Saratoga County Warehouse + Logistics Economic Index 7.23.19

PRESENTING SPONSOR
SILVER SPONSOR
BRONZE SPONSORS
The mission of the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership shall be to secure sustainable jobs and capital investment by at...
WAREHOUSE + LOGISTICS
LOGISTICS MATTERS
Ranking $ Value % 1. California $71,632.2 M 3% 2. Texas $61,640.7 M 4% 3. Florida $33,096.2 M 3% 4. NYS $32,205.8 M 2% U.S...
Transportation + Warehousing - % of GRP 2017 Capital Region Counties COUNTY TOTAL GRP T + W GRP % Saratoga $12,564,941,966...
Capital Region Transportation Warehouse 595 Businesses in the Capital Region 2017 Transportation + Warehousing Classificat...
Source: New York State DOL 2017 Warehouse + Logistics in Saratoga County 97Transportation + Warehousing Operations 12,675 ...
Regional Employment Transportation + Warehousing 1,772 5,853 1,353 1,775 599 467 179 SARATOGA ALBANY RENSSELAER SCHENECTAD...
Transportation + Warehousing Jobs 2001 - 2017 Saratoga County 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2000 2001 2002 20...
Saratoga County Transportation + Warehousing Subsector Trends Number of Establishments 2004 - 2018 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 4...
Percentage Change in Transportation + Warehousing Jobs 2002 - 2017 -5.0% 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 20...
Average Annual Wage for Transportation + Warehousing Region 2007 2018 % Change Saratoga County $36,221 $46,755(P) +29.1% G...
PULSE SURVEY RESULTS
36% 18% 14% 32% MANUFACTURING DISTRIBUTION THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS OTHER (PLEASE SPECIFY) • Real estate • Trade show • exhib...
24% 57% 5% 5% 10% 0% 14% ZERO BETWEEN 1 AND 10 11 TO 25 26-50 MORE THAN 50 200 TO 299 300 + How many part-time employees? ...
What is the primary product at your location? Building, Construction, & HVAC Materials 9% Food & Grocery 9% Furniture and ...
Do you own your own transportation? 64% 36% YES NO 50% 50% YES NO Do you use a third party logistics service? 22 Responses
What challenges does your company face? Check all the apply 12 12 9 7 6 3 3 3 2 2 1 LIMITED WAREHOUSE AND STORAGE CAPACITY...
Which transportation/logistics challenges are most critical to your industry? 15 8 8 6 3 3 2 2 2 1 3 COST CONTROL CUSTOMER...
What kind of workforce training would be most beneficial? 3 2 2 2 3 3 CDL DRIVER CERTIFICATION LEAN OR SIX SIGMA TRANSPORT...
Within the next 12 months, in which area(s) are you considering or planning to expand your distribution center operations?...
What would you say has been the most significant change in your distribution center operations over the last three years? ...
If your company has taken actions to lower operating costs, which actions has it taken? Has your company taken any actions...
SUMMARY • Important and growing segment • Strength and stability • Although small in terms of GRP it would have significan...
Featured Presentation Tim Feemster, National Warehouse + Logistics Expert Foremost Quality Logistics
Come out of the Gate Running Toward Industrial Jobs, July 23, 2019! 33 Tim Feemster CEO & Managing Principal Foremost Qual...
Agenda 1. Workforce 2. ecommerce 3. CSCMP Supply Chain Cost Report for 2019 4. Cost of Diesel, Freight Rates, Ports 5. Reg...
• What is Tech Talent • Tech talent is a group of highly skilled workers in more than 20 technology-oriented occupations d...
Winners & Losers of Tech Talent 2012-18 Total Degrees + Tech Jobs Added = Gain or Loss 36© Foremost Quality Logistics Conf...
Tech Labor Market Competitiveness 37© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
The Workforce Dilemma • U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November ...
Share of New Jobs- Profile of Top MSAshttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-nashville-insight/as-u-s-superstar-ci...
