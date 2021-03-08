ENFERMEDAD DIARREICA AGUDA EN NIÑOS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENFERMEDAD DIARREICA AGUDA PRESENTADO PÓR: JENNIFER CAROLINA MARIN CORREA
DEFINICIÓN “La eliminación de tres o más evacuaciones intestinales líquidas o blandas en un período de 24 horas” DISPONIBL...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA • Segunda causa de muerte de niños < 5 años. • se estiman que hay casi 2.500 millones de episodios de diarre...
Factores de riesgo •Bajo nivel socioeconómico •Ingesta de alimentos contaminados •Lavado de manos •Ausencia de lactancia m...
MECANISMOS FISIOPATOLÓGICOS DISPONIBLE EN: http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0034-75311999000200005
AGENTES ETIOLÓGICOS • VIRUS • BACTERIAS • PARASITOS
ETIOLOGÍA VIRAL DISPONIBLE EN: http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0034-75311999000200005
ETIOLOGÍA BACTERIANA DISPONIBLE EN: http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0034-75311999000200005
ETIOLOGÍA PARASITARIA DISPONIBLE EN: http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0034-75311999000200005
CLASIFICACIÓN CLINICA DE DIARREA • AGUDA: <14 DIAS • PERSISTENTE: >14 DIAS • DISENTERICA: SANGRE VISIBLE EN HECES • ALTO G...
¿CÓMO EVALUAR AL NIÑO O NIÑA CON DIARREA? • EVALUAR DESHIDRATACIÓN: • Estado de consciencia • Llenado capilar • Signo del ...
Clasificación AIEPI DISPONIBLE EN: minsalud. atención integrada a las enfermedades prevalentes de la infancia . 2016.
TRATAMIENTO • SIN • DESHIDRATACIÓN PLAN A ❖Dar líquidos a libre demanda. ❖NO suspender lactancia materna ni alimentación c...
• PLAN A SUPERVISADO 1. Observación 2. Reponer pérdidas con SRO después de cada deposición 3. Revalorar: 1. Si tolera VO: ...
PLAN B • Si tolera VO: SRO – 75 ml/kg en 4 horas ( cada 30 mins) – REVALORAR: • Mejoría: PLAN A • No mejora: PLAN C TRATAM...
PLAN C • REPOSICIÓN IV • REVALORAR TRATAMIENTO • DESHIDRATACIÓ N GRAVE
TRATAMIENTO DE DISENTERÍA • SI TOLERA VO: – Ácido Nalidíxico: 55mg/kg/día cada 8 hrs por 5 días • Jarabe 250mg/5ml – Azitr...
TRATAMIENTO AMEBIASIS Y GIARDIASIS • AMEBIASIS – METRONIDAZOL 10mg/Kg/dosis cada 8 horas durante 7-10 días • GIARDIASIS – ...
CASO CLÍNICO
LINK DE VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=przuIBQQb_8&feature=youtu.be EDA CASO CLINICO https://www.youtube.com/watch...
