Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNA...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ECT...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNA...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: Ped...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNA...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ECT...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNA...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ROC...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ROCIO AREVALO ASIGN...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ECT...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNA...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: HUG...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNA...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: FER...
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNA...
PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: Glo...
Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.
Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.
Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.
Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.
Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.

26 views

Published on

Guía de recursos del estudiante Justin Guerra de Noveno "I"

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guía de recursos digitales- Guerra Justin.

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: ROCIO AREVALO ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERRA CURSO: NOVENO PARALELO “1” ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: D.H.I PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  4. 4. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: D.H.I PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: CIENCIA, ARTE Y TEGNOLGIA PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  6. 6. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ECTOR EREQUIPA CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  7. 7. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION CULTURAL ARTISTICA NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: PEDRO SARANGO ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERRA CURSO: 9no PARALELO “I” ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  8. 8. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  9. 9. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION CULTURAL ARTISTICA PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  10. 10. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  11. 11. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIOS SOCIALES PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: CONOCIMIENTOS DE LA TECNOLOGÍA, LA CIENCIA Y EL ARTE A TRAVÉS DE HERRAMIENTAS VIRTUALES, QUE PERMITEN CONSTRUIR MEJORES CONDICIONES DE VIDA. PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  12. 12. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: Pedro sarango CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  13. 13. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIOS SOCIALES NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: ECTOR EREQUIPA ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERRA CURSO: 9no PARALELO “I” ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  14. 14. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  15. 15. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIOS SOCIALES PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  16. 16. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  17. 17. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIOS SOCIALES PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: CONOCIMIENTOS DE LA TECNOLOGÍA, LA CIENCIA Y EL ARTE A TRAVÉS DE HERRAMIENTAS VIRTUALES, QUE PERMITEN CONSTRUIR MEJORES CONDICIONES DE VIDA. PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  18. 18. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ECTOR EREQUIPA CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  19. 19. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: ROCIO AREVALO ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERRA CURSO:9NO PARALELO ´´I´´ ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  20. 20. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  21. 21. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  22. 22. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  23. 23. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: GENERO LIRICO PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  24. 24. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ROCIO AREVALO CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  25. 25. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: ROCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICA NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: TATIANA CORTEZ ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERA CURSO: NOVENO PARALELO “1” ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  26. 26. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  27. 27. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICA PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACION AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  28. 28. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  29. 29. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: MATEMAICA PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: EXPRECIONES ALGEBRAICAS PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  30. 30. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: ECTOR EREQUIPA CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  31. 31. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: PROYECTO ESCOLAR NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: HUGO ARÍAS ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERRA CURSO: 9no PARALELO “I” ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  32. 32. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  33. 33. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: PROYECTO ESCOLAR PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  34. 34. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  35. 35. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIOS SOCIALES PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: CONOCIMIENTOS DE LA TECNOLOGÍA, LA CIENCIA Y EL ARTE A TRAVÉS DE HERRAMIENTAS VIRTUALES, QUE PERMITEN CONSTRUIR MEJORES CONDICIONES DE VIDA. PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatur) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  36. 36. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: HUGO ARIAS CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  37. 37. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIN FISICA NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: FERNANDO CASTILLO ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERRA CURSO:9 NO PARALELO ´´I´´ ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  38. 38. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  39. 39. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION FISICA PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  40. 40. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  41. 41. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACION FISICA PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: CONOCIMIENTOS DE LA TECNOLOGÍA, LA CIENCIA Y EL ARTE A TRAVÉS DE HERRAMIENTAS VIRTUALES, QUE PERMITEN CONSTRUIR MEJORES CONDICIONES DE VIDA. PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  42. 42. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: FERNANDO CASTILLO CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)
  43. 43. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 1ER PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: RCIO AREVALO ASIGNATURA: CIENCIAS NATURALES NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: GLORIA CASTILLO ESTUDIANTE: JUSTIN GUERRA CURSO: 9no PARALELO “I” ESPECIALIDAD: NINGUNA AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  44. 44. PROYECTO #3 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  45. 45. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: CIENCIAS NATURALES PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) ACTIVIDAD DE CONSOLIDACION CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  46. 46. PROYECTO #4 DEBE COMPILAR LAS ACTIVIDADES POR ASIGNATURA, COPIANDO EL FORMATO ABAJO UBICADO
  47. 47. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: CIENCIA NATURALES PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: CONOCIMIENTOS DE LA TECNOLOGÍA, LA CIENCIA Y EL ARTE A TRAVÉS DE HERRAMIENTAS VIRTUALES, QUE PERMITEN CONSTRUIR MEJORES CONDICIONES DE VIDA. PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma) CIERRE: ACTIVIDADES DE PORTAFOLIO 4. EVALUACION DEL PROCESO Captura la evaluación aplicada en la plataforma por tu docente de la asignatura. (cuestionario, sopa de letras, crucigramas, HP5, etc.) PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) PRECENTACION DEL PRODUCTO captura la precentacion del mproducto de cada asignatura (videos, exposicion oral, maquetas, afiches, carteles, etc.)
  48. 48. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: Justin guerra NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: Gloria castillo CURSO: 9no ´´I´´ FECHA: 30/12/2020 CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante)

×