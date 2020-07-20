Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICO PÚBLICO “NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LOURDES” PROGRAMA DE ESTUDIOS DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA DO...
PRESENTACIÓN Es un deporte que contiene un conjunto de disciplinas agrupadas en carreras, saltos, lanzamientos, pruebas co...
ATLETISMO
¿QUÉ ES ATLETISMO? Es un deporte que abarca numerosas disciplinas agrupadas en carreras, saltos, lanzamientos, pruebas com...
PRUEBAS DE CAMPO PRUEBAS DE PISTA PRUEBAS COMBINADAS • LANZAMIENTO DE • LANZAMIENTO DE JABALINA • LANZAMIENTO DE BALA • LA...
EL ESTADIO OLÍMPICO  El Atletismo agrupa una serie de disciplinas deportivas: carrera, marcha, saltos y lanzamientos. Par...
PRUEBAS DE PISTA Las pruebas de pista son aquellas que se desarrollan en un circuito. La pista en cuestión suele tener for...
VELOCIDAD En las pruebas de velocidad (100, 200 y 400 m.) es muy característico el uso de tacos de salida. Se emplean para...
A. 100 metros Esta carrera, a diferencia de las demás de velocidad (200 y 400), se disputa en la recta que se encuentra la...
MEDIO FONDO A. 800 metros Se combina velocidad, resistencia y táctica. Los atletas completan dos vueltas al estadio. Los 8...
B. 1.500 metros Se trata de una de las pruebas más importantes del atletismo. La mayoría de los atletas que corren los 800...
LARGA DISTANCIA A. 5.000 metros La salida se hace desde los 200 metros. Son 12,5 vueltas a la pista y participan 12 corred...
B. 10.000 metros Es la prueba de mayor distancia que se celebra dentro de un estadio. La salida se realiza pie. Durante lo...
RELEVOS 4x100 y 4x400 metros Cada corredor (4 por equipo) lleva un testigo que entrega al siguiente de su equipo. La entre...
VALLAS Incluye cuatro pruebas de vallas: 110 metros para hombres, 100 metros para mujeres y 400 metros para hombres y muje...
400 metros Al igual que en la prueba de 100/110 m.v., esta prueba incluye el paso de 10 vallas. En los 400 metros, la prim...
OBSTÁCULOS 3.000 metros obstáculos Los atletas deben dar siete vueltas y media a la pista, dotada con cuatro obstáculos de...
Formas de afrontar un obstáculo 1. Técnica europea. Las atletas europeas realizan un punto de apoyo en el obstáculo de tal...
Tic
Tic
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tic

