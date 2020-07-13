Eagle Scout Project for North Orlando Kiwanis Little League

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Baseball Dugout Cabinets & Field Clean Up Eagle Scout Service Project Final Project Presentation Nicholas Jennings - Troop...
My Project Overview ● Build 2 free standing, mobile bat/helmet boxes. ● One for each dugout at the Audubon K-8 Field ● Wea...
Purpose of the project The purpose of my Eagle Scout Service Project was to make the dugout a safer place. I built bat and...
Audubon K-8 School Beneficiaries of the project North Orlando Kiwanis Little League
Project site Audubon K-8 School Baseball Field Where we completed the work and installed the new dugout cabinets.
One of the actual dugouts before we began the project. Location
Key steps I took with the Project: ● Measure dugout to see what size will fit ● Plan and price the amount lumber, supplies...
The Main Materials ● Type of wood recommended ○ Pressure-Treated ○ Natural Wood ○ Cedar ○ Redwood The picture shows one ma...
I found real examples to guide my own design.
Base • Bottom board – 48” x 24” x 48” • Front board – 48” x 24” x 48” • Inside boards – 48” x 24” x 48” • Back board – 48”...
Consumables (Supplies on Eagle Workbook) ● Wood ● Nails ● Screws ● Sandpaper ● Paint ● Paint Brushes ● Drop Cloth ● Glue ●...
Equipment (Tools on Eagle Workbook) ● Circular Table Saw ● Drill ● Electric Sander ● Hammer ● Screwdriver ● Measuring Tape...
Projected Financial Need (Cabinets)
My leadership during the Project work… ● I lead the building, staining, & sealing of the boxes ○ I had the help of 2 adult...
Poles & Mulch... These poles were very rusty and needed to be sanded, primed, and painted The bleacher areas had overgrown...
The building used for announcements and concessions had graffiti that needed to be repainted Graffiti…
The trash cans and concrete around the bleachers were covered in green mold, and they needed to be scrubbed and wood paint...
My Project – Our Work & Teams Woodworking, Field Clean Up, Mulching, & Painting
Woodworking – May 16, June 21, June 29, & June 30
Measurements & Woodcutting
Sanding & Surface Preparation
Staining & Painting Woodwork
Box Assembly – Screws & Glue
Finished Boxes with Beneficiary Logo
My Woodworking & Staining Team
Field Clean Up & Painting – June 6, June 13, & June 20
Pole Painting 3rd Base Bleachers 1 1 2 2 1 2 Pole Painting 1st Base Bleachers 3 3 4 4 3 4 Wall Painting Area #5 Mulching &...
Assignments & Preparation
Tree Trimming & Area Clean Up
Mulching & Landscaping
Surface Preparation Before Painting
Priming & Painting
Tropical Storm Cristobal – June 6
My Painting & Field Clean Up Team
My Project – Results Woodworking, Field Clean Up, Mulching, & Painting
Actual Finances – Fundraising & Expenses
GoFundMe – Fundraising with Social Distancing
Service Hours Worked ● Eagle Scout Candidate (me) – 206 hours ● BSA Registered Youth (14 scouts) – 167 hours ● Other Youth...
The Finished Wooden Cabinets
Storage Cubbies for Helmets and Bats
Internal Storage Space
Cabinet Installed in the Dugout
Back View of Cabinet from Bleachers
Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
Repainted Bleacher Area
Removal of Graffiti
Cleaned Areas with New Landscaping
Trimmed Trees & Landscaping
Before and After Images
AfterBefore
AfterBefore
AfterBefore
AfterBefore
AfterBefore
AfterBefore
Thank you for your Support!!
