamental está en separar, ...
12 Recolección de datos sobre la contaminación ambiental en la ciudad de Santiago de Cali Encuesta de aplicación realizada...
13 3. ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? A. Si. B. No. 4. ¿Se puede concebir que el enfoque C.T.S (Ciencia, tecno...
14 15 . . . . . 16 . . . . . 17 . . . . . 18 . . . . . 19 . . . . . 20 . . . . . 21 . . . . . 22 . . . . . 23 . . . . . 24...
15 Tabla 1 ¿Piensa usted que las empresas de aseo realizan un buen trabajo en la ciudad? ¿Piensa usted que las empresas de...
16 - El 88% respondió A. - El 13% respondió B. Tabla 2 ¿Quién crees que es el responsable de la contaminación ambiental? ¿...
17 Nota. A la pregunta, ¿Quién crees que es el responsable de la contaminación ambiental?, de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: - El...
18 Gráfica 3 ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? Nota. A la pregunta ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? d...
19 B. Una alternativa de reflexión académica 14 35% C.Una forma de vender productos tecnológicos 2 5% TOTAL 40 100% Gráfic...
20 Tabla 5 ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra salud? ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra sa...
21 Nota. A la pregunta: ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra salud? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: - El 100% res...
22 Figura 4. Aunque el fin del desarenador de la quebrada de Agua Ruz es evitar el paso de residuos sólidos al río Cañaver...
23 Figura 6. Contaminación de Cali causó cortes en el suministro de agua. Mayo 2017. Evidencias de Trabajo Figura 7.
24 Figura 8. Figura 9.
25 Figura 10. Figura 11.
26 Figura 12. Figura 13.
27 Figura 14. Figura 15.
28 Figura 16. Figura 17.
29 Figura 18. Figura 19.
30 Figura 20. Figura 21.
31 Figura 22. Figura 23.
32 Figura 24. Figura 25.
33 Figura 26. Figura 27.
34 Figura 28. Figura 29.
35 Figura 30. Figura 31.
36 Figura 32.
37 Referencias ACNUR Comité Español. (3 de junio de 2020). Los principales problemas medioambientales del momento. ACNUR. ...
38 contaminacion-auditiva-en-la- ciudad#:~:text=%E2%80%9CEl%2084%20%25%20de%20la%20poblaci%C3%B3n,l os%2080%20decibeles%20...
39 https://es.slideshare.net/AnaViafara/empresas-de-aseo-2 Cardona, M. (30 de enero del 2018). Municipio adelanta estrateg...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnologia

35 views

Published on

La contaminación en la ciudad de Santiago de Cali

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnologia

  1. 1. 1 Ambientalistas Benjamín E. Muñoz, Jahna Giraldo, Jerónimo Castaño, María J. Martínez, Sarai Del Valle y Tatiana García Institución Educativa Liceo Departamental Tecnología e Informática 11-2 Mg. Guillermo Mondragón 18 de agosto del 2020
  2. 2. 2 Contaminación Ambiental Causada por el Mal Manejo de Basuras y Residuos Sólidos en la Ciudad de Santiago de Cali. Preguntas de Aspecto Curricular Pregunta esencial ¿Por qué es importante crear conciencia en la gente? Es importante concientizar a las personas porque es la única forma de lograr que estas tengan sentido de pertenencia con su propia ciudad, pues más que una ciudad es nuestro hogar, nuestra tierra y la propia vida de nosotros los seres humanos depende de la forma en que la cuidemos. Es primordial estar conscientes sobre el estado actual del medio ambiente, actuar de manera rápida y efectiva frente a las diferentes problemáticas que la afectan, por ejemplo, el aumento del clima genera un impacto grave en los diversos ecosistemas existentes, el derretimiento de los glaciares, entre otros. Dicho esto, a lo que queremos llegar, es mostrar la importancia de crear aprendizaje desde ya, generar acciones de cambio ahora, porque si no lo logramos, las consecuencias serán más drásticas, sin solución, y aún más complejo va a ser poder tener una vida en un ambiente así. Pregunta de unidad ¿En qué radica la importancia de nuestros recursos? Inicialmente, los recursos naturales son las riquezas o productos que nos ofrece la naturaleza: suelo, agua, flora, fauna y minerales. Desde tiempos remotos la tierra ha representado fuente de vida para el hombre, brindándole de todo cuando ha necesitado para subsistir: alimento, vivienda y vestido. Igualmente, el hombre ha explotado, y continúa haciéndolo, los recursos que le brinda la naturaleza, sin embargo, en las tres últimas décadas se ha hecho evidente la explotación indiscriminada e inconsciente de los recursos ambientales. La tala y la pesca indiscriminada,
