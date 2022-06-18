The custom T-shirt printing options are unlimited, but the sublimation technique has unique features and quality, which is worthwhile. The best part about the sublimation process is that it is a heat press technique that skips liquifying the gel ink. That turns it into pigment gas which becomes a part of the fabric during the process. Polyester is the best choice of material when it comes to print through the sublimation method. Other polyester blends work well too, which are mentioned in the article above.

Source: https://tshirtplus.com.au/blog/dye-sublimation-of-t-shirt-printing/