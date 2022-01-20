Successfully reported this slideshow.
Government Industry Partners - GovCon Wealth - GROW: Building a Sellable GovCon Firm

Jan. 20, 2022
Government & Nonprofit

  4. 4. Building a Sellable GovCon Firm 20 January 2022
  5. 5. GovCon Wealth 3 Part Series PLAN: Wealth & Tax Strategies for GovCons (13 Jan) GROW: Building a Sellable GovCon Firm (Today) SELL: Advanced M&A Planning for GovCons (27 Jan)
  6. 6. Building a Sellable GovCon Firm What are Buyers Looking For? 1. Internal (Key Employees, ESOP) v. External (Strategic/Financial Buyer) 2. Full & Open v Set-Aside Work – can contracts novate to buyer? Discount on Valuation? 3. Do you have a Management Team in Place? Will they stay with the company and/or participate in its growth? 4. Are Financial Records Clean, Reviewed/Audited? Potential Risks & Tax Exposure? 5. Other Considerations: a. Is your Operating Agreement up to Date? b. Do you have a Company Valuation? c. How is the company owned? Is it in your name or in a Trust?
  7. 7. Rewarding & Retaining a Management Team 1. Plan to attract, reward & retain key employees or next generation of leadership (G2) 2. After 5-7 years, key employees get itchy for equity, or 3. Top talent will request it when interviewing for role 4. Types of Compensation a. Cash Based: i. Salary ii. Bonus iii. Variable Comp b. Equity Based: i. True Ownership ii. Phantom Ownership Stock Appreciation Rights/Options Profit Interest Units
  8. 8. Case Study – GovCon Client a) Gov’t Contracting Firm established 15 years ago b) $20MM of Revenue. Owned by two partners 50/50, with 115 employees c) Looking to Exit in the next 3-5 years. d) Would like to reward key employees that have been loyal to the firm, and will continue driving growth.
  9. 9. Case Study Implementation Designed & implemented a Long Term Incentive Plan for Key Employees: 1. Identified 17 employees and grouped them into: a. Company Critical b. Project Critical 2. Company Critical received: a. Mid Term Bonus – Deferred Compensation Plan b. Long Term Bonus - Stock Appreciation Awards 3. Project Critical received: a. Mid-Term Bonus – Deferred Compensation Plan 4. Vesting Schedule: rolling 5 years (20% per year) 5. Forfeiture Provisions 6. Performance Metrics
  10. 10. Questions? Please Contact Us Luis Corrales CExP, Co-Founder & Managing Partner lcorrales@copecorrales.com 202-580-2068 Joe Cope CFP, Co-Founder & Managing Partner jcope@copecorrales.com 202-669-8575
  11. 11. ABOUT GOVCON WEALTH
  12. 12. What Sets Us Apart Philosophy Our view is that there is more to money and investments than the stock market. The challenge is that most investment advisors are not permitted to discuss other alternatives outside the purview of their employers. COPE CORRALES was founded to eliminate any conflicts of interest and truly advocate for our clients across all areas of wealth, even if we receive zero compensation. This ultimately allows our clients to be properly balanced and enjoy financial security. Experience Our firm’s Co-Founders hold over 25 years of collective experience, enduring multiple bear markets. Our careers started in the big “wirehouse” firms, where we gained valuable experience about Wall Street. This ultimately led us to found our firm and become fiduciaries to our clients. Fiduciary We are independent. We are fiduciaries. This is the highest standard in our industry, and we are required to act in our client’s interest first and foremost before our own. We are stewards of our client’s wealth. We leave no stone unturned to design strategies that match our client’s objectives, risk tolerance, and time horizon.
  13. 13. OUR SERVICES CORE & FOUR PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT
  14. 14. CORE & FOUR
  15. 15. Our CORE portfolios are our target allocation models that serve as the foundation of our client's portfolios; diversified across sectors, regions, styles, etc. They are managed tactically and strategically. CORE assets provide the foundation for a secure retirement and future. Private Equity invests in mid and late-stage companies, ones that have stable cash flows and promising business models. An investor should expect preferred returns and future liquidity events in exchange for lower liquidity and potential risk of investing in nonpublic companies. Venture Capital is often considered a subset of Private Equity, however early-stage investing carries its own unique risk profile and for our clients, warrants a separate class all together. The stakes are high, so too can be the profits. Investing in Real Estate, outside of your personal residence, takes multiple forms including active ownership (think flipping houses) passive ownership (limited partnership) or distanced ownership (REITs.) Most importantly when investing in Real Estate we follow the old saying: When Real Estate is good, it’s really good. When it’s bad, it’s really bad. Low Risk Assets typically provide assurances, guarantees or low correlation to traditional market assets like stocks and bonds. We use low risk assets to provide predictability, certainty and tax benefits that clients prefer for a portion of their assets. Through our FOUR portfolios, we give clients exposure to investments that are normally used by high net-worth families to super charge their investments, which are generally illiquid, and are positioned to become more dominant in the future We achieve this by tilting part of the portfolio towards wealth accumulation, life insurance, private equity, venture capital, innovation and real estate
  16. 16. OUR SERVICES FAMILY OFFICE EXPERIENCE & BUSINESS ADVISORY
  17. 17. Family Office Experience We understand the complexities of managing substantial wealth and the professional advisors required to execute a multi-generational wealth strategy. We also understand the time it requires, and how little time our clients have. So we coordinate all aspects of your financial life, in one place. • Wealth Management • Tax Planning • Trusts and Estates • Retirement Planning • Insurance Advisory • Charitable Planning • Business Advisory • Private Banking
  18. 18. Business Advisory • Wealth Transfer Planning • Accounting Managed Services • Executive Compensation Strategies (Deferred Compensation and Equity Rights) • Valuation Services • Strategic Tax Advisory • Business Sale to Third Party Buyers • Internal Sale to Family, Management Team, or ESOP’s
  19. 19. OUR TEAM A WASHINGTON BUSINESS JOURNAL BEST PLACE TO WORK 2021
  20. 20. Joe Cope, CFP Co-Founder and Managing Partner Joseph Cope works with clients nationally, helping families build better futures. He is a passionate communicator and educator. He values building trust with his clients and deliver's guidance in a digestible and relatable way. Approaching two decades as an advisor, he specializes in strategic wealth management, advanced estate and tax planning. Originally hailing from Massachusetts, Joe attended The George Washington University, fell in love with DC, and has made it his home since. He is actively involved in his faith community as well as serving DC’s refugee population and children’s related programs. When not working, you will find him playing golf, soccer, and enjoying Arsenal FC early on the weekends. Joe resides in Arlington, VA with his beautiful wife Jenna. They borrow their neighbor’s dog (Griffin) to scratch the itch because they still like to travel.
  21. 21. Luis Corrales, CExP Co-Founder and Managing Partner Luis Corrales serves over 400 families and small businesses in the Greater Washington, DC area to better manage and optimize their financial affairs. His efforts are focused on corporate executives with concentrated stock positions, self-employed professionals and business owners on tax mitigation strategies. He has been recognized by various leading financial institutions over the years and has also spoken at notable industry events. He hails from Lima, Peru and moved to the U.S. at the young age of 10. He graduated from American University's Kogod School of Business in 2008 with a degree in Business and Finance. He is actively involved with AU’s Latino Alumni Alliance, and the Young Alumni Chapter. Luis and his wife, Mary, live in DC with their one-year-old son, Oliver, and puppy Otis.
  22. 22. Investment & Financial Planning Team Stephen “Leye” Adekeye, CFA, CFP Leye Adekeye is a Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager. He serves clients in building towards their financial goals, as well as coordinates investment management. Leye has global experience working as an investment analyst, portfolio manager, and wealth manager, serving individuals and institutional clients. He is a CFA charter-holder, a CFP certificant and Virginia Life, Health and Annuities agent. He attended New York University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Lagos Business School. He lives in Virginia with his wife and two daughters, all of whom enjoy traveling. In his spare time, Leye loves to draw still art and each summer, you will find him watching soccer and rooting for his favorite team, Arsenal FC. Kelly Oliver Kelly Oliver is a Client Relationship Manager. Kelly coordinates with the planning process and client experience. She works closely with other team members customizing services to meet each client’s unique needs. Kelly has worked in the financial services industry for over three years. She grew up in Tallahassee, Florida and graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from Florida State. In her free time, she loves exploring DC, cooking and spending time with her puppy. Karla Fitzgerald Karla Fitzgerald is a Client Relationship Manager. She works tirelessly behind the scenes directing our client on-boarding processes and ensuring smooth operations. She is originally from Brazil where she completed her undergraduate studies and acquired her MBA. Karla greatly enjoys hiking with her dog and spending time outdoors with her camera, She resides in Florida with her husband and is looking forward to her next trip back to Brazil.
  23. 23. Compliance & Operations Team Luisa Diaz Luisa Diaz is the Director of Operations. She oversees our internal processes and client experience. Luisa has spent a decade in the financial services industry, most recently as VP of Operations for a $25 billon AUM RIA. Luisa moved to the US with her family at the age of seventeen from El Salvador. She holds an MBA from University of Maryland University College, a MS with a concentration in accounting from Strayer University, and a doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Maryland. She resides in Maryland with her husband and three children. Megan Moran Megan Moran is the Marketing Coordinator and Operations Associate. She is responsible for the company’s marketing strategy, as well as working with other team members in both operations and client services. Megan attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to play volleyball, and she graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, and exploring new restaurants. Anna Collins-Davila Anna Collins-Davila is the Insurance Operations Specialist and lead Case Manager. She facilitates smooth backstage operations for advisors and clients in our financial planning process. Anna grew up in Thomasville, GA and graduated from the Stetson School of Business and Economics at Mercer University. She currently lives with her husband in Thomasville, and they enjoy attending concerts. Martin Perez Martin Perez is a Marketing Specialist with Cope Corrales with a passion for marketing and building brand awareness. He works with the rest of the team on existing marketing projects and crafts new initiatives for the firm. Martin has accumulated over 5 years of marketing experience in retail, defense, and financial industries. He grew up in Miami, Florida and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from The University of Central Florida. During his free time, he enjoys playing drums, riding his bike, and travelling to national parks around the country.
