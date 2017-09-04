Resumen diagnostico-de-icdas

1 ¿Qué es ICDAS? Od. Marcelo Alberto Iruretagoyena ICDAS II (International Caries Detection and Assessment System) es un n...
  1. 1. 1 ¿Qué es ICDAS? Od. Marcelo Alberto Iruretagoyena ICDAS II (International Caries Detection and Assessment System) es un nuevo sistema internacional de detección y diagnóstico de caries, consensuado en Baltimore, Maryland. USA en el año 2005, para la práctica clínica, la investigación y el desarrollo de programas de salud pública. El objetivo era desarrollar un método visual para la detección de la caries, en fase tan temprana como fuera posible, y que además detectara la gravedad y el nivel de actividad de la misma. Un estudio llevado a cabo por el Departamento de Cariología, Ciencias de la Restauración y Endodoncia de la Facultad de Odontología de la Universidad de Michigan en 2007 demostró que el sistema es práctico, tiene validez de contenido, validez discriminatoria y validez de correlación con el examen histológico de las fosas y fisuras en dientes extraídos. (Pubmed-Medline 17518963). Es un método especialmente útil para la detección temprana de caries de esmalte y la planificación de la terapia de remineralización individual; así como para el seguimiento del patrón de caries de una determinada población. El sistema tiene 70 al 85% de sensibilidad y una especificidad de 80 al 90%; en detectar caries, en dentición temporaria y permanente; dependiendo esta diferencia por el grado de entrenamiento y calibración del personal examinador. Índice de concordancia Kappa => 0.65. (Pubmed-Medline 19681984 - 18204251 - 19907175) En la actualidad hay unos 29 sistemas para detectar y evaluar caries dental según país y autor. 1. Noruega: Amarante et al 1998 2. Suecia: Bjarnason et al 1992 y Rosen et al 1996 3. EEUU: Radike 1968; NIDCR 1987 y Bauer et al 1988 4. Canadá: Ismail et al 1992 5. Dinamarca: Moller 1966; Moller y Poulsen 1973; Ektrand et al 1998 y Nyvad et al 1998 6. Reino Unido: Jackson 1950; Parfitt 1954; Mac Hug et al 1964; Murray y Shaw 1975; Bennie et al 1978; Howat 1981; Dowell y Evans 1988; Pitts y Fyfife 1988; Nielson y Pitts 1991; Beighton et al 1993; Pitts 1994; Pitts et al 1997 y Fyffe et al 2000. 7. Países Bajos: Backer-Dicks et al 1961 y Weerheijm et al 1992 8. Suiza: Marthaler 1966 9. OMS:1987 y 1997 Lo cual hace imposible estudios epidemiológicos comparativos entre poblaciones, para determinar las medidas más eficientes para promover y proteger la salud dental de la población. Odontólogos que utilizan un mismo sistema para la detección de caries, suele encontrarse en sus registros dentales, algún grado de desacuerdo en el diagnóstico de caries de una misma población. Fuente: Eurocaries Workshop. Escocia año 2000 El diagrama siguiente muestra las codificaciones de la Clasificación Internacional de Enfermedades Aplicada a la Odontología y Estomatología (CIE-OE) , la Organización Mmundial de la Salud (OMS) basada en el criterio de diente cariado, perdido y obturado (CPO-D) y el sistema ICDAS Completo, ICDAS EPI y ICDAS Fusionado y su relación con el Umbral Visual.