E-Commerce Sales vs. Y/Y Growth & % of Retail USA 40 E-Commerce Sales (Blue Bar) Y/Y % of Retail (Green Line) $108B $70B $...
Logistics Costs Summary- CSCMP Annual Survey Supply chain is the driver of industrial real estate Users of logistics real ...
Historical Average Diesel Price per Gallon Year Price/Gallon Chg. from Prior Yr. 2019 $3.071 -3.5 2018 $3.183 +20.1 2017 $...
US Spot Market Rates: 4 Week Trendlines- DAT 7/9/19 43 $1.81 $1.79 $1.89 $1.89 11 $2.15 $2.15 $2.25 $2.24$2.33 $2.28 $2.30...
N/A Port Rankings- Loaded In & Outbound Containers 44© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
Loaded Container Traffic E vs W Coast 45 Source: JLL Research, JOC © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
Reach 48,145,165 people in a 5-hour truck drive 46© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
FedEx Ground Delivery Map from Zip – 12020, Here 47© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
FedEx Ground Delivery Map from Zip – 12020, Phily 48© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
FedEx Ground Delivery Times from Zip – 12020, Phily 49© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
FedEx Ground Delivery Map from Zip – 44114, Clev 50© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
Stats Behind the 5-Hour Drive Time 51© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
FTZ #121 Service Area 52© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
Pre Foreign-Trade Zone Shipments into Site 3,000 receipts inbound per yr. MPF $1,455,000 Shipments into commerce with week...
Top 10 Site Selection Criteria Warehouse/Distribution 1. Logistics infrastructure – 5 to 55, intermodal, rail, FTZ, utilit...
Top 10 Site Selection Criteria- Manufacturing 1. Logistics infrastructure – 5 to 55, intermodal, rail, FTZ 2. Population, ...
56 Source: Tim Feemster, Foremost Quality Logistics Impact / Response • Communicate & Collaborate for labor training of dr...
Are You Prepared for When Branding Goes Wrong? What questions do you have????? 57 Tim Feemster CEO & Managing Principal Fo...
WAREHOUSE + LOGISTICS PANEL DISCUSSION
Saratoga County Warehouse + Logistics Economic Index 7.23.19
Saratoga County Warehouse + Logistics Economic Index 7.23.19
Saratoga County Warehouse + Logistics Economic Index 7.23.19
Saratoga County Warehouse + Logistics Economic Index 7.23.19
Saratoga County Warehouse + Logistics Economic Index 7.23.19
  1. 1. SPECIAL THANKS PRESENTING SPONSOR
  2. 2. SILVER SPONSOR
  3. 3. BRONZE SPONSORS
  4. 4. The mission of the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership shall be to secure sustainable jobs and capital investment by attracting new business to the County and retaining existing businesses by assisting them to grow. Mission of the Saratoga Partnership
  5. 5. WAREHOUSE + LOGISTICS
  6. 6. LOGISTICS MATTERS
  7. 7. Ranking $ Value % 1. California $71,632.2 M 3% 2. Texas $61,640.7 M 4% 3. Florida $33,096.2 M 3% 4. NYS $32,205.8 M 2% U.S. $608,735.0 M 3% 2017 U.S. Transportation + Warehousing GDP by State NY Ranks 4th in the US for Transportation & Warehouse Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis
  8. 8. Transportation + Warehousing - % of GRP 2017 Capital Region Counties COUNTY TOTAL GRP T + W GRP % Saratoga $12,564,941,966 $166,472,615 1% Warren $4,282,658,639 $32,077,501 1% Washington $1,950,763,400 $22,873,693 1% Albany $31,911,419,846 $515,398,153 2% Rensselaer $8,673,444,839 $168,994,104 2% Schenectady $8,411,774,396 $170,295,022 2% Schoharie $9,497,812,053 $55,665,444 .58% TOTAL $77,293,815,139 $1,131,776,532 Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis
  9. 9. Capital Region Transportation Warehouse 595 Businesses in the Capital Region 2017 Transportation + Warehousing Classification Source: NYS DOL
  10. 10. Source: New York State DOL 2017 Warehouse + Logistics in Saratoga County 97Transportation + Warehousing Operations 12,675 New York State Transportation + Warehousing Operations Number of Reporting Units - 2017
  11. 11. Regional Employment Transportation + Warehousing 1,772 5,853 1,353 1,775 599 467 179 SARATOGA ALBANY RENSSELAER SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE WARREN WASHINGTON Transportation & Warehousing Employment by County 2017 Albany 3% Schenectady 3% Rensselaer 3% Saratoga 2% Warren 1% Washington 1% Schoharie 7% Transportation & Warehousing Percentage of Total Regional Employment 12K+ Transportation + logistics jobs in Capital Region Source: NYSDOL
  12. 12. Transportation + Warehousing Jobs 2001 - 2017 Saratoga County 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 NumberofJobs Saratoga County Linear (Saratoga County) 1,470 1,772 21% increase from 2001 - 2017 1,470 jobs 2001 1,772 jobs 2017 Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics
  13. 13. Saratoga County Transportation + Warehousing Subsector Trends Number of Establishments 2004 - 2018 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Truck Transportation Support Activities for Transportation Transit & Ground Transportation Couriers & Messengers Warehousing & Storage 10% 70% 137% 29% 225% Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics
  14. 14. Percentage Change in Transportation + Warehousing Jobs 2002 - 2017 -5.0% 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Saratoga NY U.S. Over 15-year period sector employment in Saratoga County has remained stable compared to New York State and U.S. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis
  15. 15. Average Annual Wage for Transportation + Warehousing Region 2007 2018 % Change Saratoga County $36,221 $46,755(P) +29.1% Glens Falls MSA $26,741 $33,323 +24.6% Albany- Schenectady- Troy MSA $37,977 $45,464 +19.7% Capital Region $37,465 $44,379 +18.5% New York State $42,366 $52,392(P) +23.7% United States $42,615 $53,215 (P) 24.9% $20,000 $25,000 $30,000 $35,000 $40,000 $45,000 $50,000 $55,000 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Saratoga Capital Region Glens Falls MSA NYS U.S. Alb-Schne-Troy MSA Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, NYS Department of Labor
  16. 16. PULSE SURVEY RESULTS
  17. 17. 36% 18% 14% 32% MANUFACTURING DISTRIBUTION THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS OTHER (PLEASE SPECIFY) • Real estate • Trade show • exhibit + logistics • Hospitality • Heath care • Recruiters Industries represented 38% 29% 5% 0% 14% 0% 14% LESS THAN 25 25 TO 49 50 TO 75 76 TO 100 100 TO 199 200 TO 299 300 + 67% Less than 49 14% Over 300 employees How many full-time employees? 23 Responses
  18. 18. 24% 57% 5% 5% 10% 0% 14% ZERO BETWEEN 1 AND 10 11 TO 25 26-50 MORE THAN 50 200 TO 299 300 + How many part-time employees? 81% Less than 10 Part-Time 14% Over 300 employees 60% 25% 0% 0% 15% 0% 14% ZERO BETWEEN 1 AND 10 11 TO 25 26-50 MORE THAN 50 200 TO 299 300 + How many seasonal employees? 85% Less than 10 14% Over 300 employees 21 Responses
  19. 19. What is the primary product at your location? Building, Construction, & HVAC Materials 9% Food & Grocery 9% Furniture and Appliances 5% Industrial/Chemical 23% Other (please specify) 45% Paper, Packaging, and Office Supplies 5% Pharmaceutical/Health Care/Medical Devices 5% 45% OTHER INCLUDES • Semiconductor chips • Trade shows and event displays, retail displays • Beverages • Leadership and management training materials • Rolls of paper received, printed on, bound and shipped out • Retail real estate & development • Hospitality • Staffing office recruiting for a variety of industries • Bottled water, pasta, paper, powdered dairy, insulation products 22 Responses
  20. 20. Do you own your own transportation? 64% 36% YES NO 50% 50% YES NO Do you use a third party logistics service? 22 Responses
  21. 21. What challenges does your company face? Check all the apply 12 12 9 7 6 3 3 3 2 2 1 LIMITED WAREHOUSE AND STORAGE CAPACITY WORKFORCE CHALLENGES WAREHOUSE STAFFING SHORTAGE LIMITED AVAILABILITY OF WAREHOUSE SPACE FOR EXPANSION COMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSE (CDL) DRIVER SHORTAGE LIMITED COLD STORAGE (REFRIDGERATOR AND/OR FREEZER)… EXPORT/IMPORT CHALLENGES TARIFF POLICY CHANGES DIFFICULTY IN OBTAINING THIRD-PARTY VEHICLES AND SERVICES AVAILABILITY OF TRAINING RESOURCES ACCESS TO MARKETS Workforce Challenges 18 Responses
  22. 22. Which transportation/logistics challenges are most critical to your industry? 15 8 8 6 3 3 2 2 2 1 3 COST CONTROL CUSTOMER SERVICE/ CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE LABOR TRANSPORT OPTIMIZATION DATA MANAGEMENT INVENTORY MANAGEMENT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS RISK MANAGEMENT VENDOR MANAGEMENT SUSTAINABILITY DEMAND FORECASTING 22 Responses
  23. 23. What kind of workforce training would be most beneficial? 3 2 2 2 3 3 CDL DRIVER CERTIFICATION LEAN OR SIX SIGMA TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (TMS) AND CONCEPTS WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS AND CONCEPTS SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT FORKLIFT CERTIFICATION AND TRAINING Additional Comments “Our toughest position to fill is in Fabrication, skilled exhibit/cabinet makers” “Product knowledge training and identification” 15 Responses
  24. 24. Within the next 12 months, in which area(s) are you considering or planning to expand your distribution center operations? 7 7 5 3 3 2 2 NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES OVERALL SQUARE FOOTAGE NUMBER OF BUILDINGS NUMBER OF SKUS ANNUAL INVENTORY TURNS AREA OF SERVICE NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND GROWTH IS COMING 17 Responses
  25. 25. What would you say has been the most significant change in your distribution center operations over the last three years? 9 7 7 5 5 4 4 2 1 GROWTH INVENTORY MANAGEMENT: ORGANIZING INVENTORY; REDUCING INVENTORY MAXIMIZING SPACE: REORGANIZING WAREHOUSE LAYOUT; NEW BUILDINGS AUTOMATION: MORE AUTOMATION; INTEGRATION STAFFING: REDUCTIONS AND RESTRUCTURING. MORE WORK, LESS LABOR VOLUME: INCREASE IN SKUS INCREASE IN COSTS. FREIGHT RATES; FUEL OPERATING: LEAN TECHNOLOGY IMPLEMENTATIONS: VOICE PICKING, RF SCANNING. WMS IMPLEMENTATIONS AND… 18 Responses
  26. 26. If your company has taken actions to lower operating costs, which actions has it taken? Has your company taken any actions to lower operating costs? 12 9 6 5 4 3 3 2 2 2 IMPROVING WAREHOUSE PROCESSES IMPROVING INVENTORY CONTROL CHANGING RACK/LAYOUT CONFIGURATION REDUCING STAFF RENEGOTIATING LEASES IMPROVING WAREHOUSE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER (PLEASE SPECIFY) USING 3PL REEDUCING NUMBER OF FACILITIES/SQ. FT. OF FACILITY SPACE NEGOTIATING WITH LARGE/RETAIL CUSTOMERS TO REDUCE ORDER PROCESSING REQUIREMENTS 95% 5% YES NO 18 Responses
  27. 27. SUMMARY • Important and growing segment • Strength and stability • Although small in terms of GRP it would have significant impact on our economy if it didn’t exist • Workforce continues to be a challenge that we will collaborative tackle with regional partners • Growth continues to march on (The Amazon Effect). We love to have things delivered to us. • Opportunity for small business
  28. 28. Featured Presentation Tim Feemster, National Warehouse + Logistics Expert Foremost Quality Logistics
  29. 29. Come out of the Gate Running Toward Industrial Jobs, July 23, 2019! 33 Tim Feemster CEO & Managing Principal Foremost Quality Logistics 469-554-9873 O 214-693-7689 C tim@feemsters.com fqllogistics@gmail.com © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  30. 30. Agenda 1. Workforce 2. ecommerce 3. CSCMP Supply Chain Cost Report for 2019 4. Cost of Diesel, Freight Rates, Ports 5. Regional Infrastructure, & FTZ 6. Top 10 Site Selection Criteria- Distribution & Mfg. 34© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  31. 31. • What is Tech Talent • Tech talent is a group of highly skilled workers in more than 20 technology-oriented occupations driving innovation across all industry sectors. • Which are the Top-Ranked Tech Talent Markets • A scorecard measuring 13 metrics to gauge the competitive advantages of markets and their ability to attract and grow tech talent pools determined the top-ranked tech talent markets. • What Defines a Tech Talent Market • Tech talent markets are characterized by high concentrations of college-educated workers, major universities producing tech graduates and large twentysomething populations. • How does Tech Talent Impact Commercial Office Real Estate • Markets with high concentrations or clusters of rapidly growing tech talent employers have created economic growth and changed office market dynamics. • Average Tech Employee Breakdown- 500 people • 250 Tech Talent Employees- 50% • 211 Support Non-Tech- 42% • 59 Management- 8% https://www.cbre.us/research-and-reports/Scoring-Tech-Talent-in-North-America-2019?utm_source=CampaignLogic&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Scoring+Tech+Talent+in+North+America+2019_07%2f16%2f2019 Source: © 2019 CBRE, Inc. What is Tech Talent & is it Good 35© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  32. 32. Winners & Losers of Tech Talent 2012-18 Total Degrees + Tech Jobs Added = Gain or Loss 36© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  33. 33. Tech Labor Market Competitiveness 37© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  34. 34. The Workforce Dilemma • U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November • The U.S. has 1 million more job openings than unemployed workers 38 Source: Https://www.trade-schools.net/articles/high-demand-jobs.asp#top-10-in-demand • Top 10 Jobs – Personal Care Aid – Fast food prep – RN – Home Health Aid – Janitor – General Manager – Material Mover – Medical Assistant – Waiter/Waitress • Skilled Trades – Commercial Truck Driver – Carpenter – Plummer – Electrician • Technology – Computer User Support Specialist – Computer Systems Analyst – Systems Software Developer – IT Manager • Hospitality – Restaurant Cook – Food Preparation Worker © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  35. 35. Share of New Jobs- Profile of Top MSAshttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-nashville-insight/as-u-s-superstar-cities-thrive-weaker-ones-get-left-behind-idUSKCN1UE13B 39© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  36. 36. E-Commerce Sales vs. Y/Y Growth & % of Retail USA 40 E-Commerce Sales (Blue Bar) Y/Y % of Retail (Green Line) $108B $70B $0B +20% +10% +0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: , Mary Meeker, and St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database. Note: historical data (pre-2016) adjusted / back dated in 2017 by USA Census Bureau to better align with Annual Retail Trade + Monthly Retail Trade Survey data. Seasonally adjusted. Y/Y Growth (Red Line) © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  37. 37. Logistics Costs Summary- CSCMP Annual Survey Supply chain is the driver of industrial real estate Users of logistics real estate spend $12 on transportation and $5-$7 on labor for every $1 spent on rent. Source: Tim Feemster Foremost Quality Logistics, Prologis, & CSCMP >90% of Logistics Cost is NOT RENT © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  38. 38. Historical Average Diesel Price per Gallon Year Price/Gallon Chg. from Prior Yr. 2019 $3.071 -3.5 2018 $3.183 +20.1 2017 $2.650 -15.0 2016 $2.304 -14.9 2015 $2.707 -29.2 2014 $3.824 -2.5 2013 $3.923 -1.1 2012 $3.967 +3.3 2011 $3.840 +28.4 42 Source: https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/gasdiesel/?src=email © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  39. 39. US Spot Market Rates: 4 Week Trendlines- DAT 7/9/19 43 $1.81 $1.79 $1.89 $1.89 11 $2.15 $2.15 $2.25 $2.24$2.33 $2.28 $2.30 $2.29 Vans $1.89 Flat Bed $2.29 Reefer $2.24 © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  40. 40. N/A Port Rankings- Loaded In & Outbound Containers 44© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  41. 