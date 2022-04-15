Successfully reported this slideshow.

How to Use Geomembrane in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical Industry and Field.pdf

Apr. 15, 2022
Environment

How to Use Geomembrane in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical Industry and Field.pdf

  1. 1. How to Use Geomembrane in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical Industry and Field? The application of geomembrane HDPE in engineering has a history of more than 60 years. The earliest use country can be traced back to the United States in 1930. Later, Italy, the former Soviet Union, and other countries have also used it one after another. The application of geomembrane HDPE in my country lags behind, but the development is very rapid. Today, it has developed into various fields and industries such as water conservancy, transportation, petrochemical, construction, etc. This article only introduces its characteristics and application in oil fields. This paper, by studying the characteristics of geomembrane, highlights its application in the petroleum industry and the benefits it brings. Since the reform and opening up, my country’s economy has developed. With the continuous construction and development of large state-owned enterprises and private enterprises, such as the growing number of large petrochemical enterprises, my country’s GDP has increased hundreds of times. In the chemical industry, geomembrane, as the most critical anti-seepage material in the main anti-seepage system, has been paid more and more attention and is used to prevent its pollution to the ecological environment and threats to people’s health. HDPE geomembrane is used to avoid pollutants polluting groundwater and destroying the ecological environment. Storage tanks in petroleum refineries and depots often hold large quantities of petroleum and industrial liquids, hydrocarbons. These industrial liquids are often corrosive, and if leakage occurs, it will have an impact on the surrounding soil environment. What are the functions of HDPE geomembrane used in the petroleum field? Chemical Tank Lining For Oil Storage Tanks In Iraq
  2. 2. The use of high-quality geomembrane such as HDPE geomembrane to lay the second layer of the anti-seepage layer can protect the environment. Because industrial liquids in petroleum are often corrosive, the use of high-quality HDPE geomembrane with chemical corrosion resistance to establish two-layer infiltration can play the role of anti-seepage. In the case of leakage, the secondary anti-seepage layer can play a temporary anti-seepage role. For a period of time before the leachate is discharged, the second anti-seepage layer can prevent the leachate from penetrating into the ground. Besides anti-seepage, it also allows the guide drainage system to have enough time to play a role. Thus, the petroleum field has high requirements for the quality of HDPE geomembrane. As long as the HDPE geomembrane is used well, the hidden dangers in the petroleum and petrochemical industry can be prevented and the environment will not be damaged. Advantages Of Composite Geomembrane Applied In Oil Field 1. The composite geomembrane is made of high-quality high-density high-pressure polyethylene original ecological epoxy resin and co-extrusion technology. It has a high-efficiency molecular structure relative density, low liquid water permeability, and has the incomparable anti-seepage of general waterproof coatings. The actual effect, the actual effect of anti-penetration life. 2. The ductility and deformability of the composite geomembrane make it very suitable for expanding or shrinking the datum surface, and can get rid of the uneven foundation settlement of the datum surface. 3. It has excellent organic chemical reliability, high and low-temperature resistance test, bitumen resistance, oil nicotine resistance, acid, alkali, salt, and other chemical solutions, even if the oil leaks, it will not cause environmental pollution. 4. The composite geomembrane has excellent anti-aging, anti-ultraviolet light, anti-dissolution ability, good resilience, anti-puncture ability, low ductility, small thermal deformation, and can be exposed for application. The use period of raw materials is 50-70 years. It provides a very good material shake for the natural environment anti-seepage. 5. The raw materials selected for the composite geomembrane are all new-type materials. The basic principle of anti-seepage is that the general physical state changes do not cause all harmful substances, and meet the environmental protection standards. 6. The use of new technology improves the actual effect of anti-seepage, but the production process is scientific and fast, so the production cost is lower than that of traditional waterproof coatings. After specific calculations, general engineering projects using composite geomembrane should save about 50% of the cost.
  3. 3. Chemical Tank Lining For Oil Storage Tanks In Iraq There is a large or small leakage of oil in petrochemical plants is inevitable in transportation, processing, storage, and other links. If the protective measures are not strict, it will cause oil to leak into the sea through soil pores, pollute the water body, and cause marine pollution. To protect the environment, we must take measures to control the leakage from the root. Earthshields HDPE Geomembrane is used in major anti-seepage projects. Waterproof 1.5mm And 2.0mm Smooth Geomembrane As An Anti-Seepage Material In Mining Areas Has The Following Advantages: 1. Geomembrane characteristics High anti-seepage coefficient: The geomembrane is made of high-quality high-density polyethylene virgin resin and made of co-extrusion technology. It has high molecular density, low liquid permeability, and an anti-seepage effect that ordinary waterproof materials cannot match. , the anti-penetration effect is live. 2. It has high tensile strength and mechanical resistance: its excellent elasticity and deformability make it very suitable for expanding or shrinking the base surface, which can overcome the uneven settlement of the geomembrane on the base surface. 