  2. 2. 2 ICDAS Completo presenta 7 categorías, la primera para dientes sano (código 0, en color verde) y las dos siguientes para caries limitadas al esmalte, mancha blanca / marrón (códigos 1 y 2, marcadas en color amarillo). Las dos siguientes categorías (código 3 y 4, en color rojo) son consideradas caries que se extienden al esmalte y dentina, pero sin dentina expuesta. Y las otras dos categorías restantes (códigos 5 y 6), consideradas caries con dentina expuesta. Comparación de códigos de caries para estudios epidemiológicos Código CIE- OE * Código OMS ** ICDAS completo *** ICDAS EPI ICDAS fusionado Umbral Visual Sano Código 0 Código 0 Código 0 Sano Código 1 Mancha blanca / marrón en esmalte seco Código 2 A A Mancha blanca / marrón en esmalte húmedo K02.0 (Mancha blanca) 0,A (Sano) Código 3 Código 3 Microcavidad en esmalte seco < 0.5mm sin dentina visible Código 4 Código 4 B Sombra oscura de dentina vista a través del esmalte húmedo con o sin microcavidad Código 5 Código 5 Exposición de dentina en cavidad > 0,5mm hasta la mitad de la superficie dental en seco K02.1 (Caries dentinaria) 1,B (Corona cariada) Código 6 Código 6 C Exposición de dentina en cavidad mayor a la mitad de la superficie dental Bibliografía: * Clasificación Internacional de Enfermedades Aplicada a la Odontología y Estomatologia 1996 Tercera Edición (OPS/OMS) ** Dentition status http://www.mah.se/CAPP/Methods-and-Indices/for-Measurement-of-dental-diseases/Extracts-from-WHO-Oral- Health-Surveys/Dentition-status *** ICDAS II codes accessed on 14th December 2007 from http://www.icdas.org/ Nomenclatura del Sistema Internacional para la Detección y Evaluación de Caries (ICDAS II) La nomenclatura comprende dos dígitos, el primero del 0 al 8 corresponde al "Código de restauración y sellante", el número 9 corresponde al "Código de diente ausente" ; y el segundo dígito del 0 a 6 corresponde al "Código de caries de esmalte y dentina" Ver imagen siguiente como ejemplo de codificación. El primer dígito en este caso el 0 identifica a la superficie de la pieza dental como "No restaurado ni sellado"; el segundo dígito en este caso el 3 identifica a la superficie de la pieza dental como caries de esmalte y dentina: "Pérdida de integridad del esmalte < 0.5mm., dentina no visible". La codificación se realiza por unidad de superficie, los límites de la superficie dental deben ser conocidos; para que el registro de la extensión de caries sea estandarizado. Protocolo para la inspección visual de las superficies dentarias. Pídale al paciente que retire de su boca las prótesis removibles, en caso de que fuese portador de prótesis Iluminación del campo operatorio Remueva la placa dento-bacteriana de la superficies lisas y oclusales por medio de un cepillo dental y lave la zona con jeringa triple Remueva las manchas superficiales y el cálculo dental de las superficies dentarias
  3. 3. 3 Para controlar la humedad: 1. Ubique rollos de algodón en los carrillos 2. Aplique aire para remover el exceso de saliva Hacer examen visual de la superficie húmeda: 1. Inicie desde el cuadrante superior derecho del paciente 2. Prosiga con la orientación de las manecillas del reloj 3. Inicialmente el examen visual se realiza con las superficies húmedas. Secar con jeringa triple por 5 segundos para realizar el examen visual en seco Utilice una sonda para inspeccionar suavemente la pérdida de integridad estructural del esmalte y la dentina Sonda Una sonda es útil en el diagnóstico de caries como una herramienta para quitar y cuantificar placa bacteriana y verificar las características de la superficie de lesiones sospechosas. No hay ninguna necesidad de aplicar demasiada presión en el uso de la sonda/explorador, porque los estudios han encontrado que esto no aumenta la exactitud del descubrimiento de caries (Lussi A. 1991). El uso de una presión suave, definida como la fuerza capaz de blanquear una uña sin causar dolor o daño es muy recomendado. Todas las superficies de un diente deben estar limpias de placa y saburra antes del examen visual; luego con una jeringa triple se lava la superficie y se seca. Si hay áreas sospechosas, se utilizará una sonda en cuyo extremo tiene una esfera de 0,5mm. de diámetro para verificar la textura de la superficie y /o micro-cavidad. Los límites de la superficie dental deben ser conocidos para que el registro de la extensión de caries sea estandarizado. La superficie de los dientes está limitada por el ángulo diedro entre dos superficies dentales cuando se ve en una dirección perpendicular. Superficie mesial Superficie oclusal
  4. 4. 4 Superficie distal Superficie vestibular Superficie palatina o lingual Código de restauración, sellante y diente ausente.
  5. 5. 5 0 No restaurado ni sellado. 1 Sellante parcial 2 Sellante completo 3 Restauración color diente 4 Restauración con amalgama 5 Corona inoxidable 6 Corona o carilla en porcelana, metal-porcelana y oro
  6. 6. 6 7 Restauración perdida o fracturada. 8 Restauración temporal (IV, IRM) 90 Implante realizado por perdida dental por otras causas* 91 Implante realizado por pérdida dental por caries* * Los códigos 90 y 91 fueron reemplazados por la letra "P" durante el uso del software estadístico ICDAS 92 Póntico realizado por perdida dental por otras causas 93Póntico realizado por perdida dental por caries 96 Superficie de los dientes que no pueden ser examinadas. Superficies excluidas. 97Diente ausente, extraído por caries**
  7. 7. 7 98Diente ausente por otras razones** 99 No erupcionado** **Solo los códigos 97, 98 y 99 son utilizados por el software estadístico ICDAS para evaluar diente ausente. Consideraciones especiales en la codificación Dientes no vitales: Ignore el hecho de que el diente es no vital y registre la caries como si fuera un diente vital Dientes con banda o brackets: Examine todas las superficies y registre usualmente la o las superficies descubiertas. Todas las superficies visibles deben ser examinados lo mejor posible y anotada en la forma habitual. Cuando una superficie está completamente cubierta por una banda o un soporte y no hay evidencia de caries dental el código de estado es "0". Diente supernumerario: El examinador debe decidir qué diente es el legítimo ocupante del espacio. Sólo un diente debe ser anotado. Dientes primarios y permanentes en el mismo espacio: Registre el diente que ocupa el espacio legítimamente, si un diente deciduo y uno permanente ocupan el mismo espacio registre el permanente Restauraciones de cubrimiento total: Todas las superficies restauradas con una cobertura total debe ser codificada como corona. Restauraciones de cubrimiento parcial: Si una superficie ha sido restaurada con un cubrimiento parcial, las demás superficies deben ser registradas en forma separada. Y la superficie cubierta debe ser codificada como superficie excluida 96 Lesiones múltiples en una sola superficie: Cuando está presente más de una lesión en la misma superficie, debe registrarse la más severa
  8. 8. 8 Corona dental destruida por caries: Todas las superficies de las raíces retenidas deben se codificadas como 06 Criterio diagnóstico de mancha blanca/marrón Mancha blanca / marrón en esmalte dental Parámetros Superficies lisas libres Superficies lisas con diente adyacente Fosas y fisuras Caries secundaria (CARS) Al secado con aire Color blanco y/o marrón (Sin brillo) Color blanco y/o marrón (Sin brillo) Color blanco y/o marrón (Sin brillo) Color blanco y/o marrón (Sin brillo) Al sondaje: Dura / Áspera ó lisa Dura / Áspera ó lisa Dura / Áspera ó lisa Dura / Áspera ó lisa Localización: Cerca de la encía Alrededor y debajo del punto de contacto Fondo y contorno de fosas y fisuras Alrededor de la obturación Forma: En forma de cincha, redondeada u oval En forma de cincha, redondeada u oval Similar a la forma de la fosa o fisura Sigue el contorno de la obturación Límites: Netos Netos Netos Netos Simetría: A veces No No No Relación con bacterias: Positiva Positiva Positiva Positiva Actividad de caries: ( Activa / detenida) ( Activa / detenida) ( Activa / detenida) ( Activa / detenida) Denticiones afectadas: Ambas Ambas Ambas Ambas Códigos de caries de esmalte y dentina (ICDAS completo) Código 0: No hay evidencia de caries en esmalte seco. Las superficies con defectos de desarrollo, tales como la hipoplasia del esmalte, fluorosis (Escala de Dean, índice TF y diagnóstico diferencial entre la fluorosis y opacidades del esmalte), desgaste de los dientes por abrasión y erosión, y las manchas extrínsecas por la ingesta de mate, té, café o por el habito de fumar y las manchas intrínsecas se registrará como sano. El examinador también debe marcar como sano, una superficie con múltiples fisuras pigmentadas si tal condición se observa en otras fosas y fisuras.
  9. 9. 9 Código 1: Primer cambio visible en el esmalte seco Cuando se ve húmeda no hay evidencia de cambio en el color atribuibles a la actividad de caries, pero después del secado con aire por 5 segundos, una opacidad de caries o cambio de color (mancha blanca o lesión marrón) es visible, lo cual no es consistente con la apariencia clínica del esmalte sano, el cambio de color se limita al fondo de la fosa o fisura. La aparición de estas áreas de caries no es consistente con la de las fosas y fisuras teñidas como se define en el código 0. Código 2: Lesión de caries observada en esmalte en estado húmedo y permanece después de secar
  10. 10. 10 Al observar el diente en estado húmedo verá una decoloración (mancha blanca / marrón) en el fondo de la fosa y fisura y que desborda hacia las paredes. (más ancha que la fosa y fisura) las manchas no tienen brillo y es consistente con desmineralización. Código 3: Ruptura localizada del esmalte debido a caries sin dentina visible El diente visto en estado húmedo pueden tener una clara opacidad de caries (lesión de mancha blanca) y / o decoloración marrón de caries que es más ancha que la fisura natural y la fosa, que no es consistente con la apariencia clínica de esmalte sano. Una vez seco, se observa una pérdida de estructura dental cariada en la entrada, o dentro de la fosa o fisura. Esto se ve visualmente como evidencia de desmineralización en la entrada o dentro de la fisura o fosa, y aunque la fosa o fisura puede aparecer sustancialmente más ancha que lo natural, la dentina no es visible en las paredes o la base de la cavidad ó discontinuidad. En caso de duda, o para confirmar la evaluación visual, la sonda de la OMS / IPC / PSR puede ser utilizada con cuidado a través de la superficie del diente, para confirmar la presencia de una cavidad (< 0,5mm.de profundidad) al parecer limitada al esmalte. La identificación de la cavidad se consigue deslizando el extremo de la bola a lo largo de la fosa o fisura sospechosa.
  11. 11. 11 Código 4: Sombra oscura de dentina subyacente, con o sin interrupción localizada del esmalte Esta lesión aparece como una sombra de decoloración visible a través de una superficie de esmalte aparentemente intacta, la que puede o no mostrar signos de descomposición localizada < 0,5mm. en esmalte, al secado con aire. La aparición de la sombra oscura de dentina, se ve a menudo con más facilidad cuando el diente está húmedo. El área oscura es una sombra intrínseca que puede aparecer gris, negro-azul o anaranjado- marrón. La sombra clara debe representar a la caries que se inicio en la superficie del diente que se está evaluando. Si a juicio del examinador, la lesión de caries empezó en una superficie adyacente y no había ninguna evidencia de caries en la superficie, a continuación esa superficie se anota como código 0 Los códigos 3 y 4, histológicamente puede variar en profundidad, uno puede ser más profundo que el otro y viceversa.
  12. 12. 12 Código 5: Cavidad detectable con dentina visible hasta la mitad de la superficie Hay una cavidad en el esmalte opaco o decolorado, dejando al descubierto la dentina. El diente visto en estado húmedo puede haber oscurecimiento de la dentina visible a través del esmalte. Una vez seco, hay evidencia visual de la pérdida de la estructura del diente a la entrada o dentro de la fosa o fisura, cavitación franca > 0,5 mm . Hay evidencia visual de desmineralización ( blanco opaco, de color marrón o paredes negras ó de color marrón) en la entrada o dentro de la fosa o fisura. A juicio del examinador se observa dentina expuesta en el piso y paredes de la cavidad. La sonda de la OMS / IPC / PSR se puede utilizar suavemente para confirmar la presencia de una cavidad, al parecer en la dentina. Esto se consigue deslizando el extremo de la bola a lo largo de la fosa o fisura sospechoso y una cavidad de la dentina se detecta si el balón entra en la abertura de la cavidad y en la opinión del examinador en la base de la cavidad se encuentra la dentina.
  13. 13. 13 Código 6: Cavidad detectable extensa con dentina visible más de la mitad de la superficie Cavidad extensa detectable con dentina visible, que ocupa más de la mitad de la superficie dental (los códigos 6 son profundos y amplios) No es conveniente utilizar una sonda periodontal, para determinar la dureza del tejido cariado. (Exposición pulpar)
  14. 14. 14 Características de la lesiónCódigos ICDAS Activa (+) Detenida (-) 1, 2 y 3 La superficie del esmalte es de color blanco / marrón-amarillo con pérdida de brillo. Se siente áspera ó rugosa cuando la punta de la sonda se mueve suavemente por la superficie La lesión se encuentra en una zona de estancamiento de placa bacteriana, como las fosas y fisuras, cerca de la superficie gingival y superficies proximales por debajo del punto de contacto. Para identificar la presencia de placa bacteriana solemos usar el Índice de placa de Löe y Silness* y consideramos como placa presente un valor =>2 Para las áreas dento-gingivales, el sangrado de las encías es un buen ejemplo clínico de actividad de caries.** La superficie del esmalte es de aspecto brillante de color blanco / marrón o negro. Se siente duro y suave cuando la punta de la sonda se mueve suavemente por la superficie La lesión se encuentra en una zona de estancamiento de placa bacteriana, como las fosas y fisuras, cerca de la superficie gingival y superficies proximales por debajo del punto de contacto. Pero a la inspección con una sonda no hay presencia de placa. Valor = < 1 en el índice de placa* 4 Actividad de difícil diagnóstico. Probablemente activa con presencia de placa. * Es útil determinar el tiempo de estancamiento de la placa en el sitio de inspección (Placa de más de 72 horas); para esto solemos utilizar el Índice de placa oclusal Un valor =>2 nos determina una lesión activa.* 5 y 6 La cavidad se presenta opaca y se siente blanda y rugosa la dentina, cuando la punta de la sonda se mueve suavemente por la superficie. Presencia de placa La cavidad puede ser brillante y se siente dura cuando la punta de la sonda se mueve suavemente por la superficie dentinaria. Ausencia de placa Criteria Manual International Caries Detection and Assessment System (ICDAS II) Workshop held in Baltimore, Maryland, March 12th-14th 2005 "Preliminary Plan for ICDAS Caries Lesion Activity Assessment " Page 15. Modificado para Salud Dental Para Todos* Professor Dr. Gail Douglas co-coordinadora de la organización ICDAS ** Índice de placa de Löe y Silness Este índice permite establecer grados de intensidad del acumulo de placa, no necesita la aplicación de sustancias descubridoras y puede utilizarse en piezas dentarias seleccionadas representativas de toda la boca, tales como (1.6, 1.2, 2.4, 3.6, 3.2 y 4.4) en cuatro sitios por diente, mesial vestibular distal y palatino. Criterios clínicos para el índice de placa de Löe y Silness Grado Características 0 No hay placa 1 No hay placa a simple vista. Hay placa cuando se realiza el pasaje de sonda por el área dentogingival 2 Hay placa bacteriana a simple vista 3 Hay placa bacteriana a simple vista rodeando el diente, incluso por espacios interdentales. Puede haber cálculos.
  15. 15. 15 Índice de placa oclusal Este índice es utilizado para evaluar la higiene de las caras oclusales. Para ello se utiliza una solución reveladora de placa bacteriana (doble tono). El paciente debe realizar un buche con agua para eliminar el exceso de colorante. En el siguiente cuadro se observa los criterios utilizados. Índice de placa oclusal 0 No hay placa. 1 Placa de color rosa en surco. 2 Placa de color rosa en surco con islotes azules. 3 Placa de color azul en surco. El gráfico siguiente pretende ser una guía diagnóstica para determinar si una lesión de caries es activa o detenida: En el primer casillero de las variables, se encuentra los códigos ICDAS del 1 al 6. Por debajo en color celeste hay un puntaje que se correlaciona con los códigos ICDAS indicando severidad. Pj: si en la superficie dental se verifica un código 3 de ICDAS, corresponde una puntuación 4 de severidad. Si el código ICDAS es 1 se corresponde con una puntuación de 1 en severidad. En el segundo casillero de las variables, si hay placa bacteriana presente en la lesión observada por medio del pasaje de una sonda la puntuación que corresponde es 3. Si no se observa placa la puntuación sería 1 Y en el tercer casillero de variables al sondaje suave la lesión se presenta lisa y dura la puntuación que corresponde es un 2 de severidad. Pero si hay rugosidad y a su vez se siente blando el puntaje sería un 4 Determinamos un valor de corte en 8. Si es < 8 es una caries detenida. Si es => a 8 es una caries activa Ejemplo clínico para la detección de caries activa En la imagen izquierda por ser un código 3 de ICDAS le corresponde una puntuación de 4. Hay placa bacteriana presente en la lesión, por lo tanto la puntuación es un 3. Y al sondaje suave aún se presenta liso y duro con una puntuación de 2 La suma total es 9; por lo tanto la lesión es activa.
  16. 16. 16 En la imagen izquierda observamos un código 1 de ICDAS, la puntuación que le corresponde es un 1 No hay placa presente, la puntuación es 1 Al sondaje suave se presenta duro y áspero, la puntuación es un 2 La suma total nos de un valor de 4, lo cual determina una caries detenida. IMPORTANTE: La placa suele no estar presente, porque generalmente los pacientes suelen higienizarse antes de la consulta, pero si están presentes sus efectos, como el sangrado de la encia, la falta de brillo y su textura áspera. Con estos parámetros solemos ubicar a la lesión como activa. Diagnóstico diferencial entre las formas leves de fluorosis dental y opacidades del esmalte sin fluorosis Características Formas leves de fluorosis Opacidades del esmalte sin fluorosis Área afectada Normalmente se observa cerca de las puntas de cúspides o borde incisal. Normalmente centrado en la superficie lisa; pueda afectar la corona entera. Forma de la lesión Se parece a líneas obscuras como un boceto realizado con lápiz; las líneas siguen las líneas incrementales del esmalte, forma de gorras irregulares en las cúspides. A menudo redondo u ovalado. Demarcación Sombras imperceptibles entre la fluorosis y el esmalte normal circundante. Claramente diferenciado del esmalte normal adyacente. Color Ligeramente más opaco que el esmalte normal; como papel blanco. Incisal y puntas de cúspide con aspecto nevado o helado. No muestre la mancha en el momento de la erupción (en grados leves raramente). Normalmente pigmentado en el momento de erupción a menudo cremoso-amarillo al rojizo- naranja oscuro. Dientes afectados Frecuente en dientes que calcifican despacio, caninos, premolares, segundo y terceros molares. Raro en los incisivo mandibulares. Normalmente visto en seis u ocho dientes homólogos. Sumamente raro en los dientes deciduos. Cualquier diente puede afectarse. Frecuente en las superficies labiales de incisivos mandibular. Normalmente uno a tres dientes afectados. Común en los dientes deciduos. Grado de hipoplasia Ninguna alteración de la estructura del esmalte ocurre en las formas leves solo se observa opacidad del mismo y es liso cuando se palpa con el explorados. Ausente a severo. La superficie de esmalte puede parecer grabada, es áspero al paso del explorador. Detección A menudo invisible bajo la luz fuerte; es más fácilmente descubierto por la línea de vista tangencial a la corona del diente. se observa más fácilmente bajo la luz fuerte en la línea de vista perpendicular a la superficie del diente. Russell AL. The differential diagnosis of fluoride and nonfluoride enamel opacities. J Public Health Dent 1961;21:143-6.
  17. 17. 17 Código caries de raíz Una puntuación será asignada a cada superficie de raíz (Vestibular, mesial, distal, lingual o palatino) deben ser clasificadas como sigue: Código E: Si la superficie de la raíz no puede ser visualizada directamente como resultado de la falta de la recesión gingival o el suave secado por aire, entonces es excluida. Ver imagen izquierda. Superficies cubiertas completamente por cálculos pueden ser excluidas, ó preferentemente, el cálculo puede ser removido antes de determinar el estado de la superficie. La eliminación del cálculo se recomienda para ensayos clínicos y estudios longitudinales. Código 0: La superficie de la raíz no presenta ninguna coloración inusual que lo distingue de los alrededores o las áreas adyacentes de la raíz, ni exhibir un defecto de la superficie, ya sea en la unión cemento-esmalte o totalmente en la superficie de la raíz. La superficie de la raíz tiene un contorno anatómico natural. Ó la superficie de la raíz pueden mostrar una pérdida definida de la continuidad de la superficie o el contorno anatómico que no es consistente con el proceso de caries dental. Esta pérdida de integridad de la superficie por lo general se asocia con la dieta (erosión) o hábitos (abrasión). Estas condiciones ocurren generalmente en la cara vestibular. Estas zonas suelen ser lisa, brillante y dura. La abrasión se caracteriza por un claro contorno definido, con un borde afilado, mientras que la erosión tiene una frontera más difusa. Ninguna de estas condiciones muestra decoloración. Debe eliminar la placa bacteriana de las superficies (UCE) unión cemento-esmalte por medio del cepillado mecánico con brochita y pasta de pómez, para poder observar áreas de desmineralización si las hubiere. Ver círculos en amarillo. Código 1: Hay una zona claramente delimitada en la superficie de la raíz o en la unión cemento-esmalte (UCE) que es de color (claro, oscuro, marrón y negro), pero no hay cavidad presente, (pérdida del contorno anatómico menor a 0,5 mm) detectable con sonda periodontal. Y la caries detectada se encuentra detenida. Código 2: Idem anterior, pero la caries se encuentra activa. Código 3: Hay una zona claramente delimitada en la superficie de la raíz o en la unión cemento-esmalte (UCE) que es una cavidad de color (claro, oscuro, marrón y negro) y hay presencia de pérdida del contorno anatómico mayor a 0,5 mm. (cavidad presente) detectable también con sonda periodontal. Y la caries detectada se encuentra detenida. Código 4: Idem anterior, pero la caries se encuentra activa. Una revisión sistemática de los Institutos Nacionales de Salud (NIH) Conferencia y Consenso sobre Desarrollo del Diagnóstico de Caries Dental y de su Gestión llegó a la conclusión de que hay "suficientes" pruebas sobre la validez de los sistemas de diagnóstico clínico para la caries radicular [Bader et al., 2001 ]. Sin embargo, en la revisión sólo se incluyeron estudios clínicos que utilizaron la histología para validar el diagnóstico de caries clínica. Este criterio de inclusión, al parecer excluía la gran mayoría de la literatura sobre caries de raíz. Los estudios que describen el aspecto clínico de la caries radicular, comenzaron a aparecer en la literatura en la década de 1970 y muchas encuestas y estudios longitudinales sobre caries radicular se registraron en los próximos dos decenios. Desde principios de 1990, sin embargo, se han realizado muy pocos estudios clínico sobre caries de raíz. Estos estudios clínicos utilizan principalmente los criterios diagnósticos propuestos por varios investigadores (Sumney et al, 1973,
  18. 18. 18 Hix y O'Leary, 1976, Banting et al, 1980;.. Katz, 1984;. EE.UU. Departamento de Recursos Humanos y de Salud, 1987) Generalmente las lesiones de caries de raíz han sido descriptas como teniendo un contorno distinto y se presenta con una apariencia descolorida en relación con la raíz no cariada. Muchas lesiones son cavidades de caries en la raíz, aunque esto no es necesariamente el caso con lesiones tempranas. El piso de la lesión suele ser blando y rugoso o de difícil sondeo. El uso de un explorador afilado para inspeccionar el piso de la cavidad suele ocasionar un defecto traumático y ser doloroso para el paciente. Los defectos traumáticos pueden impedir su completa remineralización posterior [Warren et al., 2003]. Por lo tanto, ICDAS suele utilizar una sonda periodontal (O.M.S.1997) La caries radicular se observa con frecuencia cerca de la unión cemento-esmalte, aunque las lesiones pueden aparecer en cualquier parte de la superficie de la raíz. Las lesiones ocurren generalmente cerca o dentro de los 2 mm de la cresta gingival. La distinción entre una lesión activa o detenida complica aún más la detección clínica de la caries de raíz. El color de las lesiones de la raíz se ha utilizado como una indicación de la actividad de caries. Las lesiones activas se han descrito como de color amarillento o marrón claro mientras que las lesiones detenidas son de color negro ó oscuras. Sin embargo, se ha demostrado que el color no es un indicador fiable de la actividad de caries [Hellyer et al, 1990;. Lynch y Beighton, 1994]. Dado que los signos clínicos de las lesiones se consideran diferentes para la caries radicular activa y detenida. ICDAS incorpora todos los signos clínicos reportados en la literatura. La presencia de cavidad ó perdida de la integridad superficial de la raíz, tampoco es signo de actividad de caries. Aunque una cavidad en la raíz es considerada universalmente un signo de actividad de caries. Una cavidad de caries, sin embargo, puede ser activa o detenida. La actividad de la lesión se la ha relacionado con profundidad de la lesión [Billings et al., 1985], pero esta observación clínica no ha sido verificada. La textura de una lesión en la raíz, también se ha relacionado con actividad de caries. Las lesiones activas se han descrito como blandas y rugosas en comparación con las lesiones detenidas que tienen una textura dura. Hay evidencia de apoyo de laboratorio a partir de un estudio que utilizó indicadores de actividad de una lesión como la "textura blanda y rugosa" en la superficie de las raíces son más fuertemente infectadas con bacterias que las "duras" [Lynch y Beighton, 1994]. La caries de raíz que se producen en las inmediaciones de (a menos de 2 mm) de la cresta gingival se considera que es activa mientras que las lesiones que se producen en la superficie de la raíz más distante de la cresta gingival son más propensas a ser detenidas. Hay evidencia microbiológica para apoyar esta observación clínica [Beighton et al., 1993]. La determinación clínica de la actividad de una lesión cariosa de raíz está más relacionada con las decisiones del tratamiento. Los informes publicados sobre la medición clínica de la caries radicular fueron consultados en la elaboración de los criterios ICDAS [Hellyer y Lynch, 1991; Banting, 1993; Banting, 2001; Leake, 2001]. Dado el bajo nivel de información y evidencia científica, el Comité Coordinador de ICDAS recomienda que los siguientes criterios clínicos sean utilizados para la detección y clasificación de las caries radiculares: 1. Percepción al sondaje suave (blanda / rugosa / lisa / dura) 2. Color (claro / marrón / oscuro / negro); 3. Apariencia (brillante/ satinado, mate / sin brillo); 4. Cavidad o pérdida de contorno anatómico. Además, el contorno de la lesión y su localización en la superficie de la raíz son útiles en la detección de las lesiones de caries. Caries radicular manifiesta como una decoloración distinta, claramente delimitadas circular o lineal en la unión cemento-esmalte (UCE) o totalmente en la superficie de la raíz.
  19. 19. 19 Indicadores clínicos de actividad de caries en la superficie de raíz Características clínicas Activa (+) Detenida (-) Percepción al sondaje suave: Rugosa / Blanda Lisa / Dura * Placa bacteriana madura: Hay placa No hay placa Sangrado gingival: Si hay sangrado adyacente a la lesión No hay sangrado adyacente a la lesión * La placa bacteriana es considerada madura por su grueso espesor, fuerte adherencia y por el color azul, cuando usamos Doble Tono El criterio diagnóstico de caries radicular se basa casi exclusivamente en la opinión de expertos y por lo tanto no hay reglas claras o válidas para determinar la actividad de caries. El mejor indicador creo que es la textura de la lesión por los trabajos de Thylstrup. La presencia de placa bacteriana madura y la condición de las encías adyacente a la lesión (Gingivitis-sangrado) se podría considerar como un buen indicador de actividad de caries. Referencia: Professor Dr. Gail Douglas co-coordinadora de la organización ICDAS Para mayor información sobre diagnóstico con los criterios ICDAS dirigirse a: http://www.sdpt.net/ICDAS.htm

