Reinventing pr through innovative storytelling

AGENDA WELCOME - ELEVATE COMMUNICATION STORYTELLING PR LANDSCAPE CASE STUDIES Q & A 2
THE COMMUNICATION PROCESS THE ELEVATE EXPERIENCE 01 02 03 04 05 WHAT ARE THE MILESTONES?WHO ARE YOUR STAKEHOLDERS? WHAT IS...
4 THE AGE OF STORYTELLING Evolution of Storytelling ENGAGING INNOVATIVE SENSES INNOVATIVE ENGAGING SENSES
5 STORYTELLING CRITICAL ELEMENTS How to def ine your story? PREPARATION SENTIMENT DISTRIBUTION EXPERIENCE PURPOSE
6 PR LANDSCAPE IMPACT OF COVID GLOBAL EVENTS - LOCAL IMPACT DISRUPTION OF BUSINESS EVOLVING MEDIA LANDSCAPE
8 THERE’S HOPE! ACT FOR KIDS ACADEMY CASE STUDY TUESDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2020
9 DESIGINING A COMMUNICATION STRATEGY E L E V A T E C O M M U N I C A T I O N S T R A T E G Y BRAND LONGETIVITY PRESENCE &...
10 WHAT MAKES THE NEWS? Craf ting a story angle IMPACT How big of a deal is your story? TIMELINESS If it’s not new, it’s n...
11 PR STRATEGY BEST PRACTICES THE DO’s OF PR SPOKESPERSON You may be required to offer insights and answer questions. Are ...
12 ACCURATE MEDIA DON'T REPITCH DON'T OVERSHARE SPEAK TRUTHFULLY THE DONT’s OF PR
13 ROADMAP TO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT KNOW THE PR PROCESS Who are the appropriate media targets? IDENTIFICATION Know the work of ...
14 SUCCESS! KNOW THE PR PROCESS - TECHSMITH
15 PRINT The Courier Mail, The Australian, Regional Newspapers ONLINE + DIGI PUBLISHERS News.com.au, Mumbrella, BandT Busi...
16 IDEA MAPPING STORY CRAFTING ACTIVITY MILESTONES ADAPTATION TRENDS
17 AUSTRALIAN FUNDRAISING: THE RISE OF ZOOM ON TV QSUPER & THE COFFEE CLUB: KNOWING YOUR OUTLETS AND THEIR SEGMENTS
18 QSUPER: PIVOT! CULTURE KINGS: LEVERAGE YOUR ASSETS PIVOTEL: IT ALL COMES DOWN TO RELATIONSHIPS
19 INFLUENCE OF REPUTATION THE CONVERSION CYCLE THE ATTRACTION VALUE The following areas are how an audience perceives a b...
PLANNING PROCESS STRATEGY HOW DO W E EVOLVE? EMBRACE GROWTH DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CREATIVE OUTLOOK
22 CONTACT INFORMATION W E W O U L D L O V E T O H E A R F R O M Y O U BOSCO ANTHONY DIGITAL MARKETING DIRECTOR bosco@elev...
