Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE #10 - TriWest Healthcare

Apr. 12, 2023
Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE #10 - TriWest Healthcare

Apr. 12, 2023
Government & Nonprofit

Government & Nonprofit
Top 40 Profiles US Federal Government Contractors 2023 Complimentary Webinar Series

  1. 1. Top 40 Profiles US Federal Government Contractors 2023 Complimentary Webinar Series Wednesdays 12pm Eastern hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  2. 2. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Today’s Webinar Is Complimentary & Recorded YouTube Recording + Alert: https://www.youtube.com/c/jenniferschaus SlideShare for PPT: https://www.slideshare.net/JenniferLSchaus/
  3. 3. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com ABOUT US ➢Washington DC based ➢Professional services for established federal government contractors ➢Market intel reports – GSA Schedule – Marketing – Contract Admin ➢Events – Webinars – Conferences ➢www.JenniferSchaus.com
  4. 4. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com ADVERTISING OPTIONS ➢Over 600+ Complimentary GOV CON Videos on our YouTube Channel With 5.6K+ Subscribers ➢25,200+ Newsletter Subscribers ➢ 27,000+ Linkedin Followers ➢Sponsorship / Advertising Opportunities hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  5. 5. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS
  6. 6. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  7. 7. ✔ Full training calendar: virginiaptac.org & useful links ✔ Register for free counseling: https://virginiaptac.org/services/counseling/ ✔ Your “one stop” shop for Government Contracting assistance ✔ Reach us at ptac@gmu.edu or 703-277-7750 This APEX Accelerator is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Department of Defense.
  8. 8. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com ABOUT THE SERIES & OUR SCHEDULE:
  9. 9. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Today’s Webinar Is Complimentary & Recorded YouTube Recording + Alert: https://www.youtube.com/c/jenniferschaus SlideShare for PPT: https://www.slideshare.net/JenniferLSchaus/
  10. 10. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com TOP 40 FEDERAL CONTRACTORS & OUR SCHEDULE: https://www.jenniferschaus.com/top40 1 – Lockheed Martin – FEB 8 2 – Raytheon - FEB 15 3 – General Dynamics FEB 22 4 – Boeing – MAR 1 5 – Northrop Grumman - MAR 8 6 – Pfizer Inc. – MAR 15 7 – McKesson – MAR 22 8 – Leidos Holdings – MAR 29 9 – Electric Boat – APR 5 10 – Triwest Healthcare – APR 12 11 – Honeywell International – APR 19 12 – L3Harris Technologies – APR 26 13 – Booz Allen Hamilton Holding – MAY 3 14 – Huntington Ingalls Industries – MAY 10 15 – Humana – MAY 17 16 – National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandi – MAY 24 17 – Amentum Government Services Holdings – MAY 31 18 – Consolidated Nuclear Security - JUN 7 19 – Flour – JUN 14 20 – BAE Systems – JUN 21
  11. 11. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com TOP 40 FEDERAL CONTRACTORS & OUR SCHEDULE: https://www.jenniferschaus.com/top40 21 – Batttelle Memorial – JUN 28 22 – Sikorsky Aircraft – JUL 12 23 – Ads Tactical – JUL 19 24 – Atlantic Diving Supply – JUL 26 25 – Jacobs Engineering – AUG 2 26 – Space Exploration Technologies – AUG 9 27 – Veritas Capital Fund Management – AUG 16 28 – Lawrence Livermore National Security – AUG 23 29 – Triad National Security – AUG 30 30 – California Institute of Technology – SEP 6 31 – KBR – SEP 13 32 – UT-Battelle – SEP 20 33 – Caddell Construction – SEP 27 34 – National Steel and Shipbuilding – OCT 4 35 – Modernatx – OCT 11 36 – Merck & CO – OCT 18 37 – CACI International – OCT 25 38 – Okinawa Idemistu – NOV 1 39 – Hensel Phelps Construction – NOV 8 40 – Glaxo Smith Kline – NOV 15
  12. 12. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Subcontracting OVERVIEW
  13. 13. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com SUBCONTRACTING FAR & DFARS REFERENCES > Federal Acquisition Regulations > Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Subcontracting
  14. 14. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Subcontracting FAR Part 44 Federal Acquisition Regulations Subcontracting Policies And Procedures https://youtu.be/36eRQkU2X_I
  15. 15. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Subcontracting DFARS Part 44 Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations Subcontracting Policies And Procedures https://youtu.be/0f_veM1OEhU
  16. 16. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com OTHER COMPLIMENTARY WEBINARS ON SUBCONTRACTING Subcontracting
  17. 17. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Subcontracting With The Primes – 6 Sections 1. Market Research, 2. Strategy, 3. Marketing, 4. Legal, 5. Pricing, 6. Compliance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbZi6Sya8ro Subcontracting Within ALL Federal Departments – 15 Webinars https://www.jenniferschaus.com/subcontracting Strategies For Subcontracting – 34 Webinars https://www.jenniferschaus.com/teaming-sub-contracting
  18. 18. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com SUBCONTRACTING BEST PRACTICES Subcontracting
  19. 19. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Subcontracting 1 – VALUE PROPOSITION Define what you do and do well 2 – IDENTIFY OPPORTUNITIES WHERE YOU ADD VALUE Opportunity = Solicitation (RFP, RFQ, etc) Value = past performance, relationship, tech capability, superior skillset, price, etc. 3 - IDENTIFY POSSIBLE PRIMES / INCUMBENT / PARTNER / COMPETITOR Use SAM.gov, USASpending, FPDS, or paid data aggregator platform
  20. 20. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Subcontracting 4 – RESEARCH, RESEARCH, RESEARCH Do your homework – GOOGLE Alerts for News! 5 – CUSTOMIZE CAP STATEMENT Focus on the opportunity and potential partner 6 – DIGITAL EXECUTION – HAVE A REASON!! REGISTER ON WEBSITE AS VENDOR Includes newsletter, events, etc. Connect on Linkedin with message (SBLO, Program Managers)
  21. 21. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com PROFILE #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE
  22. 22. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE BASIC INFO
  23. 23. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE COMPANY WEBSITE: https://www.triwest.com
  24. 24. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE SMALL BUSINESS REGISTRATION
  25. 25. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE SMALL BUSINESS REGISTRATION: https://www.triwest.com/en/contact/small-business-outreach-program/
  26. 26. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE SAM.GOV PROFILE & UEI
  27. 27. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE
  28. 28. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE LINKEDIN INFORMATION
  29. 29. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Company Linkedin Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/triwest-healthcare-alliance/
  30. 30. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com SBLO’s on LINKEDIN
  31. 31. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE PRIME CONTRACTS - CIVILIAN
  32. 32. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  33. 33. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE PRIME CONTRACTS - DEFENSE
  34. 34. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE
  35. 35. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE TOP 5 NAICS CODES
  36. 36. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  37. 37. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  38. 38. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE CONTRACTS WITH A SUBK REQUIREMENT CIVILIAN
  39. 39. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  40. 40. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE CONTRACTS WITH A SUBK REQUIREMENT DEFENSE
  41. 41. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  42. 42. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE CONTRACTS WITH A SUBK REQUIREMENT INDEPENDENT AGENCIES
  43. 43. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com None No SubK or Contracts in Independent Agencies
  44. 44. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE SUBCONTRACTS AWARDED BY TRIWEST HEALTHCARE BY AGENCY
