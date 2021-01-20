Flores con frases educativas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La paja en el ojo ajeno es más visible que la viga en el propio.
Si, de verdad, quieres la paz, siémbrala en tu corazón.
Ninguna guerra puede conseguir lo que unas palabras sinceras.
No recuerdes el favor que concediste, ni olvides el que recibiste.
Deseo un mundo en el que todos tengan derecho a ser mis hermanos.
Perseguir la verdad es meta del justo. La verdad es la senda de la justicia.
El perdón no cambia el pasado, pero abre una esperanza al futuro
La verdad que más convence nace en el corazón.
La venganza aumenta la distancia; el perdón propicia el encuentro..
Nadie es tan perfecto que no necesite algún perdón
La meta es importante como referencia y el recorrido de cada momento como conquista.
Siempre se disfruta en compañía de un amigo.
Recuerda lo que sembraste y comprueba que has recogido, más de lo mismo.
No te enorgullezcas de tus éxitos hasta el punto de olvidarte de tus orígenes.
Amar no es “servirse de” sino “entregarse a”.
La rosa es más convincente que la espada.
La belleza de las cosas nos recuerda la belleza del sumo Hacedor.
Bendito sea Dios que ha derramado tanta hermosura en la naturaleza.
J.J.S. A ¡Que tengas un buen día !
