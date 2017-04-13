Técnico en Sistemas
FORMACIÓN
PRESENTACION FINAL
Ensamble y desensamble
La importancia de realizar el Ensamble y Desensamble de un PC, incluyo normas para que el usuario y técnico tenga mucho cu...
Objetivos El objetivo general o principal es que sepan cual es la forma correcta de darle mantenimiento a tu pc de como De...
Objetivos Generales: Aprender a manipular y armar las partes internas de la PC correctamente.
Objetivos específicos Identificar las partes y los componentes de la torre de un computador y definir las características ...
Materiales: • DESTORNILLADORES • MANILLA ANTIESTATICA • CINTA PARA PEGAR LOS TORNILLOS Y ORGANIZARLOS DE ACUERDO AL LUGAR ...
ALGUNAS NORMAS DE SEGURIDAD PARA EL EMSAMBLE Y DESEMSABLE DE UN PC •Utilizar la manila antiestática •Hacer un diagnóstico ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNkb9KWlWOg &t=9s
REDES Y CABLEADO ESTRUCTURADO
Hablar de la implementación del cableado estructurado en una empresa u organización determinada de acuerdo con las normas ...
Objetivos específicos • Afianzar las habilidades individuales y de trabajo en grupo, asignando funciones para cada integra...
Objetivos Generales: • Proporcionar una estrategia fácil de administración y planeación general que permita apropiar rápid...
Materiales: • Ponchadora de impacto • Guantes • Pelacables • Cortafrío • Multímetro • 4 tomas eléctricos dobles • Ponchado...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHW_f YhgNkw&t=21s
CONCLUSIONES El plan de acondicionamiento de cableado estructurado en los ambientes de aprendizaje nos permitió adquirir u...
La implementación y desarrollo de cada una de éstas tareas son de gran valor en relación con los propósitos y metas de cor...
GRACIAS
Presentacion proyectofinal

