Tarea 1.3 masaquiza jennifer

LA NUVE Y SU WEB 2.0  Se ha modificado de manera sustancial las prácticas sociales y de forma especial las practicas educ...
Tendencias identificadas  El conocimiento se ¨descentraliza¨ para crear nuevas formas de producción, distribución, reutil...
WEB 2.0  La Web 2.0 nace a mediados del 2004 a través de una artículo de Dale Dougherty(Anderson, 2007). Se le considera ...
Características de la nube  Simplifica la lectoescritura de contenidos.  Amplifica los espacios de participación e inter...
Los cuatros pilares de la web 2.0  Redes sociales  Gestores de contenidos  Organizadores sociales y de información  Ap...
Aplicaciones informáticas en las nubes  Buscadores  Blogs  Grupos de correo  Redes sociales  Alojamiento de fotografí...
La web 2.0 y sus herramientas de lectoescritura digital LOS BLOGS  Para García Aretio (2005) los weblos, blogs o bitácora...
Las redes sociales  Las redes sociales generan nuevos códigos de comunicación, interacción, colaboración y cooperación en...
Modelo psicoeducativo de búsqueda  Análisis de la consulta  Planificación de la búsqueda  Autorregulación de la búsqued...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE AMBATO FACULTAD DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORÍA TEMA: NOMBRE: Jennifer Masaquiza CICLO ACADÉMICO Y PARALELO: Contabilidad Y Auditoria ¨B¨ NTICS II Ing: Roberto Valencia Fecha: 16/04/2017 Ambato – Ecuador LA NUVE Y SU WEB 2.0
  2. 2. LA NUVE Y SU WEB 2.0  Se ha modificado de manera sustancial las prácticas sociales y de forma especial las practicas educativas.
  3. 3. Tendencias identificadas  El conocimiento se ¨descentraliza¨ para crear nuevas formas de producción, distribución, reutilización.  Las TIC afectan de manera profunda el trabajo, la colaboración y la comunicación.  Las TIC no son sólo un medio de capacitación, sino un nuevo método de comunicación, relación.  Los docentes i sus instituciones confían más en las TIC
  4. 4. WEB 2.0  La Web 2.0 nace a mediados del 2004 a través de una artículo de Dale Dougherty(Anderson, 2007). Se le considera una fenómeno técnico-social, popularizado por una serie de aplicaciones que han inducido a los jóvenes del siglo XXI a contar con un escaparate de contenido multimedia, basados en la participación de los usuarios no expertos en el aula virtual.
  5. 5. Características de la nube  Simplifica la lectoescritura de contenidos.  Amplifica los espacios de participación e intercambio  Se adapta a las multitudes inteligentes  Permite explorar formas de organizar, clasificar y jerarquizar la información  Permite explorar formas de organizar, clasificar y jerarquizar el conocimiento explícito de manera colectiva.
  6. 6. Los cuatros pilares de la web 2.0  Redes sociales  Gestores de contenidos  Organizadores sociales y de información  Aplicaciones y servicios
  7. 7. Aplicaciones informáticas en las nubes  Buscadores  Blogs  Grupos de correo  Redes sociales  Alojamiento de fotografías  Alojamiento de videos  Elaboración de wikis  Telefonía por internet
  8. 8. La web 2.0 y sus herramientas de lectoescritura digital LOS BLOGS  Para García Aretio (2005) los weblos, blogs o bitácoras son considerados como la imprenta personal del siglo XXI, señale que son espacios e comunicación asíncrona, caracterizada por su actualización periódica. LAS WIKIS  Expresión usada por los nativos de hawai para animarse a remar todos juntos de forma rápida en sus pequeñas canoas.
  9. 9. Las redes sociales  Las redes sociales generan nuevos códigos de comunicación, interacción, colaboración y cooperación entre participantes.  Chat de clase  Comunidad en el aula  Seguimiento de una palabra o concepto  Seguimiento de una conferencia o evento  Retroalimentación instantánea  Seguimiento a un profesional  Seguimiento a un famoso  Mejoramiento de la gramática.
  10. 10. Modelo psicoeducativo de búsqueda  Análisis de la consulta  Planificación de la búsqueda  Autorregulación de la búsqueda  Evaluación del producto  Evaluación del proceso  Explotación del resultado

