Biology Jeopardy Game by Jeremiah E. Spence

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 Cell Biology Chemical Conc...
100 pt. Answer Without the cell wall, plants cells would experience the same fate as animal cells when placed in this type...
Question: What is a hypotonic solution?
200 pt. Answer You observe several cells without nuclei under a microscope. You are probably observing these types of cell...
Question What are prokaryotic cells?
300 pt. Answer A special case of diffusion involves the movement of water across a semi- permeable membrane (e.g., dialysi...
Question What is osmosis?
400 pt. Answer Waste products leave and nutrients enter the cell through this concentration-dependent phenomenon.
Question What is diffusion?
500 pt. Answer Of the following list of terms, choose the term that is least related: hypotonic, isotonic, turgid, turgor ...
Question What is isotonic? (Explanation: If a plant cell is placed in a hypotonic solution, it will become turgid as turgo...
100 pt. Answer A student could expect a positive (black color) result when using the iodine test with which of the followi...
Question What are smashed potatoes?
200 pt. Answer In this chemical test, copper ions react with the peptide bonds of proteins to produce the violet color sho...
Question What is the biuret test?
300 pt. Answer Lipids (=fats), such as phospholipids, are composed of these two types of molecules.
Question What are glycerol and three fatty acid chains?
400 pt. Answer You don’t have to be a math wiz to solve for pH if you’re given: [H3O+] is 10-8M.
Question What is pH 8?
500 pt. Answer Lucky for some, contact lens solution is formulated to be isotonic and ________, that is, it resists change...
Question What is buffered? Recall: A buffer consists of a weak acid and its base (conjugate) or vice versa.
100 pt. Answer Be sure to take care not to crack your slide when using this part of the microscope.
Question What is the course adjustment knob?
200 pt. Answer While looking into the microscope, you should push the star in this direction to bring it to the center of ...
Question What is to the left? (Explanation: Virtual image is inverted, thefore not a real image).
300 pt. Answer Canadian pondweed (Elodea canadensis) is a favorite specimen in introductory biology to demonstrate the int...
Question What is cytoplasmic streaming or cyclosis?
400 pt. Answer Using this objective and a 10X ocular, you were able to magnify the epithelial cells of your cheek, and may...
Question What is the 10X objective? Explanation: Totalmag = (ocular) x (objective)
500 pt. Answer This power of the microscope is limited by the wavelength of light used.
Question What is the resolving power or power of resolution?
100 pt. Answer This process of testing a scientific hypothesis is an early step in the scientific method.
Question What is experimenting?
200 pt. Answer When considering 5 different outcomes in your experiment, this number would represent the df you would use ...
Question What is 4 df?
300 pt. Answer Dr. Ronald Ross, an English physician who linked mosquitoes to malaria, realized that a certain protozoan w...
Question What is a hypothesis?
400 pt. Answer To ensure that their results are valid, and not due to error, scientists employ this step of the scientific...
Question What is experimental replication?
500 pt. Answer A scientist must identify this before beginning a scientific investigation.
Question What is a problem/question?
100 pt. Answer I hope you remember that the graduated cylinder is used to accurately measure liquids along at the concave ...
Question What is the meniscus?
200 pt. Answer Amino acids, monosaccharides, and nucleotides, respectively, make up these biological molecules.
Question What are proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids?
300 pt. Answer A plant cell placed into this type of solution will become flaccid as the cell membrane shrinks away from t...
Question What is a hypertonic solution?
400 pt. Answer Consider the sucrose inversion reaction shown below. The invertase enzyme catalyzes this type of chemical r...
Question What is the hydrolysis reaction? Recall: Sucrose is not a reducing sugar. Fructose and glucose are.
500 pt. Answer Although Anabaena and other photosynthetic prokaryotes lack chloroplasts, they are still able to produce ch...
Question What are cyanobacteria or blue-green algae?
Given Observed Expected X2 Jordan 29.0 30 Pippen 13.0 15 Calculate X2 and round to two decimal places. Use predetermined a...
Question What is chi-square statistic of 0.0564? ( The p-value is .812238. The result is not significant at p < .05.)
Take home points… • Equipment - test tube, beaker, weight boat, forceps, test tube clamps • Remember the pea experiment? –...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Biology Jeopardy Game by Jeremiah E. Spence

47 views

Published on

This is a biology Jeopardy game in PowerPoint that I came up with when teaching students at Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, GA. You can play this game with your family, friends, or students. Just download the game and click on each value to select the clue. After reading the clue, click the slide to reveal the answer. On the answer screen, click the home icon to return to the main screen to choose another value and clue. This is a fun exercise to view key biology concepts. Come up with your own clues and answers if you like. This template is fully modifiable.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biology Jeopardy Game by Jeremiah E. Spence

  1. 1. 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 200 300 400 500 100 Cell Biology Chemical Concepts Microscopy Scientific Methodology Potpourri 200
  2. 2. 100 pt. Answer Without the cell wall, plants cells would experience the same fate as animal cells when placed in this type of solution.
  3. 3. Question: What is a hypotonic solution?
  4. 4. 200 pt. Answer You observe several cells without nuclei under a microscope. You are probably observing these types of cells.
  5. 5. Question What are prokaryotic cells?
  6. 6. 300 pt. Answer A special case of diffusion involves the movement of water across a semi- permeable membrane (e.g., dialysis tubing), down its concentration gradient.
  7. 7. Question What is osmosis?
  8. 8. 400 pt. Answer Waste products leave and nutrients enter the cell through this concentration-dependent phenomenon.
  9. 9. Question What is diffusion?
  10. 10. 500 pt. Answer Of the following list of terms, choose the term that is least related: hypotonic, isotonic, turgid, turgor pressure
  11. 11. Question What is isotonic? (Explanation: If a plant cell is placed in a hypotonic solution, it will become turgid as turgor pressure increases.)
  12. 12. 100 pt. Answer A student could expect a positive (black color) result when using the iodine test with which of the following food items: legumes, smashed potatoes, or vegetable oil.
  13. 13. Question What are smashed potatoes?
  14. 14. 200 pt. Answer In this chemical test, copper ions react with the peptide bonds of proteins to produce the violet color shown here.
  15. 15. Question What is the biuret test?
  16. 16. 300 pt. Answer Lipids (=fats), such as phospholipids, are composed of these two types of molecules.
  17. 17. Question What are glycerol and three fatty acid chains?
  18. 18. 400 pt. Answer You don’t have to be a math wiz to solve for pH if you’re given: [H3O+] is 10-8M.
  19. 19. Question What is pH 8?
  20. 20. 500 pt. Answer Lucky for some, contact lens solution is formulated to be isotonic and ________, that is, it resists changes in pH.
  21. 21. Question What is buffered? Recall: A buffer consists of a weak acid and its base (conjugate) or vice versa.
  22. 22. 100 pt. Answer Be sure to take care not to crack your slide when using this part of the microscope.
  23. 23. Question What is the course adjustment knob?
  24. 24. 200 pt. Answer While looking into the microscope, you should push the star in this direction to bring it to the center of the view field.
  25. 25. Question What is to the left? (Explanation: Virtual image is inverted, thefore not a real image).
  26. 26. 300 pt. Answer Canadian pondweed (Elodea canadensis) is a favorite specimen in introductory biology to demonstrate the intracellular phenomenon shown here.
  27. 27. Question What is cytoplasmic streaming or cyclosis?
  28. 28. 400 pt. Answer Using this objective and a 10X ocular, you were able to magnify the epithelial cells of your cheek, and maybe some of your lunch, 100 times.
  29. 29. Question What is the 10X objective? Explanation: Totalmag = (ocular) x (objective)
  30. 30. 500 pt. Answer This power of the microscope is limited by the wavelength of light used.
  31. 31. Question What is the resolving power or power of resolution?
  32. 32. 100 pt. Answer This process of testing a scientific hypothesis is an early step in the scientific method.
  33. 33. Question What is experimenting?
  34. 34. 200 pt. Answer When considering 5 different outcomes in your experiment, this number would represent the df you would use to calculate chi square.
  35. 35. Question What is 4 df?
  36. 36. 300 pt. Answer Dr. Ronald Ross, an English physician who linked mosquitoes to malaria, realized that a certain protozoan was always present in the blood of malaria patients. He thought that if mosquitoes caused malaria, then the protozoan should be found in mosquitoes. This idea was a _______.
  37. 37. Question What is a hypothesis?
  38. 38. 400 pt. Answer To ensure that their results are valid, and not due to error, scientists employ this step of the scientific method before forming a final conclusion.
  39. 39. Question What is experimental replication?
  40. 40. 500 pt. Answer A scientist must identify this before beginning a scientific investigation.
  41. 41. Question What is a problem/question?
  42. 42. 100 pt. Answer I hope you remember that the graduated cylinder is used to accurately measure liquids along at the concave curve shown here by the red arrow, which is named ____________.
  43. 43. Question What is the meniscus?
  44. 44. 200 pt. Answer Amino acids, monosaccharides, and nucleotides, respectively, make up these biological molecules.
  45. 45. Question What are proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids?
  46. 46. 300 pt. Answer A plant cell placed into this type of solution will become flaccid as the cell membrane shrinks away from the cell wall and the chloroplasts are sequestered in the center of the cell.
  47. 47. Question What is a hypertonic solution?
  48. 48. 400 pt. Answer Consider the sucrose inversion reaction shown below. The invertase enzyme catalyzes this type of chemical reaction, which adds water to separate linked molecules.
  49. 49. Question What is the hydrolysis reaction? Recall: Sucrose is not a reducing sugar. Fructose and glucose are.
  50. 50. 500 pt. Answer Although Anabaena and other photosynthetic prokaryotes lack chloroplasts, they are still able to produce chlorophyll and belong to this division/section of bacteria.
  51. 51. Question What are cyanobacteria or blue-green algae?
  52. 52. Given Observed Expected X2 Jordan 29.0 30 Pippen 13.0 15 Calculate X2 and round to two decimal places. Use predetermined alpha level of significance (0.05).
  53. 53. Question What is chi-square statistic of 0.0564? ( The p-value is .812238. The result is not significant at p < .05.)
  54. 54. Take home points… • Equipment - test tube, beaker, weight boat, forceps, test tube clamps • Remember the pea experiment? – What did you learn about sample size? • Benedict’s test – Which is a pos. test?? >>>>>>>>>>> • Rate of diffusion and weight (molecular) • Autotroph (“auto”= self; “trophic” = energy) vs.. heterotroph (“hetero” = different/other) • Acids and Bases – pH scale, definition of an acid (strong) and base (strong) – Buffer plate indicator

×