41. Loaded Container Traffic E vs W Coast 45 Source: JLL Research, JOC © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  42. 42. Reach 48,145,165 people in a 5-hour truck drive 46© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  43. 43. FedEx Ground Delivery Map from Zip – 12020, Here 47© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  44. 44. FedEx Ground Delivery Map from Zip – 12020, Phily 48© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  45. 45. FedEx Ground Delivery Times from Zip – 12020, Phily 49© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  46. 46. FedEx Ground Delivery Map from Zip – 44114, Clev 50© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  47. 47. Stats Behind the 5-Hour Drive Time 51© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  48. 48. FTZ #121 Service Area 52© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  49. 49. Pre Foreign-Trade Zone Shipments into Site 3,000 receipts inbound per yr. MPF $1,455,000 Shipments into commerce with weekly entry. One entry filed at End of week. MPF $485 or $25,220 per yr. In a single year an FTZ importer can save $ 1,429,780 MPF Fees FTZ Example Assumptions: 1. 3,000 international containers a year into the facility per year 2 Container value $150,000 3 1 BOL per container; $150,000 value per BOL Post Foreign-Trade Zone 53 Source: Tim Feemster Foremost Quality Logistics © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  50. 50. Top 10 Site Selection Criteria Warehouse/Distribution 1. Logistics infrastructure – 5 to 55, intermodal, rail, FTZ, utilities 2. Population, labor availability, skills, and costs 3. Transportation costs – both inbound and outbound 4. Available buildings and/or Certified sites 5. Supply Chain interruption risk 6. Business climate- is there love 7. Sustainable (Green) buildings 8. Taxes & incentives 9. Utility rates 10. Access to public Transportation- Have you done a drive time study for your workforce? Source: Tim Feemster Foremost Quality Logistics 54© Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  51. 51. Top 10 Site Selection Criteria- Manufacturing 1. Logistics infrastructure – 5 to 55, intermodal, rail, FTZ 2. Population, labor availability, skills, and costs 3. Transportation costs – both inbound and outbound 4. Available buildings and/or Certified sites 5. Utility infrastructure at the sites and rates 6. Business climate- is there love 7. Supply Chain interruption risk 8. Taxes & incentives 9. Sustainable (Green) buildings 10. Access to public Transportation- Have you done a drive time study for your workforce? 55 Source: Tim Feemster Foremost Quality Logistics © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  52. 52. 56 Source: Tim Feemster, Foremost Quality Logistics Impact / Response • Communicate & Collaborate for labor training of drivers & workers • Build lots of ecommerce facilities • Redefine networks for transportation optimization • Reduce transportation costs- Mode shift to less expensive water, rail intermodal, and/or truckload, driverless trucks, last mile • Optimize warehouse operations • Mitigate supply chain risk • Energy independence for the USA • Green initiatives- LEED, Lighting, Solar, CNG/LNG, & other green options Supply Chain Challenges • Workforce & Transport drivers • eCommerce, mCommerce • Supply chain disruption, risk • Rising transportation costs- geography • Nearshoring/Reshoring/Tariffs • Energy independence • Sustainability- buildings & SC • Infrastructure funding • Automation- Ai, robotics • Population shifts Trends in Logistics- Driven by 2018/19 Experiences © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  53. 53. Are You Prepared for When Branding Goes Wrong? What questions do you have????? 57 Tim Feemster CEO & Managing Principal Foremost Quality Logistics 469-554-9873 O 214-693-7689 C tim@feemsters.com fqllogistics@gmail.com © Foremost Quality Logistics Confidential
  54. 54. WAREHOUSE + LOGISTICS PANEL DISCUSSION

