Biology Jeopardy Game by Jeremiah E. Spence

This is a biology Jeopardy game in PowerPoint that I came up with when teaching students at Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, GA. You can play this game with your family, friends, or students. Just download the game and click on each value to select the clue. After reading the clue, click the slide to reveal the answer. On the answer screen, click the home icon to return to the main screen to choose another value and clue. This is a fun exercise to view key biology concepts. Come up with your own clues and answers if you like. This template is fully modifiable.