Self Improvement
49 views
May. 09, 2021

Afirmaciones violentas

Visita: https://www.comofijarmetas.com/mars/elpoder.htm y descubre la excelente técnica de las afirmaciones violentas con la finalidad de lograr todas las metas que te propongas.

Afirmaciones violentas

  1. 1. Comofijarmetas.com Afirmaciones violentas.
  2. 2. Comofijarmetas.com Llamar la atención de la mente subconsciente a veces resulta difícil, porque la energía se diluye en muchas ideas y no logras interiorizar tus intenciones.
  3. 3. Comofijarmetas.com La técnica de las afirmaciones consiste en repetir expresiones positivas que sostengan que una meta ya se logró.
  4. 4. Comofijarmetas.com Científicamente se ha demostrado que cuando repites incesantemente una afirmación, finalmente te convencerás de ella.
  5. 5. Comofijarmetas.com Se sabe que las afirmaciones funcionan, no obstante, aceptar la nueva idea puede demorar algún tiempo.
  6. 6. Comofijarmetas.com Existe la técnica de las “afirmaciones violentas”. Las cuales se hacen bajo presión y logran llamar la atención de tu mente subconsciente.
  7. 7. Comofijarmetas.com La técnica de las “Afirmaciones Violentas”. Está expuesta en el libro El Poder para Transformar Nuestras Vidas de Andrew Corentt.
  8. 8. Comofijarmetas.com En este grandioso libro aprenderás a acelerar el logro de tus metas a través de las técnicas de las afirmaciones.
  9. 9. Comofijarmetas.com Prácticamente cualquier afirmación funciona porque el mundo es una proyección de tu mente.
  10. 10. Comofijarmetas.com Logra metas espectaculares al estudiar el libro El Poder para Transformar Nuestras Vidas de Andrew Corentt, visita la página en la descripción del vídeo.
  11. 11. Comofijarmetas.com También puedes obtener el libro “El Poder para Transformar Nuestras Vidas”. De Andrew Corentt al visita la siguiente página:

