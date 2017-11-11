Uriel Edgardo Puentes Unzueta 6� A Maestra: Liza Beatriz Salazar Buendia Escuela Primaria General Emiliano Zapata
Biograf�a La se�ora Raquel naci� el 18 de marzo de 1978. Sus padres, el se�or Basilio Unzueta Garc�a la se�ora Mar�a Eva C...
Autobiograf�a Mi nombre es Uriel Edgardo Puentes Unzueta, naci el 23 de Abril del a�o 2006 en la ciudad de Gomez Palacio D...
Tareas de uriel biografía
Tareas de uriel biografía
Tareas de uriel biografía

maestra liza salazar buendia

  1. 1. Uriel Edgardo Puentes Unzueta 6� A Maestra: Liza Beatriz Salazar Buendia Escuela Primaria General Emiliano Zapata
  2. 2. Biograf�a La se�ora Raquel naci� el 18 de marzo de 1978. Sus padres, el se�or Basilio Unzueta Garc�a la se�ora Mar�a Eva Cardiel Jaques, la tuvieron en la Ciudad de Durango del estado Durango. Actualmente reside en la ciudad de Gomez Palacio Durango junto a su esposo Llilain Gardo Puentes Corral con el que tuvo y cr�a a dos hijos: Uriel Edgardo Puentes Unzueta (el mas grande) y Luis Manuel Puentes Unzueta (el mas peque�o). Disfruta de pasear con su familia en distintos lugares. Su ocupaci�n es ama de casa. Raquel Unzueta Cardiel
  3. 3. Autobiograf�a Mi nombre es Uriel Edgardo Puentes Unzueta, naci el 23 de Abril del a�o 2006 en la ciudad de Gomez Palacio Durango. Mis padres son Llilain Gardo Puentes Corral y su esposa Raquel Unzueta Cardiel. Tengo un hermano menor llamado Luis Manuel Puentes Unzueta y tiene 9 a�os. Mis gustos en comida es las hamburguesas y pizzas. Me gustan los videojuegos y uno de mis favoritos es Clash Royal para en dispositivos m�viles. Tambien me gusta practicar deportes como el futbol, atletismo, basquetbol, nataci�n , etc. Actualmente curso el sexto grado de primaria en la escuela General Emiliano Zapata. Mis planes son continuar con mis estudios hasta graduarme universidad. Esperando lo que me depare el futuro... Uriel Edgardo Puentes Unzueta

×