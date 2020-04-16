El cambio climatico presentacion de informatica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL CAMBIO CLIMATICO
�QU� ES EL CAMBIO CLIMATICO? Se llama cambio clim�tico a la variaci�n global del clima de la Tierra. Esta variaci�n se deb...
�QU� CAUSA EL CAMBIO CLIMATICO? 1.El efecto invernadero 2.Contaminacion atmosf�rica 3.Contaminacion ac�stica 4. Contaminac...
�CUALES SON SUS EFECTOS?
CONTAMINACI�N Se denomina contaminaci�n ambiental a la presencia de componentes nocivos (ya sean qu�micos, f�sicos o biol�...
DESAPARICION DE LA CAPA DE OZONO La capa de ozono es la parte de la atm�sfera que protege frente a los rayos ultravioletas...
PERDIDA DE LA BIODIVERSIDAD La p�rdida de biodiversidad se refiere a la disminuci�n o desaparici�n de la diversidad biol�g...
ENFERMEDADES Enfermedades causadas por el medio ambiente se refiere a enfermedades causadas o influidas por el ambiente. O...
DERRETIMIENTO DE LOS POLOS El derretimiento de los casquetes polares es un indicador de los peligros del calentamiento glo...
STEFANIA OTALORA SANCHEZ 1004