  3. 3. 3 el uso de los artículos que deterioran la capa de ozono, la contaminación del aire y del agua son problemas actuales que afectan nuestro planeta y lo deterioran, influyendo directamente en nuestra calidad de vida. El principal problema no radica solo en la explotación sino en la desinformación de las personas, quienes muchas veces tienen actitudes empáticas hacia la conservación del ambiente por no conocer la necesidad y la dependencia que tenemos hacia esta, para poder tener un futuro. Debemos hacer buen uso de los recursos naturales, pues ellos aseguran que tengamos productos esenciales para la vida humana. No debemos botar desperdicios en los ríos, quemar la maleza o nuestros bosques, perseguir sin control a los animales, pues en consecuencia los estamos extinguiendo. Pregunta de contenido. ¿Qué es la contaminación? La contaminación es la presencia o acumulación de sustancias en el medio ambiente que afectan negativamente el entorno y las condiciones de vida, así como la salud o la higiene de los seres vivos. 1. ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? Se denomina contaminación ambiental a la presencia de componentes nocivos (ya sean químicos, físicos o biológicos) en el medio ambiente (entorno natural y artificial), que supongan un perjuicio para los seres vivos que lo habitan, incluyendo a los seres humanos. La contaminación ambiental está originada principalmente por causas derivadas de la actividad humana, como la emisión a la atmósfera de gases de efecto invernadero o la explotación desmedida de los recursos naturales. 2. Causas
  4. 4. 4 Las causas de la contaminación ambiental son bastantes claras para la mayor parte de la población mundial. La contaminación atmosférica o del aire, es principalmente producida por el humo de los carros, de las industrias y de los aerosoles, siendo este último la causa ,más grande de la contaminación en general y el más complejo de controlar; también tenemos la contaminación hídrica o del agua, que se da en el momento en que su composición se ha alterado y de esta manera no cumple con las condiciones necesarias para ser consumida por los seres humanos, la cual se da por el mal cuidado que se les da a los ríos, mares, etc. Por último, tenemos la contaminación del suelo, que se genera cuando las sustancias químicas entran en contacto con este, un claro ejemplo de esto es la actividad minera. Finalmente, poder decir que la actividad humana es una de las principales causas de la contaminación y de las problemáticas que estas conllevan. 3. Problemas ambientales globales. Contaminación Atmosférica Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), la contaminación atmosférica o contaminación del aire es el principal riesgo para la salud de los países de América (OMS, 2016). Esta misma entidad encontró que una de cada nueve muertes en todo el mundo es el resultado de las condiciones relacionadas a la contaminación atmosférica (OMS, 2016). Por lo tanto, también es muy importante mencionar cómo afecta esta problemática en el país, específicamente en Cali. Un informe publicado por El País expone que “el aire en Cali se mueve entre lo bueno y lo aceptable”, y que según las mediciones arrojadas por el Dagma “los registros oscilan en niveles entre 37 en Pance y 89 en Univalle, en promedio.” (2020). En la Figura 1 podemos ver un repaso hecho por el Dagma a finales del año pasado. Figura 1. Índice de calidad del aire en Cali. Diciembre 2019.
