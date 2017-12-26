Successfully reported this slideshow.
Libros Contables 2018 dbnetcorp.com TECNOLOGÍA Y EFICIENCIA PARA NUESTROS CLIENTES LECDBNet
Servicio Apoyo dbnetcorp.com SERVICIOS Contabilidad Electrónica Modalidad Cloud En el Envío de Libros Contables al SII Ant...
dbnetcorp.com Descripción de los Servicios Alcance de Implementación: Resumen Libros Diario Resumen Libro Mayor Libro Diar...
dbnetcorp.com Servicio de apoyo en el envío de Libros pendientes al SII Proceso de envío de Libros Entrega de estatus con ...
dbnetcorp.com Apoyo ante eventuales ﬁscalizaciones del SII sobre períodos o cuentas especíﬁcas. Disponibilidad de la infor...
dbnetcorp.com Diferenciadores de la Oferta DBNet CARACTERÍSTICAS · Atención directa por consultor. · Resolución de inconve...
Sistemas Compliance SOLUCIONES CONFIABLES E INTEGRABLES QUE CONTRIBUYEN AL CUMPLIMIENTO NORMATIVO SISTEMA DE FACTURACIÓN E...
dbnetcorp.com · dbnet@dbnetcorp.com · Mesa central (+562) 25847800   CONTÁCTANOS estamos disponibles DBNetTECNOLOGÍA Y EFI...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DBNet - Soluciones compliance Libros Contables

72 views

Published on

DBNet, experto en soluciones compliance, presenta una de sus soluciones: Libros Contables, integrable a cualquier sistema existente.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DBNet - Soluciones compliance Libros Contables

  1. 1. Libros Contables 2018 dbnetcorp.com TECNOLOGÍA Y EFICIENCIA PARA NUESTROS CLIENTES LECDBNet
  2. 2. Servicio Apoyo dbnetcorp.com SERVICIOS Contabilidad Electrónica Modalidad Cloud En el Envío de Libros Contables al SII Ante Fiscalizaciones del SII Solución
  3. 3. dbnetcorp.com Descripción de los Servicios Alcance de Implementación: Resumen Libros Diario Resumen Libro Mayor Libro Diario Libro Mayor Balance Características del Proyecto: Solución 100% Cloud Proyecto express (1 mes) Disponibilidad de un equipo implementador del proyecto Certiﬁcación ante SII Capacitación a usuarios Puesta en marcha y acompañamiento en primer envío Soporte y apoyo ante ﬁscalizaciones del SII SOLUCIÓN CONTABILIDAD ELECTRÓNICA MODALIDAD CLOUD Beneﬁcios: Solución 100% web desde cualquier navegador web Solución certiﬁcada por el SII Inversión en plataforma costo cero Ahorro en impresión de Libros en papel Ahorro en procesos de timbraje de Libros Carga de Libros períodos anteriores (retroactivo)
  4. 4. dbnetcorp.com Servicio de apoyo en el envío de Libros pendientes al SII Proceso de envío de Libros Entrega de estatus con el ciclo de envío y respuesta del SII Envío de Libros (apertura de detalle) SERVICIO DE APOYO EN EL ENVÍO DE LIBROS CONTABLES AL SII
  5. 5. dbnetcorp.com Apoyo ante eventuales ﬁscalizaciones del SII sobre períodos o cuentas especíﬁcas. Disponibilidad de la información ante exigencias del organismo ﬁscalizador. APOYO ANTE FISCALIZACIONES DEL SII
  6. 6. dbnetcorp.com Diferenciadores de la Oferta DBNet CARACTERÍSTICAS · Atención directa por consultor. · Resolución de inconvenientes en línea. Certiﬁcación del SII Experiencia en Libros Contables desde el 2007, solución certiﬁcada por el SII según Resolución Exenta N°137 del 13 de Noviembre de 2007 Servicios de Excelencia Basados en la Norma ISO 9001:2008 Experiencia en Libros Contables desde el 2007, solución certiﬁcada por el SII según Resolución Exenta N°137 del 13 de Noviembre de 2007 Experiencia en Libros Contables desde el 2007, solución certiﬁcada por el SII según Resolución Exenta N°137 del 13 de Noviembre de 2007 Certiﬁcación ISO 27001:2013 Datacenter Certiﬁcado TIER III DBNet se encuentra en proceso de certiﬁcación ISO 27001:2013 alto estándar de seguridad y riesgo sistémico aprobado y publicado como estándar internacional desde octubre de 2005. Integración y Usabilidad Capacidad de integración con su actual sistema ERP Mutiusuario y Multiempresa Robustez y Respaldo · DBNet SE cuenta con respaldo de Oracle y Microsoft, y ha sido probada con grandes volúmenes. · Además, contamos con diferentes opciones de soporte para adecuarnos a sus necesidades.
  7. 7. Sistemas Compliance SOLUCIONES CONFIABLES E INTEGRABLES QUE CONTRIBUYEN AL CUMPLIMIENTO NORMATIVO SISTEMA DE FACTURACIÓN ELECTRÓNICA RA PPRA (Portal Proveedores) (Recepción Avanzada) CF LCE (Libros Contables Electrónicos) (Conciliación y control DTE)
  8. 8. dbnetcorp.com · dbnet@dbnetcorp.com · Mesa central (+562) 25847800   CONTÁCTANOS estamos disponibles DBNetTECNOLOGÍA Y EFICIENCIA PARA NUESTROS CLIENTES

×