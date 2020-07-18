Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORIENTAL PHILOSOPHY Confucianism
CONFUCIANISM On the Life of Confucius & the Philosophy of Confucianism
  1. 1. ORIENTAL PHILOSOPHY Confucianism
  2. 2. CONFUCIANISM On the Life of Confucius & the Philosophy of Confucianism
  3. 3.  His philosophy emphasized personal and governmental morality, correctness of social relationships, and justice and sincerity. Used since then as the imperial orthodoxy, Confucius' thoughts have been developed into a vast and complete philosophical system known in the west as Confucianism.
  4. 4.  Confucius was a famous thinker and social philosopher of China, whose teachings have deeply influenced East Asia for centuries. Living in the Spring and Autumn period (a time when feudal states fought against each other), he was convinced of his ability to restore the world's order, though failed. After much travelling around China to promote his ideas among rulers, he eventually became involved in teaching disciples.
  5. 5.  The Analects is a short collection of his discussions with disciples, compiled posthumously. These contain an overview of his teachings. Confucius presents himself as a transmitter who invented nothing and his greatest emphasis may be on study, the Chinese character that opens the book. In this respect, he is seen by Chinese people as the Greatest Master.
  6. 6.  Far from trying to build a systematic theory of life and society, he wanted his disciples to think deeply for themselves and relentlessly study the outside world. For almost two thousand years, Analects had also been the fundamental course of study for any Chinese scholar, for a man was not considered morally upright or enlightened if he did not study Confucius' works.
  7. 7. The following quotes from The Analects demonstrate the simplicity and wisdom of Confucianism;  “Hold faithfulness and sincerity as first principles.”  “I am not one who was born in the possession of knowledge; I am one who is fond of antiquity, and earnest in seeking it there.”
  8. 8.  “Forget injuries, never forget kindnesses.”  “Men's natures are alike; it is their habits that carry them far apart.”  “Respect yourself and others will respect you.”  “Everything has its beauty but not everyone sees it.”