  45. 45. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com None No Subcontracts Awarded
  46. 46. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE SUBCONTRACTS AWARDED BY TRIWEST HEALTHCARE BY INDUSTRY
  47. 47. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com None No Subcontracts Awarded
  48. 48. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE SUBCONTRACTS AWARDED BY TRIWEST HEALTHCARE TO THE SUBCONTRACTOR
  49. 49. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com None No Subcontracts Awarded
  50. 50. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE TOP 5 SUBCONTRACTS REPORTED
  51. 51. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com None No Subcontracts Reported
  52. 52. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE TOP 5 GWAC’s Government Wide Acquisition Contracts
  53. 53. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com None No GWACs
  54. 54. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE EXPIRING CONTRACTS $750K+ AND ABOVE
  55. 55. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  56. 56. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE CONCLUSIONS
  57. 57. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com
  58. 58. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com  Healthcare / health insurance services – PRIVATELY HELD  VA is largest FED GOV Client  Peaked in revenues with The VA in FY2020 with $9M  Peaked in revenues with DHRA in FY17 with $3.6M and FY18 $1.184M  Peaked in revenues with DHA in FY17 with $6.63M  700,000 health care professionals in TriWest’s network,  Formed in 1996 -serving the health care needs of the military and Veteran communities. TriWest Healthcare Alliance is a Phoenix, Arizona based corporation that manages health benefits under the United States Department of Veterans Affairs VAPCCC program in Regions 3, 5, and 6. On October 1, 2018, TriWest's contract for VAPCCC was expanded to cover Regions 1, 2, and 4.
  59. 59. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com #10 – TRIWEST HEALTHCARE THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING!
  60. 60. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com Today’s Webinar Is Complimentary & Recorded YouTube Recording + Alert: https://www.youtube.com/c/jenniferschaus SlideShare for PPT: https://www.slideshare.net/JenniferLSchaus/
  61. 61. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com TOP 40 FEDERAL CONTRACTORS & OUR SCHEDULE: https://www.jenniferschaus.com/top40 1 – Lockheed Martin – FEB 8 2 – Raytheon - FEB 15 3 – General Dynamics FEB 22 4 – Boeing – MAR 1 5 – Northrop Grumman - MAR 8 6 – Pfizer Inc. – MAR 15 7 – McKesson – MAR 22 8 – Leidos Holdings – MAR 29 9 – Electric Boat – APR 5 10 – Triwest Healthcare – APR 12 11 – Honeywell International – APR 19 12 – L3Harris Technologies – APR 26 13 – Booz Allen Hamilton Holding – MAY 3 14 – Huntington Ingalls Industries – MAY 10 15 – Humana – MAY 17 16 – National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandi – MAY 24 17 – Amentum Government Services Holdings – MAY 31 18 – Consolidated Nuclear Security - JUN 7 19 – Flour – JUN 14 20 – BAE Systems – JUN 21
  62. 62. Top 40 Profiles - US Federal Government Contractors – 2023 WEBINAR SERIES JSchaus & Associates – Washington DC – hello@JenniferSchaus.com TOP 40 FEDERAL CONTRACTORS & OUR SCHEDULE: https://www.jenniferschaus.com/top40 21 – Batttelle Memorial – JUN 28 22 – Sikorsky Aircraft – JUL 12 23 – Ads Tactical – JUL 19 24 – Atlantic Diving Supply – JUL 26 25 – Jacobs Engineering – AUG 2 26 – Space Exploration Technologies – AUG 9 27 – Veritas Capital Fund Management – AUG 16 28 – Lawrence Livermore National Security – AUG 23 29 – Triad National Security – AUG 30 30 – California Institute of Technology – SEP 6 31 – KBR – SEP 13 32 – UT-Battelle – SEP 20 33 – Caddell Construction – SEP 27 34 – National Steel and Shipbuilding – OCT 4 35 – Modernatx – OCT 11 36 – Merck & CO – OCT 18 37 – CACI International – OCT 25 38 – Okinawa Idemistu – NOV 1 39 – Hensel Phelps Construction – NOV 8 40 – Glaxo Smith Kline – NOV 15
  Top 40 Profiles US Federal Government Contractors 2023 Complimentary Webinar Series

