Poderes del Estado Legislación aplicada a la biotecnología UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DEL NORTE
Introducción Aristóteles Legisla Soberano Juez Poderes del Estado Deliberación Mando Justicia Montesquieu Separación clara...
Diferencias en América Latina Presidente Veto Decreto Establecer o rechazar la aplicación de nuevas leyes, para promover o...
Poderes del estado Poder Legislativo Poder Ejecutivo Poder Ciudadano Poder Electoral Poder Judicial 01 04 02 05 03
Poder ejecutivo ▪ Presidente de la República ▪ Vicepresidente de la República Funciones que desempeña ▪ Jefe de estado y d...
Poder legislativo Tratados internacionales. Tributos mediante ley. Proceso de reforma constitucional. Expedir, codificar, ...
Poder Judicial Órganos Jurisdiccionales ▪ Corte Nacional de Justicia. ▪ Cortes Provinciales de Justicia. ▪ Tribunales y Ju...
Poder Judicial Corte Nacional de Justicia • Desarrollar un sistema de precedentes jurisprudenciales. • Presentar proyectos...
Poder Judicial Funciones Consejo de la Judicatura • Administración, vigilancia y disciplina de la función judicial. Órgano...
Poder Judicial Servicio Notarial • Autorizar los actos, contratos y documentos determinados en las leyes y evidenciar los ...
Poder Judicial Funciones Defensoría Pública • Garantizar el pleno e igual acceso a la justicia, que por su estado o condic...
Poder electoral Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (jurisdiccional) Autonomía, independencia, publicidad, transparencia, equid...
Poder Ciudadano Instituciones Contraloría General del Estado Superintendencias de la República del Ecuador ▪ Superintenden...
Poder Ciudadano • Dirige el sistema de control administrativo de auditoría y del control interno de entidades del sector p...
Poder Ciudadano Funciones De Compañías, Valores y Seguros • Vigila y controla la organización, funcionamiento, disolución ...
Poder Ciudadano Funciones Superintendencias de la República del Ecuador De Control del Poder de Mercado • Controla el func...
Bibliografía ● Constitución de la República del Ecuador. Registro Oficial N°449 del 20 de octubre del 2008 ● Escamilla, A....
GRACIAS
Poderes del estado

Poderes del Estado y las funciones que estos desempeñan.

