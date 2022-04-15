Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The use of high-quality geomembrane such as HDPE geomembrane to lay the second layer of the anti-seepage layer can protect the environment. Because industrial liquids in petroleum are often corrosive, the use of high-quality HDPE geomembrane with chemical corrosion resistance to establish two-layer infiltration can play the role of anti-seepage.
Email: info@earthshields.com
Website: www.earthshields.com