  5. 5. 5 Nota. Fuente: Dagma. Gráfico: El País. Contaminación Sónica o Acústica Probablemente cuando le hablen de contaminación lo primero que se le ocurre es el mar saturado de plásticos o grandes nubes de humo, pero la contaminación sónica también representa un factor importante, que incluso puede llegar a provocar la pérdida de la audición y que influye seriamente en las grandes ciudades. Según un estudio realizado por Mimi Hearing Technologies en 2017, la ciudad con más contaminación acústica es Guangzhou, China, y la ciudad con el menor índice es Zúrich, en Suiza. Además, según la OMS, 360 millones de personas en el mundo padecen de pérdida de la audición discapacitante, 32 millones de las cuales son niños. Por otro lado, un artículo de Noticias Caracol de diciembre de 2019 expuso el análisis hecho frente a esta problemática por la Corporación Autónoma Regional del Valle Del Cauca (CVC), donde Mónica Molina, profesional de esta entidad, dijo: “El 84 % de la población de Cali está expuesta a niveles de ruido que se encuentran por
  6. 6. 6 encima de los 65 decibeles”. Asimismo, explicó que la mayor concentración de este problema se encuentra en el centro de la ciudad de Cali, y que este problema causa fatiga, irritabilidad y estrés en la población. Contaminación del Agua Este problema de contaminación es quizás el más importante, y existen muchísimas cifras y organizaciones que se encargan de hacer conciencia sobre el daño que se ocasiona a la Tierra, teniendo en cuenta que el agua cubre aprox. el 70% de la superficie del planeta. Las principales fuentes de contaminación están asociadas con la actividad industrial posterior a la Segunda Guerra Mundial hasta nuestros días y, cada día, 2 millones de toneladas de aguas residuales desembocan en las aguas del mundo, según datos de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas. La fuente más importante de contaminación del agua es la falta de gestión y tratamiento adecuados de los residuos humanos, industriales y agrícolas según Fundación Aquae. El mar más contaminado es el Mediterráneo, por lo tanto, las costas de Francia, España e Italia son las más contaminadas del Planeta. Mientras que, en Cali, en lo que va de año gracias a la pandemia por COVID-19, la CVC asegura que la calidad del agua ha mejorado y el porcentaje de contaminación que afecta la ciudad de los 7 ríos ha disminuido considerablemente. Asimismo, el director de la CVC, Marco Antonio Suarez, afirmó que las precipitaciones este año han sido menores a lo que se esperaba y, por consiguiente, se ha visto afectado significativamente el suministro de este recurso. La Deforestación “En 2019 se perdió cada seis segundos en los trópicos una extensión de bosque primario o virgen equivalente a una cancha de fútbol. Diez canchas en apenas un minuto.” (BBC, 2020). Este mismo noticiero informó que el año pasado en los trópicos se perdieron 11,9 millones de hectáreas de bosque en general, según datos analizados por la Universidad de
  7. 7. 7 Maryland. En esta destrucción alarmante se ven involucrados países de latinoamérica como Brasil, Bolivia, Colombia Perú y México. Específicamente en Cali, la deforestación es un tema que en lo que va de año no ha tenido ningún reporte relevante, aparte de casos puntuales que fueron resueltos con rapidez o casos antiguos con los que aún se lucha como el de Buenaventura o las zonas altas de Jamundí y El Dovio, sin mencionar la quema que tuvo lugar el año pasado en el cerro de las Tres Cruces y Cristo Rey. 4. Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali. En Cali se producen cerca de 1.816 toneladas de basura (residuos sólidos) cada día, y se aprovecha alrededor del 20% cuando en realidad se debería de aprovechar al menos el 40%. De acuerdo con la autoridad ambiental de Cali, el poco tratamiento a los residuos sólidos se debe a que en los hogares caleños aún no se tiene la cultura de separar los elementos que se pueden reciclar a la hora de depositar los desechos, también cabe mencionar la importancia de los patrones de consumo; todo esto afecta el medio ambiente contaminando el aire (provocando enfermedades respiratorias), el agua contaminando los ríos ya que muchos de estos desechos llegan a ríos como lo son el río Cali, el río Cauca, o el suelo, las calles de la ciudad de cali están repletas de residuos.La mayoría de estos desechos llegan al relleno sanitario regional Colomba-El Guabal, el segundo más grande del país. Pero no es solo la gran producción de estos residuos lo que está haciendo un impacto ambiental en Cali si no también el mal manejo de estos, como el hecho de ver residuos sólidos en las calles de los principales sitios de mercado en la ciudad tales como la galería Santa Elena provocando un problema de salubridad grave, no solo para ese sector si no también los sitios aledaños con sus olores desagradables, afectando así la salud de las personas. Otro sitio en la ciudad que también está contaminado con residuos es el Centro de
  8. 8. 8 Cali el cual es importante ya que la mayoría de los ciudadanos van a comprar distintas cosas a este lugar. Otro impacto es el hecho de que los residuos sólidos que los ciudadanos desechan a las calles desemboca en los canales de aguas lluvias lo cual en el momento en que llueve causa inundaciones en las calles, a causa de que el agua lluvia no puede pasar por los canales de tantos residuos. 5. Manejo integral de residuos sólidos urbanos En el 2017 se generaron en Santiago de Cali 690.000 toneladas de residuos, lo cual demuestra el aumento en la generación de los mismos, pues para el 2014 EMSIRVA S.A registró 632,075 toneladas que provenían en su mayoría del sector residencial (78,9%). Debido a la inadecuada disposición de los residuos sólidos en los espacios públicos, han aparecido en la ciudad puntos críticos, es decir, lugares donde se acumulan estos desechos que afectan la limpieza y estética del área debido a que generan malos olores, focos de propagación de vectores y enfermedades, entre otros. Para el 2017, la Unidad Administrativa Especial de Servicios Públicos Municipales, UAESPM, junto con el Dagma y las secretarías de Seguridad y Justicia; Paz y cultura Ciudadana, y Salud Pública Municipal estableció una prueba piloto con la selección de 14 puntos críticos que fueron tratados y supervisados. Para este año recibieron 138 puntos críticos, de los cuales 26 no serán objeto de recibo por la Administración Municipal, pues ya se encuentran recuperados. La aparición continua de estos puntos críticos y su reincidencia refleja la falta de cultura ciudadana y de conocimiento sobre el manejo adecuado de los residuos sólidos y el medio ambiente. Por tal motivo y, con el fin de solventar esta problemática, la UAESPM y los
  9. 9. 9 prestadores de servicio están desarrollando e implementando en las áreas de servicio estrategias de información, educación y comunicación que buscan: ● Promover el saneamiento ambiental del Municipio. ● Dar a conocer acerca del manejo integral y adecuado de los residuos sólidos. ● Identificar y valorar la labor que realiza el reciclador de oficio. ● Dar a conocer prácticas para adoptar las 3 R (Reducir, Reutilizar, Reciclar) en las labores cotidianas. ● Dar a conocer los deberes y derechos de los usuarios. Es importante recordar que para atender las inquietudes de la ciudadanía frente a los operadores de limpieza y recolección de Emsirva E.S.P (en liquidación) está la Línea 110, a través de la cual se puede solicitar, sin costo adicional al que se paga en la factura del aseo, la recolección de elementos inservibles como colchones, sofás, mesas y sillas o elementos de construcción y demolición. 6. Separación en la fuente. Es la operación de selección, clasificación y almacenamiento de los residuos sólidos que presentan un valor de uso indirecto por su potencial de reúso, frente a aquellos que no presentan tal valor. Dicho proceso se comienza con la disminución o control en la generación; empleando la metodología de trabajo limpio (usar solo la cantidad de insumos necesarios, contaminar lo menos posible) y separar correctamente los materiales. Por otra parte, es la herramienta más importante con la que cuenta el reciclaje para poder desarrollarse efectivamente, pues es la base y soporte de esta actividad, además de facilitarla enormemente. A su vez la separación en la fuente se apoya en la clasificación de los residuos