How to reinvent your PR and Communication Strategy through innovative storytelling

  1. 1. AGENDA WELCOME - ELEVATE COMMUNICATION STORYTELLING PR LANDSCAPE CASE STUDIES Q & A 2
  2. 2. THE COMMUNICATION PROCESS THE ELEVATE EXPERIENCE 01 02 03 04 05 WHAT ARE THE MILESTONES?WHO ARE YOUR STAKEHOLDERS? WHAT IS YOUR STORY? WHAT IS YOUR MESSAGE? WHAT IS YOUR USP? 3
  3. 3. 4 THE AGE OF STORYTELLING Evolution of Storytelling ENGAGING INNOVATIVE SENSES INNOVATIVE ENGAGING SENSES
  4. 4. 5 STORYTELLING CRITICAL ELEMENTS How to def ine your story? PREPARATION SENTIMENT DISTRIBUTION EXPERIENCE PURPOSE
  5. 5. 6 PR LANDSCAPE IMPACT OF COVID GLOBAL EVENTS - LOCAL IMPACT DISRUPTION OF BUSINESS EVOLVING MEDIA LANDSCAPE
  6. 6. 8 THERE’S HOPE! ACT FOR KIDS ACADEMY CASE STUDY TUESDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2020
  7. 7. 9 DESIGINING A COMMUNICATION STRATEGY E L E V A T E C O M M U N I C A T I O N S T R A T E G Y BRAND LONGETIVITY PRESENCE & REACH HOLISTIC PILLARS INNOVATIVE STORYTELLING PERFORMANCE METRICS
  8. 8. 10 WHAT MAKES THE NEWS? Craf ting a story angle IMPACT How big of a deal is your story? TIMELINESS If it’s not new, it’s not news! NOVELTY What makes this story unique? PROXIMITY Is this a local angle? CURRENCY Is it relevant to the times? CONFLICT Various perspectives makes a good story INTEREST What is the human sentiment? PROMINENCE Is the story/person extraordinary?
  9. 9. 11 PR STRATEGY BEST PRACTICES THE DO’s OF PR SPOKESPERSON You may be required to offer insights and answer questions. Are you prepared? BRAND Promote the brand when opportunity rises. PREPARE Rehearse your key messages. SHARE Share as much as you are able with the media.
  10. 10. 12 ACCURATE MEDIA DON'T REPITCH DON'T OVERSHARE SPEAK TRUTHFULLY THE DONT’s OF PR
  11. 11. 13 ROADMAP TO MEDIA ENGAGEMENT KNOW THE PR PROCESS Who are the appropriate media targets? IDENTIFICATION Know the work of the key journalists and media. SPECIALITY How will you pitch the story? PITCH Journalists are human too. Value their time. APPROACH Build a relationship with the people you engage with. RAPPORT Provide them with everything they need. PACKAGE
  12. 12. 14 SUCCESS! KNOW THE PR PROCESS - TECHSMITH
  13. 13. 15 PRINT The Courier Mail, The Australian, Regional Newspapers ONLINE + DIGI PUBLISHERS News.com.au, Mumbrella, BandT Business News Australia LONG LEAD PUBLICATIONS Australian Womens Weekly, U on Sunday, Queensland Business Monthly TV Sunrise, The Today Show, Channel 7, 9, 10 and ABC OWNED & EARNED MEDIA Podcasts, Social Media, Email Lists , Webinars RADIO 4BC, ABC RADIO NATIONAL, HIT, NOVA MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES
  14. 14. 16 IDEA MAPPING STORY CRAFTING ACTIVITY MILESTONES ADAPTATION TRENDS
  15. 15. 17 AUSTRALIAN FUNDRAISING: THE RISE OF ZOOM ON TV QSUPER & THE COFFEE CLUB: KNOWING YOUR OUTLETS AND THEIR SEGMENTS
  16. 16. 18 QSUPER: PIVOT! CULTURE KINGS: LEVERAGE YOUR ASSETS PIVOTEL: IT ALL COMES DOWN TO RELATIONSHIPS
  17. 17. 19 INFLUENCE OF REPUTATION THE CONVERSION CYCLE THE ATTRACTION VALUE The following areas are how an audience perceives a brand and the decision making process. INFLUENCE Experience Reputation Trust Results Story Experience Authority Delivery Collaboration Touchpoints Presence Speed
  18. 18. PLANNING PROCESS STRATEGY HOW DO W E EVOLVE? EMBRACE GROWTH DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CREATIVE OUTLOOK
  19. 19. 22 CONTACT INFORMATION W E W O U L D L O V E T O H E A R F R O M Y O U BOSCO ANTHONY DIGITAL MARKETING DIRECTOR bosco@elevatecom.com.au 0416 028 383 @boscoanthony - LinkedIn CHLOE FITZGERALD SENIOR PR AND COMMUNICATION MANAGER chloe@elevatecom.com.au 0427 374 228 @chloefitzgerald-pr LinkedIn

