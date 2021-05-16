Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN LOGÍSTICA Y DISTRIBUCIÓN PROYECTO I DIAGNÓSTICO DEL ENTORNO SOCIAL Y COMERCIAL MSc. JENNY L...
CONTENIDO PROGRAMÁTICO Analizar la Importancia de la aplicación del proyecto, la integración de conocimientos y saberes so...
Producción Estratégica y Redes de Comercialización Desarrollo Endógeno y Emprendimiento Corresponsabilidad Ambiental y Ger...
IMPORTANCIA VINCULACIÓN P R O Y E C T O P N F L Y D
DIAGNÓSTICO PLANIFICACIÓN PRODUCTO/ SERVICIO RESULTADOS Y LOGROS
Pnf ly d proyecto i
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
65 views
May. 16, 2021

Pnf ly d proyecto i

Plan de Evaluación Unidad Curricular Proyecto I

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pnf ly d proyecto i

  1. 1. PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN LOGÍSTICA Y DISTRIBUCIÓN PROYECTO I DIAGNÓSTICO DEL ENTORNO SOCIAL Y COMERCIAL MSc. JENNY L. VALERI C.
  2. 2. CONTENIDO PROGRAMÁTICO Analizar la Importancia de la aplicación del proyecto, la integración de conocimientos y saberes sociales, técnicos, tecnológicos y científicas Diagnosticar la Comunidad indicando: las características, ubicación geográfica, tipo de servicios, reseña histórica Definir la situación en el contexto de interés. Objetivos en el marco de la propuesta del proyecto Marco Legal y Metodológico
  3. 3. Producción Estratégica y Redes de Comercialización Desarrollo Endógeno y Emprendimiento Corresponsabilidad Ambiental y Gerencia Gestión de la Cadena Logística P R O Y E C T O LÍNEAS DE INVESTIGACIÓN
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA VINCULACIÓN P R O Y E C T O P N F L Y D
  5. 5. DIAGNÓSTICO PLANIFICACIÓN PRODUCTO/ SERVICIO RESULTADOS Y LOGROS

×