  1. 1. Baseball Dugout Cabinets & Field Clean Up Eagle Scout Service Project Final Project Presentation Nicholas Jennings - Troop 424 June 2020
  2. 2. My Project Overview ● Build 2 free standing, mobile bat/helmet boxes. ● One for each dugout at the Audubon K-8 Field ● Weather proof and paint each ● Each one will have lockable wheels on the bottom allowing for mobilization for storage ● Clean up of dugouts and trim trees around bleachers ● Paint bleacher poles, paint over graffiti, and paint trash cans
  3. 3. Purpose of the project The purpose of my Eagle Scout Service Project was to make the dugout a safer place. I built bat and helmet boxes to store bats and helmets preventing them from laying on the ground. The bats and helmets on the ground are a safety hazard because someone could trip on them. The clean up of the trees around the bleachers and painting of the poles, announcement building, and trash cans improved the aesthetics of the area.
  4. 4. Audubon K-8 School Beneficiaries of the project North Orlando Kiwanis Little League
  5. 5. Project site Audubon K-8 School Baseball Field Where we completed the work and installed the new dugout cabinets.
  6. 6. One of the actual dugouts before we began the project. Location
  7. 7. Key steps I took with the Project: ● Measure dugout to see what size will fit ● Plan and price the amount lumber, supplies, and materials that will be needed to make the boxes ● Plan and price the amount of stain and sealant needed to finish the boxes and the amount of paint needed for the bleacher poles, trash cans, and announcement building wall to cover graffiti ● Plan and price the amount of mulch needed to cover the areas requested by the project beneficiary ● Plan and price the cleaning supplies, support materials, and food needed for the entire project I calculated the cost for each box and the total cost of the project and then had to figure out how to fund it.
  8. 8. The Main Materials ● Type of wood recommended ○ Pressure-Treated ○ Natural Wood ○ Cedar ○ Redwood The picture shows one made out of a natural wood, pressure treated plywood, a lot like what mine would be made of.
  9. 9. I found real examples to guide my own design.
  10. 10. Base • Bottom board – 48” x 24” x 48” • Front board – 48” x 24” x 48” • Inside boards – 48” x 24” x 48” • Back board – 48” x 24” x 48” • Bottom board rails – 2” x 4” x 48” • Side Board – 24” x 24” • 3/4 in. x 4 ft. x 8 ft. Ground Contact Pressure Treated Pine Performance Rated Sheathing = $29.98 • 3/4 in. x 2 ft. x 4 ft. Pressure-Treated Plywood = $15.99 • Rack verticals – 12” x 24” • Trim • WeatherShield 1 in. x 2 in. x 10 ft. #2 Pressure-Treated Board = $2.27 • 1 in. x 2 in. x 8 ft. #2 Pressure-Treated Board = $1.37 Top • Back board – 48” x 24” x 48” • Shelves – 12” x 48” • 2 in. x 12 in. x 8 ft. #2 Prime or Better Ground Contact Pressure-Treated Lumber = $14.47 • 2 in. x 12 in. x 12 ft. #2 Prime Ground Contact Pressure- Treated Lumber = $23.27 24” 12” 72” My Building Plan
  11. 11. Consumables (Supplies on Eagle Workbook) ● Wood ● Nails ● Screws ● Sandpaper ● Paint ● Paint Brushes ● Drop Cloth ● Glue ● Water Sealer ● Garbage Bags ● Mulch Refreshments for helpers ● Water ● Gatorade ● Ice ● Snacks or Pizza ● Paper Towels
  12. 12. Equipment (Tools on Eagle Workbook) ● Circular Table Saw ● Drill ● Electric Sander ● Hammer ● Screwdriver ● Measuring Tape ● Pencil ● Work Table ● Truck/SUV
  13. 13. Projected Financial Need (Cabinets)
  14. 14. My leadership during the Project work… ● I lead the building, staining, & sealing of the boxes ○ I had the help of 2 adults and 5 Scouts for this part of the project ● I managed and lead the cleaning of the field, mulching, and tree trimming ○ I had the help of 14 scouts and 9 adults for this part of the project ● I oversaw, rescheduled, and managed the painting of the poles, walls, and trash cans ○ I had the help of 3 adults for this part of the project and I had to coordinate schedules because of Tropical Storm Cristobal
  15. 15. Poles & Mulch... These poles were very rusty and needed to be sanded, primed, and painted The bleacher areas had overgrown trees, weeds, mold growth, and needed mulch
  16. 16. The building used for announcements and concessions had graffiti that needed to be repainted Graffiti…
  17. 17. The trash cans and concrete around the bleachers were covered in green mold, and they needed to be scrubbed and wood painted Trash Cans...