24 views

Published on

ATLETISMO - Pruebas de Pista

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tic

  1. 1. INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICO PÚBLICO “NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LOURDES” PROGRAMA DE ESTUDIOS DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA DOCENTE: Sergio Contreras Marquina ALUMNA: Jenifer Joselyne, Taco Morales CURSO: TIC AYACUCHO - 2020 INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICO PÚBLICO “NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LOURDES”
  2. 2. PRESENTACIÓN Es un deporte que contiene un conjunto de disciplinas agrupadas en carreras, saltos, lanzamientos, pruebas combinadas y marcha. Es el arte de superar el rendimiento de los adversarios en velocidad o en resistencia, en distancia o en altura. El número de pruebas, individuales o en equipo, ha variado con el tiempo y las mentalidades. El atletismo es uno de los pocos deportes practicado universalmente, ya sea en el mundo aficionado o en muchas competiciones a todos los niveles. La naturalidad y los pocos medios necesarios para su práctica explican en parte este éxito. Los primeros rastros de las competencias atléticas vienen de las civilizaciones antiguas. La disciplina fue desarrollándose a lo largo de los siglos, desde las primeras pruebas hasta su reglamentación.
  3. 3. ATLETISMO
  4. 4. ¿QUÉ ES ATLETISMO? Es un deporte que abarca numerosas disciplinas agrupadas en carreras, saltos, lanzamientos, pruebas combinadas y marcha. Es el arte de superar el rendimiento de los adversarios en velocidad o en resistencia, en distancia o en grandes alturas. El concepto de atletismo se remonta a tiempos muy lejanos, como lo confirman algunas pinturas rupestres del Paleolítico Inferior (6000 a. C.-5500 a. C) al Neolítico que demuestran rivalidad entre varios corredores y lanzadores.
  5. 5. PRUEBAS DE CAMPO PRUEBAS DE PISTA PRUEBAS COMBINADAS • LANZAMIENTO DE • LANZAMIENTO DE JABALINA • LANZAMIENTO DE BALA • LANZAMIENTO DE DISCO • SALTO LARGO • SALTO ALTURA • SALTO TRIPLE • CARRERAS DE VELOCIDAD • CARRERAS DE MEDIO • CARRERAS DE LARGA DISTANCIA • CARRERAS DE VALLAS • CARRERAS CON OBSTÁCULOS • DECATLÓN • HEPTATLÓN
  6. 6. EL ESTADIO OLÍMPICO  El Atletismo agrupa una serie de disciplinas deportivas: carrera, marcha, saltos y lanzamientos. Para poder poner en práctica estas pruebas, se suele utilizar un estadio de atletismo, que podrá ser de pista cubierta o al aire libre.
  7. 7. PRUEBAS DE PISTA Las pruebas de pista son aquellas que se desarrollan en un circuito. La pista en cuestión suele tener forma ovalada: dos rectas se unen a partir de la inclusión de dos curvas. Las medidas de las pistas, que pueden ser cubiertas o estar a la intemperie, varían aunque las pistas de cuatrocientos metros son las más frecuentes.
  8. 8. VELOCIDAD En las pruebas de velocidad (100, 200 y 400 m.) es muy característico el uso de tacos de salida. Se emplean para dar un mayor impulso y aceleración en la salida. También es frecuente el uso de la foto-finish, pues a veces entre los atletas tan sólo hay diferencias de décimas o centésimas de segundo.
  9. 9. A. 100 metros Esta carrera, a diferencia de las demás de velocidad (200 y 400), se disputa en la recta que se encuentra la línea de llegada. Cada atleta (8 como máximo) se sitúa en una calle y se mantiene en ella a lo largo de toda la carrera sin poder salirse de ella. B. 200 metros Se inicia en la curva de la pista inmediatamente anterior a la recta de meta, lo que implica que los atletas no se sitúan en salida a la misma altura, ya que de otro modo los corredores situados más hacia el exterior recorrerían una distancia superior que el resto. C. 400 metros El atleta, al igual que en 200 metros, sale en una curva. En caso la curva de salida es la opuesta a la de 200 metros. Concretamente se sale de la curva más cercana a la línea de llegada para poder realizar así una vuelta completa a la pista del atletismo. Como la salida se realiza en curva se realizará consecuente compensación de distancia entre calles.
  10. 10. MEDIO FONDO A. 800 metros Se combina velocidad, resistencia y táctica. Los atletas completan dos vueltas al estadio. Los 800 metros deberán correrse por calles hasta el final de la primera curva, utilizando todas las calles disponibles. Las salidas, por tanto, serán escalonadas para compensar la curva y para que todos realicen la misma distancia. Al terminar la primera curva, los atletas ya no tienen que correr por calles, y se suelen situar en las calles más internas de la pista (calle 1 y 2). Se utiliza una salida denominada salida de pie bastante sencilla. Así mismo, las voces de salida son tan sólo dos: "A sus puestos" y el "Disparo", suprimiendo por tanto la voz "Listos", propio de las pruebas de velocidad pura. Estas particularidades son aplicables a 800 metros y a carreras de mayor distancia.
  11. 11. B. 1.500 metros Se trata de una de las pruebas más importantes del atletismo. La mayoría de los atletas que corren los 800 m. compiten en esta distancia. La línea de salida está algo curvada para permitir que las calles más externas se acerquen a la 1.ª calle (la calle más interior) en igualdad de condiciones el resto de atletas y la distancia recorrida la misma. Esta carrera y todas las de mayor distancia no se desarrollan por calles. El número de atletas que compiten en la prueba será de doce como máximo.
  12. 12. LARGA DISTANCIA A. 5.000 metros La salida se hace desde los 200 metros. Son 12,5 vueltas a la pista y participan 12 corredores. La salida se realiza de pie, sólo existen dos voces de llamada y no se desarrolla por calles.
  13. 13. B. 10.000 metros Es la prueba de mayor distancia que se celebra dentro de un estadio. La salida se realiza pie. Durante los primeros 5.000 metros los atletas suelen ir en un "tren de carrera". En la segunda parte los favoritos incrementan el ritmo hasta romper el grupo.
  14. 14. RELEVOS 4x100 y 4x400 metros Cada corredor (4 por equipo) lleva un testigo que entrega al siguiente de su equipo. La entrega se realiza en una zona de transferencia de 20 metros. Si el pase no tiene lugar en esa área, el equipo es descalificado. En los 4x100 hay una prezona de 10 metros que permite al atleta que va a recibir el testigo acelerar hasta la zona de transferencia. En los 4x400, no existe la prezona. El atleta que recibe el testigo debe acelerar en la misma zona de transferencia.
  15. 15. VALLAS Incluye cuatro pruebas de vallas: 110 metros para hombres, 100 metros para mujeres y 400 metros para hombres y mujeres. 100/110 metros Se trata de una prueba de máxima velocidad y gran técnica que exige una coordinación perfecta al atleta. Hay un total de 10 vallas. En la carrera de 100 metros, la primera valla está a 13 metros de la línea de salida, el intervalo entre las vallas es de 8,5 metros y hay una distancia de 10,5 metros entre la última valla y la llegada. La valla tiene una altura de 84 cms. En los 110 metros, la primera valla está a 13,72 metros de la línea de salida, el intervalo entre las vallas es de 9,14 metros y la última se encuentra a 14 metros de la llegada. La valla, en esta prueba, es de 1,06 metros.
  16. 16. 400 metros Al igual que en la prueba de 100/110 m.v., esta prueba incluye el paso de 10 vallas. En los 400 metros, la primera valla está a 45 metros de la línea de salida, las vallas están separadas por una distancia de 35 metros y la última está a 40 metros de la llegada.
  17. 17. OBSTÁCULOS 3.000 metros obstáculos Los atletas deben dar siete vueltas y media a la pista, dotada con cuatro obstáculos de 91,4 cm de altura y una ría (fosa con agua). En total, 28 pasos de vallas y siete saltos de fosa. Durante la carrera los atletas pueden sufrir caídas y lesiones debido a la aglomeración de corredores cerca de los obstáculos, lo que convierte a esta prueba en una de las más emocionantes por imprevisible.
  18. 18. Formas de afrontar un obstáculo 1. Técnica europea. Las atletas europeas realizan un punto de apoyo en el obstáculo de tal manera que pierden mucha aceleración y ritmo al caer dentro de la ría. 2. Técnica keniana. Exige mayor energía y sólo es realizada por algunas africanas. La atleta coge impulso a casi 2 metros de distancia, pasa el obstáculo apoyar el pie en la valla. Con un salto de 5,5 m, sortea la ría sin complicaciones.

×