3. Chemical stability: Geomembrane has excellent chemical stability, high and low-temperature resistance, asphalt resistance, oil and tar resistance, acid, alkali, salt, and other chemical solutions. It is used in dry sewage treatment, chemical reaction tanks, and landfills. 4. Anti-aging performance: HDPE geomembrane has excellent anti-aging, anti-ultraviolet, anti-decomposition ability, excellent anti-tear, anti-puncture ability, low brittleness, small thermal deformation, can be used bare, material service life of 50- 70 years, providing a good guarantee for environmental seepage prevention. 5. Environmental protection and non-toxicity: The materials used in HDPE geomembrane are non-toxic and friendly materials. The principle of anti-seepage is ordinary physical changes and does not produce any harmful substances. It is the best choice for environmental protection, breeding, and drinking water pools.
  4. 4. 6. Low cost and high efficiency: Geomembrane adopts new technology to improve the anti-seepage effect, but the production process is more scientific and fast, so the cost of the product is lower than that of traditional waterproof materials. It is actually calculated that the general project using HDPE geomembrane should save costs. 50% or so. Geomembrane construction is simple and convenient, fast, light in weight, and easy to transport: the anti-seepage belly is light in weight, and the finished product is in a roll shape, with high flexibility, which is convenient for on-site laying and can meet the needs of different construction sites. There are various specifications and various laying forms to meet the anti-seepage requirements of different projects. Hot-melt welding is used, the welding seam strength is high, and the construction is convenient and fast. Request Free Quote Simple and convenient construction, fast speed, lightweight, and easy transportation: the anti-seepage belly is light in weight, the finished product is in a roll shape, and has high flexibility, which is convenient for on-site laying and can meet the needs of different construction sites. There are various specifications and various laying forms to meet the anti-seepage requirements of different projects. Hot-melt welding is used, the welding seam strength is high, and the construction is convenient and fast. The laying of the geomembrane should be carried out in dry and warm weather. To help to splice and prevent stress concentration, the laying of the composite geomembrane adopts a wave-shaped relaxation method with a margin of about 1.5%. The slope surface should be smooth and smooth, without protruding folds. The construction personnel should wear flat cloth shoes or soft rubber shoes. It is forbidden to wear spiked shoes to avoid stepping on the geomembrane. If the geomembrane is damaged during construction, it should be repaired in time. Do not drag or pull the composite geomembrane during transportation to avoid being stabbed by sharp objects. Geomembrane Laying Technical Requirements: 1. It should extend from the bottom to the high position, do not pull too, and leave a margin of 1.50% for local sinking and stretching. Taking into account the actual situation of the project, the slope is laid in the order from top to bottom; 2. The longitudinal joints of two adjacent sheets should not be on a horizontal line, and should be staggered by more than 1m; 2. The longitudinal joint should be more than 1.50m away from the dam foot and the best foot, and should be set on the plane; 3. Slope first and then the bottom of the field; 4. When laying the slope, the direction of film expansion should be parallel to the large slope line. Oil storage tanks in oil depots and oil refineries store millions of liters of petroleum and industrial liquids, and hydrocarbons. These industrial liquids have very strong acid and alkali corrosiveness. Once leaked, the consequences for the surrounding land and environment will be unimaginable. Geosynthetic environmental protection materials such as geomembrane, anti-seepage membrane, geotextile, waterproof blanket, and geogrid are used to construct the second isolation and anti-seepage layer, which can isolate and block the land pollution caused by oil tank leakage or rupture. In many countries around the world, environmental protection laws and petroleum regulations need that the oil storage systems of oil depots and refineries must use HDPE impermeable membranes (high-density polyethylene geomembrane) to establish their
  5. 5. impermeable main systems. Due to the strong corrosiveness of petroleum industry liquids, the use of high-quality polyethylene geomembranes with corrosion resistance and acid and alkali resistance is the most effective and appropriate method. irreplaceable role. HDPE Geomembrane Oil & Gas projects Because the petrochemical industry is a high-hazard and high-pollution field, once a leak occurs, the consequences will be disastrous, so geomembrane “does twice the result with half the effort” in the petrochemical field. We exported HDPE geomembrane to Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri-Lanka, Australia, Cambodia, Koren, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Iraq, Algeria, Kuwait, Israel, UAE, Salvador, Costa Rita, UK, Canada, Chile, Peru, Morocco, Mexico, Russia, etc. We always provide the competitive quality and price for customers, so that we can develop business together. Welcome to inquiry us. Earth Shield Environmental Co., Ltd. WhatsApp : +86 189 6341 6260 Tel: 86-531-75787878 E-mail: info@earthshields.com Web: www.earthshields.com