  18. 18. My Project – Our Work & Teams Woodworking, Field Clean Up, Mulching, & Painting
  19. 19. Woodworking – May 16, June 21, June 29, & June 30
  20. 20. Measurements & Woodcutting
  21. 21. Sanding & Surface Preparation
  22. 22. Staining & Painting Woodwork
  23. 23. Box Assembly – Screws & Glue
  24. 24. Finished Boxes with Beneficiary Logo
  25. 25. My Woodworking & Staining Team
  26. 26. Field Clean Up & Painting – June 6, June 13, & June 20
  27. 27. Pole Painting 3rd Base Bleachers 1 1 2 2 1 2 Pole Painting 1st Base Bleachers 3 3 4 4 3 4 Wall Painting Area #5 Mulching & Woodworking Area #6 Teams: 1. Ms Iryna, Alex, Jake 2. Mr J, Gavin, Will 3. Mr Les, Jackson, Brennan 4. Mr Tim, Sam, Logan 5. Ms Laura, Matt, James 6. Ben K, Ben V, Maddie, Amelia Special Roles: • Nick – Project Coordinator • Logan – Safety Coordinator • Ms Beth – Social Distancing • Ms Michelle – Mulching & Painting • Mr Todd – Master Carpenter • Mr Heath – Woodworking & Paint Field Clean Up Day – Team Assignments & Duty Roster Painting Area #1 Painting Area #2 Painting Area #4 Painting Area #3 Project Plan: 1. Step 1 a) Team 1, 2, & 5 – prep, clean, & wire brush painting areas b) Team 3 & 4 – area clean up & tree trimming c) Team 6 – set up mulch & begin woodworking 2. Step 2 a) Team 1, 2, & 5 – prime poles & paint wall b) Team 3 & 4 – prep, clean, & wire brush painting areas c) Team 6 – spread mulch & cont. woodworking 3. Step 3 a) Team 1 & 2 – paint poles b) Team 3 & 4 – prime & paint poles c) Team 5 & 6 – spread mulch & cont. woodworking
  28. 28. Assignments & Preparation
  29. 29. Tree Trimming & Area Clean Up
  30. 30. Mulching & Landscaping
  31. 31. Surface Preparation Before Painting
  32. 32. Priming & Painting
  33. 33. Tropical Storm Cristobal – June 6
  34. 34. My Painting & Field Clean Up Team
  35. 35. My Project – Results Woodworking, Field Clean Up, Mulching, & Painting
  36. 36. Actual Finances – Fundraising & Expenses
  37. 37. GoFundMe – Fundraising with Social Distancing
  38. 38. Service Hours Worked ● Eagle Scout Candidate (me) – 206 hours ● BSA Registered Youth (14 scouts) – 167 hours ● Other Youth (3 brothers/sisters) – 26 hours ● BSA Registered Adults (9 leaders/parents) – 216 hours ● Other Adults (1 adult volunteer) – 18 hours ● TOTAL Time (28 volunteers) – 633 hours
  39. 39. The Finished Wooden Cabinets
  40. 40. Storage Cubbies for Helmets and Bats
  41. 41. Internal Storage Space
  42. 42. Cabinet Installed in the Dugout
  43. 43. Back View of Cabinet from Bleachers
  44. 44. Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
  45. 45. Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
  46. 46. Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
  47. 47. Repainted Bleacher Area & Trash Cans
  48. 48. Repainted Bleacher Area
  49. 49. Removal of Graffiti
  50. 50. Cleaned Areas with New Landscaping
  51. 51. Trimmed Trees & Landscaping
  52. 52. Before and After Images
  53. 53. AfterBefore
  54. 54. AfterBefore
  55. 55. AfterBefore
  56. 56. AfterBefore
  57. 57. AfterBefore
  58. 58. AfterBefore
  59. 59. Thank you for your Support!!

