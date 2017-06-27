Chasser les fausses informations sur Internet

Vérifier l’information Sur Internet
Quelques idées reçues : - Internet est moins crédible que le papier - Wikipedia n’est pas fiable - Facebook est un site d...
Comme à l’époque du « papier », il s’agit de remonter aux sources de l’information Pour cela, il existe des moteurs de rec...
Problème soulevé : Il y a du « bruit informationnel » généré par la parole publique individuelle Il faut discerner l’info...
Première recommandation : Utiliser des médias crédibles et dont le rôle d’informateur est avéré depuis longtemps : presse...
Rechercher des auteurs « certifiés » sur les médias sociaux Facebook et Twitter proposent des certifications aux comptes ...
Utiliser la recherche inversée d’image sur Google Search Charger l’image pour connaître la publication dont elle est issue
Savoir identifier des publications satiriques : Ces publications moquent les travers des médias en les exagérant et en pr...
Exemple : Le Gorafi (pastiche du Figaro)
Exemple belge : Nordpresse.be
Bilboquet Magazine :
Utiliser le Décodex : Un outil de chasse à la fausse information mis au point par la rédaction du journal Le Monde. Cet o...
 « Ce site est en principe plutôt fiable. N’hésitez pas à confirmer l’information en cherchant d’autres sources fiables o...
Utiliser les détecteurs de rumeurs et  canulars : HoaxBuster.com HoaxKiller.fr Ces sites répertorient les informations  a...
Identifier un site officiel : Observer l’adresse URL du site https://www.edf.fr/ http://edf-fr.com Remarque : un navigateu...
D’autres outil d’analyse de l’information : Désintox, du journal Libération http://www.liberation.fr/desintox,99721 Obser...
Exemple : les migrants de Calais http://observers.france24.com/fr/2016092 6-non-migrants-pas-pique-nique- cimetiere-calai...
Les problèmes posés par Internet : La temporalité : un partage d’info en un clic  répand des informations (on parle de  «...
La plupart des prétendus « Sites d’actu » Utilisent des noms reprenant les mots  « Actus », « Infos », maladroitement  ac...
Vérification des faits ou « Fact checking » Exemple : PolitiFact.com aux USA, prix Pulitzer 2009, pour son action dans la...
Idée générale contre la désinformation : Miser sur le collaboratif entre professionnels de l’info et internautes (signale...
Enfin : Le Phishing (hameçonnage) Présente une fausse offre invitant le destinataire à payer une somme ou une fausse fact...
Exemple de site utilisant le phishing :
Merci pour votre attention ! Bonnes vacances, bon été
