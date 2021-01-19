Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPORTS MONTHLY Magazine pitch
PURPOSE AND GENRE  Gyms  Athletic tracks  Rugby/football clubs  Swimming pools • To educate and inform Joining fee O...
Competitio n • There price : • £15 for 6 months • £31 for 12 months • Our price : • £2 a month • £20-£25 for 12 months Use...
Target audience Primary audience 12-25 secondary audience 40+
Title • Clear and easy to read • Simple • Friendly
Colour scheme and fonts
Content
Distribution and marketing 500, million users a day and has a worldwide public service Cost between 20p - £10 20p or 30p p...
resources Hardware- • Computer • Keyboard • Mike • Camera • Phone Software- • Word or notes to put down information • Publ...
Conclusion Useful to young people and will be easy to use. There are few magazines like it in Hertfordshire Price of the m...
Any questions?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Media presentation

5 views

Published on

Pitch

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Media presentation

  1. 1. SPORTS MONTHLY Magazine pitch
  2. 2. PURPOSE AND GENRE  Gyms  Athletic tracks  Rugby/football clubs  Swimming pools • To educate and inform Joining fee Opening times and availability Location activities
  3. 3. Competitio n • There price : • £15 for 6 months • £31 for 12 months • Our price : • £2 a month • £20-£25 for 12 months Uses a large image as the background Large white title and cover lines Variety of fonts Different target audience
  4. 4. Target audience Primary audience 12-25 secondary audience 40+
  5. 5. Title • Clear and easy to read • Simple • Friendly
  6. 6. Colour scheme and fonts
  7. 7. Content
  8. 8. Distribution and marketing 500, million users a day and has a worldwide public service Cost between 20p - £10 20p or 30p per view Around 100 million users a month Out of the 100 ,million 85% are teens between 12-20 Primary audience Secondary audience 2.7 billion users a month Only appeals to older audiences £1-£3 per click
  9. 9. resources Hardware- • Computer • Keyboard • Mike • Camera • Phone Software- • Word or notes to put down information • Publisher to write out to context of the magazine • Photoshop • Edexcel Personel- • Editor team • Writer team • Director • Co-director • Photographer • Socialmedia team • Distrobution team • Contact and socail team • Manafacturing team
  10. 10. Conclusion Useful to young people and will be easy to use. There are few magazines like it in Hertfordshire Price of the magazine will be £2 a month and £20-£25 a year
  11. 11. Any questions?

×