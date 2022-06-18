Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The custom T-shirt printing options are unlimited, but the sublimation technique has unique features and quality, which is worthwhile. The best part about the sublimation process is that it is a heat press technique that skips liquifying the gel ink. That turns it into pigment gas which becomes a part of the fabric during the process. Polyester is the best choice of material when it comes to print through the sublimation method. Other polyester blends work well too, which are mentioned in the article above.
Source: https://tshirtplus.com.au/blog/dye-sublimation-of-t-shirt-printing/
The custom T-shirt printing options are unlimited, but the sublimation technique has unique features and quality, which is worthwhile. The best part about the sublimation process is that it is a heat press technique that skips liquifying the gel ink. That turns it into pigment gas which becomes a part of the fabric during the process. Polyester is the best choice of material when it comes to print through the sublimation method. Other polyester blends work well too, which are mentioned in the article above.
Source: https://tshirtplus.com.au/blog/dye-sublimation-of-t-shirt-printing/
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd