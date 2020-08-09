Successfully reported this slideshow.
SALITANG NAGLALARAWAN (Angkop na Gamit) Jennilyn C. Bautista Guro III
SALITANG NAGLALARAWAN May mga salitang naglalarawan na maaaring gamitin lamang sa TAO na hindi naman maaari sa bagay.May m...
Halimbawa: matangkad- tumutukoy sa taas o height ngunit hindi ito maaaring gamitin sa paglalarawan ng gusali -Gng. Bautist...
Halimbawa: matayog- tumutukoy sa taas o height ngunit hindi ito maaaring gamitin sa paglalarawan ng tao -Gng. BautistaG R ...
Mga Halimbawa: 1.Nakatatakot ang magpatayo ng matatayog na gusali sa lugar na may malambot na lupa tulad ng sa Baguio. 2.M...
Ang mga salitang MATATAYOG at MATANGKAD ay parehong tumutukoy sa taas(height) ngunit hindi maaring mapagpalit ang gamit sa...
MATATAYOG ang mga anak ni Mang Ben dahil sila ay palakain ng gulay. MATATANGKAD ang mga anak ni Mang Ben dahil sila ay pal...
MATANGKAD ang puno ng mahogany. -Gng. Bautista MATAYOG ang puno ng mahogany. G R A M A T I K A
Iba pang halimbawa: MALAMYOS at MABAGAL a.Hindi naging __________ ang pagbibigay niya ng tulong sa mamamayan. b.__________...
Iba pang halimbawa: MALIWANAG at MAKINANG a.Nakasisilaw ang ____________ na ilaw na ikinabit ko sa entablado. b.Mapang-aki...
PAGSASANAY PANUTO:Piliin ang salitang naglalarawan na angkop na gamitin upang mabuo ang diwa ng pangungusap. 1.(Mabait, ) ...
TAKDANG-GAWAIN 0 Awtput PANUTO:Sumulat ng isang komentayo tungkol sa pandemyang Covid-19 .Gamitan ito ng mga salitang nagl...
Maraming Salamat sa pakikinig! NOTE: Practice Personal Hygiene Protocols at all -Gng. Bautista
