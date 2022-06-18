Successfully reported this slideshow.

Dye Sublimation of T-shirt Printing

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
7 Top Music Band T Shirts
7 Top Music Band T Shirts
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9
1 of 9

Dye Sublimation of T-shirt Printing

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Services

The custom T-shirt printing options are unlimited, but the sublimation technique has unique features and quality, which is worthwhile. The best part about the sublimation process is that it is a heat press technique that skips liquifying the gel ink. That turns it into pigment gas which becomes a part of the fabric during the process. Polyester is the best choice of material when it comes to print through the sublimation method. Other polyester blends work well too, which are mentioned in the article above.
Source: https://tshirtplus.com.au/blog/dye-sublimation-of-t-shirt-printing/

The custom T-shirt printing options are unlimited, but the sublimation technique has unique features and quality, which is worthwhile. The best part about the sublimation process is that it is a heat press technique that skips liquifying the gel ink. That turns it into pigment gas which becomes a part of the fabric during the process. Polyester is the best choice of material when it comes to print through the sublimation method. Other polyester blends work well too, which are mentioned in the article above.
Source: https://tshirtplus.com.au/blog/dye-sublimation-of-t-shirt-printing/

Services

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
The 360 Degree Leader Workbook: Developing Your Influence from Anywhere in the Organization John C. Maxwell
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things William McDonough
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of War: A New Translation Sun Tzu
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4.5/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
(5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
(4.5/5)
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(4/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free

Dye Sublimation of T-shirt Printing

  1. 1. DYE SUBLIMATION OF T-SHIRT PRINTING PRINTING | SUBLIMATION PRINTING
  2. 2. WHAT IS DYE-SUBLIMATION?  Dye sublimation is a process used for printing and decorating apparel and other ranges of sublimation-friendly surfaces like banners, coffee mugs, signs, plaques, and cell phone covers. Suppose you want to understand the science of the sublimation process. In that case, it is heat and pressure applied to a solid surface. The printing color turns into a gas without liquifying. The pigment becomes a part of the fabric fibers instead of only staying on the surface.  In the dye-sublimation printing technique, the print image is transferred to paper via liquid gel ink and then passed onto the substrate or fabric using a heat press for an outcome. As a result, there is a boom in the garment printing business for people, who own the mechanism and machinery for the sublimation of fabrics.
  3. 3.  Suggested Read: The Complete Guide to Sublimation Printing  The print quality through the sublimation process is as good as permanent; the resolution is high with vibrant full-color print. The reason behind that the dye is infused into the garment’s fabric and absorbed by the fibers thoroughly compared to other printing methods [DTG or screen print], which only cover the outer surface. This is why the clothing items printed through the sublimated process will not crack, dim down or peel off from the substrate.
  4. 4. BEST T-SHIRT MATERIAL FOR SUBLIMATION  The best material for sublimation printing is 100% polyester, but other polyester blends are used for this particular printing method. We will give you an overview of the printing quality of the fabric material and what it offers in terms of usage and utility.  100% Polyester  Polyester is an artificial material, and the T- shirts made out of this material are very lightweight and have a silk-ish feel to the cloth compared to the cotton fabric. This is the best choice for sublimation printing. It is a favorite fabric for sportswear, activewear athleisure niche.  Usually, such fabric material does not absorb sweat. Therefore, it can be uncomfortable to wear in hot weather, but it is perfect for cooler climates. The T-shirts made of polyester have a natural stretch. It is comfortable, heat resistant, water- resistant, and wrinkle-free.
  5. 5.  Polyester Cotton Blends  Polyester cotton blend is available in various blend proportions. Still, the most commonly used is 50/50 and 35/65. So the first figure is the polyester, and the second is the cotton blending percentage. For sublimation printing, the thumb rule is that the more the polyester the better the quality of the print in the sense of image vibrancy, which means as the cotton percentage rises, the printing image on the t-shirts looks less bright compared to the print quality on the pure polyester shirt.  Also Read: Polyester vs Cotton vs Blends: Which One Is Better?  Usually, the polyester cotton blended fabric is used to make beddings, apparel for upholstery, and t-shirts. They are more breathable than polyester and can be worn for workwear for formal and semi-casual occasions.
  6. 6.  Polyester-spandex Blends (85/15)  This blend is a soft and durable fabric when combined with cotton. The spandex, also called Elastane or lycra, is known for its elasticity and retains the original shape as a core quality. It contains 85 percent polyester mix with 15 percent of spandex. So naturally, sportswear businesses use it frequently in their clothing range. It is also a sublimation print-friendly blend.
  7. 7.  Tri-blend T-shirt Fabric  Tri-blend fabric for t-shirts is a combination of polyester, cotton, and rayon. Rayon is unique as it is a manmade fabric but is not considered synthetic because it is created using wood pulp as raw material. Another very interesting fact about this fabric is that it changes its feel, i.e., silk, cotton, linen, and wool if manufactured through different techniques.  From the sublimation printing point of view, it gives different results according to the production process. Therefore, it is equally recommended for this garment printing technique.
  8. 8. BENEFITS OF SUBLIMATION PRINTING OF T-SHIRTS  There are many benefits when you choose the sublimation printing technique for your t-shirt. The artwork you print on your tee will stretch with the fabric and come back to its original shape instead of cracking up. The quality of printing is high res; the color palette is unlimited and almost fade-proof. The ink or colors would not bleed, rub or peel off even after frequent use. The T-shirts made of pure or high polyester blends are washable in machines, and they stay anew for a longer time compared to cotton.
  9. 9. FINAL WORDS  The custom T-shirt printing options are unlimited, but the sublimation technique has unique features and quality, which is worthwhile. The best part about the sublimation process is that it is a heat press technique that skips liquifying the gel ink. That turns it into pigment gas which becomes a part of the fabric during the process. Polyester is the best choice of material when it comes to print through the sublimation method. Other polyester blends work well too, which are mentioned in the article above.  Suggested Read:  Does Polyester Shrink? Myths and Facts  T Shirt Printing & Transfer Paper Types  How Do You Make A Stencil For A T Shirt

×