  10. 10. 10 sólidos, para poder saber qué tipo de materiales son susceptibles de reutilización o reincorporación al ciclo productivo. La disposición adecuada de cada grupo de residuos según su recipiente se determina de la siguiente manera: ● Biodegradables u orgánicos: son aquellos que se descomponen naturalmente y de forma rápida para transformarse en otro tipo de materia orgánica. Ejemplo: restos de comida, frutas, cáscaras etc. ● Inorgánicos: son residuos que por sus características físico-químicas su proceso de descomposición es más difícil y lento. Ejemplo: latas, botellas de plástico, vidrio, bolsas, etc. Cada uno de estos materiales puede tardar cientos de años en desintegrarse. ● Aprovechables: son algunos residuos inorgánicos que por sus características pueden ser utilizados nuevamente. Ejemplo: papel, cartón, vidrio, plástico, aluminio, textiles y aceites usados. ● No aprovechables: estos residuos no son de utilidad como materias primas en la fabricación de nuevos productos; sin embargo, existen diferentes maneras ingeniosas de utilizarlos nuevamente. Ejemplo: pañales, bandejas de icopor, calzado, cintas de video, pilas usadas, aceite quemado. Instrumentos para facilitar la separación en la fuente: Generar programas y campañas educativas donde las autoridades ambientales y sanitarias, los sectores industriales, las entidades que prestan el servicio de aseo, las instituciones académicas y las organizaciones no gubernamentales promuevan enseñanzas dirigidas a la comunidad en general, con el propósito de incentivar la separación de los residuos en la fuente de generación y, por lo tanto, fomentar el aprovechamiento.
  11. 11. 11 "La mayoría de los materiales que componen los residuos pueden aprovecharse, pero la base fundamental está en separar, desde el hogar, los residuos sólidos en los grupos o tipos definidos para dar comienzo al proceso de reciclaje”, dijo, Diego Benavides, Jefe del grupo de Residuos Sólidos de Cali. (2017).
  12. 12. 12 Recolección de datos sobre la contaminación ambiental en la ciudad de Santiago de Cali Encuesta de aplicación realizada a 40 personas. Anexos Institución Educativa Liceo Departamental Sede: Liceo Departamental Tabulador: ________________ Encuestador: ________________ N°: ____ Objetivo: Desarrollar el portafolio didáctico de medios con su estructura modular, teniendo en cuenta el uso de herramientas informáticas en el campo de la investigación; presentando alternativas de mejoramiento ambiental. Instrucciones: Responda cada pregunta señalando la opción que mejor exprese su opinión. Cuestionario. 1. ¿Piensa usted que las empresas de aseo realizan un buen trabajo en la ciudad? A. Si. B. No. ¿Por qué? 2. ¿Quién crees que es el responsable de la contaminación ambiental? A. El gobierno. B. Los recicladores. C. La gente.
  13. 13. 13 3. ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? A. Si. B. No. 4. ¿Se puede concebir que el enfoque C.T.S (Ciencia, tecnología, y sociedad) es? A. Un movimiento científico con fines tecnológicos. B. Una alternativa de reflexión académica. C. Una forma de vender productos tecnológicos. 5. ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra salud? A. Si. B. No. Tabla de Resultados de la Encuesta PREGUNTAS 1 2 3 4 5 RESPUESTAS SI NO A B C SI NO A B C SI NO N° de encuesta 1 . . . . . 2 . . . . . 3 . . . . . 4 . . . . . 5 . . . . . 6 . . . . . 7 . . . . . 8 . . . . . 9 . . . . . 10 . . . . . 11 . . . . . 12 . . . . . 13 . . . . . 14 . . . . .
  14. 14. 14 15 . . . . . 16 . . . . . 17 . . . . . 18 . . . . . 19 . . . . . 20 . . . . . 21 . . . . . 22 . . . . . 23 . . . . . 24 . . . . . 25 . . . . . 26 . . . . . 27 . . . . . 28 . . . . . 29 . . . . . 30 . . . . . 31 . . . . . 32 . . . . . 33 . . . . . 34 . . . . . 35 . . . . . 36 . . . . . 37 . . . . . 38 . . . . . 39 . . . . . 40 . . . . . TOTAL 35 5 1 0 39 38 2 24 14 2 40 0
  15. 15. 15 Tabla 1 ¿Piensa usted que las empresas de aseo realizan un buen trabajo en la ciudad? ¿Piensa usted que las empresas de aseo realizan un buen trabajo en la ciudad? FRECUENCIA Fr A. Si 35 88% B. No 5 13% TOTAL 40 100% Gráfico 1 ¿Piensa usted que las empresas de aseo realizan un buen trabajo en la ciudad? Nota. A la pregunta: ¿Piensa usted que las empresas de aseo realizan un buen trabajo en la ciudad? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo:
  16. 16. 16 - El 88% respondió A. - El 13% respondió B. Tabla 2 ¿Quién crees que es el responsable de la contaminación ambiental? ¿Quién crees que es el responsable de la contaminación ambiental? FRECUENCIA Fr A. El gobierno 1 3% B. Los recicladores 0 0% C. La gente 39 97% TOTAL 40 100% Gráfica 2 ¿Quién crees que es el responsable de la contaminación ambiental?
  17. 17. 17 Nota. A la pregunta, ¿Quién crees que es el responsable de la contaminación ambiental?, de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: - El 3% respondió A. - El 0% respondió B. - El 97% respondió C. Tabla 3 ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? FRECUENCIA Fr A. Si 38 95% B. No 2 5% TOTAL 40 100%
  18. 18. 18 Gráfica 3 ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? Nota. A la pregunta ¿Conoce el significado de desechos sólidos? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: - El 95% respondió A. - El 5% respondió B. Tabla 4 ¿Se puede concebir que el enfoque C.T.S. (Ciencia, tecnología y sociedad) es? ¿Se puede concebir que el enfoque C.T.S (Ciencia, tecnología, y sociedad) es? FRECUENCIA Fr A. Un movimiento científico con fines tecnológicos 24 60%
  19. 19. 19 B. Una alternativa de reflexión académica 14 35% C.Una forma de vender productos tecnológicos 2 5% TOTAL 40 100% Gráfica 4 ¿Se puede concebir que el enfoque C.T.S (Ciencia, tecnología, y sociedad) es? Nota. A la pregunta: ¿Se puede concebir que el enfoque C.T.S (Ciencia, tecnología, y sociedad) es? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: - El 60% respondió A. - El 35% respondió B. - El 5% respondió C.
  20. 20. 20 Tabla 5 ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra salud? ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra salud? FRECUENCIA Fr A. Si 40 100% B. No 0 0% TOTAL 40 100% Gráfica 5 ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra salud?
  21. 21. 21 Nota. A la pregunta: ¿Crees que la contaminación es nociva para nuestra salud? de 40 encuestas se obtuvo: - El 100% respondió A - El 0% respondió B Imágenes Figura 2. Panorama de la contaminación por basuras en la galería de Santa Elena. Abril 2014. Figura 3. El 49% de los gases contaminantes que se producen en Cali provienen del sector transporte. Junio 2003.
  22. 22. 22 Figura 4. Aunque el fin del desarenador de la quebrada de Agua Ruz es evitar el paso de residuos sólidos al río Cañaveralejo, algunos logran confluir en su cuenca. Oswaldo Páez, Julio 2019. Figura 5. En este punto se encuentra el río Aguacatal con la quebrada del Chocho, que también arrastra los vertimientos de Montebello y los restos de la minería de carbón. Giancarlo Manzano, Julio 2019.
  23. 23. 23 Figura 6. Contaminación de Cali causó cortes en el suministro de agua. Mayo 2017. Evidencias de Trabajo Figura 7.
  24. 24. 24 Figura 8. Figura 9.
  25. 25. 25 Figura 10. Figura 11.
  26. 26. 26 Figura 12. Figura 13.
  27. 27. 27 Figura 14. Figura 15.
  28. 28. 28 Figura 16. Figura 17.
  29. 29. 29 Figura 18. Figura 19.
  30. 30. 30 Figura 20. Figura 21.
  31. 31. 31 Figura 22. Figura 23.
  32. 32. 32 Figura 24. Figura 25.
  33. 33. 33 Figura 26. Figura 27.
  34. 34. 34 Figura 28. Figura 29.
  35. 35. 35 Figura 30. Figura 31.
