1. introducción al emprendimiento

Unidad Educativa Mario Rizzini EMPRENDIMIENTO
INTRODUCCIÓN El desarrollo de esta materia se centrará en el estudio del emprendimiento desde una amplia óptica que abarca...
EMPRENDEDOR Es la persona que enfrenta con resolución acciones difíciles y que están dispuestas a asumir riesgos económico...
EMPRENDEDOR El emprendedor exitoso es una persona con un sueño, un objetivo, un deseo de crear, innovar, capta oportunidad...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS COSTOS COSTOS FIJOS.- No dependen del nivel de producción COSTOS VARIABLES.- Dependen del nivel de pr...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS COSTOS Costos variablesfijos Semifijos fijos variables
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS COSTOS La suma de los costos fijos y los costos variables se conoce con el nombre de COSTOS TOTALES
CÁLCULO DE COSTOS MAYOR producción MAYOR producción DISMINUYE COSTO UNITARIO AUMENTA AUMENTA COMO UNITARIO DISMINUYE MENOR...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS GASTOS  GASTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS.- El arriendo de las oficinas, sueldos del personal administrativo, e...
RECUERDE.- EL COSTO ES RECUPERABLE, EL GASTO NO