  36. 36. 36 Figura 32.
  37. 37. 37 Referencias ACNUR Comité Español. (3 de junio de 2020). Los principales problemas medioambientales del momento. ACNUR. https://eacnur.org/blog/principales-problemas- medioambientales-tc_alt45664n_o_pstn_o_pst/ Berglind, A. (8 de marzo de 2017). Worldwide Hearing Index 2017. Mimi Hearing Technologies. https://www.mimi.io/en/blog/2017/3/8/worldwide-hearing-index-2017 Cruz, S. (12 de abril de 2020). Se ha reducido contaminación de ríos y el aire durante cuarentena en Cali: CVC. El Pais.com.co. https://www.elpais.com.co/medio- ambiente/se-ha-reducido-contaminacion-de-rios-y-el-aire-durante-cuarentena-en-cali- cvc.html CVC. (15 de junio de 2018). DEFORESTACIÓN EN EL VALLE: DE NUEVO CON TENDENCIA A LA BAJA. Portal CVC. https://www.cvc.gov.co/carousel/3289- deforestacion-en-el-valle-de-nuevo-con-tendencia-a-la- baja#:~:text=Aunque%20seg%C3%BAn%20el%20Ideam%20la,perdidas%20de%20b osque%20a%20219.973. Gray, A. (28 de abril de 2017). Estas son las ciudades con la peor contaminación acústica. Foro Económico Mundial. https://es.weforum.org/agenda/2017/04/estas-son-las- ciudades-con-la-peor-contaminacion- acustica/#:~:text=El%20problema%20de%20la%20contaminaci%C3%B3n,es%20una %20de%20las%20causas. Noticias Caracol. (19 de diciembre de 2019). El 84 % de los caleños viven estresados por la contaminación auditiva en la ciudad. Noticias Caracol. https://noticias.caracoltv.com/valle/el-84-de-los-calenos-viven-estresados-por-la-
  38. 38. 38 contaminacion-auditiva-en-la- ciudad#:~:text=%E2%80%9CEl%2084%20%25%20de%20la%20poblaci%C3%B3n,l os%2080%20decibeles%20de%20ruido. Organización Panamericana de la Salud. (s.f.). Contaminación del Aire Ambiental. Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization. https://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=12918:a mbient-air-pollution&Itemid=72243&lang=es Redacción BBC News Mundo. (4 de junio de 2020). Los 10 países que perdieron más bosque virgen en el mundo (y 5 están en América Latina). BBC News Mundo. https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-52915114 Redacción de El País. (19 de enero de 2020). Desmejora la calidad del aire en Cali, ¿qué lo está contaminando? El Pais.com.co. https://www.elpais.com.co/cali/desmejora-la- dad-del-aire-en-que-lo-esta-contaminando.html Segregación en la fuente. (27 de mayo de 2015). Slideshare. https://es.slideshare.net/hsjdeserionegro/segregacin-en-la-fuente Vargas, N. (31 de agosto de 2010). Presentación residuos sólidos. Slideshare. https://es.slideshare.net/neylavargas/presentacion-residuos-slidos El País. (17 de mayo del 2017). En Cali se generan 1700 toneladas diarias de residuos sólidos y solo se recicla el 10 %. Artículo. https://www.elpais.com.co/cali/en-se-generan-1700-toneladas-diarias-de-residuos- solidos-y-solo-se-recicla-el-10.html Viafara, A. (16 de agosto de 2017). Empresas de aseo. Slideshare.
  39. 39. 39 https://es.slideshare.net/AnaViafara/empresas-de-aseo-2 Cardona, M. (30 de enero del 2018). Municipio adelanta estrategia conjunta de manejo integral y adecuado de los residuos sólidos. Artículo. https://www.cali.gov.co/vivienda/publicaciones/138698/municipio-adelanta- estrategia-conjunta-de-manejo-integral-y-adecuado-de-los-residuos-solidos/ Figuras 7 a 32: Del Valle, S. (16 de agosto de 2020). Trabajo hecho con base en la última edición de Normas APA (7ma Edición).

×